European Journal of Mineralogy - Volume 28
All published Volumes
↓ Number 2
↓ Number 1
Number 2
European Journal of Mineralogy Volume 28 Number 2
2016. 286 pages, 21x28cm, 900 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES147052802, paperback, price: 84.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
Beyond the Margules equation: a universal thermodynamic equation for solid solutions including coupled substitution, long- and short-range order
p. 219-244,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Combined FIB microsampling and X-ray microtomography: a powerful tool for the study of tiny fluid inclusions
p. 245-256,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Quantitative chemical analysis of erionite fibres using a micro-analytical SEM-EDX method
p. 257-264,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Precipitation of halite during calcification of the massive reef-building coral Porites lobata
p. 265-271,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Contact resonance atomic force microscopy (CR-AFM) in applied mineralogy: the case of natural and thermally treated diaspore
p. 273-283,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Thermal behaviour of otavite, CdCO3
p. 285-293,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
An alternative model for the formation of hydrous Mg/Ni layer silicates ('deweylite'/'garnierite') in faulted peridotites of New Caledonia: I. Texture and mineralogy of a paragenetic succession of silicate infillings
p. 295-311,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Concentration of hydroxyl defects in quartz from various rhyolitic ignimbrite horizons: results from unpolarized micro-FTIR analyses on unoriented phenocryst fragments
p. 313-327,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Interaction of serpentine and chromite as a possible formation mechanism of subcalcic chromium garnet in the upper mantle: an experimental study
p. 329-336,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Transformation of kyanite to andalusite in the Benamocarra Unit (Betic Cordillera, S. Spain). Kinetics and petrological significance
p. 337-353,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Cryptoperthitic and replacive intergrowths with iridescence in monzonitic rocks from Cerro Colorado, northern Chile
p. 355-374,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Zn-Pb slag crystallization: evaluating temperature conditions on the basis of geothermometry
p. 375-384,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Melting behaviour of feldspar clasts in high-fired Sue ware
p. 385-407,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Unravelling the Iron Age glass trade in southern Italy: the first trace-element analyses
p. 409-433,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Wall painting pigments of Roman Empire age from Syria Palestina province (Israel)
p. 435-448,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Chemical and mineralogical studies of the red chromatic alteration of Florentine Pietra Serena sandstone
p. 449-458,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Raisaite, CuMg[Te6+O4 (OH)2]· 6H2O, a new mineral from Chukotka, Russia
p. 459-466,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Grundmannite, CuBiSe2, the Se-analogue of emplectite, a new mineral from the El Dragón mine, Potosí, Bolivia
p. 467-477,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Alfredopetrovite, a new selenite mineral from the El Dragón mine, Bolivia
p. 479-484,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Wernerkrauseite, CaFe3+ 2Mn4+O6: the first nonstoichiometric post-spinel mineral, from Bellerberg volcano, Eifel, Germany
p. 485-493,
published: May 1, 2016
Original paper
Cairncrossite, a new Ca-Sr (-Na) phyllosilicate from the Wessels Mine, Kalahari Manganese Field, South Africa
p. 495-505,
published: May 1, 2016
Number 1
Structural Mineralogy
A special issue in honour of Thomas Armbruster
Guest Editor: S. V. Krivovichev
2016. 214 pages, 21x28cm, 680 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES147052801, paperback, price: 84.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
Structural Mineralogy - A special issue in honour of Thomas Armbruster
p. 3-4,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Continuous dehydration of cavansite under dynamic conditions: an in situ synchrotron powder-diffraction study
p. 5-13,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Thermally induced reversible phase transformations of boroleucite, KBSi2O6
p. 15-21,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Thermal behaviour of Al-rich tobermorite
p. 23-32,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Dehydration of blödite, Na2Mg(SO4)2(H2O)4, and leonite, K2 Mg(SO4)2(H2O)4
p. 33-42,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Crystal chemistry of the kieserite–cobaltkieserite solid solution, Mg1-xCox(SO4)·H2O: well-behaved oddities
p. 43-52,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Shuvalovite, K2(Ca2Na)(SO4)3F, a new mineral from the Tolbachik volcano, Kamchatka, Russia
p. 53-62,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Crystal structure of Fe2(AsO4)(HAsO4)(OH)(H2O)3, a dehydration product of kaňkite
p. 63-70,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Crystal structures and isotypism of the iron(III) arsenate kamarizaite and the iron(III) phosphate tinticite
p. 71-81,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
The novel arsenate Na3Al5O2(OH)2(AsO4)4: crystal structure and topological relations with minerals of the palermoite and carminite–attakolite families
p. 83-91,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Single-crystal neutron diffraction and Mössbauer spectroscopic study of hureaulite, (Mn,Fe)5(PO4)2 (HPO4)2 (H2O)4
p. 93-103,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Silicocarnotite, Ca5 [(SiO4)(PO4)](PO4), a new ,,old'' mineral from the Negev Desert, Israel, and the ternesite–silicocarnotite solid solution: indicators of high-temperature alteration of pyrometamorphic rocks of the Hatrurim Complex, Southern Levant
p. 105-123,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Ferromerrillite, Ca9NaFe2+(PO4)7, a new mineral from the Martian meteorites, and some insights into merrillite–tuite transformation in shergottites
p. 125-136,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
The crystal structure and composition of pottsite, (Pb3xBi4-2x)(VO4)4·H2O (0.8 x < 1.0)
p. 137-145,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Molecular versus layered structure in arsenic sulphide minerals: the case of duranusite, As4S
p. 147-151,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Crystal chemistry of brannockite, KLi3Sn2 Si12O30, from a new occurrence in the Golden Horn Batholith, Washington State, USA
p. 153-161,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Fluor-schorl, a new member of the tourmaline supergroup, and new data on schorl from the cotype localities
p. 163-177,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Trivalent transition-metal cations and local structure in pyrope- and grossular-rich solid solutions investigated by 27Al and 29Si MAS NMR spectroscopy
p. 179-187,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
The modular structure of pyroxenes
p. 189-203,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Original paper
Polysomatism and structural complexity: structure model for murataite-8C, a complex crystalline matrix for the immobilization of high-level radioactive waste
p. 205-214,
published: Mar 1, 2016