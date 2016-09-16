European Journal of Mineralogy - Volume 28

Number 2
Number 1

Number 2

European Journal of Mineralogy Volume 28 Number 2

2016. 286 pages, 21x28cm, 900 g
Language: English

Original paper

Beyond the Margules equation: a universal thermodynamic equation for solid solutions including coupled substitution, long- and short-range order

Gottschalk, Matthias

p. 219-244, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2502

Original paper

Combined FIB microsampling and X-ray microtomography: a powerful tool for the study of tiny fluid inclusions

Yoshida, Kenta; Hirajima, Takao; Miyake, Akira; Tsuchiyama, Akira; Ohi, Shugo; Nakano, Tsukasa; Uesugi, Kentaro

p. 245-256, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2498

Original paper

Quantitative chemical analysis of erionite fibres using a micro-analytical SEM-EDX method

Pacella, Alessandro; Ballirano, Paolo; Cametti, Georgia

p. 257-264, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2497

Original paper

Precipitation of halite during calcification of the massive reef-building coral Porites lobata

Motai, Satoko; Kawano, Jun; Nagai, Takaya; Sowa, Kohki; Watanabe, Tsuyoshi

p. 265-271, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2521

Original paper

Contact resonance atomic force microscopy (CR-AFM) in applied mineralogy: the case of natural and thermally treated diaspore

Passeri, Daniele; Reggente, Melania; Rossi, Marco; Nunziante Cesaro, Stella; Guglielmotti, Valeria; Vlassak, Joost Johan; de Francesco, Anna Maria; Scarpelli, Roberta; Hatipoğlu, Murat; Ajò, David

p. 273-283, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2520

Original paper

Thermal behaviour of otavite, CdCO3

Ballirano, Paolo

p. 285-293, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2488

Original paper

An alternative model for the formation of hydrous Mg/Ni layer silicates ('deweylite'/'garnierite') in faulted peridotites of New Caledonia: I. Texture and mineralogy of a paragenetic succession of silicate infillings

Fritsch, Emmanuel; Juillot, Farid; Dublet, Gabrielle; Fonteneau, Lionel; Fandeur, Dick; Martin, Etienne; Caner, Laurent; Auzende, Anne-Line; Grauby, Olivier; Beaufort, Daniel

p. 295-311, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2503

Original paper

Concentration of hydroxyl defects in quartz from various rhyolitic ignimbrite horizons: results from unpolarized micro-FTIR analyses on unoriented phenocryst fragments

Biró, Tamás; Kovács, István János; Király, Edit; Falus, György; Karátson, Dávid; Bendo, Zsolt; Fancsik, Tamá; Sándorné, Judit K.

p. 313-327, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2515

Original paper

Interaction of serpentine and chromite as a possible formation mechanism of subcalcic chromium garnet in the upper mantle: an experimental study

Chepurov, Aleksei; Turkin, Alexander; Dereppe, Jean-Marie

p. 329-336, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2517

Original paper

Transformation of kyanite to andalusite in the Benamocarra Unit (Betic Cordillera, S. Spain). Kinetics and petrological significance

Sánchez-Navas, Antonio; MaCaione, Elisa; de Cassia Oliveira-Barbosa, Rita; Messina, Antonia; Martín-Algarra, Agustín

p. 337-353, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2518

Original paper

Cryptoperthitic and replacive intergrowths with iridescence in monzonitic rocks from Cerro Colorado, northern Chile

Nakano, Satoshi; Kojima, Shoji; Makino, Kuniaki; Kayama, Masahiro; Nishido, Hirotsugu; Akai, Junji

p. 355-374, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2522

Original paper

Zn-Pb slag crystallization: evaluating temperature conditions on the basis of geothermometry

Warchulski, Rafał

p. 375-384, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2496

Original paper

Melting behaviour of feldspar clasts in high-fired Sue ware

Raith, Michael M.; Hoffbauer, Radegund; Spiering, Beate; Shinoto, Maria; Nakamura, Naoko

p. 385-407, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2514

Original paper

Unravelling the Iron Age glass trade in southern Italy: the first trace-element analyses

Conte, Sonia; Arletti, Rossella; Mermati, Francesca; Gratuze, Bernard

p. 409-433, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2516

Original paper

Wall painting pigments of Roman Empire age from Syria Palestina province (Israel)

Piovesan, Rebecca; Maritan, Lara; Amatucci, Martina; Nodari, Luca; Neguer, Jacques

p. 435-448, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2500

Original paper

Chemical and mineralogical studies of the red chromatic alteration of Florentine Pietra Serena sandstone

Pecchioni, Elena; Vettori, Silvia; Cantisani, Emma; Fratini, Fabio; Ricci, Marilena; Garzonio, Carlo Alberto

p. 449-458, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2504

Original paper

Raisaite, CuMg[Te6+O4 (OH)2]· 6H2O, a new mineral from Chukotka, Russia

Pekov, Igor V.; Vlasov, Evgeniy A.; Zubkova, Natalia V.; Yapaskurt, Vasiliy O.; Chukanov, Nikita V.; Belakovskiy, Dmitry I.; Lykova, Inna S.; Apletalin, Andrey V.; Zolotarev, Andrey A.; Pushcharovsky, Dmitryy.

p. 459-466, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2490

Original paper

Grundmannite, CuBiSe2, the Se-analogue of emplectite, a new mineral from the El Dragón mine, Potosí, Bolivia

Förster, Hans-Jürgen; Bindi, Luca; Stanley, Chris J.

p. 467-477, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2513

Original paper

Alfredopetrovite, a new selenite mineral from the El Dragón mine, Bolivia

Kampf, Anthony R.; Mills, Stuart J.; Nash, Barbara P.; Thorne, Brent; Favreau, Georges

p. 479-484, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2506

Original paper

Wernerkrauseite, CaFe3+ 2Mn4+O6: the first nonstoichiometric post-spinel mineral, from Bellerberg volcano, Eifel, Germany

Galuskin, Evgeny V.; Krüger, Biljana; Krüger, Hannes; Blass, Günter; Widmer, Remo; Galuskina, Irina O.

p. 485-493, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2509

Original paper

Cairncrossite, a new Ca-Sr (-Na) phyllosilicate from the Wessels Mine, Kalahari Manganese Field, South Africa

Giester, Gerald; Lengauer, Christian L.; Pristacz, Helmut; Rieck, Branko; Topa, Dan; Von Bezing, Karl-Ludwig

p. 495-505, published: May 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2519

Number 1

Structural Mineralogy

A special issue in honour of Thomas Armbruster

Guest Editor: S. V. Krivovichev

2016. 214 pages, 21x28cm, 680 g
Language: English

Original paper

Structural Mineralogy - A special issue in honour of Thomas Armbruster

Krivovichev, Sergey V.

p. 3-4, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801019 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2016/0028-2510

Original paper

Continuous dehydration of cavansite under dynamic conditions: an in situ synchrotron powder-diffraction study

Martucci, Annalisa; Rodeghero, Elisa; Cruciani, Giuseppe

p. 5-13, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2512

Original paper

Thermally induced reversible phase transformations of boroleucite, KBSi2O6

Krzhizhanovskaya, Maria G.; Bubnova, Rimma S.; Derkacheva, Elena S.; Depmeier, Wulf; Filatov, Stanislav K.

p. 15-21, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2505

Original paper

Thermal behaviour of Al-rich tobermorite

Biagioni, Cristian; Bonaccorsi, Elena; Lezzerini, Marco; Merlino, Stefano

p. 23-32, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2499

Original paper

Dehydration of blödite, Na2Mg(SO4)2(H2O)4, and leonite, K2 Mg(SO4)2(H2O)4

Balić-Žunić, Tonči; Birkedal, Renie; Katerinopoulou, Anna; Comodi, Paola

p. 33-42, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2487

Original paper

Crystal chemistry of the kieserite–cobaltkieserite solid solution, Mg1-xCox(SO4)·H2O: well-behaved oddities

Bechtold, Andreas; Wildner, Manfred

p. 43-52, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2489

Original paper

Shuvalovite, K2(Ca2Na)(SO4)3F, a new mineral from the Tolbachik volcano, Kamchatka, Russia

Pekov, Igor V.; Zubkova, Natalia V.; Britvin, Sergey N.; Chukanov, Nikita V.; Yapaskurt, Vasiliy O.; Sidorov, Evgeny G.; Pushcharovsky, Dmitry Y.

p. 53-62, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2471

Original paper

Crystal structure of Fe2(AsO4)(HAsO4)(OH)(H2O)3, a dehydration product of kaňkite

Majzlan, Juraj; Palatinus, Lukáš; Plášil, Jakub

p. 63-70, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2495

Original paper

Crystal structures and isotypism of the iron(III) arsenate kamarizaite and the iron(III) phosphate tinticite

Kolitsch, Uwe; Lengauer, Christian L.; Giester, Gerald

p. 71-81, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2485

Original paper

The novel arsenate Na3Al5O2(OH)2(AsO4)4: crystal structure and topological relations with minerals of the palermoite and carminite–attakolite families

Yakubovich, Olga V.; Kotelnikov, Alexey R.; Suk, Natalya I.; Chukanov, Nikita V.

p. 83-91, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2493

Original paper

Single-crystal neutron diffraction and Mössbauer spectroscopic study of hureaulite, (Mn,Fe)5(PO4)2 (HPO4)2 (H2O)4

Gatta, G. Diego; Redhammer, Günther J; Vignola, Pietro; Meven, Martin; McIntyre, Garry J

p. 93-103, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801020 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2464

Original paper

Silicocarnotite, Ca5 [(SiO4)(PO4)](PO4), a new ,,old'' mineral from the Negev Desert, Israel, and the ternesite–silicocarnotite solid solution: indicators of high-temperature alteration of pyrometamorphic rocks of the Hatrurim Complex, Southern Levant

Galuskin, Evgeny V.; Galuskina, Irina O.; Gfeller, Frank; Krüger, Biljana; Kusz, Joachim; Vapnik, Yevgeny; Dulski, Mateusz; Dzierżanowski, Piotr

p. 105-123, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2494

Original paper

Ferromerrillite, Ca9NaFe2+(PO4)7, a new mineral from the Martian meteorites, and some insights into merrillite–tuite transformation in shergottites

Britvin, Sergey N.; Krivovichev, Sergey V.; Armbruster, Thomas

p. 125-136, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2508

Original paper

The crystal structure and composition of pottsite, (Pb3xBi4-2x)(VO4)4·H2O (0.8 x < 1.0)

Kovrugin, Vadim M.; Siidra, Oleg I.; Zaitsev, Anatoly N.; Spratt, John; Shilovskikh, Vladimir; Agakhanov, Atali A.; Turner, Rick W.

p. 137-145, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2479

Original paper

Molecular versus layered structure in arsenic sulphide minerals: the case of duranusite, As4S

Bonazzi, Paola; Lepore, Giovanni O.; Bindi, Luca

p. 147-151, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2474

Original paper

Crystal chemistry of brannockite, KLi3Sn2 Si12O30, from a new occurrence in the Golden Horn Batholith, Washington State, USA

Raschke, Markus B.; Anderson, Evan J.D.; Allaz, Julien; Friis, Henrik; Smyth, Joseph R.; Tschernich, Rudy; Becker, Randy

p. 153-161, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801014 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2477
Original paper

Fluor-schorl, a new member of the tourmaline supergroup, and new data on schorl from the cotype localities

Ertl, Andreas; Kolitsch, Uwe; Dyar, M. Darby; Meyer, Hans-Peter; Rossman, George R.; Henry, Darrell J.; Prem, Markus; Ludwig, Thomas; Nasdala, Lutz; Lengauer, Christian L.; Tillmanns, Ekkehart; Niedermayr, Gerhard

p. 163-177, published: Mar 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2501

Original paper

Trivalent transition-metal cations and local structure in pyrope- and grossular-rich solid solutions investigated by 27Al and 29Si MAS NMR spectroscopy

Palke, Aaron C.; Geiger, Charles A.

p. 179-187, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801016 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2507

Original paper

The modular structure of pyroxenes

Nespolo, Massimo; Aroyo, Mois I

p. 189-203, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801017 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2492

Original paper

Polysomatism and structural complexity: structure model for murataite-8C, a complex crystalline matrix for the immobilization of high-level radioactive waste

Pakhomova, Anna S.; Krivovichev, Sergey V.; Yudintsev, Sergey V.; Stefanovsky, Sergey V.

p. 205-214, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP147052801018 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2015/0027-2511

