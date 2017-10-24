European Journal of Mineralogy - Volume 29

Number 4
Number 3
Number 2
Number 1

Number 4

Chromitites, platinum-group elements, and ore minerals

A special issue to honour Zdeněk Johan

Original paper

Chromitites, platinum-group elements, and ore minerals; Special issue dedicated to Zdeněk Johan (1935–2016): Preface

Ettler, Vojtěch; Gieré, Reto

p. 539-541, published: Sep 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2671

Original paper

Fluids are bound to be involved in the formation of ophiolitic chromite deposits

Johan, Zdeněk; Martin, Robert F; Ettler, Vojtěch

p. 543-555, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2648

Original paper

Super-reduced mineral assemblages in "ophiolitic" chromitites and peridotites: the view from Mount Carmel

Xiong, Qing; Griffin, William L.; Huang, Jin-Xiang; Gain, Sarah E.M.; Toledo, Vered; Pearson, Norman J.; O'Reilly, Suzanne Y.

p. 557-570, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2646
Original paper

Platinum-group minerals and their host chromitites in Macedonian ophiolites

Augé, Thierry; Morin, Guillaume; Bailly, Laurent; Serafimovsky, Todor

p. 585-596, published: Sep 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2624

Original paper

Kravtsovite, PdAg2S, a new mineral from the Noril'sk-Talnakh deposit, Krasnoyarskiy kray, Russia

Vymazalová, Anna; Laufek, František; Sluzhenikin, Sergei F.; Stanley, Chris J.; Kozlov, Vladimir V.; Chareev, Dmitry A.; Lukashova, Maria L.

p. 597-602, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2653

Original paper

The crystal structure of sopcheite, Ag4Pd3Te4, from the Lukkulaisvaara intrusion, Karelia, Russia

Laufek, František; Vymazalová, Anna; Grokhovskaya, Tatiana Lvovna; Plášil, Jakub; Dušek, Michal; Orsoev, Dmitryi Anatolevich; Kozlov, Vladimir V

p. 603-612, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2664

Original paper

Compounds of Ru–Se–S, alloys of Os–Ir, framboidal Ru nanophases, and laurite–clinochlore intergrowths in the Pados-Tundra complex, Kola Peninsula, Russia

Barkov, Andrei Y; Nikiforov, Andrey A; Tolstykh, Nadezhda D; Shvedov, Gennadiy I.; Korolyuk, Vladimir N

p. 613-621, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904019 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2666

Original paper

Concentrations of platinum-group elements (PGE), Re and Au in arsenian pyrite and millerite from Mo–Ni–PGE-Au black shales (Zunyi region, Guizhou Province, China): results from LA-ICPMS study

Pašava, Jan; Ackerman, Lukáš; Halodová, Patricie; Pour, Ondřej; Ďurišová, Jana; Zaccarini, Federica; Aiglsperger, Thomas; Vymazalová, Anna

p. 623-633, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904020 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2640

Original paper

Application of LA-ICP-MS trace-element analysis for precious metal deportment: a case study of the Kevitsa mine, Finland

Cabri, Louis J; Kelvin, Michelle; Yang, Zhaoping; Jackson, Simon E; Altun, Okan

p. 635-644, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904021 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2644

Original paper

Exploratory studies of the Cu–Pd–Se system at 650°C, 550°C, 400°C, and 300°C

Makovicky, Emil; Karup-Møller, Sven

p. 645-652, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904022 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2651

Original paper

Příbramite, CuSbSe2, the Se-analogue of chalcostibite, a new mineral from Příbram, Czech Republic

Škácha, Pavel; Sejkora, Jiří; Plášil, Jakub

p. 653-661, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2623

Original paper

Brodtkorbite, Cu2HgSe2, from Příbram, Czech Republic: crystal structure and description

Sejkora, Jiří; Škácha, Pavel; Laufek, František; Plášil, Jakub

p. 663-672, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2647

Original paper

Jaszczakite, [(Bi, Pb)3 S3][AuS2], a new mineral species from Nagybörzsöny, Hungary

Bindi, Luca; Paar, Werner H.

p. 673-677, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904023 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2620

Original paper

Richardsollyite, TlPbAsS3, a new sulfosalt from the Lengenbach quarry, Binn Valley, Switzerland

Meisser, Nicolas; Roth, Philippe; Nestola, Fabrizio; Biagioni, Cristian; Bindi, Luca; Robyr, Martin

p. 679-688, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2649

Original paper

Écrinsite, AgTl3Pb4As11Sb9S36, a new thallium-rich homeotype of baumhauerite from the Jas Roux sulphosalt deposit, Parc national des Écrins, Hautes-Alpes, France

Topa, Dan; Kolitsch, Uwe; Makovicky, Emil; Stanley, Chris

p. 689-700, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904014 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2639

Original paper

Heptasartorite, Tl7Pb22As55 S108, enneasartorite, Tl6 Pb32 As70 S140 and hendekasartorite, Tl2Pb48As82 S172, three members of the anion-omission series of 'sartorites' from the Lengenbach quarry at Binntal, Wallis, Switzerland

Topa, Dan; Makovicky, Emil; Stoeger, Berthold; Stanley, Chris

p. 701-712, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904024 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2634

Original paper

Lead-antimony sulfosalts from Tuscany (Italy). XXI. Bernarlottiite, Pb12 (As10 Sb6) Σ16 S36, a new N = 3.5 member of the sartorite homologous series from the Ceragiola marble quarry: occurrence and crystal structure

Orlandi, Paolo; Biagioni, Cristian; Bonaccorsi, Elena; Moëlo, Yves; Paar, Werner H.

p. 713-726, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904015 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2625

Original paper

Diversity of Ti–Sn–W–Nb–Ta oxide minerals in the classic granite-related magmatic–hydrothermal Cínovec/Zinnwald Sn–W–Li deposit (Czech Republic)

Breiter, Karel; Korbelová, Zuzana; Chládek, Štěpán; Uher, Pavel; Knesl, Ilja; Rambousek, Petr; Honig, Sven; Šešulka, Vojtěch

p. 727-738, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904016 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2650
Original paper

Distribution of In and other rare metals in cassiterite and associated minerals in Sn ± W ore deposits of the western Variscan Belt

Lerouge, Catherine; Gloaguen, Eric; Wille, Guillaume; Bailly, Laurent

p. 739-753, published: Sep 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2673

Original paper

Milarite-group minerals from the NYF pegmatite Velká skála, Písek district, Czech Republic: sole carriers of Be from the magmatic to hydrothermal stage

Novák, Milan; Cícha, Jaroslav; Čopjaková, Renata; Škoda, Radek; Vašinová Galiová, Michaela

p. 755-766, published: Sep 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052904025 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2652
Original paper

Nucleation and growth of feitknechtite from nanocrystalline vernadite precursor

Grangeon, Sylvain; Warmont, Fabienne; Tournassat, Christophe; Lanson, Bruno; Lanson, Martine; Elkaïm, Erik; Claret, Francis

p. 767-776, published: Sep 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2665
Original paper

IMA Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) Newsletter 38

Hålenius, Ulf; Hatert, Frédéric; Pasero, Marco; Mills, Stuart J.

p. 777-781, published: Sep 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2680

Number 3

European Journal of Mineralogy Volume 29 Number 3

Original paper

Phase and compositional analysis of a Sèvres soft paste porcelain plate from 1781, with a review of early porcelain techniques

Maggetti, Marino; D'Albis, Antoine

p. 347-367, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2627

Original paper

Modularity of crystal structures: a unifying model for the biopyribole–palysepiole series

Nespolo, Massimo; Bouznari, Kenza

p. 369-383, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2632

Original paper

Thermal and nuclear quantum effects in the hydrogen bond dynamical symmetrization phase transition of δ-AlOOH

Bronstein, Yael; Depondt, Philippe; Finocchi, Fabio

p. 385-395, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2628

Original paper

Infrared spectroscopic study of sulfate-bearing calcite from deep-sea bamboo coral

Balan, Etienne; Aufort, Julie; Pouillé, Sophie; Dabos, Marie; Blanchard, Marc; Lazzeri, Michele; Rollion-Bard, Claire; Blamart, Dominique

p. 397-408, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2611

Original paper

Near infrared signature of opal and chalcedony as a proxy for their structure and formation conditions

Chauviré, Boris; Rondeau, Benjamin; Mangold, Nicolas

p. 409-421, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2614

Original paper

Detection of small amounts of N2 in CO2-rich high-density fluid inclusions from mantle xenoliths

Berkesi, Márta; Káldos, Réka; Park, Munjae; Szabó, Csaba; Váczi, Tamás; Török, Kálmán; Németh, Bianca; Czuppon, György

p. 423-431, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2615

Original paper

Phase transitions and thermal expansion of BaCO3 and SrCO3 up to 1413 K

Nie, Shufang; Liu, Yang; Liu, Qiong; Wang, Meili; Wang, Hejin

p. 433-443, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2612

Original paper

Crystal-chemical relations and classification problems in tourmalines belonging to the oxy-schorl–oxy-dravite–bosiite–povondraite series

Bosi, Ferdinando; Cámara, Fernando; Ciriotti, Marco E.; Hålenius, Ulf; Reznitskii, Leonid; Stagno, Vincenzo

p. 445-455, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2616

Original paper

Crystal chemistry of Al–V–Cr oxy-tourmalines from Sludyanka complex, Lake Baikal, Russia

Bosi, Ferdinando; Reznitskii, Leonid; Hålenius, Ulf; Skogby, Henrik

p. 457-472, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2617

Original paper

Ardennite in a high-P/T meta-conglomerate near Vitolište in the westernmost Vardar zone, Republic of Macedonia

Altherr, Rainer; Soder, Christian; Meyer, Hans-Peter; Ludwig, Thomas; Böhm, Marcel

p. 473-489, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2610

Original paper

Hydroxykenoelsmoreite, the first new mineral from the Republic of Burundi

Mills, Stuart J.; Christy, Andrew G.; Kampf, Anthony R.; Birch, William D.; Kasatkin, Anatoly

p. 491-497, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2618

Original paper

Copper oxosulphates from fumaroles of Tolbachik volcano: puninite, Na2 Cu3 O(SO4)3 –a new mineral species and structure refinements of kamchatkite and alumoklyuchevskite

Siidra, Oleg I.; Nazarchuk, Evgenii V.; Zaitsev, Anatoly N.; Lukina, Evgeniya A.; Avdontseva, Evgeniya Y.; Vergasova, Lidiya P; Vlasenko, Natalia S.; Filatov, Stanislav K.; Turner, Rick; Karpov, Gennady A.

p. 499-510, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2619

Original paper

Wampenite, C18 H16 , a new organic mineral from the fossil conifer locality at Wampen, Bavaria, Germany

Mills, Stuart J.; Kampf, Anthony R.; Nestola, Fabrizio; Williams, Peter A.; Leverett, Peter; Hejazi, Leila; Hibbs, David E; Mrorsko, Maria; Alvaro, Matteo; Kasatkin, Anatoly V

p. 511-515, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2621

Original paper

A new uranyl phosphate sheet in the crystal structure of furongite

Dal Bo, Fabrice; Hatert, Frédéric; Philippo, Simon

p. 517-527, published: Jun 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052903013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2629
Original paper

IMA Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) Newsletter 37

Hålenius, Ulf; Hatert, Frédéric; Pasero, Marco; Mills, Stuart J.

p. 529-533, published: Jun 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2662

Number 2

New

European Journal of Mineralogy Volume 29 Number 2

Original paper

Continuous description of grain boundaries using crystal defectfields: the example of a {3 1 0}/[0 0 1] tilt boundary in MgO

Sun, Xiao-Yu; Cordier, Patrick; Taupin, Vincent; Fressengeas, Claude; Karki, Bijaya B.

p. 155-165, published: Apr 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2609

Original paper

Chlorine incorporation in amphiboles synthesized along the magnesio-hastingsite–hastingsite compositional join

Mueller, Bailey L.; Jenkins, David M.; Dyar, M . Darby

p. 167-180, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2606

Original paper

An inverse modeling approach to obtain P–T conditions of metamorphic stages involving garnet growth and resorption

Lanari, Pierre; Giuntoli, Francesco; Loury, Chloé; Burn, Marco; Engi, Martin

p. 181-199, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2597

Original paper

Theoretical Raman spectrum and anharmonicity of tetrahedral OH defects in hydrous forsterite

Balan, Etienne; Blanchard, Marc; Lazzeri, Michele; Ingrin, Jannick

p. 201-212, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2599

Original paper

Twinning in olivine group revisited

Azevedo, Samantha; Nespolo, Massimo

p. 213-226, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2598

Original paper

Ab initio study of the dolomite to dolomite-II high-pressure phase transition

Zucchini, Azzurra; Prencipe, Mauro; Belmonte, Donato; Comodi, Paola

p. 227-238, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2608

Original paper

Jeremejevite as a precursor for olenitic tourmaline: consequences of non-classical crystallization pathways for composition, textures and B isotope patterns of tourmaline

Kutzschbach, Martin; Wunder, Bernd; Meixner, Anette; Wirth, Richard; Heinrich, Wilhelm; Franz, Gerhard

p. 239-255, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2604

Original paper

Crystal chemistry of tourmalines from the Erongo Mountains, Namibia, studied by Raman spectroscopy

Lensing-Burgdorf, Martina; Watenphul, Anke; Schlüter, Jochen; Mihailova, Boriana

p. 257-267, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902021 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2607

Original paper

A calorimetric and thermodynamic investigation of the synthetic analogue of chalcomenite, CuSeO3·2H2O

Charykova, Marina V.; Lelet, Maxim I.; Krivovichev, Vladimir G.; Ivanova, Natalya M.; Suleimanov, Evgeny V.

p. 269-277, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902015 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2595

Original paper

Ordered distribution of Cu and Ag in the crystal structure of balkanite, Cu9 Ag5 HgS8

Biagioni, Cristian; Bindi, Luca

p. 279-285, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902016 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2591

Original paper

First terrestrial occurrence of the complex phosphate chladniite: crystal-structure refinement by synchrotron through-the-substrate microdiffraction

Vallcorba, Oriol; Casas, Lluís; Colombo, Fernando; Frontera, Carlos; Rius, Jordi

p. 287-293, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902017 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2590

Original paper

Hydroxyferroroméite, a new secondary weathering mineral from Oms, France

Mills, Stuart J.; Christy, Andrew G.; Rumsey, Mike S.; Spratt, John; Bittarello, Erica; Favreau, Georges; Ciriotti, Marco E.; Berbain, Christian

p. 307-314, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902018 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2594

Original paper

Zincostrunzite, ZnFe3+ 2(PO 4) 2(OH) 2· 6.5H2 O, a new mineral from the Sitio do Castelo mine, Portugal, and the Hagendorf-Süd pegmatite, Germany

Kampf, Anthony R.; Grey, Ian E.; Alves, Pedro; Mills, Stuart J.; Nash, Barbara P.; MaCrae, Colin M.; Keck, Erich

p. 315-322, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902019 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2593

Original paper

Dravertite, CuMg(SO4)2, a new mineral species from the Tolbachik volcano, Kamchatka, Russia

Pekov, Igor V.; Zubkova, Natalia V.; Agakhanov, Atali A.; Yapaskurt, Vasiliy O.; Chukanov, Nikita V.; Belakovskiy, Dmitry I.; Sidorov, Evgeny G.; Pushcharovsky, Dmitry Y.

p. 323-330, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902020 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2596

Original paper

Mianningite, ([], Pb, Ce, Na) (U4+, Mn, U6+) Fe3+ 2(Ti, Fe3+)18 O38, a new member of the crichtonite group from Maoniuping REE deposit, Mianning county, southwest Sichuan, China

Ge, Xiangkun; Fan, Guang; Li, Guowu; Shen, Ganfu; Chen, Zhangru; Ai, Yujie

p. 331-338, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052902010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2600
O

Original paper

IMA Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) Newsletter 36

Hålenius, Ulf; Hatert, Frédéric; Pasero, Marco; Mills, Stuart J.

p. 339-344, published: Apr 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2641

Number 1

New

European Journal of Mineralogy Volume 29 Number 1

Original paper

Editorial

Chopin, Christian

p. 3-4, published: Feb 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2622

Original paper

Thermodynamics, stability, crystal structure, and phase relations among euchroite, Cu2 (AsO4)(OH)·3H2O, and related minerals

Majzlan, Juraj; Števko, Martin; Dachs, Edgar; Benisek, Artur; Plášil, Jakub; Sejkora, Jiří

p. 5-16, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2584

Original paper

Mineral characterization, clay quantification and Ar–Ar dating of faulted schists in the Carboneras and Palomares Faults (Betic Cordillera, SE Spain)

Abad, Isabel; Jiménez-Millán, Juan; Schleicher, Anja M.; van der Pluijm, Ben A.

p. 17-34, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2580

Original paper

Lithium-rich albite–topaz–lepidolite granite from Central Vietnam: a mineralogical and geochemical characterization

Hien-Dinh, Thi Thu; Dao, Duy Anh; Tran, Tam; Wahl, Michael; Stein, Eckardt; Gieré, Reto

p. 35-52, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2581

Original paper

Reinvestigation of the zemannite structure and its dehydration behavior: a single-crystal X-ray and atomistic simulation study

Cametti, Georgia; Churakov, Sergey; Armbruster, Thomas

p. 53-61, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2587

Original paper

Structure and microstructure evolution of hercynite spinel (Fe2+ Al2 O4) after annealing treatment

Jastrzębska, Ilona; Szczerba, Jacek; Błachowski, Artur; Stoch, Paweł

p. 62-71, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901014 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2579

Original paper

Hydrothermal and ionothermal synthesis of mineral-related arsenates in the system CdO–MO– As2 O5 (M 2+= Mg, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn) and their crystal structures

Ðorðević, Tamara; Gerger, Sabrina; Karanović, Ljiljana

p. 73-89, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2585

Original paper

Polytypism of cronstedtite from Nižná Slaná, Slovakia

Hybler, Jiří; Števko, Martin; Sejkora, Jiří

p. 91-99, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2582

Original paper

Khesinite, Ca4Mg2Fe3+ 10O4[(Fe3+ 10Si2)O36], a new rhönite-group (sapphirine supergroup) mineral from the Negev Desert, Israel– natural analogue of the SFCA phase

Galuskina, Irina O.; Galuskin, Evgeny V.; Pakhomova, Anna S.; Widmer, Remo; Armbruster, Thomas; Krüger, Biljana; Grew, Edward S.; Vapnik, Yevgeny; Dzierażanowski, Piotr; Murashko, Mikhail

p. 101-116, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2589

Original paper

Plavnoite, a new K–Mn member of the zippeite group from Jáchymov, Czech Republic

Plášil, Jakub; Škácha, Pavel; Sejkora, Jiří; Kampf, Anthony R.; Škoda, Radek; Čejka, Jiří; Hloušek, Jan; Kasatkin, Anatoly V.; Pavlíček, Radim; Babka, Karel

p. 117-128, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2583

Original paper

Gauthierite, KPb[(UO2)7 O5 (OH)7]· 8H2 O, a new uranyl-oxide hydroxy-hydrate mineral from Shinkolobwe with a novel uranyl-anion sheet-topology

Olds, Travis A.; Plášil, Jakub; Kampf, Anthony R.; Škoda, Radek; Burns, Peter C.; Čejka, Jiří; Bourgoin, Vincent; Boulliard, Jean-Claude

p. 129-141, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2586

Original paper

Crystal structure of potassic-mangani-leakeite from the Wessels Mine, Kalahari Manganese Field, South Africa

Danisi, Rosa Micaela; Armbruster, Thomas

p. 142-147, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2588

Original paper

IMA Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) Newsletter 35

Hålenius, Ulf; Hatert, Frédéric; Pasero, Marco; Mills, Stuart J.

p. 149-152, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP147052901012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/ejm/2017/0029-2626

