European Journal of Mineralogy - Volume 29
Number 4
Chromitites, platinum-group elements, and ore minerals
A special issue to honour Zdeněk Johan
2017. 342 pages, 21x28cm, 770 g
Language: English
Original paper
Chromitites, platinum-group elements, and ore minerals; Special issue dedicated to Zdeněk Johan (1935–2016): Preface
p. 539-541,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Fluids are bound to be involved in the formation of ophiolitic chromite deposits
p. 543-555,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Super-reduced mineral assemblages in "ophiolitic" chromitites and peridotites: the view from Mount Carmel
p. 557-570,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Platinum-group minerals and their host chromitites in Macedonian ophiolites
p. 585-596,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Kravtsovite, PdAg2S, a new mineral from the Noril'sk-Talnakh deposit, Krasnoyarskiy kray, Russia
p. 597-602,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
The crystal structure of sopcheite, Ag4Pd3Te4, from the Lukkulaisvaara intrusion, Karelia, Russia
p. 603-612,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Compounds of Ru–Se–S, alloys of Os–Ir, framboidal Ru nanophases, and laurite–clinochlore intergrowths in the Pados-Tundra complex, Kola Peninsula, Russia
p. 613-621,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Concentrations of platinum-group elements (PGE), Re and Au in arsenian pyrite and millerite from Mo–Ni–PGE-Au black shales (Zunyi region, Guizhou Province, China): results from LA-ICPMS study
p. 623-633,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Application of LA-ICP-MS trace-element analysis for precious metal deportment: a case study of the Kevitsa mine, Finland
p. 635-644,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Exploratory studies of the Cu–Pd–Se system at 650°C, 550°C, 400°C, and 300°C
p. 645-652,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Příbramite, CuSbSe2, the Se-analogue of chalcostibite, a new mineral from Příbram, Czech Republic
p. 653-661,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Brodtkorbite, Cu2HgSe2, from Příbram, Czech Republic: crystal structure and description
p. 663-672,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Jaszczakite, [(Bi, Pb)3 S3][AuS2], a new mineral species from Nagybörzsöny, Hungary
p. 673-677,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Richardsollyite, TlPbAsS3, a new sulfosalt from the Lengenbach quarry, Binn Valley, Switzerland
p. 679-688,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Écrinsite, AgTl3Pb4As11Sb9S36, a new thallium-rich homeotype of baumhauerite from the Jas Roux sulphosalt deposit, Parc national des Écrins, Hautes-Alpes, France
p. 689-700,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Heptasartorite, Tl7Pb22As55 S108, enneasartorite, Tl6 Pb32 As70 S140 and hendekasartorite, Tl2Pb48As82 S172, three members of the anion-omission series of 'sartorites' from the Lengenbach quarry at Binntal, Wallis, Switzerland
p. 701-712,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Lead-antimony sulfosalts from Tuscany (Italy). XXI. Bernarlottiite, Pb12 (As10 Sb6) Σ16 S36, a new N = 3.5 member of the sartorite homologous series from the Ceragiola marble quarry: occurrence and crystal structure
p. 713-726,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Diversity of Ti–Sn–W–Nb–Ta oxide minerals in the classic granite-related magmatic–hydrothermal Cínovec/Zinnwald Sn–W–Li deposit (Czech Republic)
p. 727-738,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Distribution of In and other rare metals in cassiterite and associated minerals in Sn ± W ore deposits of the western Variscan Belt
p. 739-753,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Milarite-group minerals from the NYF pegmatite Velká skála, Písek district, Czech Republic: sole carriers of Be from the magmatic to hydrothermal stage
p. 755-766,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
Nucleation and growth of feitknechtite from nanocrystalline vernadite precursor
p. 767-776,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Original paper
IMA Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) Newsletter 38
p. 777-781,
published: Sep 1, 2017
Number 3
European Journal of Mineralogy Volume 29 Number 3
2017. 186 pages, 21x28cm, 620 g
Language: English
Original paper
Phase and compositional analysis of a Sèvres soft paste porcelain plate from 1781, with a review of early porcelain techniques
p. 347-367,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Modularity of crystal structures: a unifying model for the biopyribole–palysepiole series
p. 369-383,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Thermal and nuclear quantum effects in the hydrogen bond dynamical symmetrization phase transition of δ-AlOOH
p. 385-395,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Infrared spectroscopic study of sulfate-bearing calcite from deep-sea bamboo coral
p. 397-408,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Near infrared signature of opal and chalcedony as a proxy for their structure and formation conditions
p. 409-421,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Detection of small amounts of N2 in CO2-rich high-density fluid inclusions from mantle xenoliths
p. 423-431,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Phase transitions and thermal expansion of BaCO3 and SrCO3 up to 1413 K
p. 433-443,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Crystal-chemical relations and classification problems in tourmalines belonging to the oxy-schorl–oxy-dravite–bosiite–povondraite series
p. 445-455,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Crystal chemistry of Al–V–Cr oxy-tourmalines from Sludyanka complex, Lake Baikal, Russia
p. 457-472,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Ardennite in a high-P/T meta-conglomerate near Vitolište in the westernmost Vardar zone, Republic of Macedonia
p. 473-489,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Hydroxykenoelsmoreite, the first new mineral from the Republic of Burundi
p. 491-497,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Copper oxosulphates from fumaroles of Tolbachik volcano: puninite, Na2 Cu3 O(SO4)3 –a new mineral species and structure refinements of kamchatkite and alumoklyuchevskite
p. 499-510,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
Wampenite, C18 H16 , a new organic mineral from the fossil conifer locality at Wampen, Bavaria, Germany
p. 511-515,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
A new uranyl phosphate sheet in the crystal structure of furongite
p. 517-527,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Original paper
IMA Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) Newsletter 37
p. 529-533,
published: Jun 1, 2017
Number 2
European Journal of Mineralogy Volume 29 Number 2
2017. 189 pages, 21x28cm, 610 g
Language: English
Original paper
Continuous description of grain boundaries using crystal defectfields: the example of a {3 1 0}/[0 0 1] tilt boundary in MgO
p. 155-165,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Chlorine incorporation in amphiboles synthesized along the magnesio-hastingsite–hastingsite compositional join
p. 167-180,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
An inverse modeling approach to obtain P–T conditions of metamorphic stages involving garnet growth and resorption
p. 181-199,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Theoretical Raman spectrum and anharmonicity of tetrahedral OH defects in hydrous forsterite
p. 201-212,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Twinning in olivine group revisited
p. 213-226,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Ab initio study of the dolomite to dolomite-II high-pressure phase transition
p. 227-238,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Jeremejevite as a precursor for olenitic tourmaline: consequences of non-classical crystallization pathways for composition, textures and B isotope patterns of tourmaline
p. 239-255,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Crystal chemistry of tourmalines from the Erongo Mountains, Namibia, studied by Raman spectroscopy
p. 257-267,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
A calorimetric and thermodynamic investigation of the synthetic analogue of chalcomenite, CuSeO3·2H2O
p. 269-277,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Ordered distribution of Cu and Ag in the crystal structure of balkanite, Cu9 Ag5 HgS8
p. 279-285,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
First terrestrial occurrence of the complex phosphate chladniite: crystal-structure refinement by synchrotron through-the-substrate microdiffraction
p. 287-293,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Hydroxyferroroméite, a new secondary weathering mineral from Oms, France
p. 307-314,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Zincostrunzite, ZnFe3+ 2(PO 4) 2(OH) 2· 6.5H2 O, a new mineral from the Sitio do Castelo mine, Portugal, and the Hagendorf-Süd pegmatite, Germany
p. 315-322,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Dravertite, CuMg(SO4)2, a new mineral species from the Tolbachik volcano, Kamchatka, Russia
p. 323-330,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Mianningite, ([], Pb, Ce, Na) (U4+, Mn, U6+) Fe3+ 2(Ti, Fe3+)18 O38, a new member of the crichtonite group from Maoniuping REE deposit, Mianning county, southwest Sichuan, China
p. 331-338,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
IMA Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) Newsletter 36
p. 339-344,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Number 1
European Journal of Mineralogy Volume 29 Number 1
2017. 152 pages, 21x28cm, 510 g
Language: English
Original paper
p. 3-4,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Thermodynamics, stability, crystal structure, and phase relations among euchroite, Cu2 (AsO4)(OH)·3H2O, and related minerals
p. 5-16,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Mineral characterization, clay quantification and Ar–Ar dating of faulted schists in the Carboneras and Palomares Faults (Betic Cordillera, SE Spain)
p. 17-34,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Lithium-rich albite–topaz–lepidolite granite from Central Vietnam: a mineralogical and geochemical characterization
p. 35-52,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Reinvestigation of the zemannite structure and its dehydration behavior: a single-crystal X-ray and atomistic simulation study
p. 53-61,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Structure and microstructure evolution of hercynite spinel (Fe2+ Al2 O4) after annealing treatment
p. 62-71,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Hydrothermal and ionothermal synthesis of mineral-related arsenates in the system CdO–MO– As2 O5 (M 2+= Mg, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn) and their crystal structures
p. 73-89,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Polytypism of cronstedtite from Nižná Slaná, Slovakia
p. 91-99,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Khesinite, Ca4Mg2Fe3+ 10O4[(Fe3+ 10Si2)O36], a new rhönite-group (sapphirine supergroup) mineral from the Negev Desert, Israel– natural analogue of the SFCA phase
p. 101-116,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Plavnoite, a new K–Mn member of the zippeite group from Jáchymov, Czech Republic
p. 117-128,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Gauthierite, KPb[(UO2)7 O5 (OH)7]· 8H2 O, a new uranyl-oxide hydroxy-hydrate mineral from Shinkolobwe with a novel uranyl-anion sheet-topology
p. 129-141,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Crystal structure of potassic-mangani-leakeite from the Wessels Mine, Kalahari Manganese Field, South Africa
p. 142-147,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
IMA Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification (CNMNC) Newsletter 35
p. 149-152,
published: Feb 1, 2017