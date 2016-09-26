Fundamental and Applied Limnology - Volume 185
All published Volumes
↓ Nr. 3-4
↓ Nr. 2
↓ Nr. 1
Nr. 3-4
Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 185 Nr. 3-4
2014. 139 pages, 21x28cm, 540 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES141018503, paperback, price: 220.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
A revised semi-empirical mass balance model for phosphorus in Baltic coastal areas
p. 209-221,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Macroinvertebrate communities of ecotones between the boundaries of streams, wetlands, and lakes
p. 223-233,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Ecosystem development of streams lengthened by rapid glacial recession
p. 235-246,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Shifts in carbon substrate utilization in sediment microbial communities along the Llobregat River
p. 247-261,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Patterning and predicting phytoplankton assemblages in a large subtropical river
p. 263-279,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Spatio-temporal variability of dissolved oxygen within the shallow subsurface zone of a freshwater pearl mussel bed
p. 281-294,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
The impact of river dredging on ostracod assemblages in the Krąpiel River (NW Poland)
p. 295-305,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Do the presence of filamentous cyanobacteria and an elevated temperature favor small-bodied Daphnia in interspecific competitive interactions?
p. 307-314,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Offspring tolerance to toxic Microcystis aeruginosa in Daphnia pulex shaped by maternal food availability and age
p. 315-319,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Combined effects of calcium deficiency, cyanobacteria, and warming on the population fitness of three cladocerans
p. 321-328,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Limnology and modern sedimentation patterns in high altitude Tso Moriri Lake, NW Himalaya – implications for proxy development
p. 329-348,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Nr. 2
Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 185 Nr. 2
2014. 87 pages, 21x28cm, 380 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES141018502, paperback, price: 110.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
Assessing the status of marl lakes under the European Union Water Framework Directive – insights from contemporary and palaeolimnological studies of three English lakes
p. 121-138,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
The influence of different environmental conditions upon the initial development and ecological dynamics of phytobenthic communities
p. 139-153,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Comparison of native and neophytic aquatic macrophyte developments in a geothermally warmed river and thermally normal channels
p. 155-165,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Tolerance, optimum ranges and ecological requirements of free-living leech species (Clitellata: Hirudinida)
p. 167-180,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Individual variability of Polyphemus pediculus (Cladocera, Onychopoda) in a local population (Yaroslavl region, Russia)
p. 181-201,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Juvenile growth rate equation for the freshwater gammarid Gammarus roeseli
p. 203-208,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Nr. 1
Special Issue: Urban Aquatic Ecosystems
Ed.: Paul J. Wood; Helen L. Moggridge; Matthew J. Hill
2014. 119 pages, 47 figures, 22 tables, 21x28cm, 480 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES141018501, paperback, price: 110.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Editorial
Urban Aquatic Ecosystems: the good, the bad and the ugly
p. 1-6,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Litter decomposition in highly urbanized rivers: influence of restoration on ecosystem function
p. 7-18,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Use of coir rolls for habitat enhancement of urban river walls
p. 19-30,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Microinvertebrate community colonisation and succession in a new urban river: lessons for river restoration
p. 31-41,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Long-term decline of barbel Barbus barbus in the original course of the Lower River Lee (England), with particular reference to the survival of tagged fish during a water pollution incident
p. 43-53,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Conservation benefits of riparian buffers in urban areas: the case of the Rio Corgo (north Portugal)
p. 55-70,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
The effects of hydrological extremes on former gravel pit lake ecology: management implications
p. 71-90,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Drivers of change in a redeveloped urban lake: long term trends in a simplified system
p. 91-105,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
The macroinvertebrate biodiversity and conservation value of garden and field ponds along a rural-urban gradient
p. 107-119,
published: Oct 1, 2014