Fundamental and Applied Limnology - Volume 185

Nr. 3-4
Nr. 2
Nr. 1

Nr. 3-4

Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 185 Nr. 3-4

2014. 139 pages
Language: English

Original paper

A revised semi-empirical mass balance model for phosphorus in Baltic coastal areas

Karlsson, O. Magnus; Malmaeus, J. Mikael; Viktor, Tomas; Andersson, M. Gunnar; Rydin, Emil

p. 209-221, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 209-221, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0613

Original paper

Macroinvertebrate communities of ecotones between the boundaries of streams, wetlands, and lakes

Patrick, Christopher J.

p. 223-233, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 223-233, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0645

Original paper

Ecosystem development of streams lengthened by rapid glacial recession

Robinson, C. T.; Thompson, C.; Freestone, M.

p. 235-246, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 235-246, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0667

Original paper

Shifts in carbon substrate utilization in sediment microbial communities along the Llobregat River

Freixa, Anna; Romaní, Anna M.

p. 247-261, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 247-261, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0588

Original paper

Patterning and predicting phytoplankton assemblages in a large subtropical river

Wang, Chao; Li, Xinhui; Lai, Zini; Li, Yuefei; Dauta, Alain; Lek, Sovan

p. 263-279, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 263-279, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0684

Original paper

Spatio-temporal variability of dissolved oxygen within the shallow subsurface zone of a freshwater pearl mussel bed

Quinlan, Emma; Malcolm, Iain A.; Gibbins, Chris N.

p. 281-294, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 281-294, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0640

Original paper

The impact of river dredging on ostracod assemblages in the Krąpiel River (NW Poland)

Szlauer-Łukaszewska, Agnieszka; Zawal, Andrzej

p. 295-305, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 295-305, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0620

Original paper

Do the presence of filamentous cyanobacteria and an elevated temperature favor small-bodied Daphnia in interspecific competitive interactions?

Sikora, Anna; Dawidowicz, Piotr

p. 307-314, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 307-314, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0641

Original paper

Offspring tolerance to toxic Microcystis aeruginosa in Daphnia pulex shaped by maternal food availability and age

Li, Qingmei; Jiang, Xiaodong

p. 315-319, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 315-319, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0704

Original paper

Combined effects of calcium deficiency, cyanobacteria, and warming on the population fitness of three cladocerans

Jiang, Xiaodong; Zhang, Lihua; Li, Qingmei; Zhang, Hui; Chen, Ying

p. 321-328, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 321-328, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0672

Original paper

Limnology and modern sedimentation patterns in high altitude Tso Moriri Lake, NW Himalaya – implications for proxy development

Mishra, Praveen K; Anoop, A.; Jehangir, A.; Prasad, Sushma; Menzel, P.; Schettler, G.; Naumann, R.; Weise, S.; Andersen, N.; Yousuf, A. R.; Gaye, B.

p. 329-348, published: Dec 1, 2014

p. 329-348, published: Dec 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0664

Nr. 2

Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 185 Nr. 2

2014. 87 pages
Language: English

Original paper

Assessing the status of marl lakes under the European Union Water Framework Directive – insights from contemporary and palaeolimnological studies of three English lakes

Wiik, Emma; Bennion, Helen; Sayer, Carl D.; Clarke, Stewart J.

p. 121-138, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 121-138, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0648

Original paper

The influence of different environmental conditions upon the initial development and ecological dynamics of phytobenthic communities

Law, Rosemary J.; Elliott, J. Alex; Jones, Ian D.; Page, Trevor

p. 139-153, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 139-153, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0508

Original paper

Comparison of native and neophytic aquatic macrophyte developments in a geothermally warmed river and thermally normal channels

Hussner, Andreas; van Dam, Herman; Vermaat, Jan E.; Hilt, Sabine

p. 155-165, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 155-165, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0629

Original paper

Tolerance, optimum ranges and ecological requirements of free-living leech species (Clitellata: Hirudinida)

Kubová, Nela; Schenková, Jana

p. 167-180, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 167-180, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0594

Original paper

Individual variability of Polyphemus pediculus (Cladocera, Onychopoda) in a local population (Yaroslavl region, Russia)

Butorina, L. G.

p. 181-201, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 181-201, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0653

Original paper

Juvenile growth rate equation for the freshwater gammarid Gammarus roeseli

Akyildiz, Gürçay Kıvanç; Duran, Mustafa; Aslan, Ümmühan; Özcan, Seval

p. 203-208, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 203-208, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0563

Nr. 1

Special Issue: Urban Aquatic Ecosystems

Ed.: Paul J. Wood; Helen L. Moggridge; Matthew J. Hill

2014. 119 pages
Language: English

O

Editorial

Urban Aquatic Ecosystems: the good, the bad and the ugly

Moggridge, Helen L.; Hill, Matthew J.; Wood, Paul J.

p. 1-6, published: Oct 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0716

Original paper

Litter decomposition in highly urbanized rivers: influence of restoration on ecosystem function

Smith, Benjamin; Chadwick, Michael A.

p. 7-18, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 7-18, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0581

Original paper

Use of coir rolls for habitat enhancement of urban river walls

Hoggart, Simon P. G.; Francis, Robert A.

p. 19-30, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 19-30, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0571

Original paper

Microinvertebrate community colonisation and succession in a new urban river: lessons for river restoration

Robertson, Anne; Dineen, Gerard; Baker, Roger; Hancock, Barbara; Shaw, Peter

p. 31-41, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 31-41, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0615

Original paper

Long-term decline of barbel Barbus barbus in the original course of the Lower River Lee (England), with particular reference to the survival of tagged fish during a water pollution incident

Zięba, G.; Stakėnas, S.; Ives, M.; Godard, M. J.; Seymour, J.; Carter, M. G.; Copp, G. H.

p. 43-53, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 43-53, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0542

Original paper

Conservation benefits of riparian buffers in urban areas: the case of the Rio Corgo (north Portugal)

Coelho, Diana; Hughes, Samantha Jane; Varandas, Simone; Cortes, Rui Manuel Vítor

p. 55-70, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 55-70, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0589

Original paper

The effects of hydrological extremes on former gravel pit lake ecology: management implications

Cross, I. D.; McGowan, S.; Needham, T.; Pointer, C. M.

p. 71-90, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 71-90, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0573

Original paper

Drivers of change in a redeveloped urban lake: long term trends in a simplified system

Mansfield, R.; Williams, A.; Hendry, K.; White, K.

p. 91-105, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 91-105, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0545

Original paper

The macroinvertebrate biodiversity and conservation value of garden and field ponds along a rural-urban gradient

Hill, M. J.; Wood, P. J.

p. 107-119, published: Oct 1, 2014

p. 107-119, published: Oct 1, 2014
DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0612

