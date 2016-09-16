Fundamental and Applied Limnology - Volume 186
Nr. 4
Implications of hydromorphological alterations to the littoral zone for freshwater ecosystem functioning
Ed.: Gwendolin Porst; Friederike Gabel; Stefan Lorenz; Oliver Miler
Language: English
Implications of hydromorphological alterations to the littoral zone for freshwater ecosystem functioning
p. 279-282,
published: Jun 1, 2015
The influence of short term water level fluctuations and desiccation stress on periphyton development at a riparian zone of a large regulated river
p. 283-296,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Response of littoral macroinvertebrates to morphological disturbances in Mediterranean lakes: the case of Lake Piediluco (central Italy)
p. 297-310,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Water depth but not season mediates the effects of human lakeshore modification on littoral macroinvertebrates in a large lowland lake
p. 311-321,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Minimum shoreline restoration requirements to improve the ecological status of a north-eastern German glacial lowland lake in an urban landscape
p. 323-332,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Analysis of hydromorphological alterations of lakeshores for the implementation of the European Water Framework Directive (WFD) in Brandenburg (Germany)
p. 333-352,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Ecological assessment of morphological shore degradation at whole lake level aided by aerial photo analysis
p. 353-369,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Nr. 3
Language: English
Nitrogen stable isotopes as an alternative for assessing mountaintop removal mining's impact on headwater streams
p. 193-202,
published: May 1, 2015
Differences among modern-day and historical cladoceran communities from the “Ring of Fire” lake region of northern Ontario: Identifying responses to climate warming
p. 203-216,
published: May 1, 2015
The influence of dredging of a lowland river (the Krąpiel in NW Poland) on water mite fauna (Acari: Hydrachnidia)
p. 217-232,
published: May 1, 2015
Impact of a geological feature on stream benthic assemblage in the temperate forested region of Japan
p. 233-242,
published: May 1, 2015
Response of grazer-induced colony formation of Scenedesmus obliquus in relation to grazer's size
p. 243-248,
published: May 1, 2015
The effects of fish kairomones and food availability on the predator avoidance behaviour of Gammarus pulex
p. 249-258,
published: May 1, 2015
Structural damage caused by the invasive crayfish Procambarus clarkii (Girard, 1852) in rice fields of the Iberian Peninsula: a study case
p. 259-269,
published: May 1, 2015
Cytokinin is an effective stimulator for turion sprouting of Potamogeton crispus
p. 271-278,
published: May 1, 2015
Nr. 1-2
Ecological models in freshwater ecosystems
Ed.: Mathias Kuemmerlen; Thomas Petzoldt; Sami Domisch
Language: English
Ecological models in freshwater ecosystems
p. 1-3,
published: Feb 1, 2015
Advantages of concurrent use of multiple software frameworks in water quality modelling using a database approach
p. 5-20,
published: Feb 1, 2015
Alternative approaches for estimating components of lake metabolism using the free-water dissolved-oxygen (FWDO) method
p. 21-44,
published: Feb 1, 2015
Application of species distribution models in stream ecosystems: the challenges of spatial and temporal scale, environmental predictors and species occurrence data
p. 45-61,
published: Feb 1, 2015
Are species distribution models based on broad-scale environmental variables transferable across adjacent watersheds? A case study with eleven macroinvertebrate species
p. 63-97,
published: Feb 1, 2015
Modelling the effect of in-stream and terrestrial barriers on the dispersal of aquatic insect species: a case study from a Central European mountain catchment
p. 99-115,
published: Feb 1, 2015
A new model linking macroinvertebrate assemblages to habitat composition in rivers: development, sensitivity and univariate application
p. 117-133,
published: Feb 1, 2015
Modeling population persistence in continuous aquatic networks using metric graphs
p. 135-152,
published: Feb 1, 2015
Abrupt shifts in stream algal biomass and diatom taxonomic composition along a gradient of changing land use
p. 153-169,
published: Feb 1, 2015
An integrated Riverine Environmental Flow Decision Support System (REFDSS) to evaluate the ecological effects of alternative flow scenarios on river ecosystems
p. 171-192,
published: Feb 1, 2015