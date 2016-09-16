Fundamental and Applied Limnology - Volume 186

Nr. 1-2

Nr. 4

Implications of hydromorphological alterations to the littoral zone for freshwater ecosystem functioning

Ed.: Gwendolin Porst; Friederike Gabel; Stefan Lorenz; Oliver Miler

2015. 90 pages, 21x28cm, 410 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES141018604, paperback, price: 116.00 €

Implications of hydromorphological alterations to the littoral zone for freshwater ecosystem functioning

Porst, Gwendolin; Gabel, Friederike; Lorenz, Stefan; Miler, Oliver

p. 279-282, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018604000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0772

The influence of short term water level fluctuations and desiccation stress on periphyton development at a riparian zone of a large regulated river

Bondar-Kunze, Elisabeth; Tritthart, Michael; Hein, Thomas

p. 283-296, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018604001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0654

Response of littoral macroinvertebrates to morphological disturbances in Mediterranean lakes: the case of Lake Piediluco (central Italy)

Mastrantuono, Luciana; Pilotto, Francesca; Rossopinti, Andrea; Bazzanti, Marcello; Solimini, Angelo G.

p. 297-310, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018604002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0655

Water depth but not season mediates the effects of human lakeshore modification on littoral macroinvertebrates in a large lowland lake

Pätzig, Marlene; Grüneberg, Björn; Brauns, Mario

p. 311-321, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018604003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0652

Minimum shoreline restoration requirements to improve the ecological status of a north-eastern German glacial lowland lake in an urban landscape

Lorenz, Stefan; Pusch, Martin T.; Blaschke, Ulrike

p. 323-332, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018604004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0647

Analysis of hydromorphological alterations of lakeshores for the implementation of the European Water Framework Directive (WFD) in Brandenburg (Germany)

Ostendorp, Wolfgang; Ostendorp, Jörg

p. 333-352, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018604005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0662

Ecological assessment of morphological shore degradation at whole lake level aided by aerial photo analysis

Miler, Oliver; Ostendorp, Wolfgang; Brauns, Mario; Porst, Gwendolin; Pusch, Martin T.

p. 353-369, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018604006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0658

Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 186 Nr. 3

2015. 85 pages, 21x28cm, 390 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES141018603, paperback, price: 116.00 €

Nitrogen stable isotopes as an alternative for assessing mountaintop removal mining's impact on headwater streams

Daniel, Wesley M.; Kaller, Michael D.; Jack, Jeff

p. 193-202, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018603000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0712

Differences among modern-day and historical cladoceran communities from the “Ring of Fire” lake region of northern Ontario: Identifying responses to climate warming

Jeziorski, Adam; Keller, Bill; Dyer, Richard D.; Paterson, Andrew M.; Smol, John P.

p. 203-216, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018603001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0702

The influence of dredging of a lowland river (the Krąpiel in NW Poland) on water mite fauna (Acari: Hydrachnidia)

Zawal, Andrzej; Stępień, Edyta; Szlauer-Łukaszewska, Agnieszka; Michoński, Grzegorz; Kłosowska, Magdalena; Bańkowska, Aleksandra; Myśliwy, Monika; Stryjecki, Robert; Buczyńska, Edyta; Buczyński, Paweł

p. 217-232, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018603002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0735

Impact of a geological feature on stream benthic assemblage in the temperate forested region of Japan

Yoshimura, Mayumi

p. 233-242, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018603003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0325

Response of grazer-induced colony formation of Scenedesmus obliquus in relation to grazer's size

Zhu, Xuexia; Wu, Xinyan; Zhang, Lu; Zhu, Chen; Yang, Zhou

p. 243-248, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018603004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0690

The effects of fish kairomones and food availability on the predator avoidance behaviour of Gammarus pulex

Szokoli, Franziska; Winkelmann, Carola; Berendonk, Thomas U.; Worischka, Susanne

p. 249-258, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018603005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0633

Structural damage caused by the invasive crayfish Procambarus clarkii (Girard, 1852) in rice fields of the Iberian Peninsula: a study case

Arce, Juan Antonio; Diéguez-Uribeondo, Javier

p. 259-269, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018603006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0715

Cytokinin is an effective stimulator for turion sprouting of Potamogeton crispus

Zhu, Congming; Li, Kai; Yang, Tewu; Nie, Zhongnan; Li, Xinghua; Zhu, Duanwei; Hu, Xuebo; Zhou, Hanwen

p. 271-278, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018603007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0679

Ecological models in freshwater ecosystems

Ed.: Mathias Kuemmerlen; Thomas Petzoldt; Sami Domisch

2015. 192 pages, 21x28cm, 740 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES141018601, paperback, price: 232.00 €

Ecological models in freshwater ecosystems

Kuemmerlen, Mathias; Petzoldt, Thomas; Domisch, Sami

p. 1-3, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0746

Advantages of concurrent use of multiple software frameworks in water quality modelling using a database approach

van Gerven, Luuk P. A.; Brederveld, Robert J.; de Klein, Jeroen J. M.; DeAngelis, Don L.; Downing, Andrea S.; Faber, Michiel; Gerla, Daan J.; Hoen, Jochem 't; Janse, Jan H.; Janssen, Annette B. G.; Jeuken, Michel; Kooi, Bob W.; Kuiper, Jan J.; Lischke, Betty; Liu, Sien; Petzoldt, Thomas; Schep, Sebastiaan A.; Teurlincx, Sven; Thiange, Christophe; Trolle, Dennis; van Nes, Egbert H.; Mooij, Wolf M.

p. 5-20, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0631

Alternative approaches for estimating components of lake metabolism using the free-water dissolved-oxygen (FWDO) method

McNair, James N.; Sesselmann, Meagan R.; Kendall, Scott T.; Gereaux, Leon C.; Weinke, Anthony D.; Biddanda, Bopaiah A.

p. 21-44, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0626

Application of species distribution models in stream ecosystems: the challenges of spatial and temporal scale, environmental predictors and species occurrence data

Domisch, Sami; Jähnig, Sonja C.; Simaika, John P.; Kuemmerlen, Mathias; Stoll, Stefan

p. 45-61, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0627

Are species distribution models based on broad-scale environmental variables transferable across adjacent watersheds? A case study with eleven macroinvertebrate species

Gies, Maria; Sondermann, Martin; Hering, Daniel; Feld, Christian K.

p. 63-97, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2014/0600

Modelling the effect of in-stream and terrestrial barriers on the dispersal of aquatic insect species: a case study from a Central European mountain catchment

Sondermann, Martin; Gies, Maria; Hering, Daniel; Schröder, Maria; Feld, Christian K.

p. 99-115, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0597

A new model linking macroinvertebrate assemblages to habitat composition in rivers: development, sensitivity and univariate application

Kiesel, Jens; Schröder, Maria; Hering, Daniel; Schmalz, Britta; Hörmann, Georg; Jähnig, Sonja C.; Fohrer, Nicola

p. 117-133, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0625

Modeling population persistence in continuous aquatic networks using metric graphs

Sarhad, Jonathan J.; Anderson, Kurt E.

p. 135-152, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0635

Abrupt shifts in stream algal biomass and diatom taxonomic composition along a gradient of changing land use

Scanlan, Andrew M.; Millie, David F.; Weckman, Gary; Carrick, Hunter J.

p. 153-169, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0634

An integrated Riverine Environmental Flow Decision Support System (REFDSS) to evaluate the ecological effects of alternative flow scenarios on river ecosystems

Maloney, Kelly O.; Talbert, Colin B.; Cole, Jeffrey C.; Galbraith, Heather S.; Blakeslee, Carrie J.; Hanson, Leanne; Holmquist-Johnson, Christopher L.

p. 171-192, published: Feb 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP141018601009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2015/0611

