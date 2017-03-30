Fundamental and Applied Limnology - Volume 189

Nr. 4
Nr. 3
Nr. 2
Nr. 1

Nr. 4

Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 189 Nr. 4

Language: English

ArtNo. ES141018904, paperback

Internal article

Original paper

Interactions of exotic and native Pomacea with wetland vegetation structure in the Greater Everglades, Florida, USA

Monette, Dean; Ewe, Sharon; Dinkins, John M.; Markwith, Scott H.

p. 291-299, published: Mar 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/0970

Original paper

The effects of tree species richness and composition on leaf litter decomposition in a Danube oxbow lake (Gemenc, Hungary)

Ágoston-Szabó, Edit; Schöll, Károly; Kiss, Anita; Dinka, Mária

p. 301-314, published: Mar 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/0675

Original paper

Development of a fish-based index to assess the ecological status of oceanic-temperate streams in the Northern Iberian Peninsula

Gartzia de Bikuña, Begoña; Arrate, Jesús; Martínez, Aingeru; Agirre, Alberto; Azpiroz, Iker; Manzanos, Alberto

p. 315-327, published: Mar 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/0982

Original paper

Spatial patterns of fish assemblages in the Pearl River, China: environmental correlates

Shuai, Fangmin; Li, Xinhui; Chen, Fangchan; Li, Yuefei; Lek, Sovan

p. 329-340, published: Mar 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0922

Original paper

Population structure and growth of freshwater crab Sodhiana iranica from the south of Iran

Sharifian, Sana; Kamrani, Ehsan; Safaie, Mohsen; Sharifian, Salim

p. 341-349, published: Mar 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/0965

Original paper

Detecting recent limnological changes in two ancient reservoirs from Sri Lanka's Dry Zone using Cladocera

Yatigammana, Sudharma; Cumming, Brian F.

p. 351-363, published: Mar 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/0987

Nr. 3

New

Biology and Management of Coregonid Fishes - 12th ISBMCF

Ed.: Lyubov Sukhanova; Dmitry Politov; Josef Wanzenböck; Ian J. Winfield

2017. 113 pages
Language: English

Original paper

Biology and Management of Coregonid Fishes –12th ISBMCF

Sukhanova, Lyubov; Politov, Dmitry; Wanzenböck, Josef; Winfield, Ian

p. 177-179, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/1028

Original paper

Coregonids of Russia: Evolutionary genetic approach in assessment of the current state of biodiversity

Politov, Dmitry V.

p. 181-192, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/0814

Original paper

The sympatric whitefishes Coregonus ussuriensis and C. chadary from the Amur River basin: Morphology, biology and genetic diversity

Bochkarev, Nickolai A.; Zuykova, Elena I.; Abramov, Sergey A.; Podorozhnyuk, Elena V.; Politov, Dmitry V.

p. 193-207, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0801

Original paper

Signs of introgression of Baikal omul (Coregonus migratorius) or Arctic cisco (C. autumnalis) into European whitefish (C. lavaretus) in the eastern Baltic Sea

Sendek, D.S.; Bochkarev, N.A.; Zuykova, E.I.; Politov, D.V.; Wanzenböck, J.; Himberg, M.; Titov, S.F.

p. 209-225, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0791

Original paper

The 'reappearance' of vendace (Coregonus albula) in the face of multiple stressors in Bassenthwaite Lake, U. K.

Winfield, Ian J.; Fletcher, Janice M.; James, J. Ben

p. 227-233, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0799

Original paper

Factors that influence productivity and vulnerability of Inconnu, Stenodus leucichthys nelma, populations in Canada

Tallman, R.F.; Howland, K.L.

p. 235-247, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0815

Original paper

The impact of density-dependant growth on whitefish production in re-oligotrophic lakes – a bioenergetics simulation study

Eckmann, Reiner

p. 249-256, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0800

Original paper

Effects of temperature and rearing density on growth of juvenile European whitefish (Coregonus macrophthalmus) in aquaculture

Goebel, Susanne E.; Baer, Jan; Geist, Juergen

p. 257-266, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0803

Original paper

Ultrastructural correlates of acoustic sensitivity in Baikal coregonid fishes

Sapozhnikova, Yulia P.; Belous, Anastasia A.; Makarov, Mikhail M.; Glyzina, Olga Y.; Klimenkov, Igor V.; Yakhnenko, Vera M.; Sukhanova, Lyubov V.

p. 267-278, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/0810

Original paper

Gut microbiome of juvenile coregonid fishes: comparison of sympatric species and their F1 hybrids

Belkova, Natalia L.; Sidorova, Tuyana V.; Glyzina, Olga Y.; Yakchnenko, Veronika M.; Sapozhnikova, Yulia P.; Bukin, Yurij S.; Baturina, Olga A.; Sukhanova, Lyubov V.

p. 279-290, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP141018903009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0804

Nr. 2

New

Special Issue: 10th CE-DiatoM - Relationships between diatom composition and environmental conditions

Ed.: Éva Ács; Kristina Bucskó

2017. 92 pages
Language: English

Original paper

Editorial to the Special Issue in Fundamental and Applied Limnology: 10th CE-DiatoM: Relationships between diatom composition and environmental conditions

Ács, Éva; Buczkó, Krisztina

p. 83-85, published: Jan 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2017/1013

Original paper

Comparison of the utility of a frequently used diatom index (IPS) and the diatom ecological guilds in the ecological status assessment of large rivers

Trábert, Zsuzsa; Tihamér Kiss, Keve; Várbíró, Gábor; Dobosy, Péter; Grigorszky, István; Ács, Éva

p. 87-103, published: Jan 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0933

Original paper

Benthic diatom-based lake types in Hungary

Bolgovics, Ágnes; Ács, Éva; Várbíró, Gábor; Görgényi, Judit; Tihamér Kiss, Keve; Földi, Angéla; Nagy-László, Zsolt; Trábert, Zsuzsa; Borics, Gábor

p. 105-116, published: Jan 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0942

Original paper

The role of plant substrate type in shaping the composition and diversity of epiphytic diatom assemblages in a eutrophic reservoir

Fránková, Markéta; Šumberová, Kateřina; Potužák, Jan; Vild, Ondřej

p. 117-135, published: Jan 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0936

Original paper

Contrasting diatom diversity in lentic and lotic habitats of Romanian peat bogs and the relation to environmental variables

Szigyártó, Irma-Lidia; Buczkó, Krisztina; Rákossy, Izabella; May, Zoltán; Urák, István; Zsigmond, Andreea-Rebeka

p. 137-151, published: Jan 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0943

Original paper

Planktonic diatom composition and environmental conditions in the Golden Horn Estuary (Sea of Marmara, Turkey)

Tas, Seyfettin

p. 153-166, published: Jan 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP141018902005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0957

Original paper

Temperature and growth strategies as the essential factors influencing the occurrence of Stephanodiscus minutulus (Kützing) Cleve & Möller and Palatinus apiculatus (Ehrenberg) Craveiro, Calado, Daugbjerg & Moestrup

Grigorszky, István; Tihamér Kiss, Keve; Pór, Gabriella; Dévai, György; Nagy, Alex Sándor; Somlyai, Imre; Berta, Csaba; Duleba, Mónika; Trábert, Zsuzsa; Ács, Éva

p. 167-175, published: Jan 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0941

Nr. 1

New

Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 189 Nr. 1

2016. 81 pages
Language: English

Original paper

CO2 alters picophytoplankton community structure in freshwater ecosystems

Shi, Xiaoli; Li, Shengnan; Wang, Xiujuan; Liu, Mixue; Kong, Fanxiang

p. 1-10, published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Nov 3, 2016, manuscript accepted: Sep 13, 2016, manuscript received: Jun 13, 2016
5 figures, 4 tables

ArtNo. ESP141018901000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0949

Original paper

The impacts of permafrost thaw slump events on limnological variables in upland tundra lakes, Mackenzie Delta region

Houben, Adam J.; French, Todd D.; Kokelj, Steven V.; Wang, Xiaowa; Smol, John P.; Blais, Jules M.

p. 11-35, published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Nov 15, 2016, manuscript accepted: Aug 12, 2016, manuscript received: Apr 4, 2016
11 figures, 3 tables

ArtNo. ESP141018901001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0921

Original paper

Effects of water-level fluctuations on the environmental characteristics and fish-environment relationships in the littoral zone of a reservoir

Logez, Maxime; Roy, Romain; Tissot, Laurence; Argillier, Christine

p. 37-49, published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Nov 18, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 11, 2016, manuscript received: Jun 29, 2016
8 figures, 2 tables

ArtNo. ESP141018901002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0963

Original paper

Phytoplankton community and ecological state of a high-mountain lake within an Important Natural Area (Eastern Black Sea, Turkey)

Taş, Beyhan

p. 51-61, published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Oct 20, 2016, manuscript accepted: Oct 5, 2016, manuscript received: Jul 11, 2016
3 figures, 4 tables

ArtNo. ESP141018901003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0966

Original paper

Embryonic diapause of a freshwater crustacean Polyphemus pediculus (Cladocera, Onychopoda)

Butorina, L. G.

p. 63-81, published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Nov 4, 2016, manuscript accepted: Sep 23, 2016, manuscript received: Jul 1, 2016
7 figures, 7 tables

ArtNo. ESP141018901004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/fal/2016/0964

