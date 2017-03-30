Fundamental and Applied Limnology - Volume 189
All published Volumes
↓ Nr. 4
↓ Nr. 3
↓ Nr. 2
↓ Nr. 1
Nr. 4
Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 189 Nr. 4
21x28cm, 400 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES141018904, paperback
Internal article
Original paper
Interactions of exotic and native Pomacea with wetland vegetation structure in the Greater Everglades, Florida, USA
p. 291-299,
published: Mar 1, 2017
Original paper
The effects of tree species richness and composition on leaf litter decomposition in a Danube oxbow lake (Gemenc, Hungary)
p. 301-314,
published: Mar 1, 2017
Original paper
Development of a fish-based index to assess the ecological status of oceanic-temperate streams in the Northern Iberian Peninsula
p. 315-327,
published: Mar 1, 2017
Original paper
Spatial patterns of fish assemblages in the Pearl River, China: environmental correlates
p. 329-340,
published: Mar 1, 2017
Original paper
Population structure and growth of freshwater crab Sodhiana iranica from the south of Iran
p. 341-349,
published: Mar 1, 2017
Original paper
Detecting recent limnological changes in two ancient reservoirs from Sri Lanka's Dry Zone using Cladocera
p. 351-363,
published: Mar 1, 2017
Nr. 3
Biology and Management of Coregonid Fishes - 12th ISBMCF
Ed.: Lyubov Sukhanova; Dmitry Politov; Josef Wanzenböck; Ian J. Winfield
2017. 113 pages, 21x28cm, 500 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES141018903, paperback, price: 124.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
Biology and Management of Coregonid Fishes –12th ISBMCF
p. 177-179,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Coregonids of Russia: Evolutionary genetic approach in assessment of the current state of biodiversity
p. 181-192,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
The sympatric whitefishes Coregonus ussuriensis and C. chadary from the Amur River basin: Morphology, biology and genetic diversity
p. 193-207,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Signs of introgression of Baikal omul (Coregonus migratorius) or Arctic cisco (C. autumnalis) into European whitefish (C. lavaretus) in the eastern Baltic Sea
p. 209-225,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
The 'reappearance' of vendace (Coregonus albula) in the face of multiple stressors in Bassenthwaite Lake, U. K.
p. 227-233,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Factors that influence productivity and vulnerability of Inconnu, Stenodus leucichthys nelma, populations in Canada
p. 235-247,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
The impact of density-dependant growth on whitefish production in re-oligotrophic lakes – a bioenergetics simulation study
p. 249-256,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Effects of temperature and rearing density on growth of juvenile European whitefish (Coregonus macrophthalmus) in aquaculture
p. 257-266,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Ultrastructural correlates of acoustic sensitivity in Baikal coregonid fishes
p. 267-278,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Original paper
Gut microbiome of juvenile coregonid fishes: comparison of sympatric species and their F1 hybrids
p. 279-290,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Nr. 2
Special Issue: 10th CE-DiatoM - Relationships between diatom composition and environmental conditions
Ed.: Éva Ács; Kristina Bucskó
2017. 92 pages, 21x28cm, 420 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES141018902, paperback, price: 124.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
Editorial to the Special Issue in Fundamental and Applied Limnology: 10th CE-DiatoM: Relationships between diatom composition and environmental conditions
p. 83-85,
published: Jan 1, 2016
Original paper
Comparison of the utility of a frequently used diatom index (IPS) and the diatom ecological guilds in the ecological status assessment of large rivers
p. 87-103,
published: Jan 1, 2016
Original paper
Benthic diatom-based lake types in Hungary
p. 105-116,
published: Jan 1, 2016
Original paper
The role of plant substrate type in shaping the composition and diversity of epiphytic diatom assemblages in a eutrophic reservoir
p. 117-135,
published: Jan 1, 2016
Original paper
Contrasting diatom diversity in lentic and lotic habitats of Romanian peat bogs and the relation to environmental variables
p. 137-151,
published: Jan 1, 2016
Original paper
Planktonic diatom composition and environmental conditions in the Golden Horn Estuary (Sea of Marmara, Turkey)
p. 153-166,
published: Jan 1, 2016
Original paper
Temperature and growth strategies as the essential factors influencing the occurrence of Stephanodiscus minutulus (Kützing) Cleve & Möller and Palatinus apiculatus (Ehrenberg) Craveiro, Calado, Daugbjerg & Moestrup
p. 167-175,
published: Jan 1, 2016
Nr. 1
Fundamental and Applied Limnology Volume 189 Nr. 1
2016. 81 pages, 21x28cm, 400 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES141018901, paperback, price: 124.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
CO2 alters picophytoplankton community structure in freshwater ecosystems
p. 1-10,
published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Nov 3, 2016, manuscript accepted: Sep 13, 2016, manuscript received: Jun 13, 2016
5 figures, 4 tables
Original paper
The impacts of permafrost thaw slump events on limnological variables in upland tundra lakes, Mackenzie Delta region
p. 11-35,
published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Nov 15, 2016, manuscript accepted: Aug 12, 2016, manuscript received: Apr 4, 2016
11 figures, 3 tables
Original paper
Effects of water-level fluctuations on the environmental characteristics and fish-environment relationships in the littoral zone of a reservoir
p. 37-49,
published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Nov 18, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 11, 2016, manuscript received: Jun 29, 2016
8 figures, 2 tables
Original paper
Phytoplankton community and ecological state of a high-mountain lake within an Important Natural Area (Eastern Black Sea, Turkey)
p. 51-61,
published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Oct 20, 2016, manuscript accepted: Oct 5, 2016, manuscript received: Jul 11, 2016
3 figures, 4 tables
Original paper
Embryonic diapause of a freshwater crustacean Polyphemus pediculus (Cladocera, Onychopoda)
p. 63-81,
published: Nov 1, 2016, published online: Nov 4, 2016, manuscript accepted: Sep 23, 2016, manuscript received: Jul 1, 2016
7 figures, 7 tables