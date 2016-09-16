Geotectonic Research - Volume 97
Number 1
Special Issue: DRT 2015
20th International Conference on Deformation Mechanisms, Rheology & Tectonics
Aachen, Germany, September 7-11, 2015
Ed.: Christoph v. Hagke; Janos Urai; Klaus Reicherter; Florian Wellmann; Christoph Hilgers
2015. 168 pages, num. figures, 21x28cm, 790 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES150009700, paperback, price: 45.00 €
Original paper
Editorial
p. vii-vii,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Quartz microfabrics of shear zones of the western orogenic front of the East African/Antarctic Orogen: result of transpressive deformation?
p. 1-3,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Multistage history of a quartz vein with increasing shear strain
p. 4-6,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Seismic cycle is controlled by stress and displacement loading between crust and mantle: the Lithospheric Feedback model
p. 7-7,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Injection-driven failure and fault mechanics in overpressured, high fluid flux faulting regimes
p. 8-9,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Modern statistical methods for analyzing 3D geologic data
p. 10-11,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Corinth terraces re-visited: Improved paleoshoreline determination using Pleiades-DEMs
p. 12-14,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Creep behaviour of bischofite, carnallite and mixed bischofite-carnallite-halite salt rock
p. 15-17,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Adding geological knowledge to improve uncertain geological models: a Bayesian perspective
p. 18-20,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
An integrated electron microscopy study of prismatic and multiple sets of fine extinction bands in vein-quartz
p. 21-23,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Microstructures and micro-mechanisms of deformation in a Boom Clay sample experimentally deformed for a consolidated and undrained test at a confining pressure of 0.375 MPa
p. 24-26,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Deformation of multilayers. Why can it be so complex? Experimental evidences
p. 27-29,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Present-day stress orientations in the Great Sumatran Fault in North Sumatra
p. 30-33,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Can stylolite networks control the geometry of hydrothermal alterations?
p. 34-36,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Microstructural evolution of polycrystalline materials in simple shear: insights from full-field numerical simulations
p. 37-39,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Understanding obduction dynamics – structural and thermal history of the Oman Mountains
p. 40-43,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
How common are pseudotachylytes? Experimental insights into formation and preservation of frictional melt on quartz fault interfaces
p. 44-45,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Experimental ductile deformation of foliated natural rock salt under pure constriction
p. 46-46,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
A paleoseismological challenge in the Southern Upper Rhine Graben – Trench site selection in an intraplate domain
p. 47-49,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Strain accommodation in monomineralic and polymineralic mylonites of the Main Central Thrust (Alakhnanda Region, Garhwal Himalaya)
p. 50-52,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Late- to post-orogenic, granite-related fracture reactivation and veining at the Minas da Panasqueira W-Sn-Cu ore deposit (Portugal)
p. 53-55,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
The interaction between pre-existing joints and normal faults in analogue models – implications for fault architecture and fracture connectivity
p. 56-58,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Vorticity quantification and kinematic analysis using magnetic fabric in deformed granitoids
p. 59-61,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
A new approach for determination of vorticity axes from orientation maps
p. 62-63,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Strain path partitioning recorded by quartz fabrics in the Balda-Paladi Shear Zone, NW India
p. 64-66,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Mechanical Twinning and Microstructures in experimentally stressed Quartzite
p. 67-69,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Multiphase fossil normal faults in geothermal systems: Insights from the Bavarian Molasse Basin
p. 70-72,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
The role of viscosity heterogeneities in the development of pressure variations
p. 73-74,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Structural analysis of the northern and southern Oman Mountains
p. 75-76,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Fault geometry and neotectonic fault activity of the Ejina Basin using integrated geological and geophysical data
p. 77-79,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Basin evolution in the North African Platform
p. 80-81,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Insights into the mechanics of En-Échelon sigmoidal vein formation using ultra-high resolution photogrammetry
p. 82-84,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Comparing deformation from the inside and outside corners of a ridge-transform system using field and rock magnetic data, Troodos ophiolite, Cyprus
p. 85-87,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Quantitative effects of transversely isotropic layering in Discrete Element Modelling
p. 88-90,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Impact of loading conditions on fracture-vein interactions
p. 91-93,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Quantifying erosion rates in the Molasse basin using a high resolution data set and a new thermal model
p. 94-97,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Next generation reactive transport models
p. 98-99,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Investigation of fabrics in quartz and ice: comparison and applications of different analytical methods
p. 100-102,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
The latest stage of an obduction orogen – doming of the Jebel Akhdar constrained by structural geology and low-temperature thermochronology
p. 103-105,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
On coupling of viscous relaxation and chemical diffusion under grain scale pressure variation
p. 106-107,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Fault kinematics based on quantitative 3-D seismic interpretation
p. 108-111,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Formation of dome-and-basin structures: Results from 3D see-through experiments
p. 112-113,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Formation of chocolate-tablet boudins: results from scaled analogue models
p. 114-115,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Effects of transtension on continental rift interaction: a 4D analogue modeling study
p. 116-119,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Investigation of the Izmit Fault deformation using integration of Interferometric SAR with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning and geophysical seismic modelling
p. 122-122,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Sealing and leaching processes around normal faults in Upper Carboniferous tight gas sandstones from outcrop analog atudies
p. 123-123,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Amalgamation of the Qiangtang terranes, central Tibet, and new insights into the mechanism of exhumation of high-pressure rocks
p. 124-124,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
The interplay of crustal rheology and surface processes in controlling passive margin architecture
p. 125-125,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Effect of pressure on the deformation of forsterite and of iron-free enstatite
p. 126-126,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Temperature, microfabrics and mineral assemblages within shear zone: signification for deformation and rheology at the ductile-brittle transition
p. 127-127,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
The link between rock composition, microstructure, texture and seismic properties in the middle to lower crust: Examples from Sweden and New Zealand
p. 128-128,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Influence of phase percentage, pre-deformation microstructure and particle characteristics on rheology of two-phase materials: Insights from experiments using ice mixtures combined with numerical modelling
p. 129-129,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Linking megathrust earthquakes to brittle deformation and mineral vein formation in the paleoaccretionary complex of the central European Alps
p. 130-130,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Dramatic effects of elasticity on lithospheric shear localization due to thermal softening
p. 131-131,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
A new approach of Multi-channels concept and its evidence in the Higher Himalaya, India
p. 132-133,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Rethinking pseudotachylyte formation: the generation of frictional melt in both dry and saturated conditions on low displacement, misoriented fault interfaces
p. 134-134,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Image analysis in earth sciences
p. 135-135,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Influence of deformation on dolomite rim growth
p. 136-136,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
The role of mechanical anisotropies for upper mantle shear zones: From magma- to fluid-assisted strain localization
p. 137-137,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Coupled deformation and dehydration processes in smectite-rich sediments constrained by hydrothermal consolidation experiments
p. 138-138,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Friction properties of rocks sampled from the Shimanto Belt (Japan) – a fossil accretionary prism
p. 139-139,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
A numerical model of sheath fold development around slip surfaces in a combined pure and simple shear flow
p. 140-140,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Geological uncertainty and geophysical inversion
p. 141-141,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Force chain forming quartz and phase distribution in an ultramylonite
p. 142-142,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
The changing microstructural arrangement of graphite during defor mation and hydrothermal alteration of amphibolite-facies mylonite, Alpine Fault, NZ
p. 143-143,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Pseudostructures in the volcanic and the metamorphic rocks of Bamenda area, NW Cameroon, Africa
p. 144-144,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Links between long term and short term rheology of the lithosphere
p. 145-145,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Deformation of the polymineralic upper mantle
p. 146-146,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Experimental ductile deformation of halite to high strain by dislocation creep, without dynamic recrystallization
p. 147-147,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
The role of inheritance in forming and deforming hyper-extended rift systems and creating collisional orogens
p. 148-148,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Mafic rocks at the brittle-viscous transition – interplay between fracturing, reaction and viscous deformation
p. 149-149,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Some conditions of different deformation mode formation
p. 150-150,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Structural control of Uranium anomalies related to panafrican peralu min ous orthogneiss in Bangoua area, western Cameroon, Africa
p. 151-151,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
3D Stress Analysis through Geological time – Stress and fracture predictions. A case study from the Gulf of Mexico
p. 152-152,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Microstructural evidence for the initiation of pinch-and-swell structures in ductile rocks
p. 153-153,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Unified energy theory for boudinage and folding of elasto-visco-plastic rocks
p. 154-154,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Deformation structures in layered Zechstein III K-Mg salts: First view into an outstanding drill-core out of a salt pillow from the Groningen High
p. 155-155,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Transient strain and fracture propagation in semi-brittle systems
p. 156-156,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Stresses and pressures at the quartz-coesite transition in shear experiments
p. 157-157,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
On the workflow of the microstructural analysis of experimentally deformed clay-rocks
p. 158-159,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Grain size evolution in dynamic recrystallization of quartz: Influence of grain boundary energy
p. 160-160,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Microstructures and rheology in laboratory experiments and what it all means for interpreting and modelling natural deformation
p. 161-161,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Interplay between mineral reactions and deformation
p. 162-162,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Experimental deformation of Magnetite
p. 163-163,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
REDBACK: an open-source simulation tool for rock mechanics with dissipative feedbacks, with applications to diagenetic reactions in fluid saturated rocks.
p. 164-164,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
A study on grain boundary brine in halite rocks using electrical conductivity measurements
p. 165-165,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Inverted localization of deformation in the "dry" middle crust across the Woodroffe Thrust, Central Australia
p. 166-166,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Dramatic effects of stress on metamorphic reactions
p. 167-167,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Grain boundary sliding in rocks: necessity, characterization and implications
p. 168-168,
published: Sep 1, 2015