Geotectonic Research - Volume 97

Number 1

Number 1

Special Issue: DRT 2015

20th International Conference on Deformation Mechanisms, Rheology & Tectonics
Aachen, Germany, September 7-11, 2015
Ed.: Christoph v. Hagke; Janos Urai; Klaus Reicherter; Florian Wellmann; Christoph Hilgers

2015. 168 pages
Language: English

O

Original paper

Editorial

von Hagke, Christoph; Urai, Janos; Reicherter, Klaus; Wellmann, Florian; Hilgers, Christoph

p. vii-vii, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-89

Original paper

Quartz microfabrics of shear zones of the western orogenic front of the East African/Antarctic Orogen: result of transpressive deformation?

Bauer, W; Siemes, H; Spaeth, G; Jacobs, J

p. 1-3, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700001 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-01

Original paper

Multistage history of a quartz vein with increasing shear strain

Ceccato, A; Bestmann, M; Pennacchioni, G

p. 4-6, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700082 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-02
O

Original paper

Seismic cycle is controlled by stress and displacement loading between crust and mantle: the Lithospheric Feedback model

Chatzaras, V; Tikoff, B; Newman, J; Titus, SJ; Withers, AC; Kruckenberg, SC; Drury, MR

p. 7-7, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-03

Original paper

Injection-driven failure and fault mechanics in overpressured, high fluid flux faulting regimes

Cox, SF

p. 8-9, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700083 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-04

Original paper

Modern statistical methods for analyzing 3D geologic data

Davis, JR; Chatzaras, V; Michels, Z; Titus, SJ; Tikoff, B

p. 10-11, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700003 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-05

Original paper

Corinth terraces re-visited: Improved paleoshoreline determination using Pleiades-DEMs

De Gelder, G; Fernández-Blanco, D; Lacassin, R; Armijo, R; Delorme, A; Jara-Muñoz, J; Melnick, D

p. 12-14, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700084 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-06

Original paper

Creep behaviour of bischofite, carnallite and mixed bischofite-carnallite-halite salt rock

Muhammad, N.; De Bresser, JHP; Spiers, CJ; Peach, CJ

p. 15-17, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700085 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-07

Original paper

Adding geological knowledge to improve uncertain geological models: a Bayesian perspective

de la Varga, M; Wellmann, F; Murdie, R

p. 18-20, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700086 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-08

Original paper

An integrated electron microscopy study of prismatic and multiple sets of fine extinction bands in vein-quartz

Derez, T; Van Der Donck, T; Plümper, O; Pennock, ; Drury, M; Sintubin, M

p. 21-23, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700087 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-09

Original paper

Microstructures and micro-mechanisms of deformation in a Boom Clay sample experimentally deformed for a consolidated and undrained test at a confining pressure of 0.375 MPa

Desbois, G; Schuck, B; Urai, JL

p. 24-26, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700004 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-10

Original paper

Deformation of multilayers. Why can it be so complex? Experimental evidences

Druguet, E; Carreras, J; Castaño, LM; Biermanns, P; Caldera, N; Checa, H; Obiols, A; Pascual, R; Zúñiga, E

p. 27-29, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700088 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-11

Original paper

Present-day stress orientations in the Great Sumatran Fault in North Sumatra

Fernández-Blanco, D; Philippon, M; von Hagke, C

p. 30-33, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700005 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-12

Original paper

Can stylolite networks control the geometry of hydrothermal alterations?

Gomez-Rivas, E; Martín-Martín, JD; Bons, PD; Koehn, D

p. 34-36, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700006 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-13

Original paper

Microstructural evolution of polycrystalline materials in simple shear: insights from full-field numerical simulations

Griera, A; Gomez-Rivas, E; Llorens, MG; Bons, PD; Lebensohn, R

p. 37-39, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700089 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-15

Original paper

Understanding obduction dynamics – structural and thermal history of the Oman Mountains

Grobe, A; von Hagke, C; Nokar, K; Wuebbeler, F; Littke, R; Urai, JL

p. 40-43, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700007 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-16

Original paper

How common are pseudotachylytes? Experimental insights into formation and preservation of frictional melt on quartz fault interfaces

Hayward, KS; Cox, SF; FitzGerald, J

p. 44-45, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700008 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-17
O

Original paper

Experimental ductile deformation of foliated natural rock salt under pure constriction

Heeb, J; Linckens, J; Zulauf, G

p. 46-46, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-18

Original paper

A paleoseismological challenge in the Southern Upper Rhine Graben – Trench site selection in an intraplate domain

Hürtgen, J; Jomard, H; Thomas, J; Reicherter, K; Baize, S; Röth, J; Cushing, M; Cinti, F

p. 47-49, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700033 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-19

Original paper

Strain accommodation in monomineralic and polymineralic mylonites of the Main Central Thrust (Alakhnanda Region, Garhwal Himalaya)

Hunter, NJR; Wilson, CJL; Hasalová, P; Weinberg, RF

p. 50-52, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700034 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-20

Original paper

Late- to post-orogenic, granite-related fracture reactivation and veining at the Minas da Panasqueira W-Sn-Cu ore deposit (Portugal)

Jacques, D; Vieira, R; Muchez, P; Sintubin, M

p. 53-55, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700035 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-21

Original paper

The interaction between pre-existing joints and normal faults in analogue models – implications for fault architecture and fracture connectivity

Kettermann, M; von Hagke, C; Urai, JL; van Gent, HW

p. 56-58, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700036 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-22

Original paper

Vorticity quantification and kinematic analysis using magnetic fabric in deformed granitoids

Mamtani, MA

p. 59-61, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700009 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-23

Original paper

A new approach for determination of vorticity axes from orientation maps

Michels, ZD; Kruckenberg, SC; Davis, JR; Tikoff, B

p. 62-63, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700037 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-24

Original paper

Strain path partitioning recorded by quartz fabrics in the Balda-Paladi Shear Zone, NW India

Minor, A; Bestmann, M; de Wall, H

p. 64-66, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700010 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-25

Original paper

Mechanical Twinning and Microstructures in experimentally stressed Quartzite

Minor, A; Wenk, HR; Rybacki, E; Sintubin, M

p. 67-69, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700038 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-26

Original paper

Multiphase fossil normal faults in geothermal systems: Insights from the Bavarian Molasse Basin

Moeck, I; Mraz, E

p. 70-72, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700039 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-27

Original paper

The role of viscosity heterogeneities in the development of pressure variations

Moulas, E; Burg, JP; Podladchikov, Y

p. 73-74, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700040 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-28

Original paper

Structural analysis of the northern and southern Oman Mountains

Nokar, KR; von Hagke, C; Grobe, A; Wübbeler, F; Urai, JL

p. 75-76, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700041 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-29

Original paper

Fault geometry and neotectonic fault activity of the Ejina Basin using integrated geological and geophysical data

Rudersdorf, A; Havenith, HB; Hölz, S; Hartmann, K; Reicherter, K

p. 77-79, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700042 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-30

Original paper

Basin evolution in the North African Platform

Sharata, S; Röth, J; Reicherter, K

p. 80-81, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700011 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-31

Original paper

Insights into the mechanics of En-Échelon sigmoidal vein formation using ultra-high resolution photogrammetry

Thiele, ST; Micklethwaite, S

p. 82-84, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700043 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-32

Original paper

Comparing deformation from the inside and outside corners of a ridge-transform system using field and rock magnetic data, Troodos ophiolite, Cyprus

Titus, SJ; Wagner, CA; Alexander, SO; Scott, SC; Davis, JR

p. 85-87, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700044 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-33

Original paper

Quantitative effects of transversely isotropic layering in Discrete Element Modelling

Torremans, K; Muchez, P; Sintubin, M

p. 88-90, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700012 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-34

Original paper

Impact of loading conditions on fracture-vein interactions

Virgo, S; Abe, S; Urai, JL

p. 91-93, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700045 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-35

Original paper

Quantifying erosion rates in the Molasse basin using a high resolution data set and a new thermal model

von Hagke, C; Lujiendjik, E; Ondrak, R; Lindow, J

p. 94-97, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700046 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-36

Original paper

Next generation reactive transport models

Vrijmoed, JC; Podladchikov, YY; Malvoisin, B

p. 98-99, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700047 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-37

Original paper

Investigation of fabrics in quartz and ice: comparison and applications of different analytical methods

Wilson, CJL; Hunter, N; Luzin, V; Peternell, M; Piazolo, S

p. 100-102, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700013 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-38

Original paper

The latest stage of an obduction orogen – doming of the Jebel Akhdar constrained by structural geology and low-temperature thermochronology

Wübbeler, F; von Hagke, C; Grobe, A; Nokar, K; Urai, JL

p. 103-105, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700014 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-39

Original paper

On coupling of viscous relaxation and chemical diffusion under grain scale pressure variation

Zhong, X; Vrijmoed, J; Tajčmanová, L; Moulas, E

p. 106-107, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700048 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-40

Original paper

Fault kinematics based on quantitative 3-D seismic interpretation

Ziesch, J; Tanner, DC; Beilecke, T; Krawczyk, CM

p. 108-111, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700049 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-41

Original paper

Formation of dome-and-basin structures: Results from 3D see-through experiments

Zulauf, G; Zulauf, J; Göttlich, J; Peinl, M

p. 112-113, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700050 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-42

Original paper

Formation of chocolate-tablet boudins: results from scaled analogue models

Zulauf, G; Zulauf, J; Göttlich, J; Peinl, M

p. 114-115, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700051 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-43

Original paper

Effects of transtension on continental rift interaction: a 4D analogue modeling study

Zwaan, F; Schreurs, G

p. 116-119, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700015 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-44
O

Original paper

Investigation of the Izmit Fault deformation using integration of Interferometric SAR with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning and geophysical seismic modelling

Alac Barut, R; Trinder, J; Rizos, C

p. 122-122, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-45
O

Original paper

Sealing and leaching processes around normal faults in Upper Carboniferous tight gas sandstones from outcrop analog atudies

Becker, I; Wuestefeld, P; Hilgers, C; Koehrer, B

p. 123-123, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-46
O

Original paper

Amalgamation of the Qiangtang terranes, central Tibet, and new insights into the mechanism of exhumation of high-pressure rocks

Bons, PD; Zhao, Z; Gomez-Rivas, E; Soesoo, A; Burov, E; Wang, G

p. 124-124, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-47
O

Original paper

The interplay of crustal rheology and surface processes in controlling passive margin architecture

Buiter, S

p. 125-125, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-48
O

Original paper

Effect of pressure on the deformation of forsterite and of iron-free enstatite

Bystricky, M; Béjina, F; Baticle, J

p. 126-126, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-49
O

Original paper

Temperature, microfabrics and mineral assemblages within shear zone: signification for deformation and rheology at the ductile-brittle transition

Cao, S; Neubauer, F; Bernroider, M; Liu, J; Genser, J; Leiss, B

p. 127-127, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-50
O

Original paper

The link between rock composition, microstructure, texture and seismic properties in the middle to lower crust: Examples from Sweden and New Zealand

Czaplińska, D; Piazolo, S; Almqvist, BSG

p. 128-128, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-51
O

Original paper

Influence of phase percentage, pre-deformation microstructure and particle characteristics on rheology of two-phase materials: Insights from experiments using ice mixtures combined with numerical modelling

Czaplińska, D; Piazolo, S; Brune, S; Wilson, C; Peternell, M

p. 129-129, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-52
O

Original paper

Linking megathrust earthquakes to brittle deformation and mineral vein formation in the paleoaccretionary complex of the central European Alps

Dielforder, A; Berger, A; Herwegh, M

p. 130-130, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-53
O

Original paper

Dramatic effects of elasticity on lithospheric shear localization due to thermal softening

Duretz, T; Jaquet, Y; Schmalholz, SM

p. 131-131, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-54

Original paper

A new approach of Multi-channels concept and its evidence in the Higher Himalaya, India

Ghosh, R

p. 132-133, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700057 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-14
O

Original paper

Rethinking pseudotachylyte formation: the generation of frictional melt in both dry and saturated conditions on low displacement, misoriented fault interfaces

Hayward, KS; Cox, SF

p. 134-134, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-55
O

Original paper

Image analysis in earth sciences

Heilbronner, R

p. 135-135, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-56
O

Original paper

Influence of deformation on dolomite rim growth

Helpa, V; Rybacki, E; Morales, LFG; Dresen, G

p. 136-136, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-57
O

Original paper

The role of mechanical anisotropies for upper mantle shear zones: From magma- to fluid-assisted strain localization

Herwegh, M; Mercolli, I; Linckens, J; Müntener, O

p. 137-137, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-58
O

Original paper

Coupled deformation and dehydration processes in smectite-rich sediments constrained by hydrothermal consolidation experiments

Hüpers, A; Kopf, A

p. 138-138, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-59
O

Original paper

Friction properties of rocks sampled from the Shimanto Belt (Japan) – a fossil accretionary prism

Hüpers, A; Trütner, S; Ikari, MJ; Kopf, A

p. 139-139, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-60
O

Original paper

A numerical model of sheath fold development around slip surfaces in a combined pure and simple shear flow

Huszcza, B; Dąbrowski, M

p. 140-140, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-61
O

Original paper

Geological uncertainty and geophysical inversion

Jessell, M; Aillères, L; de Kemp, E; Lindsay, M; Wellmann, F; Hillier, M; Laurent, G; Carmichael, T; Martin, R

p. 141-141, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-62
O

Original paper

Force chain forming quartz and phase distribution in an ultramylonite

Kilian, R; Morales, L; Peters, M

p. 142-142, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-63
O

Original paper

The changing microstructural arrangement of graphite during defor mation and hydrothermal alteration of amphibolite-facies mylonite, Alpine Fault, NZ

Kirilova, M; Toy, V; Timms, N; Craw, D; Little, T; DFDP-2 Science Team,

p. 143-143, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-64
O

Original paper

Pseudostructures in the volcanic and the metamorphic rocks of Bamenda area, NW Cameroon, Africa

Kouankap Nono, GD; Ganno, S; Kouske, AP; Ngnotue, T; Moundou Nkongo, HD

p. 144-144, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-65
O

Original paper

Links between long term and short term rheology of the lithosphere

Le Pourhiet, L

p. 145-145, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-66
O

Original paper

Deformation of the polymineralic upper mantle

Linckens, J; Herwegh, M; Bruijn, RHC; Skemer, P; Müntener, O

p. 146-146, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-67
O

Original paper

Experimental ductile deformation of halite to high strain by dislocation creep, without dynamic recrystallization

Linckens, J; Zulauf, G

p. 147-147, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-68
O

Original paper

The role of inheritance in forming and deforming hyper-extended rift systems and creating collisional orogens

Manatschal, G; Chenin, P; Nirrengarten, M

p. 148-148, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-69
O

Original paper

Mafic rocks at the brittle-viscous transition – interplay between fracturing, reaction and viscous deformation

Marti, S; Stünitz, H; Heilbronner, R

p. 149-149, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-70
O

Original paper

Some conditions of different deformation mode formation

Ostapchuk, AA; Kocharyan, GG; Pavlov, DV

p. 150-150, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-71
O

Original paper

Structural control of Uranium anomalies related to panafrican peralu min ous orthogneiss in Bangoua area, western Cameroon, Africa

Pagang Noumi, IA; Kouankap Nono, GD; Ngnotue, T; Ganno, S; Kouske, AP

p. 151-151, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-72
O

Original paper

3D Stress Analysis through Geological time – Stress and fracture predictions. A case study from the Gulf of Mexico

Palmowski, D; Hantschel, T; Fücker, M; Mulisheva, L

p. 152-152, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-73
O

Original paper

Microstructural evidence for the initiation of pinch-and-swell structures in ductile rocks

Peters, M; Berger, A; Herwegh, M

p. 153-153, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-74
O

Original paper

Unified energy theory for boudinage and folding of elasto-visco-plastic rocks

Peters, M; Veveakis, M; Poulet, T; Regenauer-Lieb, K; Herwegh, M

p. 154-154, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-75
O

Original paper

Deformation structures in layered Zechstein III K-Mg salts: First view into an outstanding drill-core out of a salt pillow from the Groningen High

Raith, AF; Urai, JL

p. 155-155, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-76
O

Original paper

Transient strain and fracture propagation in semi-brittle systems

Reber, JE; Lavier, LL; Hayman, NW

p. 156-156, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-77
O

Original paper

Stresses and pressures at the quartz-coesite transition in shear experiments

Richter, B; Stünitz, H; Heilbronner, R

p. 157-157, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-78

Original paper

On the workflow of the microstructural analysis of experimentally deformed clay-rocks

Schuck, B; Desbois, G; Urai, JL

p. 158-159, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP150009700074 Price: 6.20 € DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-79
O

Original paper

Grain size evolution in dynamic recrystallization of quartz: Influence of grain boundary energy

Shimizu, I; Ueda, T

p. 160-160, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-80
O

Original paper

Microstructures and rheology in laboratory experiments and what it all means for interpreting and modelling natural deformation

Spiers, CJ

p. 161-161, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-81
O

Original paper

Interplay between mineral reactions and deformation

Tajčmanová, L

p. 162-162, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-82
O

Original paper

Experimental deformation of Magnetite

Till, JL; Rybacki, E

p. 163-163, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-83
O

Original paper

REDBACK: an open-source simulation tool for rock mechanics with dissipative feedbacks, with applications to diagenetic reactions in fluid saturated rocks.

Veveakis, E; Poulet, T; Regenauer-Lieb, K

p. 164-164, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-84
O

Original paper

A study on grain boundary brine in halite rocks using electrical conductivity measurements

Watanabe, T; Kitano, M

p. 165-165, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-85
O

Original paper

Inverted localization of deformation in the "dry" middle crust across the Woodroffe Thrust, Central Australia

Wex, S; Mancktelow, N; Hawemann, F; Pennacchioni, G; Camacho, A

p. 166-166, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-86
O

Original paper

Dramatic effects of stress on metamorphic reactions

Wheeler, J

p. 167-167, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-87
O

Original paper

Grain boundary sliding in rocks: necessity, characterization and implications

White, J

p. 168-168, published: Sep 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/1864-5658/2015-88

P
= can be downloaded

O
= Open Access (paper can be downloaded for free)