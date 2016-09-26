20 pre-pub papers available (click here to see them)

Meteorologische Zeitschrift - Vol. 25

No. 4
No. 3
No. 2
No. 1

No. 4

Meteorologische Zeitschrift Vol. 25 No. 4

2016. 183 pages
Language: English

paperback



O

Original paper

Modelling tidal influence on sea breezes with models of different complexity

Fischereit, Jana; Schlünzen, K. Heinke; Gierisch, Andrea M.U.; Grawe, David; Petrik, Ronny

p. 343-355, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Sep 17, 2015, manuscript revision received: Sep 8, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jun 30, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
9 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0703
O

Original paper

Assessing meteorological key factors influencing crop invasion by pollen beetle (Meligethes aeneus F.) – past observations and future perspectives

Junk, Jürgen; Jonas, Markus; Eickermann, Michael

p. 357-364, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Oct 21, 2015, manuscript accepted: Aug 4, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jun 25, 2015, manuscript revision requested: May 15, 2015, manuscript received: Jan 9, 2015
4 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0665
O

Original paper

Irrigation water demand of common bean on field and regional scale under varying climatic conditions

Wagner, Michael; Seidel, Sabine J.; Schütze, Niels

p. 365-375, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 29, 2015, manuscript revision received: Sep 21, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 28, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
8 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0698
O

Original paper

Effects of intra-genotypic variation, variance with height and time of season on BVOC emissions

Persson, Ylva; Schurgers, Guy; Ekberg, Anna; Holst, Thomas

p. 377-388, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Mar 10, 2016, manuscript accepted: Oct 27, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 27, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 22, 2015, manuscript received: Feb 15, 2015
4 figures, 2 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0674
O

Original paper

Application of the model ‘Heat Source’ to assess the influence of meteorological components on stream temperature and simulation accuracy under heat wave conditions

Trimmel, Heidelinde; Gangneux, Clement; Kalny, Gerda; Weihs, Philipp

p. 389-406, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Mar 10, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 20, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 27, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Sep 29, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 29, 2015
10 figures, 4 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0695
O

Original paper

The impact of human-biometeorological factors on perceived thermal comfort in urban public places

Maras, Isabell; Schmidt, Teresa; Paas, Bastian; Ziefle, Martina; Schneider, Christoph

p. 407-420, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Jul 6, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 23, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 23, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jun 23, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
10 figures, 2 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0705
O

Original paper

Tourism-climate conditions and their future development in the Polish-Saxon border area

Miszuk, Bartłomiej; Otop, Irena; Strońska, Marzenna; Schwarzak, Susann; Surke, Michaela

p. 421-434, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Aug 11, 2016, manuscript accepted: Jan 6, 2016, manuscript revision received: Dec 4, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 24, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
8 figures, 4 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0700
O

Original paper

Towards a radar- and observation-based hail climatology for Germany

Junghänel, Thomas; Brendel, Christoph; Winterrath, Tanja; Walter, Andreas

p. 435-445, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 4, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 1, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Oct 21, 2015, manuscript received: Sep 2, 2015
9 figures, 2 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0734
O

Original paper

Categorisation of Meteorological Conditions for Storm Tide Episodes in the German Bight

Gerber, Marie; Ganske, Anette; Müller-Navarra, Sylvin; Rosenhagen, Gudrun

p. 447-462, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 13, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 13, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jan 6, 2015, manuscript received: Nov 18, 2014
14 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0660
O

Original paper

Interannual and Multidecadal Changes of Wind Speed and Directions over the North Sea from Climate Model Results

Ganske, Anette; Tinz, Birger; Rosenhagen, Gudrun; Heinrich, Hartmut

p. 463-478, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Jan 19, 2016, manuscript revision received: Jan 17, 2016, manuscript revision requested: Aug 3, 2015, manuscript received: Feb 17, 2015
13 figures, 2 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0673
O

Original paper

Dispersion of traffic exhausts emitted from a stationary line source versus individual moving cars – a numerical comparison

Gross, Günter

p. 479-487, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Jul 6, 2016, manuscript accepted: Apr 18, 2016, manuscript revision received: Apr 17, 2016, manuscript revision requested: Apr 6, 2016, manuscript received: Mar 25, 2016
7 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0797
O

Original paper

The Influence of subway climatology on gas dispersion and the effectiveness of guided evacuations in a complex subway station

Brüne, Markus; Charlton, James; Pflitsch, Andreas; Agnew, Brian

p. 489-499, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Jul 7, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 21, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 17, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Sep 23, 2015, manuscript received: Jul 20, 2015
15 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0726
O

Original paper

Estimation of snowfall limit for the Kashmir Valley, Indian Himalayas, with TRMM PR Bright Band information

Schauwecker, S.; Rohrer, M.; Schwarb, M.; Huggel, C.; Dimri, A.P.; Salzmann, N.

p. 501-509, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Jul 6, 2016, manuscript accepted: Mar 6, 2016, manuscript revision received: Feb 26, 2016, manuscript revision requested: Feb 2, 2016, manuscript received: Sep 3, 2015
6 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0738
O

comment

On the theory of high and low pressure areas: The significance of divergence in pressure areas

Scherhag, Richard

p. 511-519, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016
7 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0785
O

comment

Aerological data spurred dynamical meteorology: Richard Scherhag’s contribution of 1934 as an early milestone

Volkert, Hans

p. 521-526, published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Feb 10, 2016, manuscript revision received: Feb 3, 2016, manuscript received: Jan 21, 2016
1 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0784

No. 3

Special issue: METTOOLS IX

Conference Offenbach, 17.3.-19.3.2015

2016. 92 pages
Language: English

paperback



O

Editorial

Special issue on METTOOLSIX

Fuchs, Tobias; Raabe, Armin

p. 247-249, published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Jun 20, 2016, manuscript accepted: Jan 21, 2015, manuscript received: Jan 21, 2015
1 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0779
O

Original paper

Surface Conductance of Five Different Crops Based on 10 Years of Eddy-Covariance Measurements

Spank, Uwe; Köstner, Barbara; Moderow, Uta; Grünwald, Thomas; Bernhofer, Christian

p. 251-266, published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 19, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 7, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Oct 20, 2015, manuscript received: Aug 27, 2015
5 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0732
O

Original paper

Impact of meteorological conditions on airborne fine particle composition and secondary pollutant characteristics in urban area during winter-time

Schäfer, Klaus; Elsasser, Michael; Arteaga-Salas, Jose M.; Gu, Jianwei; Pitz, Mike; Schnelle-Kreis, Jürgen; Cyrys, Josef; Emeis, Stefan; Prévôt, Andre S.H.; Zimmermann, Ralf

p. 267-279, published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 9, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 6, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 17, 2015, manuscript received: Mar 24, 2015
6 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0684
O

Original paper

INKAS – a guidance tool to assess the impact of adaptation measures against urban heat

Buchholz, Saskia; Kossmann, Meinolf; Roos, Marita

p. 281-289, published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 15, 2015, manuscript revision received: Nov 6, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Sep 14, 2015, manuscript received: Aug 10, 2015
3 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0731
O

Original paper

Added value of high-resolution regional climate simulations for regional impact studies

Hackenbruch, Julia; Schädler, Gerd; Schipper, Janus Willem

p. 291-304, published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 7, 2015, manuscript revision received: Nov 18, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Oct 6, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
12 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0701
O

Original paper

Small-scale variability of particulate matter and perception of air quality in an inner-city recreational area in Aachen, Germany

Paas, Bastian; Schmidt, Teresa; Markova, Stanimira; Maras, Isabell; Ziefle, Martina; Schneider, Christoph

p. 305-317, published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 23, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 22, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 6, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
10 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0704
O

Original paper

Regional and local effects of electric vehicles on air quality and noise

Wurzler, Sabine; Hebbinghaus, Heike; Steckelbach, Ingo; Schulz, Thomas; Pompetzki, Wulf; Memmesheimer, Michael; Jakobs, Hermann; Schöllnhammer, Tilmann; Nowag, Sonja; Diegmann, Volker

p. 319-325, published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 18, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 17, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Dec 15, 2015, manuscript received: May 8, 2015
3 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0707
O

Original paper

Meteorological effects on the 3D sound propagation inside an inhomogeneous forest area

Ziemann, Astrid; Schady, Arthur; Heimann, Dietrich

p. 327-339, published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Oct 20, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 15, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 19, 2015, manuscript received: May 22, 2015
13 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0710

No. 2

Recent developments in Regional Climate Modelling with COSMO-CLM, Part 1

2016. 125 pages
Language: English

paperback



O

Editorial

Editorial: Recent developments in Regional Climate Modelling with COSMO‑CLM

Früh, Barbara; Will, Andreas; Castro, Christopher L.

p. 119-120, published: May 9, 2016, manuscript accepted: Mar 3, 2016, manuscript received: Mar 2, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0788
O

Original paper

Regional climate change over Europe in COSMO-CLM: Influence of emission scenario and driving global model

Keuler, Klaus; Radtke, Kai; Kotlarski, Sven; Lüthi, Daniel

p. 121-136, published: May 9, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 9, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 9, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Mar 9, 2014, manuscript received: Dec 18, 2014
12 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0662
O

Original paper

Future drought probabilities in the Greater Alpine Region based on COSMO-CLM experiments – spatial patterns and driving forces

Haslinger, Klaus; Schöner, Wolfgang; Anders, Ivonne

p. 137-148, published: May 9, 2016, published online: Apr 4, 2015, manuscript accepted: Nov 11, 2014, manuscript revision received: Nov 11, 2014, manuscript revision requested: Aug 27, 2014, manuscript received: Apr 1, 2014
12 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0604
O

Original paper

Modelling strategies for performing convection-permitting climate simulations

Brisson, Erwan; Demuzere, Matthias; van Lipzig, Nicole P.M.

p. 149-163, published: May 9, 2016, published online: Jun 17, 2015, manuscript accepted: Apr 6, 2015, manuscript revision received: Mar 2, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 13, 2014, manuscript received: Feb 28, 2014
13 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0598
O

Original paper

Evaluation of convection-resolving models using satellite data: The diurnal cycle of summer convection over the Alps

Keller, Michael; Fuhrer, Oliver; Schmidli, Juerg; Stengel, Martin; Stöckli, Reto; Schär, Christoph

p. 165-179, published: May 9, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 25, 2015, manuscript revision received: Aug 3, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 7, 2015, manuscript received: Jun 2, 2015
15 figures, 2 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0715
O

Original paper

Impact of topography on the diurnal cycle of summertime moist convection in idealized simulations

Hassanzadeh, Hanieh; Schmidli, Jürg; Langhans, Wolfgang; Schlemmer, Linda; Schär, Christoph

p. 181-194, published: May 9, 2016, published online: Aug 31, 2015, manuscript accepted: May 20, 2015, manuscript revision received: May 13, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Mar 20, 2015, manuscript received: Oct 14, 2014
13 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0653
O

Original paper

A Central European precipitation climatology – Part II: Application of the high-resolution HYRAS data for COSMO-CLM evaluation

Brienen, Susanne; Früh, Barbara; Walter, Andreas; Trusilova, Kristina; Becker, Paul

p. 195-214, published: May 9, 2016, published online: Apr 26, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 25, 2015, manuscript revision received: May 19, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Oct 2, 2015, manuscript received: May 13, 2014
10 figures, 4 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2016/0617
O

Original paper

Impact of land use and soil data specifications on COSMO-CLM simulations in the CORDEX-MED area

Smiatek, Gerhard; Helmert, Jürgen; Gerstner, Eva-Maria

p. 215-230, published: May 9, 2016, published online: Apr 4, 2015, manuscript accepted: Nov 21, 2014, manuscript revision received: Nov 20, 2014, manuscript revision requested: Nov 18, 2014, manuscript received: Mar 7, 2014
11 figures, 6 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0594
O

Original paper

The urban land use in the COSMO-CLM model: a comparison of three parameterizations for Berlin

Trusilova, Kristina; Schubert, Sebastian; Wouters, Hendrik; Früh, Barbara; Grossman-Clarke, Susanne; Demuzere, Matthias; Becker, Paul

p. 231-244, published: May 9, 2016, published online: Aug 31, 2015, manuscript accepted: Feb 25, 2015, manuscript revision received: Aug 6, 2014, manuscript revision requested: May 6, 2015, manuscript received: Feb 25, 2014
7 figures, 3 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0587

No. 1

Meteorologische Zeitschrift Vol. 25 No. 1

2016. 115 pages
Language: English

paperback



O

Original paper

Verification of cloudiness and radiation forecasts in the greater Alpine region

Haiden, Thomas; Trentmann, Jörg

p. 3-15, published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Feb 11, 2015, manuscript accepted: Nov 19, 2014, manuscript revision received: Nov 19, 2014, manuscript revision requested: Nov 7, 2014, manuscript received: Jul 7, 2014
7 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0630
O

Original paper

Changes in the daily range of the air temperature in the mountainous part of Slovakia within the possible context of global warming

Damborská, Ingrid; Gera, Martin; Melo, Marián; Lapin, Milan; Nejedlík, Pavol

p. 17-35, published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Feb 11, 2015, manuscript accepted: Aug 21, 2014, manuscript revision received: Aug 14, 2014, manuscript revision requested: Jul 9, 2014, manuscript received: Dec 18, 2013
14 figures, 15 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0569
O

Original paper

Impact of Radar Data Assimilation on the Numerical Simulation of a Severe Storm in Croatia

Stanesic, Antonio; Brewster, Keith A.

p. 37-53, published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Jun 17, 2015, manuscript accepted: Jan 25, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jan 15, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Apr 14, 2014, manuscript received: Dec 31, 2015
14 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0574
O

Original paper

Assessing the impact of a solar eclipse on weather and photovoltaic production

Köhler, Carmen; Steiner, Andrea; Lee, Daniel; Thieler, Jens; Saint-Drenan, Yves-Marie; Ernst, Dominique; Becker, Claudia; Zirkelbach, Mathias; Ritter, Bodo

p. 55-69, published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 29, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jul 15, 2015, manuscript revision requested: May 13, 2015, manuscript received: Feb 13, 2015
17 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0672
O

Original paper

Remote impact of the Antarctic atmosphere on the southern mid-latitudes

Semmler, Tido; Kasper, Marta A.; Jung, Thomas; Serrar, Soumia

p. 71-77, published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Oct 21, 2015, manuscript accepted: Jul 23, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jul 15, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jun 30, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 9, 2015
5 figures

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0685
O

Original paper

On separation of variables in the linearized nonhydrostatic atmospheric model

Bourchtein, Andrei; Bourchtein, Ludmila

p. 79-84, published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Oct 21, 2015, manuscript accepted: Jul 13, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jun 24, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jun 9, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 19, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0690
O

Original paper

Bias correction of ENSEMBLES precipitation data with focus on the effect of the length of the calibration period

Reiter, Philipp; Gutjahr, Oliver; Schefczyk, Lukas; Heinemann, Günther; Casper, Markus

p. 85-96, published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 17, 2015, manuscript revision received: Aug 21, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 13, 2015, manuscript received: May 28, 2015
12 figures, 4 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0714
O

Original paper

Johann Ignaz von Felbiger and his meteorological observations in Bratislava in the period 1783–85

Melo, Marián; Pišút, Peter; Matečný, Igor; Viglaš, Peter

p. 97-115, published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 14, 2015, manuscript revision received: Sep 14, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 27, 2015, manuscript received: Jun 30, 2015
11 figures, 5 tables

DOI: 10.1127/metz/2015/0720

