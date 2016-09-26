Meteorologische Zeitschrift - Vol. 25
No. 4
Meteorologische Zeitschrift Vol. 25 No. 4
Language: English
Original paper
Modelling tidal influence on sea breezes with models of different complexity
p. 343-355,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Sep 17, 2015, manuscript revision received: Sep 8, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jun 30, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
9 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Assessing meteorological key factors influencing crop invasion by pollen beetle (Meligethes aeneus F.) – past observations and future perspectives
p. 357-364,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Oct 21, 2015, manuscript accepted: Aug 4, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jun 25, 2015, manuscript revision requested: May 15, 2015, manuscript received: Jan 9, 2015
4 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Irrigation water demand of common bean on field and regional scale under varying climatic conditions
p. 365-375,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 29, 2015, manuscript revision received: Sep 21, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 28, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
8 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Effects of intra-genotypic variation, variance with height and time of season on BVOC emissions
p. 377-388,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Mar 10, 2016, manuscript accepted: Oct 27, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 27, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 22, 2015, manuscript received: Feb 15, 2015
4 figures, 2 tables
Original paper
Application of the model ‘Heat Source’ to assess the influence of meteorological components on stream temperature and simulation accuracy under heat wave conditions
p. 389-406,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Mar 10, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 20, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 27, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Sep 29, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 29, 2015
10 figures, 4 tables
Original paper
The impact of human-biometeorological factors on perceived thermal comfort in urban public places
p. 407-420,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Jul 6, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 23, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 23, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jun 23, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
10 figures, 2 tables
Original paper
Tourism-climate conditions and their future development in the Polish-Saxon border area
p. 421-434,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Aug 11, 2016, manuscript accepted: Jan 6, 2016, manuscript revision received: Dec 4, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 24, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
8 figures, 4 tables
Original paper
Towards a radar- and observation-based hail climatology for Germany
p. 435-445,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 4, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 1, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Oct 21, 2015, manuscript received: Sep 2, 2015
9 figures, 2 tables
Original paper
Categorisation of Meteorological Conditions for Storm Tide Episodes in the German Bight
p. 447-462,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 13, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 13, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jan 6, 2015, manuscript received: Nov 18, 2014
14 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Interannual and Multidecadal Changes of Wind Speed and Directions over the North Sea from Climate Model Results
p. 463-478,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Jan 19, 2016, manuscript revision received: Jan 17, 2016, manuscript revision requested: Aug 3, 2015, manuscript received: Feb 17, 2015
13 figures, 2 tables
Original paper
Dispersion of traffic exhausts emitted from a stationary line source versus individual moving cars – a numerical comparison
p. 479-487,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Jul 6, 2016, manuscript accepted: Apr 18, 2016, manuscript revision received: Apr 17, 2016, manuscript revision requested: Apr 6, 2016, manuscript received: Mar 25, 2016
7 figures
Original paper
The Influence of subway climatology on gas dispersion and the effectiveness of guided evacuations in a complex subway station
p. 489-499,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Jul 7, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 21, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 17, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Sep 23, 2015, manuscript received: Jul 20, 2015
15 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Estimation of snowfall limit for the Kashmir Valley, Indian Himalayas, with TRMM PR Bright Band information
p. 501-509,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Jul 6, 2016, manuscript accepted: Mar 6, 2016, manuscript revision received: Feb 26, 2016, manuscript revision requested: Feb 2, 2016, manuscript received: Sep 3, 2015
6 figures
comment
On the theory of high and low pressure areas: The significance of divergence in pressure areas
p. 511-519,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016
7 figures
comment
Aerological data spurred dynamical meteorology: Richard Scherhag’s contribution of 1934 as an early milestone
p. 521-526,
published: Sep 6, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Feb 10, 2016, manuscript revision received: Feb 3, 2016, manuscript received: Jan 21, 2016
1 figures
No. 3
Special issue: METTOOLS IX
Conference Offenbach, 17.3.-19.3.2015
Language: English
Editorial
Special issue on METTOOLSIX
p. 247-249,
published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Jun 20, 2016, manuscript accepted: Jan 21, 2015, manuscript received: Jan 21, 2015
1 figures
Original paper
Surface Conductance of Five Different Crops Based on 10 Years of Eddy-Covariance Measurements
p. 251-266,
published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 19, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 7, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Oct 20, 2015, manuscript received: Aug 27, 2015
5 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Impact of meteorological conditions on airborne fine particle composition and secondary pollutant characteristics in urban area during winter-time
p. 267-279,
published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 9, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 6, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 17, 2015, manuscript received: Mar 24, 2015
6 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
INKAS – a guidance tool to assess the impact of adaptation measures against urban heat
p. 281-289,
published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 15, 2015, manuscript revision received: Nov 6, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Sep 14, 2015, manuscript received: Aug 10, 2015
3 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Added value of high-resolution regional climate simulations for regional impact studies
p. 291-304,
published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 7, 2015, manuscript revision received: Nov 18, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Oct 6, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
12 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Small-scale variability of particulate matter and perception of air quality in an inner-city recreational area in Aachen, Germany
p. 305-317,
published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 23, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 22, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 6, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 30, 2015
10 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Regional and local effects of electric vehicles on air quality and noise
p. 319-325,
published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Apr 29, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 18, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 17, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Dec 15, 2015, manuscript received: May 8, 2015
3 figures
Original paper
Meteorological effects on the 3D sound propagation inside an inhomogeneous forest area
p. 327-339,
published: Jun 20, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Oct 20, 2015, manuscript revision received: Oct 15, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 19, 2015, manuscript received: May 22, 2015
13 figures
No. 2
Recent developments in Regional Climate Modelling with COSMO-CLM, Part 1
Language: English
Editorial
Editorial: Recent developments in Regional Climate Modelling with COSMO‑CLM
p. 119-120,
published: May 9, 2016, manuscript accepted: Mar 3, 2016, manuscript received: Mar 2, 2016
Original paper
Regional climate change over Europe in COSMO-CLM: Influence of emission scenario and driving global model
p. 121-136,
published: May 9, 2016, published online: Mar 21, 2016, manuscript accepted: Dec 9, 2015, manuscript revision received: Dec 9, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Mar 9, 2014, manuscript received: Dec 18, 2014
12 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Future drought probabilities in the Greater Alpine Region based on COSMO-CLM experiments – spatial patterns and driving forces
p. 137-148,
published: May 9, 2016, published online: Apr 4, 2015, manuscript accepted: Nov 11, 2014, manuscript revision received: Nov 11, 2014, manuscript revision requested: Aug 27, 2014, manuscript received: Apr 1, 2014
12 figures
Original paper
Modelling strategies for performing convection-permitting climate simulations
p. 149-163,
published: May 9, 2016, published online: Jun 17, 2015, manuscript accepted: Apr 6, 2015, manuscript revision received: Mar 2, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Aug 13, 2014, manuscript received: Feb 28, 2014
13 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Evaluation of convection-resolving models using satellite data: The diurnal cycle of summer convection over the Alps
p. 165-179,
published: May 9, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 25, 2015, manuscript revision received: Aug 3, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 7, 2015, manuscript received: Jun 2, 2015
15 figures, 2 tables
Original paper
Impact of topography on the diurnal cycle of summertime moist convection in idealized simulations
p. 181-194,
published: May 9, 2016, published online: Aug 31, 2015, manuscript accepted: May 20, 2015, manuscript revision received: May 13, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Mar 20, 2015, manuscript received: Oct 14, 2014
13 figures
Original paper
A Central European precipitation climatology – Part II: Application of the high-resolution HYRAS data for COSMO-CLM evaluation
p. 195-214,
published: May 9, 2016, published online: Apr 26, 2016, manuscript accepted: Nov 25, 2015, manuscript revision received: May 19, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Oct 2, 2015, manuscript received: May 13, 2014
10 figures, 4 tables
Original paper
Impact of land use and soil data specifications on COSMO-CLM simulations in the CORDEX-MED area
p. 215-230,
published: May 9, 2016, published online: Apr 4, 2015, manuscript accepted: Nov 21, 2014, manuscript revision received: Nov 20, 2014, manuscript revision requested: Nov 18, 2014, manuscript received: Mar 7, 2014
11 figures, 6 tables
Original paper
The urban land use in the COSMO-CLM model: a comparison of three parameterizations for Berlin
p. 231-244,
published: May 9, 2016, published online: Aug 31, 2015, manuscript accepted: Feb 25, 2015, manuscript revision received: Aug 6, 2014, manuscript revision requested: May 6, 2015, manuscript received: Feb 25, 2014
7 figures, 3 tables
No. 1
Meteorologische Zeitschrift Vol. 25 No. 1
Language: English
Original paper
Verification of cloudiness and radiation forecasts in the greater Alpine region
p. 3-15,
published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Feb 11, 2015, manuscript accepted: Nov 19, 2014, manuscript revision received: Nov 19, 2014, manuscript revision requested: Nov 7, 2014, manuscript received: Jul 7, 2014
7 figures
Original paper
Changes in the daily range of the air temperature in the mountainous part of Slovakia within the possible context of global warming
p. 17-35,
published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Feb 11, 2015, manuscript accepted: Aug 21, 2014, manuscript revision received: Aug 14, 2014, manuscript revision requested: Jul 9, 2014, manuscript received: Dec 18, 2013
14 figures, 15 tables
Original paper
Impact of Radar Data Assimilation on the Numerical Simulation of a Severe Storm in Croatia
p. 37-53,
published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Jun 17, 2015, manuscript accepted: Jan 25, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jan 15, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Apr 14, 2014, manuscript received: Dec 31, 2015
14 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
Assessing the impact of a solar eclipse on weather and photovoltaic production
p. 55-69,
published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 29, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jul 15, 2015, manuscript revision requested: May 13, 2015, manuscript received: Feb 13, 2015
17 figures
Original paper
Remote impact of the Antarctic atmosphere on the southern mid-latitudes
p. 71-77,
published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Oct 21, 2015, manuscript accepted: Jul 23, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jul 15, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jun 30, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 9, 2015
5 figures
Original paper
On separation of variables in the linearized nonhydrostatic atmospheric model
p. 79-84,
published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Oct 21, 2015, manuscript accepted: Jul 13, 2015, manuscript revision received: Jun 24, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jun 9, 2015, manuscript received: Apr 19, 2015
Original paper
Bias correction of ENSEMBLES precipitation data with focus on the effect of the length of the calibration period
p. 85-96,
published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 17, 2015, manuscript revision received: Aug 21, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 13, 2015, manuscript received: May 28, 2015
12 figures, 4 tables
Original paper
Johann Ignaz von Felbiger and his meteorological observations in Bratislava in the period 1783–85
p. 97-115,
published: Feb 24, 2016, published online: Dec 3, 2015, manuscript accepted: Sep 14, 2015, manuscript revision received: Sep 14, 2015, manuscript revision requested: Jul 27, 2015, manuscript received: Jun 30, 2015
11 figures, 5 tables