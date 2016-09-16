Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen - Band 274

Heft 2-3
Heft 1

Heft 2-3

Special issue commemorating the contribution of Bernhard Ziegler to stratigraphy and paleobiological research

Ed.: Günther Schweigert

2014. 190 pages, 21x28cm, 680 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES155027402, paperback, price: 346.00 €

Obituary

Obituary. Bernhard Ziegler (1929–2013)

Urlichs, Max; Schweigert, Günter

p. 121-125, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/0077-7749/2014/0386

Original paper

New find of an ammonite in the “Argille Scagliose” Formation of Montovolo (Bologna)

Sarti, Carlo

p. 127-132, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/0077-7749/2014/0404

Original paper

Revision of the stratigraphy of the Inferior Oolite at Frogden Quarry, Oborne, Dorset, UK

Chandler, Robert B.; Whicher, John; Dodge, Martin; Dietze, Volker

p. 133-148, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/0077-7749/2014/0429

Original paper

The Bathonian and Early Callovian Ostracoda of Baden-Wuerttemberg, southern Germany

Franz, Matthias; Beher, Elke; Dietl, Gerd

p. 149-185, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/0077-7749/2014/0431

Original paper

A phylogenetic lineage of Myophoria kefersteini subspecies (Bivalvia) from the Late Ladinian to the Early Carnian (Triassic) in the Dolomites and Julian Alps (Italy)

Urlichs, Max

p. 187-207, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/0077-7749/2014/0428

Original paper

The Miocene Randeck Maar (SW Germany): Geological compilation and census of scientific excavations

Rasser, Michael W.; Schweigert, Günter; Beckenbach, Elena; Müller, Thomas

p. 209-218, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0436

Original paper

Wood-borings and wood-boring bivalves from the Late Jurassic of Southern Germany

Schweigert, Günter; Schlampp, Victor

p. 219-227, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0437

Original paper

The first fossil limuloid remain from the Stuttgart Formation (Schilfsandstein, Keuper, Karnian, Late Triassic) of Baden-Württemberg, southern Germany

Seegis, Dieter

p. 229-238, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0443

Original paper

Cladistics in ammonoids: back to the future

Bardin, Jérémie; Rouget, Isabelle; Cecca, Fabrizio

p. 239-253, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0449

Original paper

On Ammonites silvestrei Reynès – a significant element of the Arietitinae in the Lower Jurassic (Lower Sinemurian, Bucklandi Zone, Rotiforme Subzone) of the NW European Province

Bloos, Gert

p. 255-270, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0450

Original paper

The stratigraphy of the Bathonian-Callovian boundary (Middle Jurassic) in Northern Germany

Mönnig, Eckhard

p. 271-290, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0451

Original paper

Phyllodont tooth plates of Bobasatrania scutata (Gervais, 1852) (Actinoperygii, Bobasatraniiformes) from the Middle Triassic (Longobardian) Grenzbonebed of southern Germany and eastern France, with an overview of Triassic and Palaeozoic phyllodont tooth plates

Böttcher, Ronald

p. 291-311, published: Nov 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027402012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0454

Heft 1

Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen Band 274 Heft 1

2014. 120 pages, 21x28cm, 460 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES155027401, paperback, price: 173.00 €

Original paper

Bajocian-Early Bathonian (Jurassic) brachiopods from the Subbetic domain (Betic Cordillera, SE Spain): Taxonomy and palaeobiogeographic implications

Baeza-Carratalá, José Francisco; Joral, Fernando García; Sandoval, José

p. 1-24, published: Oct 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027401001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0440

Original paper

Palynological record of the Silurian/Devonian boundary in the Argentine Precordillera, western Gondwana

García-Muro, Victoria J.; Rubinstein, Claudia V.; Steemans, Philippe

p. 25-42, published: Oct 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027401002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0438

Original paper

Report on decapod crustaceans from the Eocene of Zagros Basin, Iran

Garassino, Alessandro; Bahrami, Ali; Yazdi, Medhi; Vega, Francisco J.

p. 43-54, published: Oct 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027401003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0442

Original paper

Ichnology of the Miocene Jaraba Formation, Almazán Basin, NE Spain – Morphological characteristics and paleoenvironmental implications of distinct continental trace fossils

Mueller, Pierre; McCann, Tom

p. 55-71, published: Oct 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027401004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0439

Original paper

A new cycloneuralian from the Burgess Shale with a palaeoscolecid-type terminal end

Haug, Joachim T.; Haug, Carolin

p. 73-79, published: Oct 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027401005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0441

Original paper

Geochemistry and petrogenesis of arc-related to intraplate mafic magmatism from the Malayer-Boroujerd plutonic complex, northern Sanandaj-Sirjan magmatic zone, Iran

Deevsalar, Reza; Ghorbani, Mohammad Reza; Ghaderi, Majid; Ahmadian, Jamshid; Murata, Mamoru; Ozawa, Hiroaki; Shinjo, Ryuichi

p. 81-120, published: Oct 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP155027401006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2014/0435

