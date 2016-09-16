Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen - Band 274
Heft 2-3
Special issue commemorating the contribution of Bernhard Ziegler to stratigraphy and paleobiological research
Ed.: Günther Schweigert
2014. 190 pages, 21x28cm, 680 g
Language: English
Obituary
Obituary. Bernhard Ziegler (1929–2013)
p. 121-125,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
New find of an ammonite in the “Argille Scagliose” Formation of Montovolo (Bologna)
p. 127-132,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
Revision of the stratigraphy of the Inferior Oolite at Frogden Quarry, Oborne, Dorset, UK
p. 133-148,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
The Bathonian and Early Callovian Ostracoda of Baden-Wuerttemberg, southern Germany
p. 149-185,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
A phylogenetic lineage of Myophoria kefersteini subspecies (Bivalvia) from the Late Ladinian to the Early Carnian (Triassic) in the Dolomites and Julian Alps (Italy)
p. 187-207,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
The Miocene Randeck Maar (SW Germany): Geological compilation and census of scientific excavations
p. 209-218,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
Wood-borings and wood-boring bivalves from the Late Jurassic of Southern Germany
p. 219-227,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
The first fossil limuloid remain from the Stuttgart Formation (Schilfsandstein, Keuper, Karnian, Late Triassic) of Baden-Württemberg, southern Germany
p. 229-238,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
Cladistics in ammonoids: back to the future
p. 239-253,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
On Ammonites silvestrei Reynès – a significant element of the Arietitinae in the Lower Jurassic (Lower Sinemurian, Bucklandi Zone, Rotiforme Subzone) of the NW European Province
p. 255-270,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
The stratigraphy of the Bathonian-Callovian boundary (Middle Jurassic) in Northern Germany
p. 271-290,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Original paper
Phyllodont tooth plates of Bobasatrania scutata (Gervais, 1852) (Actinoperygii, Bobasatraniiformes) from the Middle Triassic (Longobardian) Grenzbonebed of southern Germany and eastern France, with an overview of Triassic and Palaeozoic phyllodont tooth plates
p. 291-311,
published: Nov 1, 2014
Heft 1
Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen Band 274 Heft 1
2014. 120 pages, 21x28cm, 460 g
Language: English
Original paper
Bajocian-Early Bathonian (Jurassic) brachiopods from the Subbetic domain (Betic Cordillera, SE Spain): Taxonomy and palaeobiogeographic implications
p. 1-24,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Palynological record of the Silurian/Devonian boundary in the Argentine Precordillera, western Gondwana
p. 25-42,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Report on decapod crustaceans from the Eocene of Zagros Basin, Iran
p. 43-54,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Ichnology of the Miocene Jaraba Formation, Almazán Basin, NE Spain – Morphological characteristics and paleoenvironmental implications of distinct continental trace fossils
p. 55-71,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
A new cycloneuralian from the Burgess Shale with a palaeoscolecid-type terminal end
p. 73-79,
published: Oct 1, 2014
Original paper
Geochemistry and petrogenesis of arc-related to intraplate mafic magmatism from the Malayer-Boroujerd plutonic complex, northern Sanandaj-Sirjan magmatic zone, Iran
p. 81-120,
published: Oct 1, 2014