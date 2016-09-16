Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen - Band 276

Heft 3
Heft 2
Heft 1

Heft 3

Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen Band 276 Heft 3

2015. 122 pages
Language: English

Original paper

Revision of the boselaphin bovid Miotragocerus monacensis Stromer, 1928 (Mammalia, Bovidae) at the Middle to Late Miocene transition in Central Europe

Fuss, Jochen; Prieto, Jérôme; Böhme, Madelaine

p. 229-265, published: Jun 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0481

Original paper

The controlling parameters on organic matter preservation within the bottom sediments of the northern part of the Persian Gulf

Behbahani, Reza; Hosseinyar, Gholamreza; Lak, Razyeh

p. 267-283, published: Jun 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0485

Original paper

A late Oligocene (Egerian) flora from Környe, near Tatabánya, N Hungary

Hably, Lilla; Erdei, Boglárka; Selmeczi, Ildikó

p. 285-302, published: Jun 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0487

Original paper

Fossil stomatopods and decapods from the upper Pleistocene Ogushi Formation, Kyushu, Japan

Ando, Yusuke; Kawano, Shigenori; Ugai, Hiroaki

p. 303-313, published: Jun 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0490

Original paper

Mega-onychites from the Middle and Upper Jurassic of Poland

Durska, Ewa; Dembicz, Krzysztof

p. 315-321, published: Jun 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0491

Original paper

Novel contributions and errata to the work “Morphology and ontogeny of the fossil lobster Meyeria magna M'Coy, 1849 (Astacidae: Mecochiridae) from the Lower Cretaceous (Lower Aptian) of Mexico, United Kingdom and Spain”

González-León, Oscar; Jeremiah, Jason; Schlagintweit, Felix; Bover-Arnal, Telm; Moreno-Bedmar, Josep A.; Mendoza-Rosales, Claudia; Vega, Francisco J.

p. 323-334, published: Jun 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0492

Original paper

Lamellaptychi from the Lower Cretaceous of south-east Spain (Murcia and Jaén provinces)

Vašíček, Zdeněk; Company, Miguel; Měchová, Lucie

p. 335-351, published: Jun 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0493

Heft 2

Special Issue: The Stramberk-type limestones from Poland

Ed.: Mariusz A. Salamon; Dawid Trzesiok

2015. 80 pages
Language: English

Original paper

The Štramberk-type limestones from Poland – Preface

Salamon, Mariusz A.; Trzęsiok, Dawid

p. 147-149, published: May 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0459

Original paper

Bite marks and overgrowths on crinoids from the Štramberk-type limestones in Poland

Lach, Rafał; Brom, Krzysztof; Leśko, Katarzyna

p. 151-154, published: May 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0458

Original paper

Crinoids (Crinoidea, Echinodermata) from the Štramberk-type limestones of Poland

Trzęsiok, Dawid

p. 155-172, published: May 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0472

Original paper

Geological context and age of the Štramberk-type limestones from the Polish Outer Carpathians: an overview

Kołodziej, Bogusław

p. 173-179, published: May 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0476

Original paper

Corals of the Štramberk-type limestones from Poland: Taxonomic and palaeoecological aspects

Kołodziej, Bogusław

p. 181-199, published: May 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0477

Original paper

Preliminary EMPA and XRD investigation on detrital minerals from the Štramberk Limestone in the Czech Republic

Szopa, Krzysztof; Brachaniec, Tomasz; Krzykawski, Tomasz

p. 201-212, published: May 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0478

Original paper

Echinoids (Echinoidea, Echinodermata) from Štramberk-type limestones in Poland

Kroh, Andreas

p. 213-227, published: May 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0489

Heft 1

Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen Band 276 Heft 1

2015. 146 pages
Language: English

Original paper

Early Aptian sedimentary record and OAE1a in Cuchía (northern Spain): new data on facies and ammonite dating

García-Mondéjar, Joaquín; Owen, Hugh G.; Fernández-Mendiola, Pedro Angel

p. 1-26, published: Apr 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0466

Original paper

Gastropods from the Lower Cenomanian of Koraćica (Kosmaj Mountain, central Serbia)

Ayoub-Hannaa, Wagih; Radulović, Barbara V.; Radulović, Vladan J.; Fürsich, Franz Theodor

p. 27-62, published: Apr 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0474

Original paper

Sillakkudirhynchia gen. nov. (Rhynchonellida, Brachiopoda) from the Upper Cretaceous (Campanian) of the Cauvery Basin, southern India: Taxonomy, palaeoecology and palaeobiogeography

Radulović, Barbara V.; Ayoub-Hannaa, Wagih; Radulović, Vladan J.; Banjac, Nenad J.

p. 63-78, published: Apr 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0475

Original paper

Lower Pennsylvanian (Bashkirian) echinoids from the Marble Falls Formation, San Saba, Texas, USA

Thompson, Jeffrey R.; Crittenden, Jennie; Schneider, Chris L.; Bottjer, David J.

p. 79-89, published: Apr 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0479

Original paper

The northernmost Jurassic rudists: A revision of the Diceratidae and Epidiceratidae (Bivalvia: Hippuritida) from the Korallenoolith Formation of northern Germany

Schneider, Simon

p. 91-100, published: Apr 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0480

Original paper

Crystal Size Distribution of amphiboles from Bezow dacites, Urmia, Iran

Modjarrad, Monir

p. 101-110, published: Apr 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0482

Original paper

Nomenclatural reassessment of Justitia desmaresti (Crustacea, Decapoda, Palinuridae) from the lower Eocene of Bolca (Verona, NE Italy)

Giusberti, Luca; Garassino, Alessandro; Roghi, Guido

p. 111-119, published: Apr 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0484

Original paper

Facies analysis and carbonate ramp evolution of Oligo-Miocene Asmari Formation in the Gachsaran and Bibi-Hakimeh oilfields and the nearby Mish Anticline, Zagros Basin, Iran

Shabafrooz, Ruhollah; Mahboubi, Asadollah; Vaziri-Moghaddam, Hossein; Moussa-vi-Harami, Reza; Ghabeishavi, Ali; Al-Aasm, Ihsan S.

p. 121-146, published: Apr 1, 2015

Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/njgpa/2015/0483

