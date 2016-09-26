Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen - Band 276
Heft 3
Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen Band 276 Heft 3
2015. 122 pages, 21x28cm, 480 g
Language: English
Original paper
Revision of the boselaphin bovid Miotragocerus monacensis Stromer, 1928 (Mammalia, Bovidae) at the Middle to Late Miocene transition in Central Europe
p. 229-265,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
The controlling parameters on organic matter preservation within the bottom sediments of the northern part of the Persian Gulf
p. 267-283,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
A late Oligocene (Egerian) flora from Környe, near Tatabánya, N Hungary
p. 285-302,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Fossil stomatopods and decapods from the upper Pleistocene Ogushi Formation, Kyushu, Japan
p. 303-313,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Mega-onychites from the Middle and Upper Jurassic of Poland
p. 315-321,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Novel contributions and errata to the work “Morphology and ontogeny of the fossil lobster Meyeria magna M'Coy, 1849 (Astacidae: Mecochiridae) from the Lower Cretaceous (Lower Aptian) of Mexico, United Kingdom and Spain”
p. 323-334,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Lamellaptychi from the Lower Cretaceous of south-east Spain (Murcia and Jaén provinces)
p. 335-351,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Heft 2
Special Issue: The Stramberk-type limestones from Poland
Ed.: Mariusz A. Salamon; Dawid Trzesiok
2015. 80 pages, 21x28cm, 350 g
Language: English
Original paper
The Štramberk-type limestones from Poland – Preface
p. 147-149,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Bite marks and overgrowths on crinoids from the Štramberk-type limestones in Poland
p. 151-154,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Crinoids (Crinoidea, Echinodermata) from the Štramberk-type limestones of Poland
p. 155-172,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Geological context and age of the Štramberk-type limestones from the Polish Outer Carpathians: an overview
p. 173-179,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Corals of the Štramberk-type limestones from Poland: Taxonomic and palaeoecological aspects
p. 181-199,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Preliminary EMPA and XRD investigation on detrital minerals from the Štramberk Limestone in the Czech Republic
p. 201-212,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Echinoids (Echinoidea, Echinodermata) from Štramberk-type limestones in Poland
p. 213-227,
published: May 1, 2015
Heft 1
Neues Jahrbuch für Geologie und Paläontologie - Abhandlungen Band 276 Heft 1
2015. 146 pages, 21x28cm, 540 g
Language: English
Original paper
Early Aptian sedimentary record and OAE1a in Cuchía (northern Spain): new data on facies and ammonite dating
p. 1-26,
published: Apr 1, 2015
Original paper
Gastropods from the Lower Cenomanian of Koraćica (Kosmaj Mountain, central Serbia)
p. 27-62,
published: Apr 1, 2015
Original paper
Sillakkudirhynchia gen. nov. (Rhynchonellida, Brachiopoda) from the Upper Cretaceous (Campanian) of the Cauvery Basin, southern India: Taxonomy, palaeoecology and palaeobiogeography
p. 63-78,
published: Apr 1, 2015
Original paper
Lower Pennsylvanian (Bashkirian) echinoids from the Marble Falls Formation, San Saba, Texas, USA
p. 79-89,
published: Apr 1, 2015
Original paper
The northernmost Jurassic rudists: A revision of the Diceratidae and Epidiceratidae (Bivalvia: Hippuritida) from the Korallenoolith Formation of northern Germany
p. 91-100,
published: Apr 1, 2015
Original paper
Crystal Size Distribution of amphiboles from Bezow dacites, Urmia, Iran
p. 101-110,
published: Apr 1, 2015
Original paper
Nomenclatural reassessment of Justitia desmaresti (Crustacea, Decapoda, Palinuridae) from the lower Eocene of Bolca (Verona, NE Italy)
p. 111-119,
published: Apr 1, 2015
Original paper
Facies analysis and carbonate ramp evolution of Oligo-Miocene Asmari Formation in the Gachsaran and Bibi-Hakimeh oilfields and the nearby Mish Anticline, Zagros Basin, Iran
p. 121-146,
published: Apr 1, 2015