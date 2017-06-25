Newsletters on Stratigraphy - Volume 50
Number 3
Special Issue
Advances in Paleogene research
Guest editors: Simonetta Monechi; Noel Vandenberghe; Laia Alegret
Original paper
Editorial: Advances in Paleogene research
p. 227-229,
published: May 1, 2017
Original paper
Cyclochronology of the Early Eocene carbon isotope record from a composite Contessa Road-Bottaccione section (Gubbio, central Italy)
p. 231-244,
published: May 1, 2017
Original paper
Changes to sea-surface characteristics during the middle Eocene (47.4 Ma) C21r-H6 event: evidence from calcareous nannofossil assemblages of the Gorrondatxe section (western Pyrenees)
p. 245-267,
published: May 1, 2017
Original paper
Integrated stratigraphy of the Priabonian (upper Eocene) Urtsadzor section, Armenia
p. 269-295,
published: May 1, 2017
Original paper
Muted calcareous nannoplankton response at the Middle/Late Eocene Turnover event in the western North Atlantic Ocean
p. 297-309,
published: May 1, 2017
Original paper
The extinction of Chiloguembelina cubensis in the Pacific Ocean: implications for defining the base of the Chattian (upper Oligocene)
p. 311-339,
published: May 1, 2017
Original paper
Eocene Stratigraphy of the Reichenhall Basin (Eastern Alps, Austria, Germany)
p. 341-362,
published: May 1, 2017
Number 2
Original paper
Upper Albian–upper Turonian calcareous nannofossil biostratigraphy and chemostratigraphy in the Vocontian Basin, southeastern France
p. 111-139,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Correlation of Turonian continental margin and deep-sea sequences in the subtropical Indian Ocean sediments by integrated planktonic foraminiferal and calcareous nannofossil biostratigraphy
p. 141-185,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Contribution to the magnetostratigraphy of the Carnian: new magneto-biostratigraphic constraints from Pignola-2 and Dibona marine sections, Italy
p. 187-203,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Original paper
Making the case for a formal Anthropocene Epoch: an analysis of ongoing critiques
p. 205-226,
published: Apr 1, 2017
Number 1
Original paper
Astronomical tuning of the La Vedova section between 16.3 and 15.0 Ma. Implications for the origin of megabeds and the Langhian GSSP
p. 1-29,
published: Jan 1, 2017
Original paper
The Isrand Formation: a Middle Triassic Daonella-bearing, black shale unit in Kilen, North Greenland (with a note on the Triassic in Amdrup Land)
p. 31-46,
published: Jan 1, 2017
Original paper
Orbital chronology of the Pliensbachian – Toarcian transition from the Central High Atlas Basin (Morocco)
p. 47-69,
published: Jan 1, 2017
Original paper
Conodont biostratigraphy and palaeoenvironmental trends during the Famennian (Late Devonian) in the Thuringian Buschteich section (Germany)
p. 71-89,
published: Jan 1, 2017
Original paper
Carbon isotope stratigraphy, biostratigraphy and sedimentology of the Upper Jurassic – Lower Cretaceous Rayda Formation, Central Oman Mountains
p. 91-109,
published: Jan 1, 2017