Newsletters on Stratigraphy - Volume 50

Number 3
Number 2
Number 1

Number 3

New

Special Issue
Advances in Paleogene research

Guest editors: Simonetta Monechi; Noel Vandenberghe; Laia Alegret

2017. 135 pages, 21x28cm, 490 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES026005003



Editorial: Advances in Paleogene research

Monechi, Simonetta; Vandenberghe, Noël; Alegret, Laia

p. 227-229, published: May 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005003000 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2017/0402

Cyclochronology of the Early Eocene carbon isotope record from a composite Contessa Road-Bottaccione section (Gubbio, central Italy)

Galeotti, Simone; Moretti, Matteo; Sabatino, Nadia; Sprovieri, Mario; Ceccatelli, Mattia; Francescone, Federica; Lanci, Luca; Lauretano, Vittoria; Monechi, Simonetta

p. 231-244, published: May 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005003001 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2017/0347

Changes to sea-surface characteristics during the middle Eocene (47.4 Ma) C21r-H6 event: evidence from calcareous nannofossil assemblages of the Gorrondatxe section (western Pyrenees)

Intxauspe-Zubiaurre, Beñat; Payros, Aitor; Flores, José-Abel; Apellaniz, Estibaliz

p. 245-267, published: May 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005003002 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2017/0305
Integrated stratigraphy of the Priabonian (upper Eocene) Urtsadzor section, Armenia

Cotton, Laura J.; Zakrevskaya, Elena Y.; van der Boon, Annique; Asatryan, Gayane; Hayrapetyan, Flora; Israyelyan, Arsen; Krijgsman, Wout; Less, György; Monechi, Simonetta; Papazzoni, Cesare A.; Pearson, Paul N.; Razumovskiy, Anatoly; Renema, Willem; Shcherbinina, Ekaterina; Wade, Bridget S.

p. 269-295, published: May 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0313
Muted calcareous nannoplankton response at the Middle/Late Eocene Turnover event in the western North Atlantic Ocean

Newsam, Cherry; Bown, Paul R.; Wade, Bridget S.; Jones, Heather L.

p. 297-309, published: May 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0306
The extinction of Chiloguembelina cubensis in the Pacific Ocean: implications for defining the base of the Chattian (upper Oligocene)

King, David J.; Wade, Bridget S.

p. 311-339, published: May 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0308

Eocene Stratigraphy of the Reichenhall Basin (Eastern Alps, Austria, Germany)

Egger, Hans; Briguglio, Antonino; Rögl, Fred

p. 341-362, published: May 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005003006 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0333

Number 2

New

Newsletters on Stratigraphy Volume 50 Number 2

2017. 115 pages, 21x28cm, 450 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES026005002



Upper Albian–upper Turonian calcareous nannofossil biostratigraphy and chemostratigraphy in the Vocontian Basin, southeastern France

Gyawali, Babu Ram; Nishi, Hiroshi; Takashima, Reishi; Herrle, Jens O.; Takayanagi, Hideko; Latil, Jean-Louis; Iryu, Yasufumi

p. 111-139, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005002004 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0339

Correlation of Turonian continental margin and deep-sea sequences in the subtropical Indian Ocean sediments by integrated planktonic foraminiferal and calcareous nannofossil biostratigraphy

Huber, Brian T.; Petrizzo, Maria Rose; Watkins, David K.; Haynes, Shannon J.; MacLeod, Kenneth G.

p. 141-185, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005002005 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2017/0373

Contribution to the magnetostratigraphy of the Carnian: new magneto-biostratigraphic constraints from Pignola-2 and Dibona marine sections, Italy

Maron, Matteo; Muttoni, Giovanni; Dekkers, Mark J.; Mazza, Michele; Roghi, Guido; Breda, Anna; Krijgsman, Wout; Rigo, Manuel

p. 187-203, published: Apr 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005002002 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2017/0291
Making the case for a formal Anthropocene Epoch: an analysis of ongoing critiques

Zalasiewicz, Jan; Waters, Colin N.; Wolfe, Alexander P.; Barnosky, Anthony D.; Cearreta, Alejandro; Edgeworth, Matt; Ellis, Erle C.; Fairchild, Ian J.; Gradstein, Felix M.; Grinevald, Jacques; Haff, Peter; Head, Martin J.; Ivar do Sul, Juliana A.; Jeandel, Catherine; Leinfelder, Reinhold; McNeill, John R.; Oreskes, Naomi; Poirier, Clément; Revkin, Andrew; Richter, Daniel deB.; Steffen, Will; Summerhayes, Colin; Syvitski, James P.M.; Vidas, Davor; Wagreich, Michael; Wing, Scott; Williams, Mark

p. 205-226, published: Apr 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/nos/2017/0385

Number 1

New

Newsletters on Stratigraphy Volume 50 Number 1

2017. 109 pages, 21x28cm, 420 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES026005001



Astronomical tuning of the La Vedova section between 16.3 and 15.0 Ma. Implications for the origin of megabeds and the Langhian GSSP

Turco, Elena; Hüsing, Silja; Hilgen, Frederik; Cascella, Antonio; Gennari, Rocco; Iaccarino, Silvia Maria; Sagnotti, Leonardo

p. 1-29, published: Jan 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005001000 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0302

The Isrand Formation: a Middle Triassic Daonella-bearing, black shale unit in Kilen, North Greenland (with a note on the Triassic in Amdrup Land)

Alsen, Peter; McRoberts, Christopher; Svennevig, Kristian; Bojesen-Koefoed, Jørgen; Hovikoski, Jussi; Piasecki, Stefan

p. 31-46, published: Jan 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005001001 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0341
Orbital chronology of the Pliensbachian – Toarcian transition from the Central High Atlas Basin (Morocco)

Martinez, Mathieu; Krencker, François-Nicolas; Mattioli, Emanuela; Bodin, Stéphane

p. 47-69, published: Jan 1, 2017

DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0311

Conodont biostratigraphy and palaeoenvironmental trends during the Famennian (Late Devonian) in the Thuringian Buschteich section (Germany)

Girard, C.; Cornée, J.-J.; Charruault, A.-L.; Corradini, C.; Weyer, D.; Bartzsch, K.; Joachimski, M.; Feist, R.

p. 71-89, published: Jan 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005001003 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0318

Carbon isotope stratigraphy, biostratigraphy and sedimentology of the Upper Jurassic – Lower Cretaceous Rayda Formation, Central Oman Mountains

Celestino, Ricardo; Wohlwend, Stephan; Reháková, Daniela; Weissert, Helmut

p. 91-109, published: Jan 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP026005001004 DOI: 10.1127/nos/2016/0309

