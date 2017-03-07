Nova Hedwigia - Band 104
Myxomycete diversity research in the molecular age
Ed.: Martin Schnittler; Roland Kirschner
2017. 380 pages, 17x24cm, 920 g
Language: English
Editorial
p. 1-4,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Preliminary evalution of the possible impact of climate change on myxomycetes
p. 5-30,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Rapid assessment of myxomycete diversity in the Bicol Peninsula, Philippines
p. 31-46,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Additions to the Myxomycota of summer rainfall regions of tropical Australia
p. 47-64,
published: Feb 1, 2017
First survey for myxomycetes on Mahe island in the Seychelles
p. 65-84,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Nivicolous myxomycetes of the Khibiny Mountains, Kola Peninsula, Russia
p. 85-110,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Myxomycetes from the highlands of Ethiopia
p. 111-127,
published: Feb 1, 2017
First myxomycete survey in the limestone forest of Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, Palawan, Philippines
p. 129-141,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Myxomycetes associated with monsoon lowland tropical forests in southern Vietnam
p. 143-182,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Myxomycetes of the Sikhote-Alin State Nature Biosphere Reserve (Far East, Russia)
p. 183-209,
published: Feb 1, 2017
What can myxomycetes tell us about floricolous microbial systems?
p. 211-220,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Implications of the role of dispersal on the occurrence of litter-inhabiting myxomycetes in different vegetation types after a disturbance: a case study in Bohol Islands, Philippines
p. 221-236,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Licea metallica, a new myxomycete from Laos
p. 237-242,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Revision of the genus Licea (Myxomycetes) in Poland
p. 243-272,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Diversity and ecology of Myxomycetes in the Pampa Biome, Brazil
p. 273-291,
published: Feb 1, 2017
A rapid biodiversity assessment of myxomycetes from a primary tropical moist forest of the Amazon basin in Ecuador
p. 293-321,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Barcoding myxomycetes with molecular markers: challenges and opportunities
p. 323-341,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Review and remarks on current generic delimitations in the myxomycetes, with special emphasis on Licea, Listerella and Perichaena
p. 343-350,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Dictyostelium annularibasimum (Dictyosteliaceae, Dictyostelida), a new purple species from China
p. 351-358,
published: Feb 1, 2017
Molecular or morphological species? Myxomycete diversity in a deciduous forest in northeastern Germany
p. 359-380,
published: Feb 1, 2017