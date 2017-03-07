Nova Hedwigia - Band 104

Heft 1-3

Heft 1-3

Myxomycete diversity research in the molecular age

Ed.: Martin Schnittler; Roland Kirschner

2017. 380 pages, 17x24cm, 920 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES050010401, paperback, price: 279.00 €

Original paper

Editorial

Schnittler, Martin; Kirschner, Roland

p. 1-4, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2017/0400

Original paper

Preliminary evalution of the possible impact of climate change on myxomycetes

Kryvomaz, Tetiana; Stephenson, Steven L.

p. 5-30, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0379

Original paper

Rapid assessment of myxomycete diversity in the Bicol Peninsula, Philippines

Dagamac, Nikki Heherson A.; Dela Cruz, Thomas Edison E.; Rea-Maminta, Maria Angelica D.; Aril-Dela Cruz, Jeane V.; Schnittler, Martin

p. 31-46, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2015/0252

Original paper

Additions to the Myxomycota of summer rainfall regions of tropical Australia

Davison, Elaine M.; Davison, Peter J.N.; Barrett, Matthew D.; Barrett, Russell L.; McMullan-Fisher, Sapphire J.M.

p. 47-64, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2015/0287

Original paper

First survey for myxomycetes on Mahe island in the Seychelles

Kryvomaz, Tetiana; Michaud, Alain; Stephenson, Steven L.

p. 65-84, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2015/0289

Original paper

Nivicolous myxomycetes of the Khibiny Mountains, Kola Peninsula, Russia

Erastova, Daria A.; Novozhilov, Yuri K.; Schnittler, Martin

p. 85-110, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2015/0274

Original paper

Myxomycetes from the highlands of Ethiopia

Dagamac, Nikki Heherson A.; Hoffmann, Michael; Novozhilov, Yuri K.; Schnittler, Martin

p. 111-127, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0380

Original paper

First myxomycete survey in the limestone forest of Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, Palawan, Philippines

Pecundo, Melissa H.; Dagamac, Nikki Heherson A.; Stephenson, Steven L.; Dela Cruz, Thomas Edison E.

p. 129-141, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0358

Original paper

Myxomycetes associated with monsoon lowland tropical forests in southern Vietnam

Novozhilov, Yuri K.; Erastova, Daria A.; Shchepin, Oleg N.; Schnittler, Martin; Alexandrova, Alina V.; Popov, Eugene S.; Kuznetov, Andrey N

p. 143-182, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0395

Original paper

Myxomycetes of the Sikhote-Alin State Nature Biosphere Reserve (Far East, Russia)

Novozhilov, Yuri K.; Schnittler, Martin; Erastova, Daria A.; Shchepin, Oleg N.

p. 183-209, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0394

Original paper

What can myxomycetes tell us about floricolous microbial systems?

Rojas, Carlos; Valverde, Randall; Rollins, Adam W.; Murillo Roos, Mariana

p. 211-220, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0359

Original paper

Implications of the role of dispersal on the occurrence of litter-inhabiting myxomycetes in different vegetation types after a disturbance: a case study in Bohol Islands, Philippines

Macabago, Sittie Aisha B.; Dagamac, Nikki Heherson A.; Dela Cruz, Thomas Edison E.; Stephenson, Steven L.

p. 221-236, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0391

Original paper

Licea metallica, a new myxomycete from Laos

de Basanta, Diana Wrigley; Win Ko Ko, Thida; Rosing, Wayne C.; Stephenson, Steven L.

p. 237-242, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0357

Original paper

Revision of the genus Licea (Myxomycetes) in Poland

Ronikier, Anna; Bochynek, Anna; Chachuła, Piotr; Kozik, Joanna; Kubiak, Dariusz; Perz, Piotr; Salamaga, Agnieszka

p. 243-272, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0373

Original paper

Diversity and ecology of Myxomycetes in the Pampa Biome, Brazil

de Lima, Vitor Xavier; Cavalcanti, Laise de Holanda

p. 273-291, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401014 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0360

Original paper

A rapid biodiversity assessment of myxomycetes from a primary tropical moist forest of the Amazon basin in Ecuador

Lado, Carlos; Estrada-Torres, Arturo; Wrigley de Basanta, Diana; Schnittler, Martin; Stephenson, Steven L

p. 293-321, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401015 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0372

Original paper

Barcoding myxomycetes with molecular markers: challenges and opportunities

Schnittler, Martin; Shchepin, Oleg N.; Dagamac, Nikki Heherson A.; Borg Dahl, Mathilde; Novozhilov, Yuri K.

p. 323-341, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401016 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2017/0397

Original paper

Review and remarks on current generic delimitations in the myxomycetes, with special emphasis on Licea, Listerella and Perichaena

Eliasson, Uno H.

p. 343-350, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401017 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2015/0283

Original paper

Dictyostelium annularibasimum (Dictyosteliaceae, Dictyostelida), a new purple species from China

Zhao, Mingjun; Liu, Pu; An, Ying; Yao, Yijian; Li, Yu

p. 351-358, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401018 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0381

Original paper

Molecular or morphological species? Myxomycete diversity in a deciduous forest in northeastern Germany

Feng, Yun; Schnittler, Martin

p. 359-380, published: Feb 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP050010401019 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/nova_hedwigia/2016/0326

