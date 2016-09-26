Palaeontographica Abteilung B - Volume 292

Issue 4-6
Issue 1-3

Issue 4-6

New

Palaeontographica Abteilung B Volume 292 Issue 4-6

2015. 104 pages, 23x31cm, 680 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES164029204, paperback



Original paper

The Late Cretaceous (Coniacian) leaf and cone flora from the Sudetes

Halamski, Adam T.; Kvaček, Jiří

p. 95-171, published: Nov 25, 2015
17 figures, 1 tables, 15 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/292/2015/95

Original paper

Novelties on Miocene woods from Egypt with a summary on African fossil woods of Fabaceae, Malvaceae and Dipterocarpaceae

Kamal El-Din, Marwah M.; Darwish, Mona H.; El-Saadawi, Wagieh

p. 173-199, published: Nov 25, 2015
2 figures, 3 tables, 3 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/292/2015/173

Issue 1-3

Special Issue: Diversity of late Palaeozoic terrestrial ecosystems Part 2

In honour of Manfred Barthel's 80th birthday

Ed.: Stephan Schultka

2015. 93 pages, 12 figures, 8 tables, 14 plates, 23x31cm, 590 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES164029201, paperback



Original paper

The generic taxonomy of Pennsylvanian age marattialean fern frond adpressions

Cleal, Christopher J.

p. 1-21, published: Jan 23, 2015
5 figures, 1 tables

DOI: 10.1127/palb/292/2015/1

Original paper

A new look at Lepidodendron ophiurus Brongniart and the recognition of L. wingfieldense sp. nov. (Flemingitaceae, Lepidodendrales) from the Langsettian (Bashkirian) of Derbyshire, East Midlands, UK

Thomas, Barry A.; Seyfullah, Leyla J.

p. 23-32, published: Jan 23, 2015
6 figures

DOI: 10.1127/palb/292/2015/23

Original paper

A coastal forest swamp dominated by Omphalophloios C. D. White, in the Autunian (uppermost Stephanian) of Puertollano, south-central Spain

Wagner, Robert H.; Álvarez-Vázquez, Carmen

p. 33-77, published: Jan 23, 2015
7 figures, 11 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/292/2015/33

Original paper

Elatocladus velenovskyi nom. nov., a characteristic conifer of the Bohemian Cretaceous Basin

Kvaček, Jiří

p. 79-93, published: Jan 23, 2015
1 figures, 3 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/292/2015/79

