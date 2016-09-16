Palaeontographica Abteilung B - Volume 292
All published Volumes
↓ Issue 4-6
↓ Issue 1-3
Issue 4-6
Palaeontographica Abteilung B Volume 292 Issue 4-6
2015. 104 pages, 23x31cm, 680 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES164029204, paperback, price: 217.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
The Late Cretaceous (Coniacian) leaf and cone flora from the Sudetes
p. 95-171,
published: Nov 25, 2015
17 figures, 1 tables, 15 plates
Original paper
Novelties on Miocene woods from Egypt with a summary on African fossil woods of Fabaceae, Malvaceae and Dipterocarpaceae
p. 173-199,
published: Nov 25, 2015
2 figures, 3 tables, 3 plates
Issue 1-3
Special Issue: Diversity of late Palaeozoic terrestrial ecosystems Part 2
In honour of Manfred Barthel's 80th birthday
Ed.: Stephan Schultka
2015. 93 pages, 12 figures, 8 tables, 14 plates, 23x31cm, 590 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES164029201, paperback, price: 217.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Original paper
The generic taxonomy of Pennsylvanian age marattialean fern frond adpressions
p. 1-21,
published: Jan 23, 2015
5 figures, 1 tables
Original paper
A new look at Lepidodendron ophiurus Brongniart and the recognition of L. wingfieldense sp. nov. (Flemingitaceae, Lepidodendrales) from the Langsettian (Bashkirian) of Derbyshire, East Midlands, UK
p. 23-32,
published: Jan 23, 2015
6 figures
Original paper
A coastal forest swamp dominated by Omphalophloios C. D. White, in the Autunian (uppermost Stephanian) of Puertollano, south-central Spain
p. 33-77,
published: Jan 23, 2015
7 figures, 11 plates
Original paper
Elatocladus velenovskyi nom. nov., a characteristic conifer of the Bohemian Cretaceous Basin
p. 79-93,
published: Jan 23, 2015
1 figures, 3 plates