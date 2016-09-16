Palaeontographica Abteilung B - Volume 293

Issue 1-6

Issue 1-6

Special Issue: Dieter H. Mai and Harald Walther
Memorial Issue - Part 1

Celebrating the legacies of Dieter H. Mai and Harald Walther: Cenozoic taxonomy, palaeoecology, and phytostratigraphy based on coordinated palaeobotanical investigations

Ed.: Lutz Kunzmann

2015. 191 pages, 7 tables, 27 plates, supplementary material ( 20 videos), 23x31cm, 1150 g
Language: English

Editorial

Editorial

Kunzmann, Lutz

p. 1-7, published: Dec 18, 2015
1 figures

DOI: 10.1127/palb/293/2015/1

Original paper

Fagaceae from the plant assemblage of Badaogou, Jilin Province, China (late Pliocene) indicate post-Pliocene diversification of oaks

Kovar-Eder, Johanna; Kern, Andrea K.; Sun, Ge

p. 9-55, published: Dec 18, 2015
3 figures, 3 tables, 10 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/293/2015/9

Original paper

Monographing the Pliocene and early Pleistocene carpofloras of Italy: methodological challenges and current progress

Martinetto, Edoardo

p. 57-99, published: Dec 18, 2015
4 figures, 1 tables, 3 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/293/2015/57

Original paper

Revision of putative Alpinia (Zingiberaceae) fossils from the Paleogene and Neogene of western Europe

Smith, Selena Y.; Collinson, Margaret E.; Benedict, John C.; Leong-Škorničková, Jana; Marone, Federica; Parkinson, Dilworth

p. 101-123, published: Dec 18, 2015
1 tables, 5 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/293/2015/101

Original paper

On the history of the butternuts (Juglans section Cardiocaryon, Juglandaceae)

van der Ham, Raymond W. J. M.

p. 125-147, published: Dec 18, 2015
5 figures, 3 tables, 2 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/293/2015/125

Original paper

Myrica from the plant assemblage of Pitsidia (Crete, late Miocene): putting the puzzle together

Zidianakis, Goammos; Iliopoulos, George; Zelilidis, Avraam; Kovar-Eder, Johanna

p. 149-171, published: Dec 18, 2015
3 figures, 1 tables, 5 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/293/2015/149

Original paper

New evidence for the early Middle Pleistocene flora of the Moscow region (European Russia) from paleocarpological and pollen assemblages

Zyuganova, Inna; Novenko, Elena; Makkaveyev, Alexander

p. 173-191, published: Dec 18, 2015
4 figures, 1 tables, 2 plates

DOI: 10.1127/palb/293/2015/173

