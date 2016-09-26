Palaeontographica Abteilung B - Volume 293
Issue 1-6
Special Issue: Dieter H. Mai and Harald Walther
Memorial Issue - Part 1
Celebrating the legacies of Dieter H. Mai and Harald Walther: Cenozoic taxonomy, palaeoecology, and phytostratigraphy based on coordinated palaeobotanical investigations
Ed.: Lutz Kunzmann
2015. 191 pages, 7 tables, 27 plates, supplementary material ( 20 videos), 23x31cm, 1150 g
Language: English
Editorial
p. 1-7,
published: Dec 18, 2015
1 figures
Fagaceae from the plant assemblage of Badaogou, Jilin Province, China (late Pliocene) indicate post-Pliocene diversification of oaks
p. 9-55,
published: Dec 18, 2015
3 figures, 3 tables, 10 plates
Monographing the Pliocene and early Pleistocene carpofloras of Italy: methodological challenges and current progress
p. 57-99,
published: Dec 18, 2015
4 figures, 1 tables, 3 plates
Revision of putative Alpinia (Zingiberaceae) fossils from the Paleogene and Neogene of western Europe
p. 101-123,
published: Dec 18, 2015
1 tables, 5 plates
On the history of the butternuts (Juglans section Cardiocaryon, Juglandaceae)
p. 125-147,
published: Dec 18, 2015
5 figures, 3 tables, 2 plates
Myrica from the plant assemblage of Pitsidia (Crete, late Miocene): putting the puzzle together
p. 149-171,
published: Dec 18, 2015
3 figures, 1 tables, 5 plates
New evidence for the early Middle Pleistocene flora of the Moscow region (European Russia) from paleocarpological and pollen assemblages
p. 173-191,
published: Dec 18, 2015
4 figures, 1 tables, 2 plates