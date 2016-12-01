Phytocoenologia - Band 46

All published Volumes
Heft 3
Heft 2
Heft 1

Heft 3

New

Phytocoenologia Band 46 Heft 3

2016. 21x28cm, 460 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES024004603, paperback, price: 113.00 €

in stock and ready to ship

Order form
O

Original paper

Classification of Palaearctic grasslands

Janišová, Monika; Dengler, Jürgen; Willner, Wolfgang

p. 233-239, published: Nov 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0169
O

Original paper

Classification of the class Molinio-Arrhenatheretea in the forest and forest-steppe zones of Ukraine

Kuzemko, Anna A.

p. 241-256, published: Nov 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0083

Original paper

Classification of semi-natural mesic grasslands in the Ukrainian Carpathians

Zajac, Milan; Ujházy, Karol; Škodová, Iveta; Kuzemko, Anna; Borsukevych, Ljubov; Danylyuk, Kateryna; Duchoň, Mário; Figura, Tomáš; Kish, Roman; Smatanová, Janka; Turis, Peter; Turisová, Ingrid; Uhliarová, Eva; Janišová, Monika

p. 257-293, published: Nov 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004603002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0104

Original paper

Vegetation of feather grass steppes in the western Pamir Alai Mountains (Tajikistan, Middle Asia)

Nowak, Arkadiusz; Nowak, Sylwia; Nobis, Agnieszka; Nobis, Marcin

p. 295-316, published: Nov 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004603003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0145

Original paper

Classification of continental halophytic grassland vegetation of Southeastern Europe

Stevanović, Zora Dajić; Aćić, Svetlana; Luković, Milica; Zlatković, Ivana; Vasin, Jovica; Topisirović, Goran; Šilc, Urban

p. 317-331, published: Nov 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004603004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0076

Heft 2

New

Phytocoenologia Band 46 Heft 2

2016. 125 pages, 21x28cm, 530 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES024004602, paperback, price: 113.00 €

in stock and ready to ship

Order form

Original paper

Natural zonal vegetation of the Azores Islands: characterization and potential distribution

Elias, Rui B.; Gil, Artur; Silva, Luís; Fernández-Palacios, José M.; Azevedo, Eduardo B.; Reis, Francisco

p. 107-123, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004602000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0132

Original paper

The ecology and classification of wetland vegetation in the Maputaland Coastal Plain, South Africa

Pretorius, Lulu; Brown, Leslie R.; Bredenkamp, George J.; van Huyssteen, Cornie W.

p. 125-139, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004602001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0057

Original paper

The phytosociology of Melendiz Mountain in the Cappadocian part of Central Anatolia (Niğde, Turkey)

Kenar, Nihal; Ketenoğlu, Osman

p. 141-183, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004602002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0065

Original paper

A phytosociological classification of bramble communities in Macaronesia (Azores, Madeira and Canary Islands)

Vicente Orellana, José A.; Fernández de Castro, Carmen; Linares Perea, Eliana; Galán de Mera, Antonio

p. 185-200, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004602003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0093

Original paper

Fen and spring vegetation in western Pamir-Alai Mountains in Tajikistan (Middle Asia)

Nowak, Arkadiusz; Nobis, Marcin; Nowak, Sylwia; Plášek, Vítězslav

p. 201-220, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004602004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0106
O

Original paper

The Alaska Arctic Vegetation Archive (AVA-AK)

Walker, Donald A.; Breen, Amy L.; Druckenmiller, Lisa A.; Wirth, Lisa W.; Fisher, Will; Raynolds, Martha K.; Šibík, Jozef; Walker, Marilyn D.; Hennekens, Stephan; Boggs, Keith; Boucher, Tina; Buchhorn, Marcel; Bültmann, Helga; Cooper, David J.; Daniëls, Fred J.A; Davidson, Scott J.; Ebersole, James J.; Elmendorf, Sara C.; Epstein, Howard E.; Gould, William A.; Hollister, Robert D.; Iversen, Colleen M.; Jorgenson, M. Torre; Kade, Anja; Lee, Michael T.; MacKenzie, William H.; Peet, Robert K.; Peirce, Jana L.; Schickhoff, Udo; Sloan, Victoria L.; Talbot, Stephen S.; Tweedie, Craig E.; Villarreal, Sandra; Webber, Patrick J.; Zona, Donatella

p. 221-229, published: Sep 1, 2016, published online: Oct 10, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0128

Original paper

VIOLA – Database of High Mountain Vegetation of Central Apennines

Stanisci, Angela; Evangelista, Alberto; Frate, Ludovico; Stinca, Adriano; Carranza, Maria Laura

p. 231-232, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004602006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0135

Heft 1

New

Phytocoenologia Band 46 Heft 1

2016. 105 pages, 21x28cm, 480 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES024004601, paperback, price: 113.00 €

in stock and ready to ship

Order form

Original paper

Vegetation classification: a task of our time

Jansen, Florian; Bergmeier, Erwin; Dengler, Jürgen; Janišová, Monika; Krestov, Pavel; Willner, Wolfgang

p. 1-4, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0134

Original paper

Introducing the IAVS Vegetation Classification Working Group

Franklin, Scott B.; Hunter, John T.; De Cáceres, Miquel; Dengler, Jürgen; Landucci, Flavia; Krestov, Pavel

p. 5-8, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0116
O

Original paper

The role of vernal species in vegetation classification: a case study on deciduous forests and dry grasslands of Central Europe

Vymazalová, Marie; Tichý, Lubomír; Axmanová, Irena

p. 9-20, published: Jun 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0034

Original paper

Elevation-based post-stratification in Atlantic forest sampling

Cielo-Filho, Roque; Martins, Fernando Roberto

p. 21-31, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0053

Original paper

Classification of Molinia meadows in Poland using a hierarchical expert system

Swacha, Grzegorz; Kącki, Zygmunt; Załuski, Tomasz

p. 33-47, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0094

Original paper

Vegetation types of thermophilous deciduous forests (Quercetea pubescentis) in the Western Balkans

Stupar, Vladimir; Brujić, Jugoslav; Škvorc, Željko; Črni, Andraž

p. 49-68, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0052

Original paper

Syntaxonomy and ecology of acidophilous beech forest vegetation in Slovakia

Slezák, Michal; Hrivnák, Richard; Ujházy, Karol; Ujházyová, Mariana; Máliš, František; Petrášová, Anna

p. 69-87, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0047

Original paper

Balkan Vegetation Database: historical background, current status and future perspectives

Vassilev, Kiril; Pedashenko, Hristo; Alexandrova, Alexandra; Tashev, Alexandar; Ganeva, Anna; Gavrilova, Anna; Gradevska, Asya; Assenov, Assen; Vitkova, Antonina; Grigorov, Borislav; Gussev, Chavdar; Filipova, Eva; Aneva, Ina; Knollová, Ilona; Nikolov, Ivaylo; Georgiev, Georgi; Gogushev, Georgi; Tinchev, Georgi; Pachedjieva, Kalina; Koev, Koycho; Lyubenova, Mariyana; Dimitrov, Marius; Apostolova-Stoyanova, Nadezhda; Velev, Nikolay; Zhelev, Petar; Glogov, Plamen; Natcheva, Rayna; Tzonev, Rossen; Boch, Steffen; Hennekens, Stephan; Georgiev, Stoyan; Stoyanov, Stoyan; Karakiev, Todor; Kalníková, Veronika; Shivarov, Veselin; Russakova, Veska; Vulchev, Vladimir

p. 89-95, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0109

Original paper

Grasslands in the Polish Carpathians – a regional thematic phytosociological database

Korzeniak, Joanna

p. 97-102, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0102

Original paper

Vegetation Database of the Okavango Basin

Revermann, Rasmus; Gomes, Amândio Luis; Gonçalves, Francisco Maiato; Wallenfang, Johannes; Hoche, Torsten; Jürgens, Norbert; Finckh, Manfred

p. 103-104, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP024004601010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0103
O

Original paper

Eastern Pamirs – A vegetation-plot database for the high mountain pastures of the Pamir Plateau (Tajikistan)

Vanselow, Kim André

p. 105-105, published: Jun 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/phyto/2016/0122

P
= can be downloaded

O
= Open Access (paper can be downloaded for free)