Phytocoenologia - Band 46
Heft 3
Phytocoenologia Band 46 Heft 3
2016.
Original paper
Classification of Palaearctic grasslands
p. 233-239,
published: Nov 1, 2016
Original paper
Classification of the class Molinio-Arrhenatheretea in the forest and forest-steppe zones of Ukraine
p. 241-256,
published: Nov 1, 2016
Original paper
Classification of semi-natural mesic grasslands in the Ukrainian Carpathians
p. 257-293,
published: Nov 1, 2016
Original paper
Vegetation of feather grass steppes in the western Pamir Alai Mountains (Tajikistan, Middle Asia)
p. 295-316,
published: Nov 1, 2016
Original paper
Classification of continental halophytic grassland vegetation of Southeastern Europe
p. 317-331,
published: Nov 1, 2016
Heft 2
Phytocoenologia Band 46 Heft 2
2016.
Original paper
Natural zonal vegetation of the Azores Islands: characterization and potential distribution
p. 107-123,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Original paper
The ecology and classification of wetland vegetation in the Maputaland Coastal Plain, South Africa
p. 125-139,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Original paper
The phytosociology of Melendiz Mountain in the Cappadocian part of Central Anatolia (Niğde, Turkey)
p. 141-183,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Original paper
A phytosociological classification of bramble communities in Macaronesia (Azores, Madeira and Canary Islands)
p. 185-200,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Original paper
Fen and spring vegetation in western Pamir-Alai Mountains in Tajikistan (Middle Asia)
p. 201-220,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Original paper
The Alaska Arctic Vegetation Archive (AVA-AK)
p. 221-229,
published: Sep 1, 2016, published online: Oct 10, 2016
Original paper
VIOLA – Database of High Mountain Vegetation of Central Apennines
p. 231-232,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Heft 1
Phytocoenologia Band 46 Heft 1
2016.
Original paper
Vegetation classification: a task of our time
p. 1-4,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Introducing the IAVS Vegetation Classification Working Group
p. 5-8,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
The role of vernal species in vegetation classification: a case study on deciduous forests and dry grasslands of Central Europe
p. 9-20,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Elevation-based post-stratification in Atlantic forest sampling
p. 21-31,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Classification of Molinia meadows in Poland using a hierarchical expert system
p. 33-47,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Vegetation types of thermophilous deciduous forests (Quercetea pubescentis) in the Western Balkans
p. 49-68,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Syntaxonomy and ecology of acidophilous beech forest vegetation in Slovakia
p. 69-87,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Balkan Vegetation Database: historical background, current status and future perspectives
p. 89-95,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Grasslands in the Polish Carpathians – a regional thematic phytosociological database
p. 97-102,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Vegetation Database of the Okavango Basin
p. 103-104,
published: Jun 1, 2016
Original paper
Eastern Pamirs – A vegetation-plot database for the high mountain pastures of the Pamir Plateau (Tajikistan)
p. 105-105,
published: Jun 1, 2016