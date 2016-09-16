Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) - Band 165
Heft 4
Cretaceous basins of Central Europe
Ed.: Markus Wilmsen; David Ulicny; Martin Kostak
2015. 173 pages, 82 figures, 5 tables, 21x28cm, 560 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES171016504, paperback
Original paper
Cretaceous basins of Central Europe: deciphering effects of global and regional processes – a short introduction
p. 495-499,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Middle Hauterivian biostratigraphy and palaeoceanography of the Lower Saxony Basin (Northwest Germany)
p. 501-520,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
The Upper Cretaceous sedimentary rocks of the southern Münsterland (Northwest Germany) revisited – new correlations of borehole lithostratigraphical, biostratigraphical and natural gamma radiation (GR) log data
p. 521-545,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Genetic stratigraphy of Coniacian deltaic deposits of the northwestern part of the Bohemian Cretaceous Basin
p. 547-575,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
New biostratigraphic evidence (texanitid ammonites, inoceramids and calcareous nannofossils) for the Upper and the uppermost Coniacian in the Bohemian Cretaceous Basin
p. 577-589,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Phases of the mid-Cenomanian transgression recorded in a composite palaeovalley fill – the Horoušany quarry, Bohemian Cretaceous Basin
p. 591-619,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Cenomanian–Turonian sequence stratigraphy and facies development of the Danubian Cretaceous Group (Bavaria, Southern Germany)
p. 621-640,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Sea-level changes across the Lower–Middle Turonian boundary: evidence from borehole BKS 7/91 (Danubian Cretaceous Group, Bavaria, Germany)
p. 641-654,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Original paper
Detrital zircon ages and provenance data from the Early–Middle Turonian boundary interval of Amberg (upper Winzerberg Formation, Danubian Cretaceous Group, Bavaria)
p. 655-668,
published: Dec 1, 2014
Heft 3
Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 165 Heft 3
2014. 178 pages, 115 figures, 17 tables, 21x28cm, 660 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES171016503, paperback
Obituary
Eugen Seibold (19182013), pioneer of marine geology
p. 315-318,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Methods to analyse fracture orientation patterns in a Lower Carboniferous carbonate reservoir analogue in the Voreifel, Germany
p. 319-330,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Facies, stratigraphic architecture and high-resolution sequence stratigraphy of the Zechstein anhydrite (Werra Anhydrite) in Menslage area (Lower Saxony, N Germany)
p. 331-344,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Influence of depositional environment and diagenesis on petrophysical properties of clastic sediments (Buntsandstein of the Thuringian Syncline, Central Germany)
p. 345-365,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Zur Struktur der Trier-Bitburger Mulde, der Fortsetzung des Trier-Wittlicher Rotliegend-Grabens und weiterer Strukturen
[The structure of the Trier-Bitburg Syncline, the continuation of the Trier-Wittlich Rotliegend Graben and other structures]
p. 367-372,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
The Saxothuringian-Rhenohercynian boundary underneath the Vogelsberg volcanic field: evidence from basement xenoliths and U-Pb zircon data of trachyte
p. 373-394,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
The ancient volcanoes of Central France – Nicolas Desmarest's famous volcano-geomorphological map in an unrecorded print from 1811
p. 395-406,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Pleistocene climatic and environmental variations inferred from a terrestrial sediment record – the Rodderberg Volcanic Complex near Bonn, Germany
p. 407-424,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Dreidimensionale Hydrostratigrafie eines Tal-Hang-Aquifers: Kombination von Georadar, Geoelektrik, Bodenkunde und Sedimentologie am Beispiel des Seebachs, Nordschwarzwald
[Three-dimensional hydrostratigraphy of a hillslope valley aquifer: combination of GPR, geoelectrics, pedology and sedimentology using the example of the Seebach, northern Black Forest]
p. 425-438,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Geothermie-Atlas zur Darstellung möglicher Nutzungskonkurrenzen zwischen CO2-Einlagerung (CCS) und Tiefer Geothermie in Deutschland
[Geothermal Atlas to visualise potential conflicts of interest between CO2 storage (CCS) and deep geothermal energy in Germany]
p. 439-453,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Für die Geothermie wichtige hydraulische Parameter von Gesteinen des Valangin und der Bückeberg-Formation (Wealden) in Nordwestdeutschland
[Hydraulic parameters of North-West German rocks of the Valanginian and Bückeberg Formation (Wealden) relevant for geothermal utilization]
p. 455-467,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Lithofacies and depth dependency of thermo- and petrophysical rock parameters of the Upper Jurassic geothermal carbonate reservoirs of the Molasse Basin
p. 469-486,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Original paper
Geothermal reservoir characteristics of Meso- and Cenozoic sedimentary rocks of Budapest (Hungary)
p. 487-493,
published: Sep 1, 2014
Heft 2
Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 165 Heft 2
2014. 191 pages, 21x28cm, 690 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES171016502, paperback
Original paper
Ehrungen der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (DGG) 2013
p. 123-127,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
The Geothermal Information System for Germany – GeotIS
p. 129-144,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
Die Typlokalität der Kellwasser-Horizonte im Oberharz, Deutschland
[The type locality of the Kellwasser-Horizons in the Upper Harz Mountains, Germany]
p. 145-162,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
New exposure of the Ludwigskanal section near Dörlbach – a key section for the Lower Jurassic in the Franconian Alb, Southern Germany
p. 163-177,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
Sequence stratigraphy of the lower Upper Cretaceous Elbtal Group (Cenomanian–Turonian of Saxony, Germany)
p. 179-207,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
Geochemical characterisation of the Eocene-age Ainsa Basin succession, Southern Pyrenees, Spain: implications for provenance, tectonic setting and palaeoclimate
p. 209-227,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
Peperite development in a Miocene-age carbonate succession, Cabo de Gata volcanic area (Agua Amarga/Carboneras basins), SE Spain – The Bréche Rouge revisited
p. 229-245,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
Source rock characterisation and thermal maturity of the Rupelian Fish Shale (Bodenheim Fm./Hochberg Subfm.) in the central Upper Rhine Graben
p. 247-273,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
Ableitung von Korngrößenverteilungen aus textbasierten petrografischen Bohrgutbeschreibungen
[Deduction of grain size distributions based on petrographic borehole descriptions]
p. 275-286,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Original paper
Origin, sediment fill, and sequence stratigraphy of the Cenozoic Lower Rhine Basin (Germany) interpreted from well logs
p. 287-314,
published: Jun 1, 2014
Heft 1
Salt Rocks - composition, structure and deformation behaviour
Ed.: Jörg Hammer; Gernold Zulauf
2014. 122 pages, 196 figures, 40 tables, 21x28cm, 480 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES171016501, paperback
Editorial
Editorial
p. 1-1,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
Macro- and microscale distribution of hydrocarbons in the Staßfurt Hauptsalz of the Gorleben salt dome
p. 3-14,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
Quantification and 3D visualisation of pore space in Gorleben rock salt: constraints from CT imaging and microfabrics
[Quantifizierung und 3D-Visualisierung des Porenraumes in Gorleben-Steinsalz: Ergebnisse computertomografischer und mikrostruktureller Untersuchungen]
p. 15-25,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
Determining the fluid volume of hydrocarbon occurrences in evaporites
[Größenbestimmung von Kohlenwasserstoffvorkommen in Evaporiten]
p. 27-38,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
Underground GPR measurements for spatial investigations in the Gorleben salt dome
[Georadar-Messungen unter Tage zur räumlichen Erkundung des Salzstocks Gorleben]
p. 39-47,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
Deformation of anhydrite rocks (Gorleben-Bank, z3OSM) in a high-strain domain of the Gorleben salt dome, Germany
[Deformationsverhalten anhydritischer Gesteine (GorlebenBank, z3OSM) in einem Bereich hoher finiter Verformung im Salzstock Gorleben, Deutschland]
p. 49-62,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
Evaluation of mapping results of the textural features of the Gorleben-Bank within the Gorleben salt dome, Germany
[Auswertung von Kartierergebnissen zur Ausbildung der Gorleben-Bank im Salzstock Gorleben]
p. 63-76,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
Excavation and humidity induced extension veins of mudrock clasts in a ductile rock salt matrix, filled with secondary halite deposits (Northern Calcareous Alps, Austria, Bavaria)
[Ausbruchs- und feuchtigkeitsbedingte, salzgefüllte Brüche in Tonschluffsteinklasten des Haselgebirges das Blättersalzgebirge (Nördliche Kalkalpen, Österreich, Bayern)]
p. 77-90,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
The impact of finite strain on deformation mechanisms of Permian Stassfurt rock salt at the Morsleben site (Germany): constraints from microfabric studies and EBSD analyses
[Deformationsverhalten von permischem Staßfurt-Steinsalz aus Morsleben (Deutschland) bei unterschiedlichem finitem Strain: Abschätzungen aus Mikrogefüge-Studien und EBSD-Analysen]
p. 91-106,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
Construction engineering: concept to describe the permeability of the excavation damaged zone as a function of pressure
[Bautechnik: Konzept zur Beschreibung der druckabhängigen Permeabilität der Auflockerungszone]
p. 107-114,
published: Mar 1, 2014
Original paper
The behaviour of sodium silicate solutions (water glass) in the saline environment and their use in salt mining
[Das Verhalten von Natrium-Silikat-Lösungen (Wasserglas) in salinarer Umgebung und ihr Einsatz im Salzbergbau]
p. 115-122,
published: Mar 1, 2014