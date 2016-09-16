Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) - Band 165

Heft 4
Heft 3
Heft 2
Heft 1

Heft 4

Cretaceous basins of Central Europe

Ed.: Markus Wilmsen; David Ulicny; Martin Kostak

2015. 173 pages, 82 figures, 5 tables, 21x28cm, 560 g
Language: English

price: 76.00 €



Original paper

Cretaceous basins of Central Europe: deciphering effects of global and regional processes – a short introduction

Wilmsen, Markus; Uličný, David; Košt'ák, Martin

p. 495-499, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0088

Original paper

Middle Hauterivian biostratigraphy and palaeoceanography of the Lower Saxony Basin (Northwest Germany)

Möller, Carla; Mutterlose, Jörg

p. 501-520, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0084

Original paper

The Upper Cretaceous sedimentary rocks of the southern Münsterland (Northwest Germany) revisited – new correlations of borehole lithostratigraphical, biostratigraphical and natural gamma radiation (GR) log data

Dölling, Bettina; Dölling, Manfred; Hiss, Martin

p. 521-545, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2014/0021

Original paper

Genetic stratigraphy of Coniacian deltaic deposits of the northwestern part of the Bohemian Cretaceous Basin

Nádaskay, Roland; Uličný, David

p. 547-575, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2014/0024

Original paper

New biostratigraphic evidence (texanitid ammonites, inoceramids and calcareous nannofossils) for the Upper and the uppermost Coniacian in the Bohemian Cretaceous Basin

Svobodová, Andrea; Košt'ák, Martin; Čech, Stanislav; Švábenická, Lilian

p. 577-589, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2014/0023

Original paper

Phases of the mid-Cenomanian transgression recorded in a composite palaeovalley fill – the Horoušany quarry, Bohemian Cretaceous Basin

Špičáková, Lenka; Uličný, David; Svobodová, Marcela

p. 591-619, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2014/0028

Original paper

Cenomanian–Turonian sequence stratigraphy and facies development of the Danubian Cretaceous Group (Bavaria, Southern Germany)

Niebuhr, Birgit; Wilmsen, Markus; Janetschke, Nadine

p. 621-640, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2014/0022

Original paper

Sea-level changes across the Lower–Middle Turonian boundary: evidence from borehole BKS 7/91 (Danubian Cretaceous Group, Bavaria, Germany)

Wilmsen, Markus; Niebuhr, Birgit; Janetschke, Nadine

p. 641-654, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2014/0020

Original paper

Detrital zircon ages and provenance data from the Early–Middle Turonian boundary interval of Amberg (upper Winzerberg Formation, Danubian Cretaceous Group, Bavaria)

Hofmann, Mandy; Niebuhr, Birgit; Linnemann, Ulf; Wilmsen, Markus

p. 655-668, published: Dec 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2014/0025

Heft 3

Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 165 Heft 3

2014. 178 pages, 115 figures, 17 tables, 21x28cm, 660 g
Language: English

price: 76.00 €



Obituary

Eugen Seibold (19182013), pioneer of marine geology

Berger, Wolfgang H.

p. 315-318, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0075

Original paper

Methods to analyse fracture orientation patterns in a Lower Carboniferous carbonate reservoir analogue in the Voreifel, Germany

Becker, Stephan; Nguyen, Hieu T.; Nollet, Sofie; Fernandez-Steeger, Tomas M.; Laux, Dennis; Hilgers, Christoph

p. 319-330, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0078

Original paper

Facies, stratigraphic architecture and high-resolution sequence stratigraphy of the Zechstein anhydrite (Werra Anhydrite) in Menslage area (Lower Saxony, N Germany)

Betzler, Christian; Pawellek, Thomas

p. 331-344, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0067

Original paper

Influence of depositional environment and diagenesis on petrophysical properties of clastic sediments (Buntsandstein of the Thuringian Syncline, Central Germany)

Beyer, Daniel; Kunkel, Cindy; Aehnelt, Michaela; Pudlo, Dieter; Voigt, Thomas; Nover, Georg; Gaupp, Reinhard

p. 345-365, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0072

Original paper

Zur Struktur der Trier-Bitburger Mulde, der Fortsetzung des Trier-Wittlicher Rotliegend-Grabens und weiterer Strukturen

[The structure of the Trier-Bitburg Syncline, the continuation of the Trier-Wittlich Rotliegend Graben and other structures]

Kremb-Wagner, Friederike; Negendank, Jörg F.W.; Wagner, H. Wolfgang

p. 367-372, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0076

Original paper

The Saxothuringian-Rhenohercynian boundary underneath the Vogelsberg volcanic field: evidence from basement xenoliths and U-Pb zircon data of trachyte

Martha, Silviu O.; Zulauf, Gernold; Dörr, Wolfgang; Nesbor, Heinz-Dieter; Petschick, Rainer; Prinz-Grimm, Peter; Gerdes, Axel

p. 373-394, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0079

Original paper

The ancient volcanoes of Central France – Nicolas Desmarest's famous volcano-geomorphological map in an unrecorded print from 1811

Lutz, Herbert

p. 395-406, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0065

Original paper

Pleistocene climatic and environmental variations inferred from a terrestrial sediment record – the Rodderberg Volcanic Complex near Bonn, Germany

Zolitschka, Bernd; Rolf, Christian; Bittmann, Felix; Binot, Franz; Frechen, Manfred; Wonik, Thomas; Froitzheim, Nikolaus; Ohlendorf, Christian

p. 407-424, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0071

Original paper

Dreidimensionale Hydrostratigrafie eines Tal-Hang-Aquifers: Kombination von Georadar, Geoelektrik, Bodenkunde und Sedimentologie am Beispiel des Seebachs, Nordschwarzwald

[Three-dimensional hydrostratigraphy of a hillslope valley aquifer: combination of GPR, geoelectrics, pedology and sedimentology using the example of the Seebach, northern Black Forest]

Pflanz, Dorthe; Hornung, Jens; Hinderer, Matthias

p. 425-438, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0073

Original paper

Geothermie-Atlas zur Darstellung möglicher Nutzungskonkurrenzen zwischen CO2-Einlagerung (CCS) und Tiefer Geothermie in Deutschland

[Geothermal Atlas to visualise potential conflicts of interest between CO2 storage (CCS) and deep geothermal energy in Germany]

Suchi, Evelyn; Dittmann, Jan; Knopf, Stefan; Müller, Christian; Schulz, Rüdiger

p. 439-453, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0070

Original paper

Für die Geothermie wichtige hydraulische Parameter von Gesteinen des Valangin und der Bückeberg-Formation (Wealden) in Nordwestdeutschland

[Hydraulic parameters of North-West German rocks of the Valanginian and Bückeberg Formation (Wealden) relevant for geothermal utilization]

Kuder, Jörg; Binot, Franz; Hübner, Wiete; Orilski, Judith; Wonik, Thomas; Schulz, Rüdiger

p. 455-467, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0077

Original paper

Lithofacies and depth dependency of thermo- and petrophysical rock parameters of the Upper Jurassic geothermal carbonate reservoirs of the Molasse Basin

Homuth, Sebastian; Götz, Annette E.; Sass, Ingo

p. 469-486, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0074

Original paper

Geothermal reservoir characteristics of Meso- and Cenozoic sedimentary rocks of Budapest (Hungary)

Götz, Annette E.; Török, Ákos; Sass, Ingo

p. 487-493, published: Sep 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016503013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0069

Heft 2

Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 165 Heft 2

2014. 191 pages, 21x28cm, 690 g
Language: English

price: 76.00 €



Original paper

Ehrungen der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (DGG) 2013

Hoppe, Andreas

p. 123-127, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0068

Original paper

The Geothermal Information System for Germany – GeotIS

Agemar, Thorsten; Alten, Jessica-Aileen; Ganz, Britta; Kuder, Jörg; Kühne, Klaus; Schumacher, Sandra; Schulz, Rüdiger

p. 129-144, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0060

Original paper

Die Typlokalität der Kellwasser-Horizonte im Oberharz, Deutschland

[The type locality of the Kellwasser-Horizons in the Upper Harz Mountains, Germany]

Gereke, Manfred; Luppold, Friedrich Wilhelm; Piecha, Matthias; Schindler, Eberhard; Stoppel, Dieter

p. 145-162, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0066

Original paper

New exposure of the Ludwigskanal section near Dörlbach – a key section for the Lower Jurassic in the Franconian Alb, Southern Germany

Arp, Gernot; Aiglstorfer, Manuela; Havlik, Philipe; Krause, Torsten; Schulbert, Christian; Seppelt, Stephan

p. 163-177, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0054

Original paper

Sequence stratigraphy of the lower Upper Cretaceous Elbtal Group (Cenomanian–Turonian of Saxony, Germany)

Janetschke, Nadine; Wilmsen, Markus

p. 179-207, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2013/0036

Original paper

Geochemical characterisation of the Eocene-age Ainsa Basin succession, Southern Pyrenees, Spain: implications for provenance, tectonic setting and palaeoclimate

Rütters, Sophia; McCann, Tom

p. 209-227, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2013/0047

Original paper

Peperite development in a Miocene-age carbonate succession, Cabo de Gata volcanic area (Agua Amarga/Carboneras basins), SE Spain – The Bréche Rouge revisited

Biber, Jani Leyla; McCann, Tom

p. 229-245, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0064

Original paper

Source rock characterisation and thermal maturity of the Rupelian Fish Shale (Bodenheim Fm./Hochberg Subfm.) in the central Upper Rhine Graben

Böcker, Johannes; Littke, Ralf

p. 247-273, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0063

Original paper

Ableitung von Korngrößenverteilungen aus textbasierten petrografischen Bohrgutbeschreibungen

[Deduction of grain size distributions based on petrographic borehole descriptions]

Naumann, Michael; Waldeck, Anja; Poßin, Wolfgang; Schwarz, Carsten; Fritz, Joachim

p. 275-286, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0056

Original paper

Origin, sediment fill, and sequence stratigraphy of the Cenozoic Lower Rhine Basin (Germany) interpreted from well logs

Schäfer, Andreas; Utescher, Torsten

p. 287-314, published: Jun 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016502010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0062

Heft 1

Salt Rocks - composition, structure and deformation behaviour

Ed.: Jörg Hammer; Gernold Zulauf

2014. 122 pages, 196 figures, 40 tables, 21x28cm, 480 g
Language: English

price: 76.00 €



O

Editorial

Editorial

Hammer, Jörg; Zulauf, Gernold

p. 1-1, published: Mar 1, 2014

DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0058

Original paper

Macro- and microscale distribution of hydrocarbons in the Staßfurt Hauptsalz of the Gorleben salt dome

Pusch, Maximilian; Hammer, Jörg; Kus, Jolanta; Klosa, Detlef; Thiemeyer, Nicolas; Mingerzahn, Gerhard

p. 3-14, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0053

Original paper

Quantification and 3D visualisation of pore space in Gorleben rock salt: constraints from CT imaging and microfabrics

[Quantifizierung und 3D-Visualisierung des Porenraumes in Gorleben-Steinsalz: Ergebnisse computertomografischer und mikrostruktureller Untersuchungen]

Thiemeyer, Nicolas; Pusch, Maximilian; Hammer, Jörg; Zulauf, Gernold

p. 15-25, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0050

Original paper

Determining the fluid volume of hydrocarbon occurrences in evaporites

[Größenbestimmung von Kohlenwasserstoffvorkommen in Evaporiten]

Nowak, Thomas; Hammer, Jörg; Pusch, Maximilian

p. 27-38, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0052

Original paper

Underground GPR measurements for spatial investigations in the Gorleben salt dome

[Georadar-Messungen unter Tage zur räumlichen Erkundung des Salzstocks Gorleben]

Gundelach, Volker; Blindow, Norbert; Buschmann, Ulrich; Salat, Christina

p. 39-47, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2013/0044

Original paper

Deformation of anhydrite rocks (Gorleben-Bank, z3OSM) in a high-strain domain of the Gorleben salt dome, Germany

[Deformationsverhalten anhydritischer Gesteine (GorlebenBank, z3OSM) in einem Bereich hoher finiter Verformung im Salzstock Gorleben, Deutschland]

Mertineit, Michael; Schramm, Michael; Hammer, Jörg; Zulauf, Gernold

p. 49-62, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0048

Original paper

Evaluation of mapping results of the textural features of the Gorleben-Bank within the Gorleben salt dome, Germany

[Auswertung von Kartierergebnissen zur Ausbildung der Gorleben-Bank im Salzstock Gorleben]

Kühnlenz, Tatjana; Sassnowski, Marco; Hammer, Jörg; Mingerzahn, Gerhard; Kutowski, Joachim

p. 63-76, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0055

Original paper

Excavation and humidity induced extension veins of mudrock clasts in a ductile rock salt matrix, filled with secondary halite deposits (Northern Calcareous Alps, Austria, Bavaria)

[Ausbruchs- und feuchtigkeitsbedingte, salzgefüllte Brüche in Tonschluffsteinklasten des Haselgebirges  das Blättersalzgebirge (Nördliche Kalkalpen, Österreich, Bayern)]

Leitner, Christoph; Friedl, Gertrude; Baumann, Sebastian; Bieniok, Anna

p. 77-90, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0061

Original paper

The impact of finite strain on deformation mechanisms of Permian Stassfurt rock salt at the Morsleben site (Germany): constraints from microfabric studies and EBSD analyses

[Deformationsverhalten von permischem Staßfurt-Steinsalz aus Morsleben (Deutschland) bei unterschiedlichem finitem Strain: Abschätzungen aus Mikrogefüge-Studien und EBSD-Analysen]

Kneuker, Tilo; Zulauf, Gernold; Mertineit, Michael; Behlau, Joachim; Hammer, Jörg

p. 91-106, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2013/0041

Original paper

Construction engineering: concept to describe the permeability of the excavation damaged zone as a function of pressure

[Bautechnik: Konzept zur Beschreibung der druckabhängigen Permeabilität der Auflockerungszone]

Müller-Hoeppe, Nina; Schmidt, Holger; Polster, Mirko

p. 107-114, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0059

Original paper

The behaviour of sodium silicate solutions (water glass) in the saline environment and their use in salt mining

[Das Verhalten von Natrium-Silikat-Lösungen (Wasserglas) in salinarer Umgebung und ihr Einsatz im Salzbergbau]

Engelhardt, Hans-Joachim; von Borstel, Lieselotte Ernestine

p. 115-122, published: Mar 1, 2014

ArtNo. ESP171016501011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0057

