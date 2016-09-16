Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) - Band 166

Heft 4
Heft 3
Heft 2
Heft 1

Heft 4

Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 166 Heft 4

2016. 70 pages, 45 figures, 7 tables
Language: English

ArtNo. ES171016604, paperback, price: 79.00 €

Original paper

Laudationes

ZDGG, Editors

p. 321-325, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0041

Original paper

Die Mansfelder Schlotten – Verbreitung und Genese der größten mitteleuropäischen Anhydrit-Schichtgrenzhöhlen

Kupetz, Manfred; Knolle, Friedhart

p. 327-339, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0037

Original paper

Lithofacies distribution in the Central European Basin: a 3D model of the Buntsandstein facies in the central German North Sea

Wolf, Marco; Steuer, Stephan; Röhling, Heinz-Gerd; Rebscher, Dorothee; Jähne-Klingberg, Fabian

p. 341-359, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0039

Original paper

Stress rotation in the suprasalt beneath Hanover (North German Basin) derived from image logs of the deep well Groß Buchholz Gt1

Hübner, Wiete; Wellbrink, Matthias; Röckel, Thomas; Steuer, Stephan; Krug, Stefanie; Tischner, Torsten

p. 361-373, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0038

Original paper

Facies delineation by using a multivariate statistical model from onshore wells in the Nile Delta

Krott, Dieter; Hilgers, Christoph; Bücker, Christian

p. 375-390, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0040

Heft 3

Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 166 Heft 3

2015. 93 pages
Language: English

ArtNo. ES171016603, paperback, price: 79.00 €

Original paper

Vulkanismus und Kellwasser-Krise – Zirkon-Tephrostratigrafie, Identifizierung und Herkunft distaler Fallout-Aschenlagen (Oberdevon, Synklinorium von Dinant, Rheinisches Schiefergebirge, Harz)

[Volcanism and Kellwasser Crisis – Zircon tephrostratigraphy, identification and origin of distal fallout ash layers (Upper Devonian, Dinant Syncline, Rhenish Slate Mountains, Harz Mountains)]

Winter, Josef

p. 227-251, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016603001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0092

Original paper

Eine Tetrapoden-Fährtenvergesellschaftung im Mittleren Buntsandstein (frühe Trias: Olenekium) von Wolfhagen, Nordhessen A tetrapod trackway assemblage from the Middle Bunter (early Triassic: Olenekian) of Wolfhagen, Northern Hesse, Germany

Fichter, Jürgen; Kunz, Reiner

p. 253-273, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016603003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0036

Original paper

Die jurassische hydrothermale Überprägung der sedimentären Deckgebirgsserien im Schwarzwald (Süddeutschland) The Jurassic hydrothermal alteration of sedimentary cover rocks of the Black Forest in Southern Germany

Brockamp, Olaf; Schlegel, Andreas

p. 275-295, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016603002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0033

Original paper

Inlandvereisungen in Nordeuropa während des Neogens? Continental glaciations in Northern Europe during the Neogene period?

Ludwig, Alfred O.

p. 297-320, published: Sep 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016603004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0093

Heft 2

Cenozoic Volcanism in Germany and Poland

Ed.: Olaf Tietz

2015. 102 pages, 67 figures, 8 tables
Language: English

ArtNo. ES171016602, paperback, price: 79.00 €

Original paper

Editorial

Tietz, Olaf

p. 123-123, published: Jun 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0034

Original paper

The landscape evolution of the Lausitz Block since the Palaeozoic – with special emphasis to the neovolcanic edifices in the Lausitz Volcanic Field (Eastern Germany)

Tietz, Olaf; Büchner, Jörg

p. 125-147, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016602001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0031

Original paper

Is the structure of Börnersdorf possibly a maar-diatreme volcano?

Horna, Frank; Krentz, Ottomar; Buske, Stefan; Käppler, Rolf; Börner, Ralph-Uwe

p. 149-160, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016602002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0019

Original paper

Route to the Volcanoes in Germany – conceptual model for a geotourism project interconnecting geosites of Cenozoic volcanism

Abratis, Michael; Viereck, Lothar; Büchner, Jörg; Tietz, Olaf

p. 161-185, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016602003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0035

Original paper

Edutainment with basalt and volcanoes – the Rockeskyller Kopf example in the Westeifel Volcanic Field/Vulkaneifel European Geopark, Germany

Bitschene, Peter Rene

p. 187-193, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016602004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0029

Original paper

Post-industrial landscape transformation and its application for geotourism, education and recreation – an example of the Wide Mt. near Strzegom, Lower Silesia/Poland

Tokarczyk-Dorociak, Katarzyna; Lorenc, Marek W.; Jawecki, Bartosz; Zych-Głuszyñska, Katarzyna

p. 195-203, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016602005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2015/0018

Original paper

Quarries in the landscape of the county of Strzelin – native rock materials in the local architecture

Jawecki, Bartosz; Lorenc, Marek W.; Tokarczyk-Dorociak, Katarzyna

p. 205-225, published: Jun 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016602006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0011

Heft 1

Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 166 Heft 1

2015. 122 pages
Language: English

ArtNo. ES171016601, paperback, price: 79.00 €

Editorial

Editorial

Hoppe, Andreas

p. 1-2, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0091

Original paper

Ehrungen der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (DGG) 2014

Editors, ZDGG

p. 3-8, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0090

Original paper

Signale der Milchstraße verborgen in der Sedimentfüllung des Zentraleuropäischen Beckensystems?

[Signals of the Milky Way hidden in the sedimentary fill of the Central European Basin System?]

Brink, Heinz-Jürgen

p. 9-20, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0081

Original paper

The Capo Malfatano Metaconglomerates in the Early Cambrian of SW Sardinia, Italy: key level for a new stratigraphic setting and evidence of Cadomian tectonics

Costamagna, Luca Giacomo

p. 21-33, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0082

Original paper

Nature and distribution of PGE mineralisation in gabbroic rocks of the Lusatian Block, Saxony, Germany

Sandmann, Dirk; Gutzmer, Jens

p. 35-53, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0083

Original paper

Facies and palaeoecology of the late Viséan Actinopteria Black Shale Event in the Rhenish Mountains (Germany, Mississippian)

Nyhuis, Christian J.; Amler, Michael R. W.; Herbig, Hans-Georg

p. 55-69, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0087

Original paper

Quaternary fluvial basin of northern Upper Rhine Graben

Przyrowski, Roman; Schäfer, Andreas

p. 71-98, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2014/0080

Original paper

Terrestrial laser scanning and fracture network characterisation – perspectives for a (semi-) automatic analysis of point cloud data from outcrops

Laux, Dennis; Henk, Andreas

p. 99-118, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0089

comment

Kommentar zu ,,Ableitung von Korngrößenverteilungen aus textbasierten petrografischen Bohrgutbeschreibungen“ von Michael Naumann, Anja Waldeck, Wolfgang Poßin, Carsten Schwarz & Joachim Fritz (Z. Dt. Ges. Geowiss., 165/2: 275–286)

[Comment on “Deduction of grain size distributions based on petrographic borehole descriptions” by Michael Naumann, Anja Waldeck, Wolfgang Poßin, Carsten Schwarz & Joachim Fritz (Z. Dt. Ges. Geowiss., 165/2: 275–286)]

Fuchs, Sven

p. 119-120, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0085

Reply

Stellungnahme zu dem Kommentar von Sven Fuchs zu ,,Ableitung von Korngrößenverteilungen aus textbasierten petrografischen Bohrgutbeschreibungen“

[Reply to the comment by Sven Fuchs to “Deduction of grain size distributions based on petrographic borehole descriptions”]

Naumann, Michael; Schwarz, Carsten; Fritz, Joachim

p. 121-122, published: Mar 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP171016601012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/1860-1804/2015/0086

