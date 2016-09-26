Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) - Band 166
Heft 4
Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 166 Heft 4
2016. 70 pages, 45 figures, 7 tables, 21x28cm, 370 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES171016604
Original paper
Laudationes
p. 321-325,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Die Mansfelder Schlotten – Verbreitung und Genese der größten mitteleuropäischen Anhydrit-Schichtgrenzhöhlen
p. 327-339,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Lithofacies distribution in the Central European Basin: a 3D model of the Buntsandstein facies in the central German North Sea
p. 341-359,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Stress rotation in the suprasalt beneath Hanover (North German Basin) derived from image logs of the deep well Groß Buchholz Gt1
p. 361-373,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Facies delineation by using a multivariate statistical model from onshore wells in the Nile Delta
p. 375-390,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Heft 3
Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 166 Heft 3
2015. 93 pages, 21x28cm, 410 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES171016603
Original paper
Vulkanismus und Kellwasser-Krise – Zirkon-Tephrostratigrafie, Identifizierung und Herkunft distaler Fallout-Aschenlagen (Oberdevon, Synklinorium von Dinant, Rheinisches Schiefergebirge, Harz)
[Volcanism and Kellwasser Crisis – Zircon tephrostratigraphy, identification and origin of distal fallout ash layers (Upper Devonian, Dinant Syncline, Rhenish Slate Mountains, Harz Mountains)]
p. 227-251,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Eine Tetrapoden-Fährtenvergesellschaftung im Mittleren Buntsandstein (frühe Trias: Olenekium) von Wolfhagen, Nordhessen A tetrapod trackway assemblage from the Middle Bunter (early Triassic: Olenekian) of Wolfhagen, Northern Hesse, Germany
p. 253-273,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Die jurassische hydrothermale Überprägung der sedimentären Deckgebirgsserien im Schwarzwald (Süddeutschland) The Jurassic hydrothermal alteration of sedimentary cover rocks of the Black Forest in Southern Germany
p. 275-295,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Original paper
Inlandvereisungen in Nordeuropa während des Neogens? Continental glaciations in Northern Europe during the Neogene period?
p. 297-320,
published: Sep 1, 2015
Heft 2
Cenozoic Volcanism in Germany and Poland
Ed.: Olaf Tietz
2015. 102 pages, 67 figures, 8 tables, 21x28cm, 430 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES171016602
Original paper
Editorial
p. 123-123,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
The landscape evolution of the Lausitz Block since the Palaeozoic – with special emphasis to the neovolcanic edifices in the Lausitz Volcanic Field (Eastern Germany)
p. 125-147,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Is the structure of Börnersdorf possibly a maar-diatreme volcano?
p. 149-160,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Route to the Volcanoes in Germany – conceptual model for a geotourism project interconnecting geosites of Cenozoic volcanism
p. 161-185,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Edutainment with basalt and volcanoes – the Rockeskyller Kopf example in the Westeifel Volcanic Field/Vulkaneifel European Geopark, Germany
p. 187-193,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Post-industrial landscape transformation and its application for geotourism, education and recreation – an example of the Wide Mt. near Strzegom, Lower Silesia/Poland
p. 195-203,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Original paper
Quarries in the landscape of the county of Strzelin – native rock materials in the local architecture
p. 205-225,
published: Jun 1, 2015
Heft 1
Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 166 Heft 1
2015. 122 pages, 21x28cm, 480 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES171016601
Editorial
Editorial
p. 1-2,
published: Mar 1, 2015
Original paper
Ehrungen der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (DGG) 2014
p. 3-8,
published: Mar 1, 2015
Original paper
Signale der Milchstraße verborgen in der Sedimentfüllung des Zentraleuropäischen Beckensystems?
[Signals of the Milky Way hidden in the sedimentary fill of the Central European Basin System?]
p. 9-20,
published: Mar 1, 2015
Original paper
The Capo Malfatano Metaconglomerates in the Early Cambrian of SW Sardinia, Italy: key level for a new stratigraphic setting and evidence of Cadomian tectonics
p. 21-33,
published: Mar 1, 2015
Original paper
Nature and distribution of PGE mineralisation in gabbroic rocks of the Lusatian Block, Saxony, Germany
p. 35-53,
published: Mar 1, 2015
Original paper
Facies and palaeoecology of the late Viséan Actinopteria Black Shale Event in the Rhenish Mountains (Germany, Mississippian)
p. 55-69,
published: Mar 1, 2015
Original paper
Quaternary fluvial basin of northern Upper Rhine Graben
p. 71-98,
published: Mar 1, 2015
Original paper
Terrestrial laser scanning and fracture network characterisation – perspectives for a (semi-) automatic analysis of point cloud data from outcrops
p. 99-118,
published: Mar 1, 2015
comment
Kommentar zu ,,Ableitung von Korngrößenverteilungen aus textbasierten petrografischen Bohrgutbeschreibungen“ von Michael Naumann, Anja Waldeck, Wolfgang Poßin, Carsten Schwarz & Joachim Fritz (Z. Dt. Ges. Geowiss., 165/2: 275–286)
[Comment on “Deduction of grain size distributions based on petrographic borehole descriptions” by Michael Naumann, Anja Waldeck, Wolfgang Poßin, Carsten Schwarz & Joachim Fritz (Z. Dt. Ges. Geowiss., 165/2: 275–286)]
p. 119-120,
published: Mar 1, 2015
Reply
Stellungnahme zu dem Kommentar von Sven Fuchs zu ,,Ableitung von Korngrößenverteilungen aus textbasierten petrografischen Bohrgutbeschreibungen“
[Reply to the comment by Sven Fuchs to “Deduction of grain size distributions based on petrographic borehole descriptions”]
p. 121-122,
published: Mar 1, 2015