Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) - Band 167

Heft 2-3
The Central European Basin: Structure, Stratigraphy, Evolution, Hydrocarbons
Dedicated to Dr. Franz Kockel (1934-2015)
Ed.: Heinz-Gerd Röhling; Simone Röhling; Mark C. Geluk; Franz Binot
Editorial
Preface
p. 63-64,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Vom Geotektonischen Atlas (,,Kockel-Atlas") zu einem 3D-Gesamtmodell des Norddeutschen Beckens: Basisinformationen zum tieferen Untergrund von Norddeutschland
p. 65-106,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Late Cretaceous inversion of the NW segment of the Mid-Polish Trough – how marginal troughs were formed, and does it matter at all?
p. 107-119,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Electrical conductivity as an indication for potential geothermal target layers within the North German Basin with respect to local geological conditions
p. 121-130,
published: Sep 1, 2016
On the use of small amplitude magnetic anomalies for the improvement of geological models: case studies from Northern Germany
p. 131-148,
published: Sep 1, 2016
A tectono-stratigraphic model for the depositional history and basin development of the Permian–Early Triassic at the southern margin of the Southern Permian Basin (The Netherlands and adjacent parts of Belgium and Germany)
p. 149-166,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Steinsalzlager in den salinaren Formationen Deutschlands
p. 167-190,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Sedimentary history of two Zechstein Limestone carbonate buildups (Elżbieciny and Racot) in western Poland: the reefs that were
p. 191-210,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Selected petrological issues of the Gorleben salt dome cap rock
p. 211-225,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Early Triassic phytoplankton episodes in the Lower and Middle Buntsandstein of the Central European Basin
p. 227-248,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Burial, temperature and maturation history of the Ringkøbing-Fyn High, Denmark
p. 249-268,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Characteristic biomarkers in organic matter from three Zechstein (Late Permian) carbonate units
p. 269-279,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Palaeozoic natural gas in Mesozoic North German oilfields – a remarkable observation
p. 281-293,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Estimates of shale gas contents in the Posidonia Shale and Wealden of the westcentral Lower Saxony Basin from high-resolution 3D numerical basin modelling
p. 295-314,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Geochemical composition of oils from the Gifhorn Trough and Lower Saxony Basin in comparison to Posidonia Shale source rocks from the Hils Syncline, Northern Germany
p. 315-331,
published: Sep 1, 2016
Heft 1
Microfabrics of crystalline rocks from the drilling projects Gross-Umstadt Heubach and Wiebelsbach (Böllsteiner Odenwald): Constraints on deformation mechanisms, metamorphic temperature and kinematics
p. 1-17,
published: Mar 1, 2016
In situ gamma radiation measurements on Variscan granites and inferred radiogenic heat production, Fichtelgebirge, Germany
p. 19-32,
published: Mar 1, 2016
Das Binnendünengebiet Halloh-Latendorf (südlich Boostedt, mittleres Schleswig-Holstein) – interglaziale und -stadiale Ablagerungen sowie oberholozäne Dünendynamik
p. 33-47,
published: Mar 1, 2016
The problem of predicting the groundwater level in an urban subarea
p. 49-61,
published: Mar 1, 2016