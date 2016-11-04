Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) - Band 167

All published Volumes
Heft 2-3
Heft 1

Heft 2-3

New

The Central European Basin: Structure, Stratigraphy, Evolution, Hydrocarbons

Dedicated to Dr. Franz Kockel (1934-2015)

Ed.: Heinz-Gerd Röhling; Simone Röhling; Mark C. Geluk; Franz Binot

2016. 268 pages, 175 figures, 24 tables, 21x28cm, 940 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES171016702, paperback, price: 166.00 €

in stock and ready to ship

Order form

Editorial

Preface

Röhling, Heinz-Gerd; Röhling, Simone; Binot, Franz; Geluk, Mark C.

p. 63-64, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0069

Original paper

Vom Geotektonischen Atlas (,,Kockel-Atlas") zu einem 3D-Gesamtmodell des Norddeutschen Beckens: Basisinformationen zum tieferen Untergrund von Norddeutschland

Müller, Christian; Jähne-Klingberg, Fabian; von Goerne, Gabriela; Binot, Franz; Röhling, Heinz-Gerd

p. 65-106, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0072

Original paper

Late Cretaceous inversion of the NW segment of the Mid-Polish Trough – how marginal troughs were formed, and does it matter at all?

Krzywiec, Piotr; Stachowska, Aleksandra

p. 107-119, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0068

Original paper

Electrical conductivity as an indication for potential geothermal target layers within the North German Basin with respect to local geological conditions

Schaumann, Gerlinde; Grinat, Michael

p. 121-130, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0057

Original paper

On the use of small amplitude magnetic anomalies for the improvement of geological models: case studies from Northern Germany

Skiba, Peter; Gabriel, Gerald; Krawczyk, Charlotte M.; König, Matthias; Bücker, Christian; Rolf, Christian

p. 131-148, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0064

Original paper

A tectono-stratigraphic model for the depositional history and basin development of the Permian–Early Triassic at the southern margin of the Southern Permian Basin (The Netherlands and adjacent parts of Belgium and Germany)

Geluk, Mark C.; Röhling, Heinz-Gerd

p. 149-166, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702014 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0073

Original paper

Steinsalzlager in den salinaren Formationen Deutschlands

Reinhold, Klaus; Hammer, Jörg

p. 167-190, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702015 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0067

Original paper

Sedimentary history of two Zechstein Limestone carbonate buildups (Elżbieciny and Racot) in western Poland: the reefs that were

Raczyński, Paweł; Marek Peryt, Tadeusz; Peryt, Danuta

p. 191-210, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702016 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0071

Original paper

Selected petrological issues of the Gorleben salt dome cap rock

Jaworska, Joanna

p. 211-225, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702017 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0063

Original paper

Early Triassic phytoplankton episodes in the Lower and Middle Buntsandstein of the Central European Basin

Heunisch, Carmen; Röhling, Heinz-Gerd

p. 227-248, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702018 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0070

Original paper

Burial, temperature and maturation history of the Ringkøbing-Fyn High, Denmark

Sachse, Victoria; Littke, Ralf F.

p. 249-268, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702019 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0052

Original paper

Characteristic biomarkers in organic matter from three Zechstein (Late Permian) carbonate units

Słowakiewicz, Mirosław

p. 269-279, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0061

Original paper

Palaeozoic natural gas in Mesozoic North German oilfields – a remarkable observation

Gerling, Johannes Peter; Blumenberg, Martin; Faber, Eckhard; Stahl, Wolfgang

p. 281-293, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702020 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0066

Original paper

Estimates of shale gas contents in the Posidonia Shale and Wealden of the westcentral Lower Saxony Basin from high-resolution 3D numerical basin modelling

Mohnhoff, Daniel; Littke, Ralf; Sachse, Victoria F.

p. 295-314, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0053

Original paper

Geochemical composition of oils from the Gifhorn Trough and Lower Saxony Basin in comparison to Posidonia Shale source rocks from the Hils Syncline, Northern Germany

Stock, Alexander; Littke, Ralf

p. 315-331, published: Sep 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016702010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0058

Heft 1

New

Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) Band 167 Heft 1

2016. 61 pages, 21x28cm, 310 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES171016701, paperback, price: 83.00 €

in stock and ready to ship

Order form

Original paper

Microfabrics of crystalline rocks from the drilling projects Gross-Umstadt Heubach and Wiebelsbach (Böllsteiner Odenwald): Constraints on deformation mechanisms, metamorphic temperature and kinematics

Loeckle, Filip; Zulauf, Gernold; Nesbor, Heinz-Dieter

p. 1-17, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016701000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0045

Original paper

In situ gamma radiation measurements on Variscan granites and inferred radiogenic heat production, Fichtelgebirge, Germany

Scharfenberg, Lars; de Wall, Helga; Bauer, Wolfgang

p. 19-32, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016701001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0051

Original paper

Das Binnendünengebiet Halloh-Latendorf (südlich Boostedt, mittleres Schleswig-Holstein) – interglaziale und -stadiale Ablagerungen sowie oberholozäne Dünendynamik

Grube, Alf

p. 33-47, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016701002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0054

Original paper

The problem of predicting the groundwater level in an urban subarea

Thiergärtner, Hannes

p. 49-61, published: Mar 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP171016701003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0049

P
= can be downloaded

O
= Open Access (paper can be downloaded for free)