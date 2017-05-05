Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) - Band 168
Applied Studies in Quaternary Geochronology
Ed.: Manfred Frechen
Editorial
p. 1-2,
Warum das Anthropozän nicht als neue geochronologische Epoche taugt
p. 3-7,
The Göttingen tree-ring chronologies of peat-preserved oaks and pines from Northwest Germany
p. 9-19,
Holocene coastal lowland evolution: reconstruction of land-sea transitions in response to sea-level changes (Jade Bay, southern North Sea, Germany)
p. 21-38,
Palaeoenvironmental investigations of the Holocene sedimentary record of the Garding-2 research drill core, northwestern Germany
p. 39-51,
Late Holocene coastal dune activity along the Dover Strait, Northern France – Insights into Middle Ages and Little Ice Age coastal dynamics constrained by optically stimulated luminescence dating
p. 53-66,
Late Pleistocene restructuring of the river network on the Great Hungarian Plain: evidence from the Tiszasas section
p. 67-80,
Chronological investigations of Pleistocene interglacial, glacial and aeolian deposits from Schöningen (Germany) using post-IR IRSL dating and pollen analysis
p. 81-104,
Luminescence dating of the Lower Middle Terrace site at Brühl, southern Lower Rhine Embayment – a first dating approach
p. 105-114,
Geochronological investigations using a combination of luminescence and cosmogenic nuclide burial dating of drill cores from the Vienna Basin
p. 115-140,
Late Pliocene–Pleistocene record of the Garding-2 research drill core, Northwest Germany
p. 141-167,
Reconstructing fluvial landscape evolution using terrestrial cosmogenic nuclide dating: achievements, limitations and applications
p. 169-182,
Chronology and weathering history of red dunes (Teri Sands) in the southwest coast of Tamil Nadu, India
p. 183-198,
Significance of calcretes for reconstruction of the Fezzan Megalake (Murzuq Basin, SW Libya)
p. 199-209,
