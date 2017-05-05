Zeitschrift der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Geowissenschaften (ZDGG) - Band 168

Heft 1

Heft 1

Applied Studies in Quaternary Geochronology

Ed.: Manfred Frechen

2017. 209 pages, 102 figures, 30 tables, 21x28cm, 750 g
Language: English

ArtNo. ES171016801, paperback

Editorial

Frechen, Manfred

p. 1-2, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2017/0115

Warum das Anthropozän nicht als neue geochronologische Epoche taugt

Hoffmann, Gösta

p. 3-7, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2017/0048

The Göttingen tree-ring chronologies of peat-preserved oaks and pines from Northwest Germany

Achterberg, Inke; Frechen, Manfred; Bauerochse, Andreas; Eckstein, Jan; Leuschner, Hanns Hubert

p. 9-19, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0042

Holocene coastal lowland evolution: reconstruction of land-sea transitions in response to sea-level changes (Jade Bay, southern North Sea, Germany)

Karle, Martina; Frechen, Manfred; Wehrmann, Achim

p. 21-38, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2017/0105

Palaeoenvironmental investigations of the Holocene sedimentary record of the Garding-2 research drill core, northwestern Germany

Proborukmi, Maria Sekar; Urban, Brigitte

p. 39-51, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2017/0098

Late Holocene coastal dune activity along the Dover Strait, Northern France – Insights into Middle Ages and Little Ice Age coastal dynamics constrained by optically stimulated luminescence dating

Van Vliet-Lanoë, Brigitte; Lauer, Tobias; Meurisse-Fort, Murielle; Gosselin, Guillaume; Frechen, Manfred

p. 53-66, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0043

Late Pleistocene restructuring of the river network on the Great Hungarian Plain: evidence from the Tiszasas section

Novothny, Ágnes; Gábris, Gyula; Tsukamoto, Sumiko; Thamó-Bozsó, Edit; Techmer, Astrid; Frechen, Manfred

p. 67-80, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0077

Chronological investigations of Pleistocene interglacial, glacial and aeolian deposits from Schöningen (Germany) using post-IR IRSL dating and pollen analysis

Kunz, Alexander; Urban, Brigitte; Tsukamoto, Sumiko

p. 81-104, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0080

Luminescence dating of the Lower Middle Terrace site at Brühl, southern Lower Rhine Embayment – a first dating approach

Lauer, Tobias; Frechen, Manfred; Fischer, Peter

p. 105-114, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2017/0109

Geochronological investigations using a combination of luminescence and cosmogenic nuclide burial dating of drill cores from the Vienna Basin

Lüthgens, Christopher; Neuhuber, Stephanie; Grupe, Sabine; Payer, Thomas; Peresson, Mandana; Fiebig, Markus

p. 115-140, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2017/0081

Late Pliocene–Pleistocene record of the Garding-2 research drill core, Northwest Germany

Proborukmi, Maria Sekar; Urban, Brigitte; Frechen, Manfred; Grube, Alf; Rolf, Christian

p. 141-167, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2017/0103

Reconstructing fluvial landscape evolution using terrestrial cosmogenic nuclide dating: achievements, limitations and applications

Rixhon, Gilles

p. 169-182, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0062

Chronology and weathering history of red dunes (Teri Sands) in the southwest coast of Tamil Nadu, India

Alappat, Linto; Joseph, Sabu; Tsukamoto, Sumiko; Kaufhold, Stephan; Frechen, Manfred

p. 183-198, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2016/0055

Significance of calcretes for reconstruction of the Fezzan Megalake (Murzuq Basin, SW Libya)

Abdullah, Mustafa; Betzler, Christian; Frechen, Manfred; Sierralta, Melanie; Thiedig, Friedhelm; El Chair, Mohamed

p. 199-209, published: Mar 1, 2017

ArtNo. ESP171016801013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zdgg/2017/0099

