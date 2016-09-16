Zeitschrift für Geomorphologie, Supplementbände - Volume 59
Supplementary Issue 4
Holocene Palaeotsunami Landfalls and Neotectonic Dynamics in the Western and Southern Peloponnese (Greece)
The Past as a Key to the Present and Predictor of the Future
Ed.: Andreas Vött; Dieter Kelletat
Synopsis
The eastern Mediterranean has been hit by numerous tsunami landfalls
during the past millennia. This Supplementary Issue of Zeitschrift für
Geomorphologie features the results of studies, conducted along the
coasts of the western and southern Peloponnese in search of
palaeotsunami signatures in the local sedimentary record. Further
papers deal with regional neotectonic issues relevant for
understanding the Holocene landscape evolution.
The authors present geomorphological and sedimentological evidence of tsunamites detected in near-coast geological archives, such as traces of the 1303 AD tsunami event, so far unknown. The effects of tsunami-related high-energy wave impacts during history on man-made coastal infrastructure and settlements are thoroughly described. The studies underline the high vulnerability of the Peloponnese against tsunami hazards.
The contributions of this issue also emphasize the important role of tsunamis for the overall coastal evolution of the Peloponnese and far beyond, which should no longer be neglected or ignored. Extreme tsunamis that occurred centuries ago may still crucially control present-day coastal geomorphologies. Most of the studies were conducted within the interdisciplinary project “Quaternary tsunami events in the eastern Ionian Sea – reconstructing and modelling extreme events based on interdisciplinary geo-scientific investigations” funded by the German Research Foundation.
Of special interest for coastal geomorphologists and geologists professionally dealing with palaeotsunami and neo-tectonic research in the Mediterranean region, but also for lecturers and students of the disciplines of Geography, Geology and Geoarchaeology.
Editorial
Holocene Palaeotsunami Landfalls and Neotectonic Dynamics in the Western and Southern Peloponnese (Greece)
p. 1-5,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Palaeotsunami impact on the ancient harbour site Kyllini (western Peloponnese, Greece) based on a geomorphological multi-proxy approach
p. 7-41,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Geo-scientific evidence of tsunami impact in the Gulf of Kyparissia (western Peloponnese, Greece)
p. 43-80,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Holocene fan alluviation and terrace formation by repeated tsunami passage at Epitalio near Olympia (Alpheios River valley, Greece)
p. 81-123,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Geoscientific investigations in search of tsunami deposits in the environs of the Agoulinitsa peatland, Kaiafas Lagoon and Kakovatos (Gulf of Kyparissia, western Peloponnese, Greece)
p. 125-156,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Considering coastal palaeogeographical changes in a numerical tsunami model – a progressive base to compare simulation results with field traces from three coastal settings in western Greece
p. 157-188,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
The Lapithas Mountain faults and nearby archaeological damage, western Peloponnese, Greece
p. 189-213,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Holocene palaeotsunami imprints in the stratigraphical record and the coastal geomorphology of the Gialova Lagoon near Pylos (southwestern Peloponnese, Greece)
p. 215-252,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Palaeotsunami history of the Elos Plain (Evrotas River delta, Peloponnese, Greece)
p. 253-273,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Palaeotsunami record in near-coast sedimentary archives in southeastern Lakonia (Peloponnese, Greece)
p. 275-299,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Original paper
Traces of repeated tsunami landfall in the vicinity of Limnothalassa Moustou (Gulf of Argolis – Peloponnese, Greece)
p. 301-317,
published: Dec 1, 2015
Supplementary Issue 3
Hydrological Extreme Events
Modelling and significance for understanding global change, demonstrating multidisciplinary context
Ed.: Herget, Jürgen: Gregory, Ken; Gerardo Benito
Original paper
Hydrological Extreme events in historic and prehistoric times
p. 1-13,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
Towards a three-dimensional numerical simulation of fluvial geomorphological processes and the reconstruction of past events
p. 15-32,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
Morphodynamics of an ephemeral gravel-bed stream combining Mobile Laser Scanner, hydraulic simulations and geomorphological indicators.
p. 33-57,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
Clusters of extreme floods; their role in the transformation of fluvial systems
p. 59-71,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
Historical and recent floods in the West Sudetes, Central Europe – the geomorphological dimension
p. 73-97,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
An extreme drought in the year 69 AD on Lower Rhine A quantitative reconstruction
p. 99-109,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
Flooding events as man-made disasters Special flooding events in coastal Flanders and the inlets of the SW Netherlands, 1400–1600
p. 111-125,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
Improvement of flood frequency analysis with historical information in different types of catchments and data series within the Ebro River basin (NE Iberian Peninsula)
p. 127-157,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
Outburst floods of the ice-dammed lakes in the SW of Tuva, southern Siberia
p. 159-175,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Original paper
Empirical modelling of outburst flood hydrographs
p. 177-198,
published: Nov 1, 2015
Supplementary Issue 2
Human Impacts on Landscapes
Sustainability and the role of Geomorphology
Ed.: Hudson, Paul, Goudie, Andrew; Asfawossen Asrat
Original paper
Human Impacts on Landscapes: Sustainability and the role of Geomorphology
p. 1-5,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Contemporary development of an atypical bank gully in the Szwajcaria Podlaska Nature Reserve resulting from human activity (E Poland)
p. 7-22,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Water and sediment loss through runoff in areas of forest and pasture cover in southwestern Amazonia – Acre – Brazil
p. 23-39,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
The impact of land use and land cover changes on soil properties and plant communities in the Gorce Mountains (Western Polish Carpathians), during the past 50 years
p. 41-74,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Inventory of anthropogenic landforms for flood management in small catchments of the Czech Republic
p. 75-93,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
The effects of in-stream gravel mining on river incision: an example from Central Adriatic Italy
p. 95-107,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Anthropogenic changes in urbanised hydromorphological systems in a humid tropical environment: River Pinheiros, Sao Paulo, Brazil
p. 109-135,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Maintaining the Integrity of the Environment in an Arctic Delta During Modernization
p. 137-153,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Human-induced landscape evolution in the loess areas of Lublin Upland, E Poland: evidence from pedosedimentary archives in closed depressions
p. 155-175,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
High impact: early pastoralism and environmental change during the Neolithic and Bronze Age in the Silvretta Alps (Switzerland/Austria) as evidenced by archaeological, palaeoecological and pedological proxies
p. 177-198,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Holocene Tufa changes in response to human impact on environments: Upper Ebro Basin. Northern Spain
p. 199-223,
published: May 1, 2015
Original paper
Chronology and pedogenic effects of mid- to late-Holocene conversion of forests to pastures in the French western Pyrenees
p. 225-245,
published: May 1, 2015
Supplementary Issue 1
Sandstone Geomorphology
Landscape formation, field mapping, research methods
Ed.: Piotr Migoń; Heather A. Viles
Original paper
Sandstone Geomorphology
p. 1-2,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
Rock control in sandstone geomorphology: a tribute to Eiju Yatsu with some Australian examples
p. 3-17,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
A review of Danxia landforms in China
p. 19-33,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
The role of gravitational processes in shaping sandstone rock landforms in low mountains: Świętokrzyskie (Holy Cross) Mountains, central Poland
p. 35-79,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
Factors and processes in deterioration of a sandstone rock form (Pravčická brána Arch, Bohemian Switzerland NP, Czech Republic)
p. 81-101,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
Deciphering the origin of allochthonous sandstone boulder trains within a mudstone escarpment, Stołowe Mountains, SW Poland
p. 103-122,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
Spherical and ellipsoidal cavities in European sandstones: a product of sinking carbonate dissolution front
p. 123-149,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
Sandstone columns of the 3rd Nile Cataract (Nubia, Northern Sudan)
p. 151-163,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
Weathering pattern and development process of bedding-controlled caves at Mt. Danxiashan, China
p. 165-182,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
Dating of speleothems in non-karst caves - methodological aspects and practical application, Polish Outer Carpathians case study
p. 183-208,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
Relief-induced soil differentiation at the sandstone-mudstone contact in the Stołowe Mountains, SW Poland
p. 209-224,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
The role of flysch sandstones in forming the properties of cover deposits and soils – examples from the Carpathians
p. 225-243,
published: Jan 1, 2015
Original paper
DEM-based analysis of geomorphology of a stepped sandstone plateau, Stołowe Mountains (SW Poland) Stołowe Mountains (SW Poland)
p. 245-268,
published: Jan 1, 2015