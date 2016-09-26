Zeitschrift für Geomorphologie, Supplementbände - Volume 59

Holocene Palaeotsunami Landfalls and Neotectonic Dynamics in the Western and Southern Peloponnese (Greece)

The Past as a Key to the Present and Predictor of the Future

Ed.: Andreas Vött; Dieter Kelletat

Synopsis

The eastern Mediterranean has been hit by numerous tsunami landfalls during the past millennia. This Supplementary Issue of Zeitschrift für Geomorphologie features the results of studies, conducted along the coasts of the western and southern Peloponnese in search of palaeotsunami signatures in the local sedimentary record. Further papers deal with regional neotectonic issues relevant for understanding the Holocene landscape evolution.
The authors present geomorphological and sedimentological evidence of tsunamites detected in near-coast geological archives, such as traces of the 1303 AD tsunami event, so far unknown. The effects of tsunami-related high-energy wave impacts during history on man-made coastal infrastructure and settlements are thoroughly described. The studies underline the high vulnerability of the Peloponnese against tsunami hazards.
The contributions of this issue also emphasize the important role of tsunamis for the overall coastal evolution of the Peloponnese and far beyond, which should no longer be neglected or ignored. Extreme tsunamis that occurred centuries ago may still crucially control present-day coastal geomorphologies. Most of the studies were conducted within the interdisciplinary project “Quaternary tsunami events in the eastern Ionian Sea – reconstructing and modelling extreme events based on interdisciplinary geo-scientific investigations” funded by the German Research Foundation.
Of special interest for coastal geomorphologists and geologists professionally dealing with palaeotsunami and neo-tectonic research in the Mediterranean region, but also for lecturers and students of the disciplines of Geography, Geology and Geoarchaeology.

Editorial

Holocene Palaeotsunami Landfalls and Neotectonic Dynamics in the Western and Southern Peloponnese (Greece)

Vött, Andreas; Kelletat, Dieter

p. 1-5, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/0372-8854/2015/S-00170

Original paper

Palaeotsunami impact on the ancient harbour site Kyllini (western Peloponnese, Greece) based on a geomorphological multi-proxy approach

Hadler, Hanna; Baika, Kalliopi; Pakkanen, Jari; Evangelistis, Dionysios; Emde, Kurt; Fischer, Peter; Ntageretzis, Konstantin; Röbke, Björn; Willershäuser, Timo; Vött, Andreas

p. 7-41, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2014/S-00187

Original paper

Geo-scientific evidence of tsunami impact in the Gulf of Kyparissia (western Peloponnese, Greece)

Willershäuser, Timo; Vött, Andreas; Hadler, Hanna; Fischer, Peter; Röbke, Björn; Ntageretzis, Konstantin; Emde, Kurt; Brückner, Helmut

p. 43-80, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2014/S-00189

Original paper

Holocene fan alluviation and terrace formation by repeated tsunami passage at Epitalio near Olympia (Alpheios River valley, Greece)

Vött, Andreas; Fischer, Peter; Röbke, Björn R.; Werner, Vera; Emde, Kurt; Finkler, Claudia; Hadler, Hanna; Handl, Mathias; Ntageretzis, Konstantin; Willershäuser, Timo

p. 81-123, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2014/S-00209

Original paper

Geoscientific investigations in search of tsunami deposits in the environs of the Agoulinitsa peatland, Kaiafas Lagoon and Kakovatos (Gulf of Kyparissia, western Peloponnese, Greece)

Koster, Benjamin; Vött, Andreas; Mathes-Schmidt, Margret; Reicherter, Klaus

p. 125-156, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2014/S-00192

Original paper

Considering coastal palaeogeographical changes in a numerical tsunami model – a progressive base to compare simulation results with field traces from three coastal settings in western Greece

Röbke, Björn R.; Vött, Andreas; Willershäuser, Timo; Fischer, Peter; Hadler, Hanna

p. 157-188, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2014/S-00210

Original paper

The Lapithas Mountain faults and nearby archaeological damage, western Peloponnese, Greece

Mason, Jack; Reicherter, Klaus; Papanikolaou, Ioannis

p. 189-213, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2014/S-00191

Original paper

Holocene palaeotsunami imprints in the stratigraphical record and the coastal geomorphology of the Gialova Lagoon near Pylos (southwestern Peloponnese, Greece)

Willershäuser, Timo; Vött, Andreas; Hadler, Hanna; Ntageretzis, Konstantin; Emde, Kurt; Brückner, Helmut

p. 215-252, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2014/S-00190

Original paper

Palaeotsunami history of the Elos Plain (Evrotas River delta, Peloponnese, Greece)

Ntageretzis, Konstantin; Vött, Andreas; Fischer, Peter; Hadler, Hanna; Emde, Kurt; Röbke, Björn Roman; Willershäuser, Timo

p. 253-273, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00207

Original paper

Palaeotsunami record in near-coast sedimentary archives in southeastern Lakonia (Peloponnese, Greece)

Ntageretzis, Konstantin; Vött, Andreas; Emde, Kurt; Fischer, Peter; Hadler, Hanna; Röbke, Björn Roman; Willershäuser, Timo

p. 275-299, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00208

Original paper

Traces of repeated tsunami landfall in the vicinity of Limnothalassa Moustou (Gulf of Argolis – Peloponnese, Greece)

Ntageretzis, Konstantin; Vött, Andreas; Fischer, Peter; Hadler, Hanna; Emde, Kurt; Röbke, Björn Roman; Willershäuser, Timo

p. 301-317, published: Dec 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00206

Hydrological Extreme Events

Modelling and significance for understanding global change, demonstrating multidisciplinary context

Ed.: Herget, Jürgen: Gregory, Ken; Gerardo Benito

Original paper

Hydrological Extreme events in historic and prehistoric times

Gregory, Kenneth J.; Herget, Jürgen; Benito, Gerardo

p. 1-13, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59276

Original paper

Towards a three-dimensional numerical simulation of fluvial geomorphological processes and the reconstruction of past events

Burkow, Markus; Griebel, Michael

p. 15-32, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59215

Original paper

Morphodynamics of an ephemeral gravel-bed stream combining Mobile Laser Scanner, hydraulic simulations and geomorphological indicators.

Calle, Mikel; Lotsari, Eliisa; Kukko, Antero; Alho, Petteri; Kaartinen, Harri; Rodriguez-Lloveras, Xavier; Benito, Gerardo

p. 33-57, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59196

Original paper

Clusters of extreme floods; their role in the transformation of fluvial systems

Starkel, Leszek

p. 59-71, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59195

Original paper

Historical and recent floods in the West Sudetes, Central Europe – the geomorphological dimension

Kasprzak, Marek; Migo, Piotr

p. 73-97, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59216

Original paper

An extreme drought in the year 69 AD on Lower Rhine A quantitative reconstruction

Roggenkamp, Thomas; Herget, Jürgen

p. 99-109, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/59205

Original paper

Flooding events as man-made disasters Special flooding events in coastal Flanders and the inlets of the SW Netherlands, 1400–1600

de Kraker, Adriaan M.J.

p. 111-125, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/59202

Original paper

Improvement of flood frequency analysis with historical information in different types of catchments and data series within the Ebro River basin (NE Iberian Peninsula)

Ruiz-Bellet, Josep Lluís; Balasch, J. Carles; Tuset, Jordi; Monserrate, Adrián; Sánchez, Alberto

p. 127-157, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59219

Original paper

Outburst floods of the ice-dammed lakes in the SW of Tuva, southern Siberia

Agatova, Anna; Nepop, Roman; Bronnikova, Maria

p. 159-175, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/59203

Original paper

Empirical modelling of outburst flood hydrographs

Herget, Jürgen; Schütte, Felix; Klosterhalfen, Anne

p. 177-198, published: Nov 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105903010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59224

Sustainability and the role of Geomorphology

Ed.: Hudson, Paul, Goudie, Andrew; Asfawossen Asrat

Original paper

Human Impacts on Landscapes: Sustainability and the role of Geomorphology

Hudson, Paul; Goudie, Andrew; Asrat, Asfawossen

p. 1-5, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59201

Original paper

Contemporary development of an atypical bank gully in the Szwajcaria Podlaska Nature Reserve resulting from human activity (E Poland)

Rodzik, Jan; Terpiłowski, Sławomir; Godlewska, Anna; Mroczek, Przemysław

p. 7-22, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59202

Original paper

Water and sediment loss through runoff in areas of forest and pasture cover in southwestern Amazonia – Acre – Brazil

Santos, Waldemir Lima Dos; Augustin, Cristina Helena Ribeiro Rocha

p. 23-39, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59203

Original paper

The impact of land use and land cover changes on soil properties and plant communities in the Gorce Mountains (Western Polish Carpathians), during the past 50 years

Bucała, Anna; Budek, Anna; Kozak, Maciej

p. 41-74, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59204

Original paper

Inventory of anthropogenic landforms for flood management in small catchments of the Czech Republic

Slabá, Eva; Jakubínský, Jiří; Báčová, Radka; Herber, Vladimír; Kubíček, Petr

p. 75-93, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59205

Original paper

The effects of in-stream gravel mining on river incision: an example from Central Adriatic Italy

Aringoli, Domenico; Buccolini, Marcello; Coco, Laura; Dramis, Francesco; Farabollini, Piero; Gentili, Bernardino; Giacopetti, Marco; Materazzi, Marco; Pambianchi, Gilberto

p. 95-107, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59206

Original paper

Anthropogenic changes in urbanised hydromorphological systems in a humid tropical environment: River Pinheiros, Sao Paulo, Brazil

da Luz, Rodolfo Alves; Rodrigues, Cleide

p. 109-135, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59207

Original paper

Maintaining the Integrity of the Environment in an Arctic Delta During Modernization

Walker, H. Jesse; McGraw, M.

p. 137-153, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59208

Original paper

Human-induced landscape evolution in the loess areas of Lublin Upland, E Poland: evidence from pedosedimentary archives in closed depressions

Kołońdyska-Gawrysiak, Renata; Mroczek, Przemysław; Chodorowski, Jacek; Plak, Andrzej; Kiebała, Aneta; Zgłobicki, Wojciech

p. 155-175, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59209

Original paper

High impact: early pastoralism and environmental change during the Neolithic and Bronze Age in the Silvretta Alps (Switzerland/Austria) as evidenced by archaeological, palaeoecological and pedological proxies

Kothieringer, Katja; Walser, Christoph; Dietre, Benjamin; Reitmaier, Thomas; Haas, Jean Nicolas; Lambers, Karsten

p. 177-198, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59210

Original paper

Holocene Tufa changes in response to human impact on environments: Upper Ebro Basin. Northern Spain

Amuchastegui, María José González; Serrano, Enrique

p. 199-223, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59211

Original paper

Chronology and pedogenic effects of mid- to late-Holocene conversion of forests to pastures in the French western Pyrenees

Leigh, David S.; Gragson, Theodore L.; Coughlan, Michael R.

p. 225-245, published: May 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105902011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-59212

Ed.: Piotr Migoń; Heather A. Viles

Original paper

Sandstone Geomorphology

Migoń, Piotr; Viles, Heather A.

p. 1-2, published: Jan 1, 2015

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00171

Original paper

Rock control in sandstone geomorphology: a tribute to Eiju Yatsu with some Australian examples

Young, Robert W.; Wray, Robert A.L.

p. 3-17, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00172

Original paper

A review of Danxia landforms in China

Hua, Peng; Fang, Ren; Zhixin, Pan

p. 19-33, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00173

Original paper

The role of gravitational processes in shaping sandstone rock landforms in low mountains: Świętokrzyskie (Holy Cross) Mountains, central Poland

Urban, Jan

p. 35-79, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00174

Original paper

Factors and processes in deterioration of a sandstone rock form (Pravčická brána Arch, Bohemian Switzerland NP, Czech Republic)

Vařilová, Zuzana; Přikryl, Richard; Zvelebil, Jiří

p. 81-101, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00175

Original paper

Deciphering the origin of allochthonous sandstone boulder trains within a mudstone escarpment, Stołowe Mountains, SW Poland

Parzóch, Krzysztof; Migoń, Piotr

p. 103-122, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00176

Original paper

Spherical and ellipsoidal cavities in European sandstones: a product of sinking carbonate dissolution front

Adamovič, Jiří; Mikuláš, Radek; Navrátil, Tomáš

p. 123-149, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901014 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00177

Original paper

Sandstone columns of the 3rd Nile Cataract (Nubia, Northern Sudan)

Cílek, Václav; Adamovič, Jiří; Suková, Lenka

p. 151-163, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00178

Original paper

Weathering pattern and development process of bedding-controlled caves at Mt. Danxiashan, China

Hua, Peng; Zhixin, Pan; Zhuowei, Qiu

p. 165-182, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00179

Original paper

Dating of speleothems in non-karst caves - methodological aspects and practical application, Polish Outer Carpathians case study

Urban, Jan; Margielewski, Włodzimierz; Hercman, Helena; Žák, Karel; Zernitska, Valentina; Pawlak, Jacek; Schejbal-Chwastek, Marzena

p. 183-208, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00180

Original paper

Relief-induced soil differentiation at the sandstone-mudstone contact in the Stołowe Mountains, SW Poland

Waroszewski, Jaroslaw; Kabala, Cezary; Jezierski, Pawel

p. 209-224, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901015 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00181

Original paper

The role of flysch sandstones in forming the properties of cover deposits and soils – examples from the Carpathians

Kacprzak, Andrzej; Szymański, Wojciech; Wójcik-Tabol, Patrycja

p. 225-243, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901016 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00182

Original paper

DEM-based analysis of geomorphology of a stepped sandstone plateau, Stołowe Mountains (SW Poland) Stołowe Mountains (SW Poland)

Kasprzak, Marek; Migoń, Piotr

p. 245-268, published: Jan 1, 2015

ArtNo. ESP023105901010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00183

