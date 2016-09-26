Zeitschrift für Geomorphologie, Supplementbände - Volume 60

Supplementary Issue 2
Supplementary Issue 1

Supplementary Issue 2

Preserving karst environments and karst caves

Karst dynamics, environments, usage and restauration: Towards an international karst preservation system

Ed.: Elena Trofimova; Jean-Noel Salomon

2016. 353 pages, 130 figures, 12 tables, 17x24cm, 860 g
Language: English

Synopsis

More than 30 specialists from 11 countries made 17 contributions to this volume with findings on how to best preserve fragile and vulnerable karst environments, which find themselves under increasing anthropogenic pressure.
The studies are driven by the necessity to devise a new international agreement to protect karst regions, which make up nearly 30% of continental land surface. The papers cover topics ranging from karst dynamics, karst hosted mineral deposits, karst environments, archaeology and art, water resources, mining and tourism. Political issues, such as cave protection, land use planning and legal boundaries for cave and karst area protection are also touched upon.
While some major karst areas are already protected (e.g. those included in the World Heritage List) there are many features, often small and not scenically spectacular, which require specific international agreements in order to recognize and protected them. This monograph proposes and details such an agreement.
Furthermore, the scientific and cultural value of karst regions, the anthropogenic pressure exerted on them, resource utilization and tourism, problems the legal status of caves and karst regions and the legislative framework relevant to karst environment and heritage preservation are discussed in detail. The volume is profusely illustrated with 126 diagrams, schemas and photos and includes 14 tables.
This publication not only addresses karst researchers and cavers, but is of wider interest to geographers and geologists, who are worried about the future of karst regions. It also addresses administrators, politicians and conservation activists, who are not specialists in karst science, but whose activity has substantial influence on the practical realization of international conservation agreements.

Original paper

Preface

Trofimova, Elena

p. 1-1, published: Jun 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00313

Original paper

Towards an international protection system for karst environments background

Trofimova, Elena

p. 3-15, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00307

Original paper

Location, nature and extent of karst environments at a global scale

Trofimova, Elena; Hada, Asami

p. 17-33, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00317

Original paper

Karst dynamic system and the carbon cycle

Cao, Jianhua; Hu, Bill; Groves, Chris; Huang, Fen; Yang, Hui; Zhang, Chunlai

p. 35-55, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00304

Original paper

Caves and mineral deposits

Forti, P.; Onac, B.P.

p. 57-102, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00308

Original paper

Karst environment

Culver, David C.

p. 103-117, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00306

Original paper

The karst environment as an archive for documenting the past: some examples from Italy

Sala, Benedetto

p. 119-127, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00314

Original paper

Archaeology in karst areas areas

Uomini, Natalie T.

p. 129-138, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002007 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00318

Original paper

Art in caves

Bednarik, R.G.

p. 139-152, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002008 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00303

Original paper

Modern resource use and its impact to karst water resources

Trappe, M.

p. 153-174, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002009 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00316

Original paper

Modern resource use and its impact in karst areas – agriculture, forestry and grazing

Tanács, Eszter

p. 175-198, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002010 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00315

Original paper

Modern resource use and its impact in karst areas – mining and quarrying

Parise, M.

p. 199-216, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002011 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00312

Original paper

Tourism and show caves

Cigna, Arrigo A.

p. 217-233, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002012 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00305

Original paper

Vulnerability and auto-restoration capacities of karst geoecosystems

Bárány-Kevei, Ilona

p. 235-255, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002013 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00302

Original paper

The system nature of karst landscape and principles of cave protection resulting from it

Andreychouk, V.

p. 257-291, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002014 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00300

Original paper

Development challenges in karst regions: sustainable land use planning in the karst of Slovenia

Gabrovšek, Franci; Knez, Martin; Kogovšek, Janja; Mihevc, Andrej; Otoničar, Janez Mulec Bojan; Perne, Matija; Petrič, Metka; Pipan, Tanja; Prelovšek, Mitja; Slabe, Tadej; Šebela, Stanka; Ravbar, Nataša; Hajna, Nadja Zupan

p. 293-318, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002015 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00309

Original paper

Legal Status of caves and karst areas

Middleton, Gregory J.

p. 319-335, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002016 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00310

Original paper

Necessary qualities in legislation to protect karst areas

Middleton, Gregory J.

p. 337-352, published: Jun 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106002017 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00311
Scientific communication

Union Internationale de Spéléologie

Woo, Kyung Sik

p. 353-353, published: Jun 1, 2016

DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2016/00301

Supplementary Issue 1

Landscape responses to geomorphic processes at different spatial and temporal scales

Towards analysing process-response systems in geomorphology

Ed.: Tobias Heckmann; Andreas Vött; Florian Haas; Michael Becht

2016. 123 pages, 45 figures, 12 tables, 17x24cm, 380 g
Language: English

Synopsis

The process-response concept describes feedbacks between cascading and morphological systems, that is, how landforms and landscapes react in response to geomorphic processes, and how these processes change in response to changing landforms and landscapes. Processes include, for example, mass movements, topsoil erosion, fluvial dynamics and eolian processes. They affect landscapes at a range of spatial and temporal scales, providing exciting opportunities to study these process-response systems under both an “archive” and a “process” perspective.
Some of the papers of this volume describe investigations on quaternary sedimentary archives (environmental changes and palaeoclimatic dynamics recorded in sediment cores), and include a geoarchaeological study combined with seismic and geoelectric measurements. Two papers attempt to quantify present-day morphodynamics by studying the influence of rock mass properties and the time passed since deglaciation on small magnitude rockfalls, and by using terrestrial LiDAR surveys and field experiments to determine and model seasonal variation and the spatial patterns of erosion on steep, unvegetated slopes.
The six selected, peer reviewed papers were first presented at the 2013 annual conference of the German Geomorphologists working group, held at the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt.

Original paper

Geomorphic process-response systems on different time scales

Heckmann, Tobias; Vött, Andreas; Haas, Florian; Becht, Michael

p. 1-3, published: Apr 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106001000 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/0372-8854/2016/S-00335

Original paper

Late Pleistocene (MIS2) environmental changes and palaeoclimatic dynamics around Aiding Lake in the Turpan Basin, Xinjiang Province, NW-China

Bubenzer, O.; Hecht, S.; Li, C.-S.; Li, X.; Li, Y.; Schukraft, G.; Mächtle, B.

p. 5-27, published: Apr 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106001001 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00194

Original paper

Deciphering fluvial landscape evolution by luminescence dating of river terrace formation: a case study from Northern Bavaria, Germany

Kolb, Thomas; Fuchs, Markus; Zöller, Ludwig

p. 29-48, published: Apr 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106001002 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00193

Original paper

Process-response systems on the floodplains of lowland rivers: Results from the Treene River in the northernmost part of Germany concerning human impact and carbon budgeting

Stolz, Christian; Nass, Daniel; Fülling, Alexander

p. 49-77, published: Apr 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106001003 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00188

Original paper

Geoarchaeological and archaeobotanical investigations in the environs of the Holsterburg lowland castle (North Rhine-Westphalia) – evidence of landscape changes and saltwater upwelling

Fischer, Peter; Meurers-Balke, Jutta; Gerlach, Renate; Bulla, Andrea; Peine, Hans-Werner; Kalis, Arie J.; Hadler, Hanna; Willershäuser, Timo; Röbke, Björn Roman; Finkler, Claudia; Emde, Kurt; Vött, Andreas

p. 79-92, published: Apr 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106001004 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00186

Original paper

Quantification of small magnitude rockfall processes at a proglacial high mountain site, Gepatsch glacier (Tyrol, Austria)

Vehling, Lucas; Rohn, Joachim; Moser, Michael

p. 93-108, published: Apr 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106001005 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00184

Original paper

Seasonal erosion patterns under alpine conditions: benefits and challenges of a novel approach in physically based soil erosion modeling

Schindewolf, Marcus; Kaiser, Andreas; Neugirg, Fabian; Richter, Constanze; Haas, Florian; Schmidt, Jürgen

p. 109-123, published: Apr 1, 2016

ArtNo. ESP023106001006 Price: 29.00 € DOI: 10.1127/zfg_suppl/2015/S-00185

