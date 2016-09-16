Zeitschrift für Geomorphologie, Supplementbände - Volume 60
Supplementary Issue 2
Preserving karst environments and karst caves
Karst dynamics, environments, usage and restauration: Towards an international karst preservation system
Ed.: Elena Trofimova; Jean-Noel Salomon
2016. 353 pages, 130 figures, 12 tables, 17x24cm, 860 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES023106002, paperback, price: 162.00 €
Synopsis
More than 30 specialists from 11 countries made 17 contributions to
this volume with findings on how to best preserve fragile and
vulnerable karst environments, which find themselves under increasing
anthropogenic pressure.
The studies are driven by the necessity to devise a new international agreement to protect karst regions, which make up nearly 30% of continental land surface. The papers cover topics ranging from karst dynamics, karst hosted mineral deposits, karst environments, archaeology and art, water resources, mining and tourism. Political issues, such as cave protection, land use planning and legal boundaries for cave and karst area protection are also touched upon.
While some major karst areas are already protected (e.g. those included in the World Heritage List) there are many features, often small and not scenically spectacular, which require specific international agreements in order to recognize and protected them. This monograph proposes and details such an agreement.
Furthermore, the scientific and cultural value of karst regions, the anthropogenic pressure exerted on them, resource utilization and tourism, problems the legal status of caves and karst regions and the legislative framework relevant to karst environment and heritage preservation are discussed in detail. The volume is profusely illustrated with 126 diagrams, schemas and photos and includes 14 tables.
This publication not only addresses karst researchers and cavers, but is of wider interest to geographers and geologists, who are worried about the future of karst regions. It also addresses administrators, politicians and conservation activists, who are not specialists in karst science, but whose activity has substantial influence on the practical realization of international conservation agreements.
Preface
Towards an international protection system for karst environments background
Location, nature and extent of karst environments at a global scale
Karst dynamic system and the carbon cycle
Caves and mineral deposits
Karst environment
The karst environment as an archive for documenting the past: some examples from Italy
Archaeology in karst areas areas
Art in caves
Modern resource use and its impact to karst water resources
Modern resource use and its impact in karst areas – agriculture, forestry and grazing
Modern resource use and its impact in karst areas – mining and quarrying
Tourism and show caves
Vulnerability and auto-restoration capacities of karst geoecosystems
The system nature of karst landscape and principles of cave protection resulting from it
Development challenges in karst regions: sustainable land use planning in the karst of Slovenia
Legal Status of caves and karst areas
Necessary qualities in legislation to protect karst areas
Union Internationale de Spéléologie
Supplementary Issue 1
Landscape responses to geomorphic processes at different spatial and temporal scales
Towards analysing process-response systems in geomorphology
Ed.: Tobias Heckmann; Andreas Vött; Florian Haas; Michael Becht
2016. 123 pages, 45 figures, 12 tables, 17x24cm, 380 g
Language: English
ArtNo. ES023106001, paperback, price: 81.00 €
in stock and ready to ship
Synopsis
The process-response concept describes feedbacks between cascading and
morphological systems, that is, how landforms and landscapes react in
response to geomorphic processes, and how these processes change in
response to changing landforms and landscapes. Processes include, for
example, mass movements, topsoil erosion, fluvial dynamics and eolian
processes. They affect landscapes at a range of spatial and temporal
scales, providing exciting opportunities to study these
process-response systems under both an “archive” and a “process”
perspective.
Some of the papers of this volume describe investigations on quaternary sedimentary archives (environmental changes and palaeoclimatic dynamics recorded in sediment cores), and include a geoarchaeological study combined with seismic and geoelectric measurements. Two papers attempt to quantify present-day morphodynamics by studying the influence of rock mass properties and the time passed since deglaciation on small magnitude rockfalls, and by using terrestrial LiDAR surveys and field experiments to determine and model seasonal variation and the spatial patterns of erosion on steep, unvegetated slopes.
The six selected, peer reviewed papers were first presented at the 2013 annual conference of the German Geomorphologists working group, held at the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt.
Geomorphic process-response systems on different time scales
Late Pleistocene (MIS2) environmental changes and palaeoclimatic dynamics around Aiding Lake in the Turpan Basin, Xinjiang Province, NW-China
Deciphering fluvial landscape evolution by luminescence dating of river terrace formation: a case study from Northern Bavaria, Germany
Process-response systems on the floodplains of lowland rivers: Results from the Treene River in the northernmost part of Germany concerning human impact and carbon budgeting
Geoarchaeological and archaeobotanical investigations in the environs of the Holsterburg lowland castle (North Rhine-Westphalia) – evidence of landscape changes and saltwater upwelling
Quantification of small magnitude rockfall processes at a proglacial high mountain site, Gepatsch glacier (Tyrol, Austria)
Seasonal erosion patterns under alpine conditions: benefits and challenges of a novel approach in physically based soil erosion modeling
