Calendrier météorologique mural avec description en allemand/anglais et figures sur le verso des images. Le thème du calendrier 2016: météorologie des énergies renouvelables. Avec reliure à spirale.
Meteorological Calendar 2016
Just as its previous editions, the 2016 meteorological calendar
showcases 13 stunning photographs of weather phenomena so
extraordinary, that only nature can come up with.
These extraordinary professional images are bilingually explained (English/German) on the corresponding reverse pages. The calendar also features (bilingual, English/German) background information on the 2016 topic “energy meteorology” (an application of meteorology for the use of renewable energy).
Not only the availability of sun and wind, but also energy consumption depends directly on climatic parameters. In order to reliably supply electrical power, specific conditions must be met. To that end, meteorological evaluations must be conducted and location specific problems (e.g. icing of parts) must be solved; these are addressed in the background information texts on the backs of the monthly images.
The calendars are available as wall version (A3 Format) and a postcard calendar (without texts on the reverse).
Meteorologischer Kalender 2016
Meteorological Calendar
Mit Texten und Abb. auf den Bildrückseiten zum Thema Meteorologie und Energie (de/en)
Wandkalender / Wall Calendar
2015. 13 Tafeln, mit Schutzfolie, 42x29cm, 580 g
Language: Deutsch
ISBN 978-3-443-01081-2, Spiralbindung, price: 19.90 €
in stock and ready to ship
Meteorologischer Postkartenkalender 2016
12 farbige Postkarten mit Motiven zum Thema "Meteorologie und Energie"
2015. Mit ausklappbarem Aufsteller, 16x16cm, 220 g
Language: Deutsch
ISBN 978-3-443-01082-9, Spiralbindung, price: 9.90 €
in stock and ready to ship
Calendrier météorologique 2016 à poser avec 12 cartes postales détachables en couleur. Les motifs sont identiques à ceux du calendrier mural. Avec reliure à spirale.