Meteorological Calendar 2016

Just as its previous editions, the 2016 meteorological calendar showcases 13 stunning photographs of weather phenomena so extraordinary, that only nature can come up with.

These extraordinary professional images are bilingually explained (English/German) on the corresponding reverse pages. The calendar also features (bilingual, English/German) background information on the 2016 topic “energy meteorology” (an application of meteorology for the use of renewable energy).

Not only the availability of sun and wind, but also energy consumption depends directly on climatic parameters. In order to reliably supply electrical power, specific conditions must be met. To that end, meteorological evaluations must be conducted and location specific problems (e.g. icing of parts) must be solved; these are addressed in the background information texts on the backs of the monthly images.

The calendars are available as wall version (A3 Format) and a postcard calendar (without texts on the reverse).

Meteorologischer Kalender 2016

Meteorological Calendar Mit Texten und Abb. auf den Bildrückseiten zum Thema Meteorologie und Energie (de/en)

Wandkalender / Wall Calendar 2015. 13 Tafeln, mit Schutzfolie, 42x29cm, 580 g

Language: Deutsch ISBN 978-3-443-01081-2, Spiralbindung

Calendrier météorologique mural avec description en allemand/anglais et figures sur le verso des images. Le thème du calendrier 2016: météorologie des énergies renouvelables. Avec reliure à spirale.

Meteorologischer Postkartenkalender 2016 12 farbige Postkarten mit Motiven zum Thema "Meteorologie und Energie" 2015. Mit ausklappbarem Aufsteller, 16x16cm, 220 g

Language: Deutsch ISBN 978-3-443-01082-9, Spiralbindung