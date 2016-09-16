Meteorological Calendars 2017
This calendar significantly differs from other photo calendars: the reverse side of each monthly photograph provides not only a detailed description of the respective image but also easy-to-understand scientific articles in English (and German) language relating to the calendar topic, which are supplemented with additional illustrations.
Just as its previous editions, the 2017 meteorological calendar features 13 stunning photographs, that only nature can conceive.
The 2017 calendar topic is thunderstorms.
These fascinating natural phenomena are explained in detail, with articles on their evolution, structure and the likelihood and predictability of thunderstorms as well as methods for estimating thunderstorm frequencies in future climates.
One focus is on lightning:
What causes it, how are lightnings counted, classified and measured, and what impact do lightning strikes have (e.g. on humans, nature)? The topic is rounded off with scientific articles on rarely seen phenomena such as ball lightning and the development of lightning rods.
This calendar also aims to highlight the beauty and aesthetic aspects of nature. A selection of artworks from Professor Johannes Eichhorn is therefore also presented in the calendar that impressively closes the gap between science and art.
The calendars are available as wall version (DIN A3 landscape format) and a postcard calendar (without texts on the reverse).
Meteorologischer Kalender 2017
Meteorological Calendar
Mit Texten und Abb. auf den Bildrückseiten zum Thema Gewitter (de/en)
Wandkalender / Wall Calendar
Hrsg.: Deutsche Meteorologische Gesellschaft
2016. 13 Seiten, mit Schutzfolie. 13 Farbphotos, 42x29cm, 580 g
Language: Deutsch
ISBN 978-3-443-01085-0, Spiralbindung, price: 19.90 €
in stock and ready to ship
Meteorologischer Postkarten-Kalender 2017
12 farbige Postkarten mit Motiven zum Thema "Gewitter"
Hrsg.: Deutsche Meteorologische Gesellschaft
2016. 12 Seiten, Mit ausklappbarem Aufsteller, 16x16cm, 200 g
Language: Deutsch
ISBN 978-3-443-01086-7, Spiralbindung, price: 10.80 €
in stock and ready to ship