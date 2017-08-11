Meteorological Wall and Postcard Calendars 2018

The 2018 Meteorological Calendar impresses with spectacular photos of meteorological phenomena of "Weather and Oceans". In addition to the beautiful pictures, generally understandable explanations of the weather phenomena depicted in the photographs are provided on the back sides of the calendar pages, where additional exciting specialist topics are explained and illustrated with texts and diagrams.

In view of the considerable significance of oceanography to meteorology, the 2018 calendar focusses on oceanography, all articles highlighting the close connection between the atmosphere and the oceans. This also applies to the texts celebrating a special anniversary in 2018: the Norddeutsche Seewarte (North German Marine Observatory) was founded in Hamburg 150 years ago. Today, its tasks are performed by the German Meteorological Service (located in Hamburg) and the German Federal Maritime and Hydrography Office.

This year the "Art" column is also devoted to “Weather and Oceans”, featuring works of art inspired by wind (and the waves) and copper engravings of several fish species. The calendar accords with the German Meteorological Society’s specific objective to promote interest in atmospheric processes and to disseminate knowledge about meteorology. The last 2017 edition of the Meteorological Calendar was already sold out in advance. Therefore please get your orders in as soon as possible to ensure that you receive your own personal copy and, if you present the calendar as a gift each year, to enable you to continue this wonderful tradition.

The calendars are available as a wall calendar (DIN A3 landscape format) and a postcard calendar (without texts on the reverse).

New Meteorologischer Kalender 2018

Meteorological Calendar Mit Texten und Abb. auf den Bildrückseiten zum Thema "Wetter und Meer" / Weather and Oceans (bilingual de/en) Wandkalender / Wall Calendar Hrsg.: Deutsche Meteorologische Gesellschaft 2017. 13 Seiten, mit Schutzfolie. 13 Farbphotos, 42x29cm, 580 g

Language: Deutsch ISBN 978-3-443-01092-8, Spiralbindung, price: 19.90 €