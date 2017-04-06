Geomorphology at various Temporal and Spatial Scales

A wide range of ongoing geomorphic research activities dealing with various spatial and temporal scales, and applying classical to innovative methods and tools are presented in 8 contributions of this issue.

They describe the application of new digital elevation models (DEM) derived from satellite based TanDEM-X Mission (TDX). Possibilities and challenges of this data set for characterizing arctic surface morphology and for identifying periglacial landforms are described. A study of a meso-scale catchment in the Austrian Alps, investigating the sediment dynamics on a semi-annual base and using multi-temporal terrestrial laser scanning is followed by two papers dealing with fluvial morphology and dynamics in the Quaternary. They offer insights into processes of fluvial terrace formation in the headwaters of the Main River / Germany and present results from investigations to reconstruct the sediment dynamic during late-Pleistocene to Holocene times in semi-arid Northern Iran regions.

An important terrestrial sediment archive for reconstructing Quaternary environmental and climate conditions on a global and regional scale is described by loess-paleosol sequences. A study on a thick sequence of loess deposits with intercalated paleosols in Middle Hesse / Germany, situated in the transition zone between the northern and southern Central European loess areas is presented.

The last three papers deal with different landforms, sediment archives and their soils in the Upper Rhine Graben / Germany, the usage of fluvial valley deposits and soils of adjacent slopes to reconstruct environmental changes in a catchment of Northern Jordan as well as paleoenvironmental changes in coastal environments of northwestern Greece and western Turkey and its documentation in mythological traditions.

This supplement issue with papers from the annual meeting of the German Working Group of Geomorphology (Berlin, Germany, 2015) is of interest for all researchers in the entire field of geomorphology as it covers a wide range of geomorphological research and applied methods.