Stratigraphische Tabelle von Deutschland 2016

Close to 13 years after the publication of the Stratigraphic Chart of Germany 2002 the Stratigraphic Commission of Germany is proud to present the completely revised, up to date, 2016 edition of the Stratigrapic Chart of Germany (STD 2016).

The 2016 Stratigraphic Chart of Germany synthesizes the available information about all lithostratigraphic units reported in Germany and their chronostratigraphic and geochronological correlation. The updated synthesis is based on countless regional stratigraphic and paleontological studies, mostly conducted since 2002.

STD 2016 comprises regional stratigraphic untis with regional/local profiles. It depicts selected lithological units. To allow a high density of data, multiple, partial profiles are combined per column (even if they cover periods of time of differing length).

STD 2016 features a higher-resolution age calibration than other stratigraphic charts, catering to a widespread demand. Replacing the thickness-centric representation by a time-centric representation was made possible by numerous, very accurate isotope age which have provided consistent ages; and are consistent with an increasing number of accurate indicators of geological time worldwide.

The chart was compiled by more than 80 individuals from 42 institutions, members of the respective stratigraphic subcommissions and associated researchers. It is intended to:

a. simplify Germany's stratigraphy for Earth scienists,

b. help students grasp the intricacies of the stratigraphy of Germany,

c. aid in correlating the stratigraphic units in Germany globally,

d. document the state of current understanding of the stratigraphy of Germany,

e. catalyse discussion of stratigraphic problems,

f. contribute to unifying stratigraphic nomenclature,

g. serve as an up-to-date stratigraphic basis for practical application in e.g. State Geological Surveys, the industry and departments,

h. provide a time scale chart which is more current, balanced and up to date than previously available time charts.