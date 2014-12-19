Urban Governance in Post-apartheid Cities

This collection of articles is neatly and explicitly situated at the intersection of a theme (urban governance), a place (South Africa, its cities, and towns), and a moment (the post-apartheid period). Urban governance is here understood as “a description of a particular way of understanding the complexities of steering urban development” (p. 4). In other words, it not only addresses the empowerment of new actors beyond and within the state, but also considers them relationally by untangling their complex relations and actions. The post-apartheid period does not only signal the end of institutionalized and systematic racial segregation, replaced by more complex processes such as the deracialization of riches while the vast majority of Black South Africans still experience segregation, also along social class lines. It also frames the enquiry in the context of a new democracy, born in the times of globalization and neoliberalism, and colliding inmultifacetedways with these two particular circumstances. The editors of this collection of articles maintain that the South African case adds to the question of urban governance the persistent question of race and a specific “triangle of tensions” between global neoliberal policies and practices, as well as “constitutionally required structures and mechanisms for community participation, and welfare-type social delivery” (p. 11). Decidedly empirical in focus, but theoretically astute, the collection draws its strength from many remarkable, in-depth ethnographic studies done by a mostly German–South African network of emerging scholars and more established researchers. The book is structured into five parts. The first part, which provides the reader with a theoretical introduction, includes Haferburg and Huchzermeyer’s introductory chapter on the governance of post-apartheid cities, followed by a thoroughly documented contextual chapter by Todes. The next three parts of the book are devoted to each sphere of governance (the state, the community, and the private sector). The fifth and last part deals with spatially specific modes of governance, reflecting the collection’s disciplinary emphasis on geography and urban planning.

Part II covers the state as seen through three different facets. Very usefully, Sihlongonyane offers a critical overview of the different tools available to urban planners, their genealogy, and focus, as well as how they fail to provide transformation but sustain urban fragmentation and sprawl.Wood focuses on how South Africa’s bus rapid transit systems were adopted, planned, and implemented in several cities, thereby providing fascinating comparisons between the various paths taken within the same country. Pernegger uses Mouffe’s framework to address state responses to the rise of so-called service delivery protests; she shows that protesters-with-pickets are constructed as criminalized antagonists, whereas protesters-with-pockets (middle-class people petitioning or litigating) are viewed more favorably as agonist (someone with whom a partial agreement can ultimately be reached).

Part III richly analyzes civil society, opening up new avenues of investigation. Katsaura draws our attention to the importance of urban community politics: What he calls “the multiplication of micro-governance entities” has, in practical as well as in theoretical terms, multiple consequences regarding, for instance, our understanding of democratic practice or, again, the role of conflict and dissent in a democracy. Taking people seriously, as de Certeau intimated, is also what Pithouse does, through his brilliant demonstration of how the South African shack settlement is ontologically a site of politics. Heuristically turning the problem on its head, Kirshner investigates why Khutsong (a township on theWest Rand of South Africa, and scene of widespread unrest starting in February 2006) was peaceful during the xenophobic attacks of 2008, and shows that community-based engagement around a municipal boundary dispute produced a local sense of place that was more inclusive of foreigners. Lastly, Ley maps how the various community-based organizations and nongovernmental organizations unite multi-actor coalitions linked by complex interfaces, transnational networks, links with umbrella organizations, or international institutions, as well as with differentiated tactical relations with the state.

Part IV addresses the rise of the private sector. All chapters in this part of the book convincingly highlight that the private sector’s actions are characterized by what Murray describes as “an overlapping phalanx of special interests” (p. 181) lining up in the context of city “bids” to become world-class. The image of the patchwork is recurrent, whether used to describe the spatial configuration of post-apartheid Johannesburg (Murray), private policing and its relationship to other policing bodies (Diphoorn), the impact of corporate social responsibility in Johannesburg’s inner city (Peyroux), or the way international accolades interact with local governance dynamics (Wenz). Messiness is the other key word characterizing governance here, whether in Wenz’s analysis, or in Rubin’s characterization of intrastate relations and work with a business coalition in the case of Johannesburg’s modernist Bad Buildings Programme, a mechanism for dealing with buildings that were classified as “bad” for a variety of reasons. These included buildings that had been abandoned by their owners.

Part V, the final section, replaces the actor lens with a more spatial one. Haferburg et al. assess the spatial impact of the 2010 Soccer World Cup in Johannesburg and eThekwini, showing the wide variety of local arrangements for the same event within one country. The mega-event proves to be anything from an ephemeral, though overbearing, occurrence to a catalyst for local development, thus calling us to be more nuanced when condemning such urban festivalization. Ballard and Jones investigate the “sugarcane frontier” (the urban edge in Kwazulu-Natal, expanding into sugarcane fields) to understand how the production of gated space is governed, and how governance and property markets are entangled. Lastly, Erwin et al. focus on women and urban governance. They show how informal and discriminatory understandings of gender shape how “good governance” is enforced.

Overall, this important collection, mostly aimed at academics and critical planners wanting to promote social and spatial justice, is timely, innovative, and thought-provoking. It is an empirical trove of riches for scholars interested in South African cities, offering a compelling account of a necessarily complexified narrative. Itwill also drive readers to ponder deep methodological-theoretical questions: What city should we use as a point of reference to understand the post-apartheid urban condition, and is Johannesburg, or even the "Big Three” (Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban), enough reference? Are we asking the right questions, or should we turn them around? Should we reassess the significance of the South African case, together with a more spatial understanding of what postapartheid actually means? Readers interested in the ever-expanding field of traveling policies will also find this book of great interest, as its finely grained studies show how the reterritorialization of policies actually involves “a path-dependent "mix-and-match" of policy fragments, strategies, governance rationales, artifacts, interpersonal networks, institutional practices, [and] planning ideas from ‘here’ and "elsewhere" (p. 265). In other words, Urban Governance in Post-Apartheid Cities shows that messiness and conflict are here to stay in urban governance.

Myriam Houssay-Holzschuch, University Grenoble Alpes and UMR PACTE

Journal of Urban Affairs (DOI: 10.1111/juaf.12289)