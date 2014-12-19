Urban Governance in Post-apartheid Cities

This collection of articles is neatly and explicitly situated at the
intersection of a theme (urban governance), a place (South Africa, its
cities, and towns), and a moment (the post-apartheid period). Urban
governance is here understood as “a description of a particular way of
understanding the complexities of steering urban development”
(p. 4). In other words, it not only addresses the empowerment of new
actors beyond and within the state, but also considers them
relationally by untangling their complex relations and actions. The
post-apartheid period does not only signal the end of
institutionalized and systematic racial segregation, replaced by more
complex processes such as the deracialization of riches while the vast
majority of Black South Africans still experience segregation, also
along social class lines. It also frames the enquiry in the context of
a new democracy, born in the times of globalization and neoliberalism,
and colliding inmultifacetedways with these two particular
circumstances. The editors of this collection of articles maintain
that the South African case adds to the question of urban governance
the persistent question of race and a specific “triangle of tensions”
between global neoliberal policies and practices, as well as
“constitutionally required structures and mechanisms for community
participation, and welfare-type social delivery” (p. 11). Decidedly
empirical in focus, but theoretically astute, the collection draws its
strength from many remarkable, in-depth ethnographic studies done by a
mostly German–South African network of emerging scholars and more
established researchers. The book is structured into five parts. The
first part, which provides the reader with a theoretical introduction,
includes Haferburg and Huchzermeyer’s introductory chapter on the
governance of post-apartheid cities, followed by a thoroughly
documented contextual chapter by Todes. The next three parts of the
book are devoted to each sphere of governance (the state, the
community, and the private sector). The fifth and last part deals with
spatially specific modes of governance, reflecting the collection’s
disciplinary emphasis on geography and urban planning.
Part II covers the state as seen through three different facets. Very
usefully, Sihlongonyane offers a critical overview of the different
tools available to urban planners, their genealogy, and focus, as well
as how they fail to provide transformation but sustain urban
fragmentation and sprawl.Wood focuses on how South Africa’s bus rapid
transit systems were adopted, planned, and implemented in several
cities, thereby providing fascinating comparisons between the various
paths taken within the same country. Pernegger uses Mouffe’s framework
to address state responses to the rise of so-called service delivery
protests; she shows that protesters-with-pickets are constructed as
criminalized antagonists, whereas protesters-with-pockets
(middle-class people petitioning or litigating) are viewed more
favorably as agonist (someone with whom a partial agreement can
ultimately be reached).
Part III richly analyzes civil society, opening up new avenues of
investigation. Katsaura draws our attention to the importance of urban
community politics: What he calls “the multiplication of
micro-governance entities” has, in practical as well as in theoretical
terms, multiple consequences regarding, for instance, our
understanding of democratic practice or, again, the role of conflict
and dissent in a democracy. Taking people seriously, as de Certeau
intimated, is also what Pithouse does, through his brilliant
demonstration of how the South African shack settlement is
ontologically a site of politics. Heuristically turning the problem on
its head, Kirshner investigates why Khutsong (a township on theWest
Rand of South Africa, and scene of widespread unrest starting in
February 2006) was peaceful during the xenophobic attacks of 2008, and
shows that community-based engagement around a municipal boundary
dispute produced a local sense of place that was more inclusive of
foreigners. Lastly, Ley maps how the various community-based
organizations and nongovernmental organizations unite multi-actor
coalitions linked by complex interfaces, transnational networks, links
with umbrella organizations, or international institutions, as well as
with differentiated tactical relations with the state.
Part IV addresses the rise of the private sector. All chapters in this
part of the book convincingly highlight that the private sector’s
actions are characterized by what Murray describes as “an overlapping
phalanx of special interests” (p. 181) lining up in the context of
city “bids” to become world-class. The image of the patchwork is
recurrent, whether used to describe the spatial configuration of
post-apartheid Johannesburg (Murray), private policing and its
relationship to other policing bodies (Diphoorn), the impact of
corporate social responsibility in Johannesburg’s inner city
(Peyroux), or the way international accolades interact with local
governance dynamics (Wenz). Messiness is the other key word
characterizing governance here, whether in Wenz’s analysis, or in
Rubin’s characterization of intrastate relations and work with a
business coalition in the case of Johannesburg’s modernist Bad
Buildings Programme, a mechanism for dealing with buildings that were
classified as “bad” for a variety of reasons. These included buildings
that had been abandoned by their owners.
Part V, the final section, replaces the actor lens with a more spatial
one. Haferburg et al. assess the spatial impact of the 2010 Soccer
World Cup in Johannesburg and eThekwini, showing the wide variety of
local arrangements for the same event within one country. The
mega-event proves to be anything from an ephemeral, though
overbearing, occurrence to a catalyst for local development, thus
calling us to be more nuanced when condemning such urban
festivalization. Ballard and Jones investigate the “sugarcane
frontier” (the urban edge in Kwazulu-Natal, expanding into sugarcane
fields) to understand how the production of gated space is governed,
and how governance and property markets are entangled. Lastly, Erwin
et al. focus on women and urban governance. They show how informal and
discriminatory understandings of gender shape how “good governance” is
enforced.
Overall, this important collection, mostly aimed at academics and
critical planners wanting to promote social and spatial justice, is
timely, innovative, and thought-provoking. It is an empirical trove of
riches for scholars interested in South African cities, offering a
compelling account of a necessarily complexified narrative. Itwill
also drive readers to ponder deep methodological-theoretical
questions: What city should we use as a point of reference to
understand the post-apartheid urban condition, and is Johannesburg, or
even the "Big Three” (Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban), enough
reference? Are we asking the right questions, or should we turn them
around? Should we reassess the significance of the South African case,
together with a more spatial understanding of what postapartheid
actually means? Readers interested in the ever-expanding field of
traveling policies will also find this book of great interest, as its
finely grained studies show how the reterritorialization of policies
actually involves “a path-dependent "mix-and-match" of policy
fragments, strategies, governance rationales, artifacts, interpersonal
networks, institutional practices, [and] planning ideas from ‘here’
and "elsewhere" (p. 265). In other words, Urban Governance in
Post-Apartheid Cities shows that messiness and conflict are here to
stay in urban governance.
Myriam Houssay-Holzschuch, University Grenoble Alpes and UMR PACTE
Journal of Urban Affairs (DOI: 10.1111/juaf.12289)