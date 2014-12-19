cover

Urban Governance in Post-apartheid Cities

Modes of Engagement in South Africa's Metropoles

Ed.: Christoph Haferburg; Marie Huchzermeyer

2014. 1. edition, XIV, 337 pages, 36 figures, 17 tables, 17x24cm, 960 g
Language: English

(Urbanization of the Earth, Volume 12)

ISBN 978-3-443-37015-2, bound, price: 49.90 €

Keywords

urban geographySouth Africademographyurban transformation

Contents

Synopsis top ↑

Urban governance as a term captures the complex interaction between stakeholders or groupings which influence urban development. In South Africa, this complexity emerged with the transition from apartheid more than two decades ago. Today, governance influences priorities in a wide range of urban domains, from public transport to policing; from engagements at the neighbourhood level to city-wide strategies. In different configurations, urban governance shapes inner city districts and gated estates on the urban periphery.
The contributors to this volume cover urban governance in contemporary South Africa across three spheres, the state, the community and the private sector, through a variety of lenses.
Spatial concerns are central to many of the analyses and case studies, in which the authors highlight different modes that influence the steering of South Africa’s largest cities.
The range of insights provided by the authors illuminates post-apartheid tensions and urban dynamics in a way that will be of value to scholars, practitioners, decision-makers, politicians and activists alike.
This is the most important work yet on cities in post-apartheid South Africa. It does not reduce them to technical problems and their residents to recipients of ‘service delivery’. Rather, it sees cities as what they are – political spaces in which some fight for inclusion while others work to exclude them. Its chapters produce detailed accounts of the alliances and conflicts which are generated daily in our cities – they are essential reading for an understanding of urban South Africa today.

Errata sheet to download (March 26, 2015) top ↑

Please download errata sheet here. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Bespr.: Zeitschrift für Wirtschaftsgeographie vol. 60/issue 1-2 (June 2016) top ↑

Als eines der bedeutendsten Werke zum Thema Stadtentwicklung im Post-Apartheid-Südafrika päsentiert das vorliegende Buch eine Vielzahl von Themen, die direkt oder indirekt Einfluß auf die “Urban Governance“ im neuen Südafrika nehmen. Urban Governance ist hier zu verstehen als eine komplexe Interaktion zwischen verschiedenen staatlichen, zivilgesellschaftlichen und privatwirtschaftlichen Akteuren und Gruppierungen, die die Entwicklung städtischer Räume maßgeblich gestalten. Sie manifestiert sich auf verschiedenen Ebenen, d. h. sie kann gesamtstädtisch, in der Stadtteilentwicklung oder auch nur Straßenzüge betreffend wirksam werden.
In Teil 1 des Buches wird das Leitmotiv für die vorliegende Zusammenstellung der Forschungsarbeiten vorgestellt. Es besteht darin, die Besonderheiten der Stadtentwicklung Südafrikas auf der Basis der spezifischen Geschichte des Landes in einem zunehmend neoliberal geprägten Ordnungsrahmen darzustellen: staatliche Steuerungsmaßnahmen treten hinter stärker werdenden privatwirtschaftlichen Interventionen bei der Gestaltung von städtischen Räumen immer weiter zurück. Dies schafft zwar neue Aktionsräume für zivilgesellschaftliche Gruppen und soziale Bewegungen, die jedoch, weil häufig diffus und unorganisiert, wenig Einfluss auf die gegenwärtigen Entwicklungen nehmen können. Diese Aussagen werden durch Informationen zur Wirtschaftsstruktur sowie zu sozio-demographischen, ökonomischen und politischen Entwicklungen südafrikanischer Städte untermauert.
Der zweite Teil des Buches analysiert die Eingriffsmöglichkeiten staatlicher Akteure auf die Stadtentwicklung Südafrikas. Auf eine übersichtliche Darstellung der meist technischen und planerischen Instrumente, die staatlichen Stellen zu Verfügung stehen, folgen Ausführungen zum zwiespältigen Umgang der Stadt Johannesburg mit den zunehmenden „Service-delivery Protesten“ der Bevölkerung. Detaillierte Beschreibungen zur Entwicklung von modernen öffentlichen „Bus Rapid Transit“ Systemen in verschiedenen Städten und des Beitrags, den sie zur Verkehrsplanung leisten sollen, runden diesen Teil ab.
Im dritten Teil des Buches werden Dynamiken in zivilgesellschaftlichen Organisationen thematisiert. Er beginnt mit einer dezidierten Analyse der Inhomogenität der Interessen einzelner Akteure auf der lokalen Ebene im Stadtteil Yeoville in Johannesburg und ihrer Folgen für die Entwicklung des Stadtteils. Ursachen der oft gewalttätigen Fremdenfeindlichkeit innerhalb der südafrikanischen Gesellschaft werden analysiert, und am Beispiel Khutsongs in Gauteng wird eindrucksvoll gezeigt, wie durch die Schaffung lokaler Identitäten diese Fremdenfeindlichkeit eingedämmt werden kann. Weitere Kapitel befassen sich mit der oft repressiven staatlichen Reaktion gegenüber sozialen Bewegungen und der internen Organisation zivilgesellschaftlicher Akteure.
Der vierte Teil des Buches widmet sich dem zunehmenden privatwirtschaftlichen Engagement bei der Gestaltung städtischer Räume. Durch die Neoliberalisierung der Stadtpolitik und die Bemühungen, in den Rang global relevanter Großstädte aufzusteigen, sind gegenwärtige Stadtentwicklungen oft mehr durch Prestigeobjekte, den Immobilienmarkt und die Konkurrenz um Land als durch gut durchdachte stadtplanerische Handlungen geprägt. Der Rückzug des Staates zeigt sich sowohl bei Sicherheitsdiensten als auch im Mietwohnungsbau, beides vormals staatliche Domänen. Auch die Nominierung von Kapstadt als „World Design Capital“, der das letzte Kapitel des vierten Teils gewidmet ist, spiegelt die zunehmende Dominanz des privaten Sektors wider.
„Urban Governance in Post-apartheid Cities“ gelingt es, die Komplexität gegenwärtiger Stadtentwicklungsprozesse in Südafrika durch eine Betrachtung der Einflussnahmen der drei Akteursgruppen Staat, Zivilgesellschaft und Privatwirtschaft auf den städtischen Raum zu erfassen und gut lesbar darzustellen. Stadtentwicklung wird nicht auf vorwiegend technisch-planerische Fragen reduziert, sondern berücksichtigt die ganze Spannbreite historisch gewachsener Ausgangsbedingungen, sozio-ökonomischer Gegebenheiten und kultureller sowie gesellschaftspolitischer Aspirationen, welche bei der Entwicklung städtischer Räume wirksam werden. Diese Darstellung wird durch eine Herangehensweise bereichert, welche konzeptionellen Betrachtungen und auf empirischen Studien basierenden Forschungsarbeiten gleichermaßen Raum gibt.
Lesenswert ist das Buch durch die Themenvielfalt, die unterschiedlichste Bereiche der Stadtentwicklung anschneidet und vertieft und dadurch einen eindrucksvollen Überblick über gegenwärtige Stadtentwicklungsdiskurse verschafft. Es bietet sowohl für Einsteiger in die Forschung zur Stadtentwicklung als auch für erfahrene Wissenschaftler reichhaltige Einblicke in die Dynamiken der südafrikanischen Stadtentwicklung und regt dazu an, sich weitergehend mit den unterschiedlichsten Aspekten des Buchthemas zu befassen.

Ingrid Jacobsen, Berlin

Zeitschrift für Wirtschaftsgeographie, vol. 60/issue 1-2 (June 2016)

Book Review: Journal of Urban Affairs (2016) top ↑

This collection of articles is neatly and explicitly situated at the intersection of a theme (urban governance), a place (South Africa, its cities, and towns), and a moment (the post-apartheid period). Urban governance is here understood as “a description of a particular way of understanding the complexities of steering urban development” (p. 4). In other words, it not only addresses the empowerment of new actors beyond and within the state, but also considers them relationally by untangling their complex relations and actions. The post-apartheid period does not only signal the end of institutionalized and systematic racial segregation, replaced by more complex processes such as the deracialization of riches while the vast majority of Black South Africans still experience segregation, also along social class lines. It also frames the enquiry in the context of a new democracy, born in the times of globalization and neoliberalism, and colliding inmultifacetedways with these two particular circumstances. The editors of this collection of articles maintain that the South African case adds to the question of urban governance the persistent question of race and a specific “triangle of tensions” between global neoliberal policies and practices, as well as “constitutionally required structures and mechanisms for community participation, and welfare-type social delivery” (p. 11). Decidedly empirical in focus, but theoretically astute, the collection draws its strength from many remarkable, in-depth ethnographic studies done by a mostly German–South African network of emerging scholars and more established researchers. The book is structured into five parts. The first part, which provides the reader with a theoretical introduction, includes Haferburg and Huchzermeyer’s introductory chapter on the governance of post-apartheid cities, followed by a thoroughly documented contextual chapter by Todes. The next three parts of the book are devoted to each sphere of governance (the state, the community, and the private sector). The fifth and last part deals with spatially specific modes of governance, reflecting the collection’s disciplinary emphasis on geography and urban planning.
Part II covers the state as seen through three different facets. Very usefully, Sihlongonyane offers a critical overview of the different tools available to urban planners, their genealogy, and focus, as well as how they fail to provide transformation but sustain urban fragmentation and sprawl.Wood focuses on how South Africa’s bus rapid transit systems were adopted, planned, and implemented in several cities, thereby providing fascinating comparisons between the various paths taken within the same country. Pernegger uses Mouffe’s framework to address state responses to the rise of so-called service delivery protests; she shows that protesters-with-pickets are constructed as criminalized antagonists, whereas protesters-with-pockets (middle-class people petitioning or litigating) are viewed more favorably as agonist (someone with whom a partial agreement can ultimately be reached).
Part III richly analyzes civil society, opening up new avenues of investigation. Katsaura draws our attention to the importance of urban community politics: What he calls “the multiplication of micro-governance entities” has, in practical as well as in theoretical terms, multiple consequences regarding, for instance, our understanding of democratic practice or, again, the role of conflict and dissent in a democracy. Taking people seriously, as de Certeau intimated, is also what Pithouse does, through his brilliant demonstration of how the South African shack settlement is ontologically a site of politics. Heuristically turning the problem on its head, Kirshner investigates why Khutsong (a township on theWest Rand of South Africa, and scene of widespread unrest starting in February 2006) was peaceful during the xenophobic attacks of 2008, and shows that community-based engagement around a municipal boundary dispute produced a local sense of place that was more inclusive of foreigners. Lastly, Ley maps how the various community-based organizations and nongovernmental organizations unite multi-actor coalitions linked by complex interfaces, transnational networks, links with umbrella organizations, or international institutions, as well as with differentiated tactical relations with the state.
Part IV addresses the rise of the private sector. All chapters in this part of the book convincingly highlight that the private sector’s actions are characterized by what Murray describes as “an overlapping phalanx of special interests” (p. 181) lining up in the context of city “bids” to become world-class. The image of the patchwork is recurrent, whether used to describe the spatial configuration of post-apartheid Johannesburg (Murray), private policing and its relationship to other policing bodies (Diphoorn), the impact of corporate social responsibility in Johannesburg’s inner city (Peyroux), or the way international accolades interact with local governance dynamics (Wenz). Messiness is the other key word characterizing governance here, whether in Wenz’s analysis, or in Rubin’s characterization of intrastate relations and work with a business coalition in the case of Johannesburg’s modernist Bad Buildings Programme, a mechanism for dealing with buildings that were classified as “bad” for a variety of reasons. These included buildings that had been abandoned by their owners.
Part V, the final section, replaces the actor lens with a more spatial one. Haferburg et al. assess the spatial impact of the 2010 Soccer World Cup in Johannesburg and eThekwini, showing the wide variety of local arrangements for the same event within one country. The mega-event proves to be anything from an ephemeral, though overbearing, occurrence to a catalyst for local development, thus calling us to be more nuanced when condemning such urban festivalization. Ballard and Jones investigate the “sugarcane frontier” (the urban edge in Kwazulu-Natal, expanding into sugarcane fields) to understand how the production of gated space is governed, and how governance and property markets are entangled. Lastly, Erwin et al. focus on women and urban governance. They show how informal and discriminatory understandings of gender shape how “good governance” is enforced.
Overall, this important collection, mostly aimed at academics and critical planners wanting to promote social and spatial justice, is timely, innovative, and thought-provoking. It is an empirical trove of riches for scholars interested in South African cities, offering a compelling account of a necessarily complexified narrative. Itwill also drive readers to ponder deep methodological-theoretical questions: What city should we use as a point of reference to understand the post-apartheid urban condition, and is Johannesburg, or even the "Big Three” (Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban), enough reference? Are we asking the right questions, or should we turn them around? Should we reassess the significance of the South African case, together with a more spatial understanding of what postapartheid actually means? Readers interested in the ever-expanding field of traveling policies will also find this book of great interest, as its finely grained studies show how the reterritorialization of policies actually involves “a path-dependent "mix-and-match" of policy fragments, strategies, governance rationales, artifacts, interpersonal networks, institutional practices, [and] planning ideas from ‘here’ and "elsewhere" (p. 265). In other words, Urban Governance in Post-Apartheid Cities shows that messiness and conflict are here to stay in urban governance.

Myriam Houssay-Holzschuch, University Grenoble Alpes and UMR PACTE

Journal of Urban Affairs (DOI: 10.1111/juaf.12289)

Compte rendu: Annales de géographie, N° 705, 2015 top ↑

Ce bel ouvrage collectif, résultat d’une coopération scientifique entre l’Afrique du Sud et l’Allemagne, doit être recommandé à tout lecteur s’intéressant à l’Afrique du Sud urbaine. Il constitue un ensemble d’une extrême richesse informative et réflexive vingt ans après la fin de l’apartheid. En 17 chapitres et en s’appuyant sur des études empiriques dans les principales métropoles sud-africaines (même si, comme c’est coutumier, certaines sont privilégiées, Le Cap, Durban mais ici tout particulièrement Johannesburg), l’ouvrage offre un point d’ensemble sur la gouvernance urbaine dans ce pays et les tensions que connaissent les grandes villes en tant qu’espaces politiques (c’est bien ainsi qu’elles sont définies ici, avec une référence très forte aux travaux d’Henri Lefebvre).
Après une introduction qui positionne les villes sud-africaines dans le contexte des évolutions récentes des aires urbaines et une brève première partie qui pose les cadres économiques, sociaux et politiques locaux de manière très claire et très critique, l’ouvrage est subdivisé quatre parties. Trois traitent successivement des rôles de l’état, des communautés citadines, du secteur privé (cette structure est très efficace pour une bonne compréhension des jeux d’acteurs, mais elle conduit à négliger un peu ceux des niveaux qui dépassent les métropoles: autorités provinciales et nationales, acteurs internationaux). La cinquième partie est structurée à partir d’une entrée spatiale, soulignant le rôle de l’espace dans la gouvernance urbaine, ce à différentes échelles: grands projets d’aménagement liés à la coupe du monde de football, production des espaces résidentiels des périphéries urbaines, expériences féminines des espaces intimes.
Les contradictions des villes sud-africaines sont analysées avec finesse et à plusieurs échelles, ainsi que leurs conséquences: étalement spatial, renfermement des plus riches, multiplication des conflits locaux souvent violents, crise du logement qui perdure, inégalités croissantes et multiplication des violences contre les migrants étrangers dans les quartiers populaires. Les éditeurs scientifiques pointent dès l’introduction ce qui dans la situation actuelle relève d’une part des héritages de l’apartheid, toujours structurants, et, d’autre part, de la mise en œuvre de politiques urbaines néo-libérales visant à la compétitivité de "world class cities". Bien au-delà du seul cas sud-africain, les textes montrent combien les rôles des acteurs de l’urbain ont profondément évolué depuis deux décennies: affaiblissement de l’état, montée en puissance du secteur privé (et de sa capacité à être désormais le principal moteur de la production de l’espace) mais aussi des mouvements sociaux. Deux points à souligner qui traversent l’ouvrage: le rôle devenu crucial des territorialisations, tant des politiques publiques que des mouvements sociaux; l’importance des conflits entre acteurs que plusieurs auteurs voient, dans, certains cas, comme un facteur positif pour une transformation nécessaire de l’espace et des politiques.

Philippe Gervais-Lambony

Annales de Géographie, N° 705, 2015

www.revues.armand-colin.com/geographie-economie/annales-geographie/annales-geographie-ndeg-705-52015

Table of Contents top ↑

Preface and acknowledgements V
List of figures IX
List of tables XI
Abbreviations and acronyms XII
Part I: Urban governance in post-apartheid cities in context 1
1. An introduction to the governing of post-apartheid cities (C. Haferburg, M. Huch­zermeyer) 3
2. The external and internal context for post-apartheid urban governance (A. Todes) 15
Part II: City visions and urban interventions: engagements of the state 37
3. A critical overview of the instruments for urban transformation in South Africa (M.F. Sihlongonyane) 39
4. The agonistic state: metropolitan government responses to city strife post-1994 (L. Pernegger) 61
5. Transforming the post-apartheid city through Bus Rapid Transit (A. Wood) 79
Part III: The fragile base of the city: currents and dynamics at community level 99
6. Contours of urban community politics: learning from Johannesburg (O. Katsaura) 101
7. Reconceptualizing xenophobia, urban governance and inclusion: the case of Khutsong (J. Kirshner) 117
8. Undoing the silencing of the present: the imperative to recognise the shack settlement as a site of politics (R. Pithouse) 135
9. Entangled or empowered? Networks of grassroots organisations and NGOs in housing and human settlement processes (A. Ley) 155
Part IV: Private sector: gaining weight 177
10. City of layers: the making and shaping of affluent Johannesburg after apartheid
(Martin J. Murray) 179
11. The private security industry in urban management (T. Diphoorn) 197
12. Johannesburg’s Bad Buildings Programme: the World Class City hegemony at work? (M. Rubin) 211
13. Social entrepreneurship and corporate ­social responsibility in Johannesburg’s inner city housing and revitilisation strategies
(E. Peyroux) 231
14. The local institutional dynamics of international accolades: Cape Town’s designation as World Design Capital 2014 (L. Wenz) 251
Part V: Governing through place and space 271
15. Post World Cup effects and local regeneration strategies in Johannesburg and ­eThekwini (C. Haferburg, M. Fleischer, M. Fuhrmann, F. Krüger) 273
16. The sugarcane frontier: governing the production of gated space in KwaZulu-Natal (R. Ballard, G.A. Jones) 295
17. Women and urban governance: the disjuncture between policy and everyday experiences in intimate spaces (K. Erwin, O. Bass, J. Houghton) 313
Contributors 327
Index 331