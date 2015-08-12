Diatoms and the continuing relevance of morphology to studies on taxonomy, systematics and biogeography

The collection of 13 papers in this volume of Nova Hedwigia Beihefte
all focus on aspects of diatom taxonomy and systematics. Amongst these
contributions are papers describing new species, both fossil and
recent, marine and freshwater; bibliographic matters, necessary for
taxonomic priority issues as well as specimen recognition;
structural-functional interpretations of the silica parts, studies
that are far too infrequent these days; and the results, both
illuminating and confounding, of culturing studies.
The papers in this volume reflect the work of Patricia Sims peer group
and new and emerging leaders in the fields of marine
micropaleontology, diatom taxonomy, systematics, biogeography and
evolution.
The volume is richly illustrated, and new genera and species are
proposed, from freshwater and marine environments, fossil and recent
and, reflecting Pat Sims' own worldwide perspective.
This volume is dedicated to Patricia Sims of the Natural History
Museum, London, on the occasion of her 80th birthday (in 2012) and her
contributions to diatom research. It is of interest for every
scientist working on diatoms and interested in the variety of diatom
research.
Table of Contents
Preface V
Williams, D. M. & Hasle, G.: Pat Sims: A bibliography with annotations
concerning type material 1
Mann, D. G.: Unconventional diatom collections 35
Tiffany, M. A.: Valve and girdle band morphogenesis in the
pseudocellate diatom species Biddulphia biddulphiana J.E. Smith
(Boyer) and Isthmia nervosa Kütz 61
Dąbek, P., Witkowski, J., Witkowski, A. & Riaux-Gobin, C.: Morphology
of Biddulphia seychellensis (Grunow in Van Heurck) F.W. Mills and the
generic limits of Biddulphia Gray 97
Fenner, J. M.: Description of a new fossil diatom species, Haslea
antiqua (Bacillariophyceae), with comments on its valve structure, and
habitat 107
Crawford, R. M.: Tying up loose ends in the marine diatom genus
Corethron Castracane 125
Strelnikova, N. I. & Kozyrenko, T. F.: Donskinica gen. nov., a new
biddulphioid fossil diatom genus 133
Williams, D., Yesilyurt, J. & Tuji, A.: A guide to the publications of
Paul Friedrich Reinsch (1836-1914) containing descriptions of new
diatom names 143
Hernández-Becerril, D. U., Salazar-Paredes, J. & Barón-Campis, S. A.:
Morphology and morphological changes of the marine planktonic diatom
Thalassiosira allenii Takano (Bacillariophyta) during culture 157
Karthick, B., Nautiyal, R., Kociolek, J. P. & Ramachandra, T. V.: Two
new species of Gomphonema (Bacillariophyceae) from Doon Valley,
Uttarakhand, India 165
Kociolek, J. P., You, Q-M., Wang, X. & Liu, Q-X.: A consideration of
some interesting freshwater gomphonemoid diatoms from North America
and China, and the description of Gomphosinica gen. nov 175
Kulikovskiy, M., Lange-Bertalot, H., Kuznetsova, I. & Khursevich, G.:
Three new species of Eolimna Lange-Bertalot & Schiller
(Bacillariophyta) from Lake Baikal 199
Witkowski, A., Lange-Bertalot, H., Kociolek, J. P., Bąk, M.,
Kulikovskiy, M. S. & Kuznetsova, I.: Diatom flora of San Francisco Bay
and vicinity III. New species in the genus Nitzschia Hassall 211