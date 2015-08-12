Diatoms and the continuing relevance of morphology to studies on taxonomy, systematics and biogeography

The collection of 13 papers in this volume of Nova Hedwigia Beihefte all focus on aspects of diatom taxonomy and systematics. Amongst these contributions are papers describing new species, both fossil and recent, marine and freshwater; bibliographic matters, necessary for taxonomic priority issues as well as specimen recognition; structural-functional interpretations of the silica parts, studies that are far too infrequent these days; and the results, both illuminating and confounding, of culturing studies.

The papers in this volume reflect the work of Patricia Sims peer group and new and emerging leaders in the fields of marine micropaleontology, diatom taxonomy, systematics, biogeography and evolution.

The volume is richly illustrated, and new genera and species are proposed, from freshwater and marine environments, fossil and recent and, reflecting Pat Sims' own worldwide perspective.

This volume is dedicated to Patricia Sims of the Natural History Museum, London, on the occasion of her 80th birthday (in 2012) and her contributions to diatom research. It is of interest for every scientist working on diatoms and interested in the variety of diatom research.