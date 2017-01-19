The diatom genus Neidium Pfitzer (Bacillariophyceae) from Zoige Wetland, China

Synopsis top ↑
In this volume twenty-three species of Neidium are described. Sample
materials were collected in the Zoigê Wetland, an expansive network of
lakes and wetlands located in Sichuan Province, China. From the total
number of Neidium species reported, sixteen of them are described as
new. 281 light microscope and scanning electron microscope photographs
document all taxa and illustrate the morphology of these Neidium
species. Detailed descriptions for each species are given and the
species are compared with other, similar species from other regions of
the world. The variability in valve morphology in the genus, including
presence and distribution of renilimbi, longitudinal canals, central
nodule and striation, are documented. A comprehensive table with
morphometric details of all described Neidium species rounds up the
volume.
This survey of Neidium species almost doubles the number of new Neidium taxa described from China and is of interest for all readers working on diatoms and Bacillariophyceae.