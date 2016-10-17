With well over 2000 species the Parmeliaceae is the largest family of
lichenized fungi. Mexico with its huge topographic relief and wide
range of habitats is one of the major biodiversity hot spots in the
world. Accordingly, it is not surprising that this volume documents
over 20% of the world’s Parmeliaceae from this country. In fact a vast
majority of the Parmeliaceae known from North America are covered in
this volume. Descriptions (morphological and chemical), keys,
distribution information and extensive specimen citations covering all
states in Mexico are provided in the systematic treatments covering
450 species from Alectoria, Anzia, Bryoria, Bulbothrix,
Canoparmelia, Cetraria, Cetrelia, Hypotrachyna, Flavoparmelia,
Hypogymnia, Imshaugia, Kaernefelita, Letharia, Melanelixia,
Melanohalea, Menegazzia, Montanelia, Myelochroa, Nodobryoria,
Oropogon, Parmelia, Parmelina, Parmelinella, Parmeliopsis, Parmotrema,
Parmotremopsis, Phacopsis, Protoparmelia, Pseudephebe, Pseudevernia,
Pseudoparmelia, Punctelia, Relicina, Remototrachyna, Tuckermanella,
Tuckermannopsis, Usnea, and Xanthoparmelia. Keys to genera
are based on the most recent molecular data. All the species of
Parmotrema known for North America are covered in the keys The
book begins with a review of the physiographic aspects and
biodiversity of Mexico and proceeds to the first lichen community
phylogenetic analysis for the major ecological communities in Mexico
based on the Parmeliaceae.
The book will be useful to anyone studying the lichens of Mexico as
well as adjacent regions in Central America, the Caribbean, and the
United States.
Table of Contents
Herrera-Campos, M.A., Zambrano García, A. and Pérez-Pérez, R.E.:
Geology, topography, vegetation and diversity of Mexico 1
Lücking, R. et al.: Phylogenetic structure of metacommunities in Mexican
Parmeliaceae (lichenized Asomycota: Lecanorales) 27
Crespo, A. et al.: A synopsis on the generic classifi cation of Parmeliaceae
in Mexico in the light of molecular data 55
Systematic treatments by genera covering 450 species
Esslinger, T.L.: Alectoria in Mexico 69
Nash, T.H., III: Anzia in Mexico 81
Nash, T.H., III and Esslinger, T.L.: Bryoria in Mexico 85
Nash, T.H., III: Bulbothrix in Mexico 93
Pérez-Pérez, R.E. and Nash, T.H., III: Canoparmelia in Mexico 103
Nash, T.H., III: Cetraria in Mexico 109
Esslinger, T.L.: Cetrelia in Mexico 111
Nash, T.H., III, Pérez-Pérez, R.E. and Elix, J.A.:
Flavoparmelia in Mexico 117
Egan, R.S. and Pérez-Pérez, R.E.: Flavopunctelia in Mexico 127
McCune, B. and Pérez-Pérez, R.E.: Hypogymnia in Mexico 141
Nash, T.H., III, Pérez-Pérez, R.E. and Elix, J.A.:
Hypotrachyna in Mexico 155
Nash, T.H., III: Imshaugia in Mexico 257
Nash, T.H., III: Kaernefeltia in Mexico 261
Nash, T.H., III: Letharia in Mexico 263
Esslinger, T.L.: Melanelixia in Mexico 267
Esslinger, T.L. and Pérez-Pérez, R.E.: Melanohalea in Mexico 271
Bjerke, J.W., Tronstadt, I.K.K. and Pérez-Pérez, R.E.: Menegazzia in
Mexico and the Carribean Islands 273
Esslinger, T.L.: Montanelia in Mexico 279
Nash, T.H., III: Myelochroa in Mexico 283
Nash, T.H., III: Nodobryoria in Mexico 287
Esslinger, T.L.: Oropogon in Mexico 289
Nash, T.H., III: Parmelia in Mexico 309
Nash, T.H., III: Parmelina in Mexico 313
Nash, T.H., III: Parmelinella in Mexico 315
Nash, T.H., III: Parmeliopsis in Mexico 319
Egan, R.S., Pérez-Pérez, R.E. and Nash, T.H., III: Parmotrema in Mexico 323
Nash, T.H., III: Parmotremopsis in Mexico 427
Nash, T.H., III: Phacopsis in Mexico 429
Nash, T.H., III: Protoparmelia in Mexico 431
Nash, T.H., III: Pseudephebe in Mexico 435
Egan, R.S. and Pérez-Pérez, R.E.: Pseudevernia in Mexico 437
Nash, T.H., III and Elix, J.A.: Pseudoparmelia in Mexico 449
Egan, R.S. and Lendemer, J.C.: Punctelia in Mexico 453
Nash, T.H., III: Relicina in Mexico 481
Nash, T.H., III and Elix, J.A.: Remototrachyna in Mexico 483
Esslinger, T.L.: Tuckermanella in Mexico 491
Esslinger, T.L.: Tuckermannopsis in Mexico 503
Herrera-Campos, M.A.: Usnea in Mexico 505
Nash, T.H., III, Herrera-Campos, M.A. and Elix, J.A.: Xanthoparmelia
in Mexico 621
Literature 693