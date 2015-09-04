Preface 9

Sponsor Acknowledgements 14

conference Boards 15

Conference Program 19

The Open Plenary Session of the General Assembly of the ICCP 27

Organic Petrology in service of Archaeology: a study on chars from

Çukuriçi Höyük, Western Turkey

K. Christianis, G. Siavalas, R. G. Oskay, D. Wolf, B. Horjes 29

Peat-forming process in Keri Mire, Zakynthos Island, Southern Greece:

a modern analogue of paralic coal-forming palaeoenvironments

S. Kalaitzidis 30

Coal petrography of Carboniferous coal seams from the Kozlu K20G well,

Zonguldak Basin, Turkey

A.I. Karayigit, M. Mastalerz 31

Mineralogy, geochemistry, and Hg content characterization of fly ashes

from "Maritza 3" and "Varna" thermoelectric power plants, Bulgaria

I. Kostova, C. Vassileva, S. Dai, J. Hower 32

A proposal for a new classification system for xylite-rich low rank

coals: an example from a Neogene Greek lignite deposit

I.K. Oikonomopoulos, G. Kaouras, N. Tougiannidis, M. Perraki, P. Antoniadis, W. Ricken 34

Application of organic petrology to characterization of blast furnace dusts

G. Predeanu, D.C. Mihăiescu, D. Panaitescu 35

Evaluation of coal mechanical and thermal processing by means of organic petrology methods

G. Predeanu, C. Panaitescu 37

Petrographic composition and degree of coal metamorphism in deep-seated successions of Donbass

I.E. Stukalova, A.V. Ivanova 39

The ICCP Symposium on “Coal & Organic Petrology – New Perspektives and Applications:

a tribute to Marlies Teichmüller (1914-2000)“ 41

Organic petrographic oddities of the Woodford Shale, Oklahoma, U.S.A.

B. L. Cardott 42

Origin and evolution of Asian Dipterocarps: evidences from resin chemistry and palynological data

S. Dutta 43

New insights to the geology, micropetrography and genesis of the pyropissite-deposits of Zeitz-Weißenfels, Germany

H. Gerschel, J. Rascher, N. Volkmann 44

Characterization of Carboniferous coals from the Donets Basin (Ukraine) by EPMA, organic petrography and geochemical methods

D. Gross, D. Misch, F. Zaccarini, A. Kiraly, R.F. Sachsenhofer, V.A. Privalov, E.A. Panova 46

Organic petrology of the lacustrine Lucaogou Formation, Santanghu Basin, northwest China: application to lake basin evolution

P.C. Hackley, N. Fishman, R. Wu, G. Baugher 48

Petrographic characterization of coals from virgin areas of the Barakar Formation, South Karanapura Coalfield, India and their utilization potential

P. Kumari, A.K. Singh, N. Kumari, P. Boral, S. Kumar, N.K. Shukla, S. Chatterjee, B. Ghosh 50

Traces of burial-induced Permo-Triassic and Jurassic heating discriminated from the Cretaceous

Upper-Austroalpine orogenetic diagenetic-metamorphic pattern by organic matter studies and

maturity modelling, Mittelbünden, Switzerland

R. Ferreiro Mählmann, M. Wolf, D. Bernoulli, R. Petschick, P. Meister, J. Mullis, M. Giger, H. Krumm 51

Coke optical texture as the fractal object

M. Piechaczek, A. Mianowski, A. Sobolewski 53

Optical properties of anthracites – changes under oxidation

S.Pusz, H. Krztoń, B. Kumanek, S. Czajkowska, U. Szeluga, J. Strzezik, A. Krztoń 55

Study of maceral and rank characteristics vis-a-vis their industrial implications - a case study on coals

of Raniganj formation, India

a.K. Singh, P. Boral, N.K. Shukla, S. Kumar, P. Kumari, V. Singh, B. Ghosh 57

Geochemical palaeopalynological, and petrographical features of Gurha lignite (Rajasthan), western India: an insight into the palaeovegetation

A. Singh, R.P. Mathew, H. Singh, B.D. Singh, S. Dutta 58

Petrological considerations for the demineralization of Rajmahal coals with Pseudomonas mendocina B6-1

P.K. Singh, A.L. Singh, A. Kumar, M.P. Singh 59

Comparison of optical characteristics of cokes obtained from pristine and weathered coals

Ł. Smędowski, M. Piechaczek 61

Miocene depositional environment and climate in western Europe based on maceral indices and

geochemical data for three thick lignite seams of the Lower Rhine Embayment

A. Stock, R. Littke 63

Effect of igenous intrusion on hydrocarbon generation behavior of coal seam in Jambad area, Raniganj basin, India

A.K. Varma, S. Misra, S. Chakrabortty, S.K. Das, B. Hazra, D.J. Patil, B.D. Singh, S. Biswas, S.K. Samad 65

Lanthanides from coal seams of Ruda Beds in south-west part of the USBC, Poland

Z. Adamczyk, B. Białecka, J. Całusz Moszko, J. Komorek, M. Lewandowska 68

Charcoal preserved in the pyroclastic rocks formed during the Neogene volcanic episode, Lower Silesia, Poland

Z. Adamczyk, A. Klupa, M. Kłusek, M. Kokowska-Pawłowska, J. Komorek, M. Lewandowska, J. Nowak 70

The distribution of rare earth elements (REE) during sequential chemical leaching of coals from Ruda

and Orzesze beds, USCB-Poland

Z. Adamczyk, A. Jakóbik, J. Komorek, M. Lewandowska 72

The impact of Neogene basalt intrusion on optical properties of organic matter in the Carboniferous beds, SW-part of the USCB, Poland

Z. Adamczyk, M. Kokowska-Pawłowska, J. Komorek, M. Lewandowska, J. Nowak, A. Klupa 74

differentiation of some trace elements content in coal seams from Ruda Beds, SW-part of the USCB, Poland

Z.Adamczyk, B. Białecka, J. Całusz Moszko, J. Komorek, M. Lewandowska 76

Petrographic characteristics of ex-situ lignite gasification residues

B. Bielowicz 78

Petrographic classification of solid residues from hydrogenation and pyrolysis of soft brown coals using the reflected light microscopy

H. Gerschel, N. Volkmann 80

Palynofacies and thermal maturation of organic matter of the Gaiteiros-1 borehole, Lusitanian Basin, Portugal

P.A. Gonçalves, A. Morgado, J.G. Mendonça Filho, D. Flores, 82

Influence of large scale overthrusts on p-T dynamics of complex sedimentary basins - the Oman Mountains overthrusted by the Semail ophiolite

A. Grobe, J.L. Urai, R. Littke 84

Organic petrology and geochemistry of Eocene Suzak bituminous marl, north-central Afghanistan

P.C. Hackley, J.R. San Filipo 86

Observation of early diagenetic processes driven by organic matter changes in the Toarcian Úrkút

Manganese Formation in Hungary

M. Hámor-Vidó 88

Organic petrological assessment of the facies evolution of the Norian-Rhaetian carbonate-rich environment of Rezi-1 well samples, western Hungary

M. Hámor-Vidó, H. Hufnagel 89

Qualitative deposit modelling: example Kompania Węglowa S.A.

I. Jelonek, M. Poniewiera 91

A review of research and progress in the field of Organic Petrology in China

K. Jin 92

Maturity investigations on low-mature organic matter using micro Raman spectroscopy

A. Király, F. Schubert, D. Misch, N.K. Lünsdorf, T.M Tóth 94

Pyrolysis of lignite, HDPE, and lignite/HDPE mixture

I. Kojić, G. Gajica, D. Životić, A. Bechtel, K. Stojanović 96

Geochemical characteristic of coaly claystones from Załĕże-Beds in the Upper silesian Coal Basin (USCB)

M. Kokowska-Pawłowska 98

The distribution of rare earth elements (REEs) in the claystone-mudstone series in the profiles Westphalian A and B of the new boreholes in the Lublin Coal Basin (LCB)

M. Kokowska-Pawłowska, E. Krzeszowska 100

Micro-FTIR investigation of aliphatic components in sporinite thermally treated within therange 400-1200°C

J. Komorek 102

Westphalian marine faunal marker horizons of Northwestern Europe and their correlation with Lublin coal Basin horizons

E. Krzeszowska 104

Geochemical study of Westphalian freshwater fauna horizons in new boreholes in the Lublin Coal Basin, Poland

E. Krzeszowska, M. Kokowska-Pawłowska 106

Organic petrology of the late Jurassic - early Cretaceous Chia Gara Formation in the Zagros Fold-Thrust Belt, Kurdistan region, Iraw

J. Kus, P. Khanaqa, I.M.J. Mohialdeen, S. Kaufhold, D. Klosa 108

Recent advances in the applications of organic petrology to archaeology

B. Ligouis, M. Vogler, S. Henne 110

Significance of the maceral composition of two condensed Middle Holocene peat deposits in N. Spain

V. López-Dias, J. Urbanczyk, C.G. Blanco, a.G. Borrego 112

Methodical aspects and interpretation of Raman spectroscopy data of dispersed vitrinite and its correlation with vitrinite reflectance

N.K. Lünsdorf 114

Predicting coke quality based on coal petrography and rheology analysis, case: Colombia

S.R. Manosalva-Sánchez, J. Mariño, W.E. Naranjo-Merchán 115

Organic composition and palaeoenvironment of Valia Lignite Deposit (Cambay Basin), Gujarat, western India: inferences from palynology and petrography

R.P. Mathews, H. Singh, V.P. singh, B.D. Singh, A. Singh 117

Botryococcus braunii versus Gloecapsomorpha prisca: chemical composition correlation using Laser Micropyrolysis-Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometer (LmPy-GCMSMS)

J.G. Mendonça Filho, T.F. Silva, M.C. Silva, A.D. Oliveira, J.T. Souza, L.G.C. Santos, N.F. Rondon 118

Self-heating induced changes in petrography and organic geochemistry in coal wastes of the Lower Silesian Coal Basin, Poland

M. Misz-Kennan, M. Fabiańska, J. Siesielczuk, ŁKruszewski 120

Palaeoenvironmental reconstruction of the Kovin lignite deposit, Serbia

D. Mitrović, N. Đoković, D. Životić, A. bechtel, K. Stojanović 122

Relationship between micro-Raman spectral parameters of coking coals and resulting cokes

R. Morga, I. Jelonek, K. Kruszewska 124

Petrology and geochemistry of coals of Rampur Seam, Ib-River Coalfield, Mahanadi Gondwana Basin, India

A.S. Naik 126

Chemical composition and content of selected trace elements in self-burnt coal mining waste

J. Nowak 127

Eco-friendly extraction of heavy and rare earth metals from combustion waste products - the kinetic

study of the acid attack

C. Onose, A. Tane, M. Mihaly, D. Stamate, D.A. Popa, E.A. Rogozea 129

Wavelength dispersion of vitrinite reflectance on different stages of thermal maturation

R. Orbán 131

Impact of coal petrographic properties on bottom ash quality and utilisation: examples from a large power plant of Romania

G. Predeanu, L.G. Popescu, T.A. Abagiu, C. Panaitescu, B. Valentim, A. Guedes 133

Coal ashes a potential secondary raw material for the recovery of heavy & rare metals

g. Predeanu, L.G. Popescu, T.A. Agagiu, B. Valentim, A Guedes, B. Bialecka, J. Moszko 135

Organic matter of the Domanic deposits in the Timano-Pechora and Volga-Ural Basins, Russia

N.V. Pronina, N.P. Fadeeva, M.A. Bolshakova, M.S. Luzhbina, I.V. Tarasenko 137

Petrographic analyses of the thermal discontinuity at the Canol and Ogilvie Formation boundary of N. Parkin D-61 well from Eagle Plain, Yukon, Canada

J. Reyes, L. Lane, P. Moignard, A. Mort 138

Organic matter characterization of Silurian black shales from NE of Portugal: geochemical and petrographical approaches

J. Ribeiro, I. Costa, J.O. Mendonça, J.G. Mendonça Filho, D. Flores, F. Noronha 141

Petrograhic characterization of coal waste piles from El Bierzo Coalfield (spain) affected by spontaneous combustion processes

J. Ribeiro, R. Gomes, I. Suárez-Ruiz, D. Flores 143

Organofaciological evidences of terrestrial organic matter deposition across the Toarcian Oceanic anoxic Event recorded in the Coimbra region, northern Lusitanian Basin, Portugal

B. Rodrigues, L.V. Duarte, J.G. Mendonça Filho, L.G. Santos, A. Donizeti de Oliveira 145

Molecular and petrological characteristics of Lower Jurassic Blanowice coal, Southern Poland

M. Rybicki, M. Misz-Kennan, L. Marynowski, B.R.T. simoneit 147

Organic petrology as fundamental tool to determine the exhausted source rocks of a paleo-petroleum system, Cameros Basin, North of Spain

S. Omodeo Salè, I. Suárez-Ruiz, J. Arribas, R. Mas, M.J. Herrero, L. Martínez 149

Role of inertinite in coke making through coke petrography: a case study from Damodar Valley coalfield, India

R. Singh, H.P. Tiwari 151

Content and composition of residual hydrocarbon gases in coals and degree of coal metamorphism

I.A. Stukalova, V.S. Lebedev 152

Radiation-induced alteration of the uraniferous coal from the Permian "V Rybničku" seam, Czech Republic

I Sýkorová, B. Křibek, M. Havelcová, V. Machovič, M. Žaloudková, A. Špaldoňová, L. Lapčák, J. Blažek, I. Knésl 154

application of coals of various ranks as fillers of polymer composites

U. Szeluga, S. Pusz, B. Kumanek, L. Kurzeja 154

Organic geochemical characterization of the Permian Gondwana coals from Damodar

Valley basin, eastern India

A. Tewari, S. Dutta 156

Coal facies variation of the Carboniferous bituminous coals from the Lower Silesian Coal Basin, Central Sudetes, SW Poland, and its relation to wildfire occurrence

M. Uglik, G.J. Nowak 158

Vertical evolution of organic matter in Comeya Peat profile (Asturias, N. Spain) as seen by stable isotopes variation and organic matter preservation

J. Urbanczyk, a. Bechtel, A.G. Borrego 160

GC-MS characterization of some novel benzohopanes in coals

N. Vukovič, H.P. Nytoft, D. Životić, K. Stojanović 162

a petrographic conisderation of coal associated with uranium, Springbok Flats coalfield, South Africa

N.J. Wagner, M. Ndlalose, N. Malumbazo 164

Petrological and organic geochemical characterization of coal and shales from the Ibar basin, south Serbia

D. Životić, A. Bechtel, R. Sachsenhofer, R. Gratzer, K. Stojanovič, N. Andrič, V. Simič 166

Author index 169