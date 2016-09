Trilobiten aus dem Unter-Karbon des Katalonischen Küstengebirges (NE-Spanien)

Lower Carboniferous trilobites are described from four different localities of the Catalonian Coastal Ranges. Two of them are Aiguafreda and Canoves, situated north of Barcelona on the western and southern flank, respectively, of the Montseny Massif. This is part of the Internal Range of Catalonia (Cadena Prelitoral). Furthermore, Papiol with three fossil localities, P1, P2, P3, situated a little WNW of Barcelona, near the inner margin of the Coastal Range (Cadena Litoral), and Scala Deï in the Priorat region of Tarragona. With exception of Scala Deï, these trilobite localities correspond to the El Papiol Formation consisting of greenish, ochre or red shales alternating with light-coloured limestone bands which predominate in the lower part of the formation (Figs. 1-3). The trilobite localities of Aiguafreda, Canoves and Papiol 1 occur in the the middle part of the formation, whereas those of Papiol 2 and 3 are situated a little higher up. In addition to the rare trilobites, they yield the remains of tabulate corals, small brachiopods, pteriomorph bivalves and crinoid ossicles. This adds up to a relatively poor fauna. Single finds of ammonoids have been reported also from the localities of Canoves and Papiol l and 3. Considering their position in the lithological succession and also the composition of the trilobite fauna, the localities of Aiguafreda, Canoves and Papiol 1 may be of approximately the same age, whereas those of Papiol 2 and 3 could be a little younger. The age of the Scala De'i locality may compare with that of Papiol l and Papiol 3. albeit with the doubt attached to a of determination. The Lower Carboniferous succession ofthe three main localities north and west of Barcelona is similar to that on the north coast of Minorca, and the trilobites also suggest a close relationship to those of the Balearic island. In both cases, practically all the species are blind or almost blind. They also coincide in showing an extremely flat carapace with poor relief ofthe shell surface. This points to a life on the sea floor and burrowing in the muddy bottom sediments. At least four of the five (sub)species recorded from Minorca occur also in the Catalonian localities. They allow correlating localities Papiol 2 and 3 (both the same age) with the Cala Mica l locality of Minorca, from which G. & R. HAHN & P. MULLER (I997: 153) mentioned two ammonoids which cannot be younger than Gonialites subzone β str . The earliest possible age of the other Catalonian localities is that shown by a small conodont fauna from Aiguafreda, assigned to the bilineatus zone. It thus follows that all the localities studied are around middle Upper Viséan (late Goniatites α 3 to Goniatites β str subzones). Considering the occurrence of the trilobites high in the section, above the first conodonts of the bilinearus zone, and the negligible age difference between the earlier and the later trilobite faunas, it seems that subzone Go α 4 is most likely for the localities of Aiguafreda, Canoves and Papiol 1, and the immediately subsequent subzone Go β str for Papiol 2 and 3. Altogether, 18 trilobite species and subspecies are distinguished. These are assigned to 10 genera or subgenera (see index). One genus (Brachymelaspis), 4 subgenera [Drevermannia (Paradrevermannia). Weyeraspis (Canovesia), Chlupacula (Avenconia) and Liobole (Quadratibole)] and 16 species or subspecies are new (15 of these are named). Two of the new subspecies are referred to previously described species [Menorcaspis calamicensis (G. & R. HAHN & P. MÜLLER 1997) and Menorcaspis tiedti G. & R. HAHN & BRAUCKMANN 1994]. One of the new species lends itself only to a comparison (by means of an aff. determination) with a previously known one [Liobole (Liobole) glabra borrkei G. & R. HAHN 1969b]. Complete identity with previously known species is only admitted in two cases, namely Drevermannia (Pseudodrevermannia) pruvosti Rud. & E. RICHTER 1939, and Menorcaspis tiedti tiedti G. & R. HAHN & BRAUCKMANN 1994. The trilobite fauna on the whole presents a certain type of biofacies, which is only known for Catalonia and Minorca. At the core of this fauna lie the Drevermannia (Pseudodrevermannia) and Menorcaspis species, of Upper Devonian complexion. In this group of species, the facial suture of cranidia migrates. shortening simultaneously, in outward direction. At the same time, the cephalon shortens and widens. These species are endemic in the strict sense. Certain faunal relationships to Central and Western Europe are suggested by the two Liobole (Liobole) species as well as by the subgenera Semiproetusi (Brevibole) and Chlupacula (Chlupacula).