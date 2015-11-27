Ice and dust, sediments and fossils provide a record of past climate change and the evolution of life. Studying the record of periods of great change can shed light on current challenges, and help us understand how variations in our climate affect life on Earth. There were great variations in both biodiversity and climate during the Devonian and Carboniferous Periods (419 – 229 million years ago), which were the focus of a 5-year International Geoscience Programme (IGCP) project. A new publication entitled “Planet Earth – In Deep Time” lays out the findings of this collaborative effort involving specialists from over 30 countries. A changing climate with a large drop in temperature and atmospheric CO 2 levels, growing continental land mass as a result of very high plate tectonic activity, and great variations in biodiversity characterize the Devonian and Carboniferous Periods (419 – 229 million years ago). Aiming to increase and refine our documentation of biodiversity mainly in tropical realms during Early Devonian-Early Carboniferous times and to identify links to climate change, the IGCP project Climate Change and Biodiversity Patterns in the Mid-Paleozoic (IGCP 596) was specifically interested in the interaction between climate change and biodiversity in this period of our Earth’s history. This was a period when terrestrial ecosystems experienced a biodiversity boom, while oceanic ecosystems suffered catastrophic extinctions. The book “Planet Earth – In Deep Time”, authored by 114 specialists from over 30 countries, introduces the key areas of IGCP 596’s research into earth deposits of the Devonian and Carboniferous Periods. It shows the different findings in various countries around the world, with each chapter on a specific country in both English and the national language. The project incorporated scientific as well as social purposes. On the one hand, the results of the project could help us to understand our present day situation and climate change in the future. On the other hand, the project’s novel combination of global earth system sciences and analytical paleobiology involved and educated young researchers, who will be responsible for preserving our knowledge for future generations. For over forty years, UNESCO has worked together with the International Union for Geological Sciences (IUGS) to mobilize global cooperation in the Earth sciences through the International Geoscience Programme (IGCP). This Programme has provided an important platform for scientists from across the world to push the frontiers of knowledge forward through concrete projects. IGCP has always built bridges between disciplines and between scientists, including students and early career scientists, with aims of stimulating cutting-edge research and sharing scientific knowledge for the benefit of all.

Introduction 9

Stratigraphy, Bioevents and Biodiversity 10

Continents and Plate Tectonics 12

What are scientific collections and why they are important? 14

Planet Earth – In Deep Time: Devonian & Carboniferous 17

Systematic overview of fossil groups

Trinajstic K.: Placoderms 20

Kido E.: Tabulata and Rugosa 22

Suttner T.J.: Conodonts 24

Meyer-Berthaud B.: Cladoxylopsida 26

Decombeix A.-L.: Lignophytes 28

Stephenson C.A.: Isoetalean lycopsids 30

Kershaw S.: Stromatoporoids 32

Seuss B. and Mapes R.H.: Cephalopoda 34

Kido E. and Brett C.E.: Arthropods 36

Day J.: Rhynchonellata 38

Waters J.A.: Echinodermata 40

Kido E.: Foraminifera and Radiolaria 42

Seuss B. and Nützel A.: Gastropoda 44

English translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Waters J.A.) 19

Australia

Trinajstic K.: The Laidlaw Range in the Canning Basin (Upper Devonian) 20

George A.: Windjana Gorge in the Canning Basin (Upper Devonian) 22

Trinajstic K., Hocking R. and Playton T.E.: The section at Casey Falls, Canning Basin (Upper Devonian) 24

Meyer-Berthaud B.: The outcrop near Barraba in north-eastern New South Wales (Upper Devonian) 26

Decombeix A.-L.: The fossil locality near Dotswood in north-eastern Queensland (Mississippian) 28

Ireland

Stephenson C.A.: Sandeel Bay on Hook Peninsula, County Wexford (Upper Devonian) 30

United Kingdom

Kershaw S.: Hope’s Nose at Torbay in Southwest England (Middle Devonian) 32

United States

Brett C.E.: The Seneca Stone Quarry in central New York (Lower to Middle Devonian) 34

Brett C.E.: The cliffs of Lake Erie in western New York (Middle to Upper Devonian) 36

Day J.: The Rockford Quarry in north-central Iowa (Upper Devonian) 38

Waters J.A.: The outcrop at Lake Cumberland in southern Kentuckey (Mississippian) 40

Seuss B.: The Buckhorn Asphalt Quarry in southern Oklahoma (Pennsylvanian) 42

Seuss B. and Mapes R.H.: The Finis Shale near Jacksboro in north-central Texas (Pennsylvanian) 44

Arabic translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Ben Rahuma M.M. and Proust J.-N.) 47

Libya

Ben Rahuma M.M. and Proust J.-N.: The Awaynat Wanin Group in Western Libya (Devonian) 48

Morocco

El Hassani A. and Königshof P.: The Sabkhat Lafayrina Reef Complex in the Tindouf Basin (Middle to Upper Devonian) 50

El Hassani A.: The Ain Jemaa Reef Complex in the Oulmès Area, Moroccan Meseta (Middle to Upper Devonian) 52

Bosnian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Coric S.) 55

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Coric S. and Hrvatovic H.: The section of Mount Vranica in the Central Dinarides (Devonian) 56

Bulgaria

Bulgarian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Boncheva I. and Sachanski V.) 59

Boncheva I. and Sachanski V.: The section near Gigintsi Village in the Lyubash Monocline (Upper Devonian to Mississippian) 60

Myanmar

Burmese translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Aung A.K., Becker R.T. and Myint K.K.) 63

Aung A.K. and Königshof P.: The Pwepon Cave section near Kyadwinye Village of the Shan Plateau (Middle Devonian) 64

China

Chinese translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Wang Y.) 67

Waters J.A., Chen X.Q., Suttner T.J. and Kido E.: The Boulongour Reservoir section in northwestern Xinjiang (Upper Devonian) 68

Wang Y.: The Naqing section in the Dian-Qian-Gui Basin, Guizhou Province (Pennsylvanian) 70

Czech Republic

Czech translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Vodrážková S., Chadimová L., Tonarová P. and Vodrážka R.) 73

Slavík L.: The Pragian GSSP at Velká Chuchle in the Prague Synform (Lower Devonian) 74

Vodrážková S. – The Jirasek Quarry in the Prague Basin (Middle Devonian) 76

Hladil J. and Poul I.: The Amphipora Limestone at Macocha Abyss in the Moravian Karst (Middle Devonian) 78

Dutch translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Gouwy S.) 81

Belgium

Gouwy S. and Bultynck P.: The Couvinian stratotype at Couvin in the Ardennes (Middle Devonian) 82

French translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Nardin E.) 85

Belgium

Da Silva A.C. and Boulvain F. – The La Boverie Quarry in the Ardennes (Upper Devonian) 86

Casier J.-G.: The Beauchâteau Quarry in the Ardennes (Upper Devonian) 88

France

Gouwy S.: The Charlemont Fortress section at Givet in the Ardennes (Middle Devonian) 90

Hubert B.L.M., Mistiaen B. and Pinte E.: The Parisienne Quarry in Boulonnais (Upper Devonian) 92

Mistiaen B. and Hubert B.L.M.: The Parc Quarry at Etrœungt in Avesnois (Upper Devonian) 94

Senegal

Sarr R. and Ngom P.M.: The Diana Malari Site in the northern Bové basin (Devonian) 96

German translation of the IGCP 596 project summary 99

(Suttner T.J. and Königshof P.)

Austria

Suttner T.J. and Kido E.: The Kirchfidisch Quarry in southern Burgenland (Lower Devonian) 100

Suttner T.J. and Kido E.: The Valentin Valley in the Carnic Alps (Lower Devonian) 102

Kido E. and Suttner T.J.: The section at Mount Plabutsch in the Graz Palaeozoic (Middle Devonian) 104

Hubmann B. and Messner F.: The section at the Weisse Wand in the Graz Palaeozoic (Middle Devonian) 106

Kido E. and Suttner T.J.: The section at Mount Krone in the Carnic Alps (Pennsylvanian) 108

Germany

De Baets K., Klug C. and Poschmann M.: The Hunsrück slate in the Rhenish Massif (Lower Devonian) 110

Königshof P.: The sequence of the Lahn-Dill area in the Rhenish Massif (Middle to Upper Devonian) 112

Linnemann U.: The Bohlen section at Obernitz in the Saxo-Thuringian Zone (Devonian to Carboniferous) 114

Hartkopf-Fröder C.: Wetlands in the Ruhr district (Pennsylvanian) 116

India

Hindi translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Bhargava O.N.) 119

Bhargava O.N. and Draganits E.: The sedimentary sequence of the Tethyan Himalaya (Devonian) 120

Italy

Italian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Corriga M.G. and Corradini C.) 123

Corriga M.G., Corradini C. and Mossoni A.: The “Amphipora Limestone” at Mount Zermula in the Carnic Alps (Middle Devonian) 124

Simonetto L. and Corradini C.: The Rio del Museo section at Cason di Lanza, Carnic Alps (Pennsylvanian) 126

Scanu G.G., Corriga M.G., Pillola G.L. and Corradini C.: The mining area near Iglesias in southwestern Sardinia (Pennsylvanian) 128

Japan

Japanese translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Kido E., Kurihara T. and Tsukada K.) 131

Kurihara T.: The section in the Hikoroichi area of the South Kitakami Belt (Lower to Middle Devonian) 132

Tsukada K. and Manchuk N.: The section in the Fukuji-Hongo-Furukawa area of the Hida Gaien belt (Devonian to Carboniferous) 134

Higa K. and Nagai K.: The Akiyoshi Limestone of the Akiyoshi Accretionary Terrane (Carboniferous to Permian) 136

Latvia

Latvian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.) 139

Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.: The Liepa Clay Pit in northern Latvia (Middle Devonian) 140

Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.: The Remine Quarry in central Latvia (Upper Devonian) 142

Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.: The Salaspils Quarry in central Latvia (Upper Devonian) 144

Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.: The Pavari Site at the Ciecere River, south-western Latvia (Upper Devonian) 146

Lithuania

Lithuanian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Lazauskiene J.) 149

Lazauskiene J., Baliukevicius A.: The Petrašiunai Quarry at the Pakruojis district (Devonian) 150

Malaysia

Malaysian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Meor H.A.H.) 153

Hunter A.W., Bashardin A. and Meor H.A.H.: The Pulau Langgun section in the north-western Terrain (Upper Devonian) 154

Mongolia

Mongolian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Sersmaa G.) 157

Sersmaa G., Ariunchimeg Ya., Kido E., Suttner T.J., Waters J.A., Atwood J.W. and Webster G.D.: The Samnuuruul Formation section of the Baruunhuurai Terrane (Upper Devonian) 158

Ariunchimeg Ya.: The section at Hoshoot of the Khovd Terrane (Pennsylvanian) 160

Iran

Persian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Sardar Abadi M.) 163

Bahrami A. and Corradini C.: The Ghale-Kalaghu section in the Shotori Range (Devonian to Carboniferous) 164

Sardar Abadi M., Da Silva A.C. and Mossadegh H.: The Shahmirzad section in the Alborz Mountains (Mississippian) 166

Poland

Polish translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Racki G.) 169

Narkiewicz K. and Narkiewicz M.: The Zachelmie Quarry in the western Holy Cross Mountains (Middle Devonian) 170

Racki G.: The Kowala Quarry near Kielce in the Holy Cross Mountains (Upper Devonian) 172

Wójcik K.: The Ostrówka Quarry in the Holy Cross Mountains (Upper Devonian) 174

Skompski S.: The Ostrówka Quarry in the Holy Cross Mountains (Mississippian) 176

Skompski S.: The Raclawka Valley in the Cracow Region (Mississippian) 178

Russia

Russian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Izokh N.G. and Obut O.T.) 181

Artyushkova O.V. and Mavrinskaya T.M.: The outcrop at the Belaya River in the Southern Urals (Lower Devonian) 182

Artyushkova O.V. and Kulagina E.I.: The Irendyk Range in the Southern Urals (Upper Devonian) 184

Artyushkova O.V. and Tagarieva R.Ch.: The Ryauzyak section in the Southern Urals (Upper Devonian) 186

Izokh N.G. and Obut O.T.: The outcrop near Razdol’noe Village in the Rudny Altai (Upper Devonian) 188

Kulagina E.I. and Pazukhin V.N.: The Sikaza section in the Southern Urals (Mississippian) 190

Kulagina E.I. and Nikolaeva S.V.: The Kugarchi section in the Zilair Zone of the Southern Urals (Mississippian) 192

Kulagina E.I. and Nikolaeva S.V.: The Bashkirian stratotype at Yuryuzan River in the Southern Urals (Pennsylvanian) 194





Slovenia

Slovenian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Novak M.) 197

Novak M.: The section at Dovžan Gorge in the Southern Karavanke Mountains (Pennsylvanian) 198

Kolar-Jurkovšek T. and Jurkovšek B.: The outcrop at Ljubljana Castle Hill (Pennsylvanian) 200

Spanish translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Valenzuela-Rios J.I. and Liao J.-C.) 203

Argentina

Cingolani C.A., Uriz N.J., Manassero M.J. and Morel E.M.: The section near Uspallata-Caracoles de Villavicencio, Precordillera (Lower Devonian) 204

Siccardi A., Uriz N.J., Cingolani C.A. and Morel E.M.: The section of the Sierra de la Ventana Range (Middle Devonian) 206

Amenábar C.R.: The Chinguillos Group east of Blanco River in the Western Precordillera (Middle Devonian) 208

Amenábar C.R.: The section in the Rio Blanco Basin of the Western Precordillera (Upper Devonian to Mississippian) 210

Spain

Valenzuela-Rios J.I. and Liao J.-C.: The Compte-I section in the Central Pyrenees (Lower Devonian) 212

Liao J.-C. and Valenzuela-Rios J.I.: The Renanué section in the Central Pyrenees (Middle to Upper Devonian) 214

Uruguay

Uriz N.J., Siccardi A., Portillo N., Cingolani C. and Blanco G.: The outcrop near the town of Blanquillo, Paraná Basin (Lower Devonian) 216

Thailand

Thai translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Charoentitirat T., Nantasin P. and Sardsud A.) 219

Sardsud A., Königshof P. and Charoentitirat T.: The Mae Sariang section in northwestern Thailand (Upper Devonian) 220

Turkey

Turkish translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Yalçin M.N.) 223

Yalçin M.N.: The sequence of the Arabian Plate and the Taurids (Devonian) 224

Yalçin M.N.: The sequence of the Pontids (Devonian) 226

Ukraine

Ukrainian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Grytsenko V.) 229

Grytsenko V.: The limestone quarry near Dzvenigorod Village in the Dniester River area (Upper Silurian to Lower Devonian) 230

Grytsenko V.: The outcrop near Khoudykivtsy Village in the Dniester River area (Lower Devonian) 232

Grytsenko V.: The outcrop near Nyrkiv Village in the Dniester area (Lower Devonian) 234

Vietnam

Vietnamese translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Ta Hoa P.) 237

Doan Nhat T. and Ta Hoa P.: The Lung Cu: Ma Le section of the Dong Van Karst Plateau (Lower Devonian) 238

Doan Nhat T., Ta Hoa P. and Königshof P.: The section on Cát Bà Island (Mississippian) 240

Appendix 243

Recommended Literature 244

Figure captions 252

Authors 258

Acknowledgements 261