Devonian and Carboniferous deposits are found in many places around the world.
The record of climate change preserved in them is the best (and only) resource of information on the Earth`s climate system then, at a time, when current and future climatic change is one of society`s greatest challenges.
This book introduces some of the key areas of Mid-Palaeozoic sediment occurrence worldwide, authored by 114 specialists from more than 30 countries. The areas were studied as part of the UNESCO/IUGS project on climate change and biodiversity patterns in the mid-Palaeozoic (Devonian and Carboniferous).
This large-scale taxonomic, stratigraphic and palaeoecological study of mid-Paleozoic floras and faunas has resulted in 86 contributions and more than 25 artistic reconstructions characterizing the biosphere of the Devonian and Carboniferous.
Each contribution describes (in English and the respective national language) the scope of the IGCP project in the respective country, exemplified by representative Devonian/Carboniferous age geological sections and/or regions there.
The authors intend to enhance the visibility and the perception of relevance of research on mid-Palaeozoic deposits beyond the Earth Science community.
Book Review: www.unesco.org 18.02.2016
Ice and dust, sediments and fossils provide a record of past climate
change and the evolution of life. Studying the record of periods of
great change can shed light on current challenges, and help us
understand how variations in our climate affect life on Earth. There
were great variations in both biodiversity and climate during the
Devonian and Carboniferous Periods (419 – 229 million years ago),
which were the focus of a 5-year International Geoscience Programme
(IGCP) project. A new publication entitled “Planet Earth – In Deep
Time” lays out the findings of this collaborative effort involving
specialists from over 30 countries.
A changing climate with a large drop in temperature and atmospheric
CO2 levels, growing continental land mass as a result of very high
plate tectonic activity, and great variations in biodiversity
characterize the Devonian and Carboniferous Periods (419 – 229 million
years ago). Aiming to increase and refine our documentation of
biodiversity mainly in tropical realms during Early Devonian-Early
Carboniferous times and to identify links to climate change, the IGCP
project Climate Change and Biodiversity Patterns in the Mid-Paleozoic
(IGCP 596) was specifically interested in the interaction between
climate change and biodiversity in this period of our Earth’s
history. This was a period when terrestrial ecosystems experienced a
biodiversity boom, while oceanic ecosystems suffered catastrophic
extinctions.
The book “Planet Earth – In Deep Time”, authored by 114 specialists
from over 30 countries, introduces the key areas of IGCP 596’s
research into earth deposits of the Devonian and Carboniferous
Periods. It shows the different findings in various countries around
the world, with each chapter on a specific country in both English and
the national language.
The project incorporated scientific as well as social purposes. On the
one hand, the results of the project could help us to understand our
present day situation and climate change in the future. On the other
hand, the project’s novel combination of global earth system sciences
and analytical paleobiology involved and educated young researchers,
who will be responsible for preserving our knowledge for future
generations.
For over forty years, UNESCO has worked together with the
International Union for Geological Sciences (IUGS) to mobilize global
cooperation in the Earth sciences through the International Geoscience
Programme (IGCP). This Programme has provided an important platform
for scientists from across the world to push the frontiers of
knowledge forward through concrete projects.
IGCP has always built bridges between disciplines and between
scientists, including students and early career scientists, with aims
of stimulating cutting-edge research and sharing scientific knowledge
for the benefit of all.
United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation
18.02.2016 - Natural Sciences Sector
www.unesco.org
Bespr.: FOSSILIEN Heft 2016/2
Im Rahmen des von 2011 bis 2015 laufenden, von der UNESCO
unterstützten IGCP-Projekts 596 „Mid Palaeozoic Biodiversity Patterns
and Climate Change“ entstand ein Buch, an dem sage und schreibe 114
Autoren aus mehr als 30 Ländern beteiligt waren. Auch sonst fällt
dieses Buch buchstäblich aus dem Rahmen, denn es besitzt ein sehr
ungewöhnliches Breitformat und ist darüber hinaus vielsprachig. Auf
jeweils zwei gegenüberliegenden Seiten werden devonische und
karbonische Aufschlüsse oder Landschaften vorgestellt, die
stellvertretend für ein Land stehen. Manche Länder sind auch mit
mehreren Aufschlüssen vertreten. Die Auswahl ist natürlich subjektiv
und hat keinen Anspruch auf Vollständigkeit. Die Fotos sind zwar
größtenteils von guter Qualität, allerdings finden sich auch einige
unscharfe Ausreißer. Garniert wird dies mit einem typischen Fossil-
oder Gesteinsfoto und mit einer kleinen Globendarstellung von Ron
Blakey, auf der der Aufschluss zur Devon- oder Karbonzeit verortet ist
– was heute benachbart liegt, war damals mitunter noch weit
voneinander entfernt und wurde erst in der Folge plattentektonischer
Prozesse zusammengeschweißt. Die vorderen Buchbeiträge sind
englischsprachigen Ländern gewidmet. Dort werden zusätzlich zur
Charakterisierung der Aufschlüsse im regionalen Kontext auf einer
halben Seite noch grundlegende, mitunter etwas triviale Informationen
zu wichtigen Tier- oder Pflanzengruppen vorgestellt. In den übrigen
Beiträgen ist dieser Platz durch eine Übersetzung des englischen Texts
in der jeweiligen Landessprache (z.B. Deutsch, Arabisch, Russisch,
Chinesisch, Japanisch, Burmesisch, etc.) besetzt. Künstlerische
Umsetzungen von marinen und terrestrischen Lebensräumen sind locker
eingestreut, wobei Wiederholungen desselben Themas durch
unterschiedliche Künstler durchaus ihren Reiz haben. Am Ende des Buchs
finden sich zu jedem Land wichtige aktuelle Literaturhinweise und
Kontaktadressen, die dem Fachwissenschaftler einen raschen und
vertieften Einstieg ermöglichen. Erdgeschichte kann ein ziemlich
trockener Stoff sein, wie es im vielfach aufgelegten
„Brinkmann/Krömmelbein“ der Fall war: nüchterne Tabellen mit wenig
aussagenden Formationsnamen. Aufschlussbilder wie in diesem Buch
machen Erdgeschichte wesentlich anschaulicher, und so möchte man sich
eine Fortsetzung auch für andere Perioden der Erdgeschichte
wünschen. Auf die Vielsprachigkeit kann man dabei meines Erachtens
getrost verzichten. Der potenzielle Leserkreis erdgeschichtlich
speziell am Devon oder Karbon interessierter Wissenschaftler,
Studenten oder Amateure vermag mit den fremdsprachigen Texten sicher
rein gar nichts anzufangen. Der gewonnene Platz könnte für
ausführlichere Informationen zu den Aufschlüssen und Regionen weit
besser genutzt werden. Fossiliensammler werden übrigens explizit
darauf hingewiesen, dass viele der präsentierten Aufschlüsse
geschützte Geotope sind oder sich in militärischen Sperrbezirken
befinden, weswegen das Einholen von Genehmigungen zum Sammeln in
diesen Fällen unerlässlich ist. Die sehr gute Ausstattung und
Informationsfülle des Buchs rechtfertigt den Preis.
Günter Schweigert
FOSSILIEN Heft 2016/2
Table of Contents
Introduction 9
Stratigraphy, Bioevents and Biodiversity 10
Continents and Plate Tectonics 12
What are scientific collections and why they are important? 14
Planet Earth – In Deep Time: Devonian & Carboniferous 17
Systematic overview of fossil groups
Trinajstic K.: Placoderms 20
Kido E.: Tabulata and Rugosa 22
Suttner T.J.: Conodonts 24
Meyer-Berthaud B.: Cladoxylopsida 26
Decombeix A.-L.: Lignophytes 28
Stephenson C.A.: Isoetalean lycopsids 30
Kershaw S.: Stromatoporoids 32
Seuss B. and Mapes R.H.: Cephalopoda 34
Kido E. and Brett C.E.: Arthropods 36
Day J.: Rhynchonellata 38
Waters J.A.: Echinodermata 40
Kido E.: Foraminifera and Radiolaria 42
Seuss B. and Nützel A.: Gastropoda 44
English translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Waters J.A.) 19
Australia
Trinajstic K.: The Laidlaw Range in the Canning Basin (Upper Devonian) 20
George A.: Windjana Gorge in the Canning Basin (Upper Devonian) 22
Trinajstic K., Hocking R. and Playton T.E.: The section at Casey Falls, Canning Basin (Upper Devonian) 24
Meyer-Berthaud B.: The outcrop near Barraba in north-eastern New South Wales (Upper Devonian) 26
Decombeix A.-L.: The fossil locality near Dotswood in north-eastern Queensland (Mississippian) 28
Ireland
Stephenson C.A.: Sandeel Bay on Hook Peninsula, County Wexford (Upper Devonian) 30
United Kingdom
Kershaw S.: Hope’s Nose at Torbay in Southwest England (Middle Devonian) 32
United States
Brett C.E.: The Seneca Stone Quarry in central New York (Lower to Middle Devonian) 34
Brett C.E.: The cliffs of Lake Erie in western New York (Middle to Upper Devonian) 36
Day J.: The Rockford Quarry in north-central Iowa (Upper Devonian) 38
Waters J.A.: The outcrop at Lake Cumberland in southern Kentuckey (Mississippian) 40
Seuss B.: The Buckhorn Asphalt Quarry in southern Oklahoma (Pennsylvanian) 42
Seuss B. and Mapes R.H.: The Finis Shale near Jacksboro in north-central Texas (Pennsylvanian) 44
Arabic translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Ben Rahuma M.M. and Proust J.-N.) 47
Libya
Ben Rahuma M.M. and Proust J.-N.: The Awaynat Wanin Group in Western Libya (Devonian) 48
Morocco
El Hassani A. and Königshof P.: The Sabkhat Lafayrina Reef Complex in the Tindouf Basin (Middle to Upper Devonian) 50
El Hassani A.: The Ain Jemaa Reef Complex in the Oulmès Area, Moroccan Meseta (Middle to Upper Devonian) 52
Bosnian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Coric S.) 55
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Coric S. and Hrvatovic H.: The section of Mount Vranica in the Central Dinarides (Devonian) 56
Bulgaria
Bulgarian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Boncheva I. and Sachanski V.) 59
Boncheva I. and Sachanski V.: The section near Gigintsi Village in the Lyubash Monocline (Upper Devonian to Mississippian) 60
Myanmar
Burmese translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Aung A.K., Becker R.T. and Myint K.K.) 63
Aung A.K. and Königshof P.: The Pwepon Cave section near Kyadwinye Village of the Shan Plateau (Middle Devonian) 64
China
Chinese translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Wang Y.) 67
Waters J.A., Chen X.Q., Suttner T.J. and Kido E.: The Boulongour Reservoir section in northwestern Xinjiang (Upper Devonian) 68
Wang Y.: The Naqing section in the Dian-Qian-Gui Basin, Guizhou Province (Pennsylvanian) 70
Czech Republic
Czech translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Vodrážková S., Chadimová L., Tonarová P. and Vodrážka R.) 73
Slavík L.: The Pragian GSSP at Velká Chuchle in the Prague Synform (Lower Devonian) 74
Vodrážková S. – The Jirasek Quarry in the Prague Basin (Middle Devonian) 76
Hladil J. and Poul I.: The Amphipora Limestone at Macocha Abyss in the Moravian Karst (Middle Devonian) 78
Dutch translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Gouwy S.) 81
Belgium
Gouwy S. and Bultynck P.: The Couvinian stratotype at Couvin in the Ardennes (Middle Devonian) 82
French translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Nardin E.) 85
Belgium
Da Silva A.C. and Boulvain F. – The La Boverie Quarry in the Ardennes (Upper Devonian) 86
Casier J.-G.: The Beauchâteau Quarry in the Ardennes (Upper Devonian) 88
France
Gouwy S.: The Charlemont Fortress section at Givet in the Ardennes (Middle Devonian) 90
Hubert B.L.M., Mistiaen B. and Pinte E.: The Parisienne Quarry in Boulonnais (Upper Devonian) 92
Mistiaen B. and Hubert B.L.M.: The Parc Quarry at Etrœungt in Avesnois (Upper Devonian) 94
Senegal
Sarr R. and Ngom P.M.: The Diana Malari Site in the northern Bové basin (Devonian) 96
German translation of the IGCP 596 project summary 99
(Suttner T.J. and Königshof P.)
Austria
Suttner T.J. and Kido E.: The Kirchfidisch Quarry in southern Burgenland (Lower Devonian) 100
Suttner T.J. and Kido E.: The Valentin Valley in the Carnic Alps (Lower Devonian) 102
Kido E. and Suttner T.J.: The section at Mount Plabutsch in the Graz Palaeozoic (Middle Devonian) 104
Hubmann B. and Messner F.: The section at the Weisse Wand in the Graz Palaeozoic (Middle Devonian) 106
Kido E. and Suttner T.J.: The section at Mount Krone in the Carnic Alps (Pennsylvanian) 108
Germany
De Baets K., Klug C. and Poschmann M.: The Hunsrück slate in the Rhenish Massif (Lower Devonian) 110
Königshof P.: The sequence of the Lahn-Dill area in the Rhenish Massif (Middle to Upper Devonian) 112
Linnemann U.: The Bohlen section at Obernitz in the Saxo-Thuringian Zone (Devonian to Carboniferous) 114
Hartkopf-Fröder C.: Wetlands in the Ruhr district (Pennsylvanian) 116
India
Hindi translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Bhargava O.N.) 119
Bhargava O.N. and Draganits E.: The sedimentary sequence of the Tethyan Himalaya (Devonian) 120
Italy
Italian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Corriga M.G. and Corradini C.) 123
Corriga M.G., Corradini C. and Mossoni A.: The “Amphipora Limestone” at Mount Zermula in the Carnic Alps (Middle Devonian) 124
Simonetto L. and Corradini C.: The Rio del Museo section at Cason di Lanza, Carnic Alps (Pennsylvanian) 126
Scanu G.G., Corriga M.G., Pillola G.L. and Corradini C.: The mining area near Iglesias in southwestern Sardinia (Pennsylvanian) 128
Japan
Japanese translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Kido E., Kurihara T. and Tsukada K.) 131
Kurihara T.: The section in the Hikoroichi area of the South Kitakami Belt (Lower to Middle Devonian) 132
Tsukada K. and Manchuk N.: The section in the Fukuji-Hongo-Furukawa area of the Hida Gaien belt (Devonian to Carboniferous) 134
Higa K. and Nagai K.: The Akiyoshi Limestone of the Akiyoshi Accretionary Terrane (Carboniferous to Permian) 136
Latvia
Latvian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.) 139
Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.: The Liepa Clay Pit in northern Latvia (Middle Devonian) 140
Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.: The Remine Quarry in central Latvia (Upper Devonian) 142
Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.: The Salaspils Quarry in central Latvia (Upper Devonian) 144
Lukševics E. and Stinkulis G.: The Pavari Site at the Ciecere River, south-western Latvia (Upper Devonian) 146
Lithuania
Lithuanian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Lazauskiene J.) 149
Lazauskiene J., Baliukevicius A.: The Petrašiunai Quarry at the Pakruojis district (Devonian) 150
Malaysia
Malaysian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Meor H.A.H.) 153
Hunter A.W., Bashardin A. and Meor H.A.H.: The Pulau Langgun section in the north-western Terrain (Upper Devonian) 154
Mongolia
Mongolian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Sersmaa G.) 157
Sersmaa G., Ariunchimeg Ya., Kido E., Suttner T.J., Waters J.A., Atwood J.W. and Webster G.D.: The Samnuuruul Formation section of the Baruunhuurai Terrane (Upper Devonian) 158
Ariunchimeg Ya.: The section at Hoshoot of the Khovd Terrane (Pennsylvanian) 160
Iran
Persian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Sardar Abadi M.) 163
Bahrami A. and Corradini C.: The Ghale-Kalaghu section in the Shotori Range (Devonian to Carboniferous) 164
Sardar Abadi M., Da Silva A.C. and Mossadegh H.: The Shahmirzad section in the Alborz Mountains (Mississippian) 166
Poland
Polish translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Racki G.) 169
Narkiewicz K. and Narkiewicz M.: The Zachelmie Quarry in the western Holy Cross Mountains (Middle Devonian) 170
Racki G.: The Kowala Quarry near Kielce in the Holy Cross Mountains (Upper Devonian) 172
Wójcik K.: The Ostrówka Quarry in the Holy Cross Mountains (Upper Devonian) 174
Skompski S.: The Ostrówka Quarry in the Holy Cross Mountains (Mississippian) 176
Skompski S.: The Raclawka Valley in the Cracow Region (Mississippian) 178
Russia
Russian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Izokh N.G. and Obut O.T.) 181
Artyushkova O.V. and Mavrinskaya T.M.: The outcrop at the Belaya River in the Southern Urals (Lower Devonian) 182
Artyushkova O.V. and Kulagina E.I.: The Irendyk Range in the Southern Urals (Upper Devonian) 184
Artyushkova O.V. and Tagarieva R.Ch.: The Ryauzyak section in the Southern Urals (Upper Devonian) 186
Izokh N.G. and Obut O.T.: The outcrop near Razdol’noe Village in the Rudny Altai (Upper Devonian) 188
Kulagina E.I. and Pazukhin V.N.: The Sikaza section in the Southern Urals (Mississippian) 190
Kulagina E.I. and Nikolaeva S.V.: The Kugarchi section in the Zilair Zone of the Southern Urals (Mississippian) 192
Kulagina E.I. and Nikolaeva S.V.: The Bashkirian stratotype at Yuryuzan River in the Southern Urals (Pennsylvanian) 194
Slovenia
Slovenian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Novak M.) 197
Novak M.: The section at Dovžan Gorge in the Southern Karavanke Mountains (Pennsylvanian) 198
Kolar-Jurkovšek T. and Jurkovšek B.: The outcrop at Ljubljana Castle Hill (Pennsylvanian) 200
Spanish translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Valenzuela-Rios J.I. and Liao J.-C.) 203
Argentina
Cingolani C.A., Uriz N.J., Manassero M.J. and Morel E.M.: The section near Uspallata-Caracoles de Villavicencio, Precordillera (Lower Devonian) 204
Siccardi A., Uriz N.J., Cingolani C.A. and Morel E.M.: The section of the Sierra de la Ventana Range (Middle Devonian) 206
Amenábar C.R.: The Chinguillos Group east of Blanco River in the Western Precordillera (Middle Devonian) 208
Amenábar C.R.: The section in the Rio Blanco Basin of the Western Precordillera (Upper Devonian to Mississippian) 210
Spain
Valenzuela-Rios J.I. and Liao J.-C.: The Compte-I section in the Central Pyrenees (Lower Devonian) 212
Liao J.-C. and Valenzuela-Rios J.I.: The Renanué section in the Central Pyrenees (Middle to Upper Devonian) 214
Uruguay
Uriz N.J., Siccardi A., Portillo N., Cingolani C. and Blanco G.: The outcrop near the town of Blanquillo, Paraná Basin (Lower Devonian) 216
Thailand
Thai translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Charoentitirat T., Nantasin P. and Sardsud A.) 219
Sardsud A., Königshof P. and Charoentitirat T.: The Mae Sariang section in northwestern Thailand (Upper Devonian) 220
Turkey
Turkish translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Yalçin M.N.) 223
Yalçin M.N.: The sequence of the Arabian Plate and the Taurids (Devonian) 224
Yalçin M.N.: The sequence of the Pontids (Devonian) 226
Ukraine
Ukrainian translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Grytsenko V.) 229
Grytsenko V.: The limestone quarry near Dzvenigorod Village in the Dniester River area (Upper Silurian to Lower Devonian) 230
Grytsenko V.: The outcrop near Khoudykivtsy Village in the Dniester River area (Lower Devonian) 232
Grytsenko V.: The outcrop near Nyrkiv Village in the Dniester area (Lower Devonian) 234
Vietnam
Vietnamese translation of the IGCP 596 project summary (Ta Hoa P.) 237
Doan Nhat T. and Ta Hoa P.: The Lung Cu: Ma Le section of the Dong Van Karst Plateau (Lower Devonian) 238
Doan Nhat T., Ta Hoa P. and Königshof P.: The section on Cát Bà Island (Mississippian) 240
Appendix 243
Recommended Literature 244
Figure captions 252
Authors 258
Acknowledgements 261