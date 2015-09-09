Innovative Strategies and Policies for Soil Conservation

Soils are the basis of human existence by being the substrate for food and crop production. Soils hovever, are increasingly threatened by degradation, pollution, erosion, loss of organic matter, salinization and other processes that render them unuseable for crop and food production.
Soil degradation is not only a national problem, its effects straddle national boundaries by having an impact on water quality and soil contamination even in neighboring countries
The 25 peer-reviewed papers of this volume contain a variety of interesting papers presented at the 6th ESSC Congress on soil protection and preservation measures and discuss the following topics:
1. Policies and strategies for soil protection.
2. Impact on forest fires on natural resources and cultural heritage.
3. Sustainable management of wet- and drylands.
4. Soil and water management under conditions of global climatic change.
5. Conservation and management of soil biodiversity.
6. Restoration and remediation of degraded lands.
7. Education in soil conservation and public awareness.
The papers of this volume have and are generating innovative ideas to efficiently and effectively develop and implement new strategies and policies for soil conservation.
The compilation is a valuable resource for policy-makers, NGOs, researchers and educators by assisting them to develop a series of innovative measures and modern strategies for soil conservation.
Table of Contents
N.J. Yassoglou: A Critique of Strategies and Policies for Soil Conservation through the Centuries 1
E.A.C. Costantini, I. De Meo, M. Fantappie, F. Guaitoli and M.G. Matranga: Using a Spatial Data Infrastructure in Land Planning and Application of Soil Protection Measures: A Case Study in Sicily 11
J. Krasa, T. Dostal, P. Rosendorf, J. Borovec and J. Hejzlar:
Modelling Sediment and Phosphorus Loads in Reservoirs in the
Czech Republic 21
J. Kwiatkowska-Malina:
The Comparison of Structure of the Humic Acids from Soil Amended with
Diverse Sources of Organic Matter using the Electron Paramagnetic
Resonance (EPR) Technique 35
Ivan Novotny, Vera Vahova, Jana Smolikova, Hana Kristenova and Ivana Pirkova: Soil Conservation in the Czech Republic and Implementation of DZES5 requirements 42
A. Tsitouras, M. Toulios and L. Toulios:
Merging Analogue and Digital Soil Survey Reports and Maps in Thessaly (Greece) 50
J.L. Rubio, E. Gimeno-Garcia, J. Campo, O. Gonzdez-Pelayo and V. Andreu:
Impact of Repeated Fires on Soil Properties in a Mediterranean
Shrubland: The Case-Study at La Concordia Experimental Station
(Valencia, Spain) 60
C.R. Antunes and M.A. Coutinho:
Modelling Water Balance and Erosion in Agro-Forestry: Water
Retention in Tree and Bush Canopies 70
T. La Mantia, A. Novara, L. Gristina, S. Pasta and J. Riihl:
Effect of Afforestation on Soil Carbon and Nitrogen Content on a
Mediterranean Island (Lampedusa, Italy) 79
A.M. Agustsdottir, S. Runolfsson and P. Petursdottir:
Icelandic Soil Conservation in the European Context: Laws, Policies
and Approaches 91
K. Miksikova, P. Rosendorf K. Vrana and T. Dostal:
Fishponds during Harvesting and Manipulation - A Source or a Trap for
Sediment and Phosphorus? 100
A. Panagopoulos, Ch. Domakinis, G. Arampatzis, A. Charoulis,
I. Vrouhakis and A. Panoras:
Seasonal variations of Aquifer Intrinsic Vulnerability in an
Intensively Cultivated Vulnerable Basin in Greece 118
Teodor Rusu, David Weiindorf, Beatricx Juarice Haggard,
Paula Ioana Moraru and Maria Lucia Sopterean:
Soil Temperature and Moisture Monitoring and Recommendations on the
Optimum Sowing Period for the Main Crops on the Transylvanian Plain
134
C. Noulas, I. Alexiou, T. Karyotis, J.M. Herrera and M. Toulios:
Relationship between the ‘Isotope Dilution‘ and the ‘Difference’
Methods for Assessing Fertilizer Nitrogen Recovery Efficiency 143
B. Muziková, R. Nolz, H. Stredova, F. Chuchma and M. Stastna:
Simulated and Measured Water Balance: Validation of the Model using
Lysimeter Data 154
P. Panagos, I. Diafas, S. Jeffery, C. Gardi and L. Montanarella:
Soil Biodiversity: Threats, Economics and Policy 164
A.M. Conte e Castro, C.J. Alcides Gomes, M.S. Marchione, E. Meneghel Rando,O. Sato and K.H. dos Santos:
Effects of Poultry Litter as a Source of Organic Matter and Effects on
Soil Physical Properties under Tillage and No Tillage Systems in
Brazil 174
M.S. Marchione, A.M. Conte e Castro, C.J. Alcides Gomes and K.H. dos Santos: Physical Attributes of the Soil in Different Years of Sugar Cane Plantation in Brazil 185
N. Misopolinos, V. Takavakoglou, G. Bilas and G. Zalidis:
Challenges and Opportunities in the Degradation and Remediation of
Mediterranean Soils: Focus on Climate Change and Salt Affected Areas 193
Asha Kelay, Craig D. Williams and Michael A. Fullen:
Remediation of Oil Spills using Zeolites 199
J. Konecna, J. Podhrazska, F. Toman and J. Prazan:
Land Consolidation as an Opportunity for Soil and Water Conservation
in the Czech Republic 210
S. Theocharopoulos, A. Charoulis, V. Epitropou, K. Karatzas, C. Kolovos,
L. Vavoulidoii and D. Arapakis:
Development of a GEOPORTAL in Greece to Offer Access to Multilingual
Soil Data to European Citizens for Soil Conservation Practises 216
D. Daravinga and L. Stylianou:
Sustainable Land Management: Educational Activities Implemented by the
Centre of Education for Environment and Sustainability, Naoussa,
Greece 226
V. Iakovoglou, P. Kostopoulou and K. Radoglou:
The Effect of Soil Substrate and Volume on Pine Seedlings 238
M. Pulido-Moncada, D. Gabriels, J.C. Rey, K. De Beuf S. Sleutel, S. De
Neve and D. Lobo:
Soil Quality Indicators of Soil Surface Degradation Risks of Loamy
Soils under Conventional Tillage in Venezuela 250