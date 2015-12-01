cover

Task Force: Soil Matters

Solutions Under Foot

Ed.: Stephen Nortcliff

2015. 154 pages, 37 figures, 10 tables, Catena ISBN 978-3-923381-63-0, US-ISBN 978-1-59326-268-6, 17x24cm, 400 g
Language: English

(GeoEcology essay)

ISBN 978-3-510-65392-8, paperback, price: 14.90 €

in stock and ready to ship

Order form

BibTeX file

Flyer

 View Download

Keywords

soil varietysoil functionssoil protectionimportance

Contents

Synopsis top ↑

In order to appreciate the diversity, functions and relevance of soils and to devise plans for future activities and research with regard to soils, a current "state of affairs" must be defined.

Task Force: Soil matters: Solutions Under Foot does just that by portraying and discussing our current understanding of the state, the role and importance of soils, from the viewpoints of agriculture, society and soil science.

Edited on behalf of the International Union of Soil Sciences, thirty two short contributions highlight six key aspects of soils: soils as part of our (planetary) environment, threats to soils (erosion and anthropogenic abuse), the importance of soils as a carbon reservoir and source of biological diversity, soils and land use aspects, among them human health, the value we attribute to soils as an "asset" and finally, societal aspects of soils and landscapes they form.

In the process of discussing these six key aspects, current problems are identified and addressed and approaches to their solutions (the Solutions Under Foot of the title) are pointed out, as are outlooks on future developments and soil related research visible as silver linings on the horizon.

The book addresses parties interested in understanding the variety in terrestrial soils (the interested public, majors and minors of soil-, agricultural and environmental science) and the important functions and services soils provide to both individuals and society as a whole.

Short, carefully edited, very readable contributions of this volume also feature further references allowing the reader to delve more deeply into the respective subjects.

Table of Contents top ↑

Section 1: Introduction 1
1.1 Stephen Nortcliff
Soil Matters 1
Section 2: Soils and the Environment 4
2.1 Karl Stahr Soils of the World 4
2.2 Peter Finke Soil and Landscape 8
2.3 Mary Beth Kirkham The Soil Water Cycle 11
2.4 Charles Tarnocai Soil and Permafrost 17
2.5 Kazuyuki Inubushi Soil and Wetland (including paddy) 20
2.5 HP. Blume and H. Fleige:Extraterrestrial Soils 22
Section 3: Soil Threats 28
3.1 Rainer Horn Soil Compaction and Consequences of Soil Deformation on Changes in Soil Functions 28
3.2 Mark Kibblewhite Soil Contamination 33
3.3 Rattan Lal Soil Erosion 39
3.4 Jean Louis Morel, Wolfgang Burghardt and Gan-Lin Zhang Soils and Urban, Industrial, Traffic, Mining and Military Areas (SUIMAs) 49
3.5 Sigbert Huber and Gundula Prokop Soil Sealing 55
3.6 Charles W. Rice Soils and Climate Change 61
Section 4: Soil Carbon and Biodiversity 64
4.1 Rattan Lal Soil Carbon 64
4.2 Guénola Pérès and Claire Chenu Soils and Biodiversity 70
Section 5: Soil and Land Use 73
5.1 Roger S. Swift Soil and Fertiliser Resources: Will they Meet Future Needs? 73
5.2 Scott X. Chang Soils and Plant Nutrition 77
5.3 Flâvio A.O. Camargo and Segundo Uriquiaga Soil Nitrogen 82
5.4 Ganga M. Hettiarachchi Soil and Human Health 87
5.5 Michael Englisch Soils and Forestry 92
5.6 Edoardo A.C. Costantini Soil and Wine 96
5.7 Ivan Vasenev Soil and Land Use Planning 100
Section 6: Do we Value Soil? 105
6.1 David A. Robinson Soils and Ecosystem Services 105
6.2 Sung Chul Kim, Su-Jung Kim and Jae E. Yang Soil Value 112
6.3 Arwyn Jones Giving Soils a Voice: Encouraging Awareness through Societal Engagement and Education 115
Section 7: Soil and Society 121
7.1 Christian Feller and Nikola Patzel Soil between Nature and Culture 121
7.2 Winfried E.H. Blum Soil and Religion 127
7.3 Verena Winiwarter Soils and History 130
7.4 David L. Dent Soil as Heritage 135
7.5 Alexandra Regan Toland and Jay Stratton Noller Soil Matters to Artists: An Overview of Artistic Activities in the International Year of Soils 141
7.6 Cristine Carole Muggler Soil and Education 147
Section 8: The International Year of Soils 151
8.1 Stephen Nortcliff, Winfried E.H. Blum and Irb Kheoruenromne
World Soil Day and the International Year of Soils 151