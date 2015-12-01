Task Force: Soil Matters

Soils form a thin veneer at the Earth’s surface, ranging in thickness from a few centimetres to a few metres in a few tropical environments. An important characteristic of this soil cover is that it varies from place to place, in some cases these changes are rapid over short distances in other places the changes are gradual over 10s of metres or greater distances. This diversity plays a key role in the manner in which soils interact with and influence other environmental components. It is important that we understand the nature and pattern of soils at the Earth’s surface. We must understand what we have and where it is!

Section 1: Introduction 1

1.1 Stephen Nortcliff

Soil Matters 1

Section 2: Soils and the Environment 4

2.1 Karl Stahr

Soils of the World 4

2.2 Peter Finke

Soil and Landscape 8

2.3 Mary Beth Kirkham

The Soil Water Cycle 11

2.4 Charles Tarnocai

Soil and Permafrost 17

2.5 Kazuyuki Inubushi

Soil and Wetland (including paddy) 20

2.5 FI.-P. Blume and H. Fleige

Extraterrestrial Soils 22

Section 3: Soil Threats 28

3.1 Rainer Horn

Soil Compaction and Consequences of Soil Deformation on

Changes in Soil Functions 28

3.2 Mark Kibblewhite

Soil Contamination 33

3.3 Rattan Lai

Soil Erosion 39

3.4 Jean Louis Morel, Wolfgang Burghardt and Gan-Lin Zhang Soils and Urban, Industrial, Traffic, Mining and Military

Areas (SUIMAs) 49

3.5 Sigbert Huber and Gundula Prokop

Soil Sealing 55

3.6 Charles W. Rice

Soils and Climate Change 61

Section 4: Soil Carbon and Biodiversity 64

4.1 Rattan Lai

Soil Carbon 64

4.2 Guénola Pérès and Claire Chenu

Soils and Biodiversity 70

Section 5: Soil and Land Use 73

5.1 Roger S. Swift

Soil and Fertiliser Resources: Will they Meet Future Needs? 73

5.2 Scott X. Chang

Soils and Plant Nutrition 77

5.3 Flâvio A.O. Camargo and Segundo Uriquiaga

Soil Nitrogen 82

5.4 Ganga M. Hettiarachchi

Soil and Human Health 87

5.5 Michael Englisch

Soils and Forestry 92

5.6 Edoardo A.C. Costantini

Soil and Wine 96

5.7 Ivan Vasenev

Soil and Land Use Planning 100

Section 6: Do we Value Soil? 105

6.1 David A. Robinson

Soils and Ecosystem Services 105

6.2 Sung Chul Kim, Su-Jung Kim and Jae E. Yang

Soil Value 112

6.3 Arwyn Jones

Giving Soils a Voice: Encouraging Awareness through Societal Engagement and Education 115

Section 7: Soil and Society 121

7.1 Christian Feller and Nikola Patzel

Soil between Nature and Culture 121

7.2 Winfried E.H. Blum

Soil and Religion 127

7.3 Verena Winiwarter

Soils and History 130

7.4 David L. Dent

Soil as Heritage 135

7.5 Alexandra Regan Toland and Jay Stratton Noller

Soil Matters to Artists: An Overview of Artistic Activities in the International Year of Soils 141

7.6 Cristine Carole Muggier

Soil and Education 147

Section 8: The International Year of Soils 151

8.1 Stephen Nortcliff, Winfried E.H. Blum and Irb Kheoruenromne

World Soil Day and the International Year of Soils 151