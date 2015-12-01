Task Force: Soil Matters

Soils form a thin veneer at the Earth’s surface, ranging in thickness
from a few centimetres to a few metres in a few tropical
environments. An important characteristic of this soil cover is that
it varies from place to place, in some cases these changes are rapid
over short distances in other places the changes are gradual over 10s
of metres or greater distances. This diversity plays a key role in the
manner in which soils interact with and influence other environmental
components. It is important that we understand the nature and pattern
of soils at the Earth’s surface. We must understand what we have and
where it is!
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction 1
1.1 Stephen Nortcliff
Soil Matters 1
Section 2: Soils and the Environment 4
2.1 Karl Stahr
Soils of the World 4
2.2 Peter Finke
Soil and Landscape 8
2.3 Mary Beth Kirkham
The Soil Water Cycle 11
2.4 Charles Tarnocai
Soil and Permafrost 17
2.5 Kazuyuki Inubushi
Soil and Wetland (including paddy) 20
2.5 FI.-P. Blume and H. Fleige
Extraterrestrial Soils 22
Section 3: Soil Threats 28
3.1 Rainer Horn
Soil Compaction and Consequences of Soil Deformation on
Changes in Soil Functions 28
3.2 Mark Kibblewhite
Soil Contamination 33
3.3 Rattan Lai
Soil Erosion 39
3.4 Jean Louis Morel, Wolfgang Burghardt and Gan-Lin Zhang Soils and Urban, Industrial, Traffic, Mining and Military
Areas (SUIMAs) 49
3.5 Sigbert Huber and Gundula Prokop
Soil Sealing 55
3.6 Charles W. Rice
Soils and Climate Change 61
Section 4: Soil Carbon and Biodiversity 64
4.1 Rattan Lai
Soil Carbon 64
4.2 Guénola Pérès and Claire Chenu
Soils and Biodiversity 70
Section 5: Soil and Land Use 73
5.1 Roger S. Swift
Soil and Fertiliser Resources: Will they Meet Future Needs? 73
5.2 Scott X. Chang
Soils and Plant Nutrition 77
5.3 Flâvio A.O. Camargo and Segundo Uriquiaga
Soil Nitrogen 82
5.4 Ganga M. Hettiarachchi
Soil and Human Health 87
5.5 Michael Englisch
Soils and Forestry 92
5.6 Edoardo A.C. Costantini
Soil and Wine 96
5.7 Ivan Vasenev
Soil and Land Use Planning 100
Section 6: Do we Value Soil? 105
6.1 David A. Robinson
Soils and Ecosystem Services 105
6.2 Sung Chul Kim, Su-Jung Kim and Jae E. Yang
Soil Value 112
6.3 Arwyn Jones
Giving Soils a Voice: Encouraging Awareness through Societal Engagement and Education 115
Section 7: Soil and Society 121
7.1 Christian Feller and Nikola Patzel
Soil between Nature and Culture 121
7.2 Winfried E.H. Blum
Soil and Religion 127
7.3 Verena Winiwarter
Soils and History 130
7.4 David L. Dent
Soil as Heritage 135
7.5 Alexandra Regan Toland and Jay Stratton Noller
Soil Matters to Artists: An Overview of Artistic Activities in the International Year of Soils 141
7.6 Cristine Carole Muggier
Soil and Education 147
Section 8: The International Year of Soils 151
8.1 Stephen Nortcliff, Winfried E.H. Blum and Irb Kheoruenromne
World Soil Day and the International Year of Soils 151