As the proportion of people living in urban areas has been and still
is increasing, Soils within Cities: Global approaches to their
sustainable management undertakes to shed light on the role and
importance of soils in cities, and stresses the need to consider and
manage this unique component of the urban ecosystem on our way to
build sustainable cities.
Edited on behalf of the International Union of Soil Sciences, this
book is the result of a joint effort of the international SUITMA
(Soils of the Urban, Traffic, Mining and Military Areas) working group
of IUSS.
Thirty-four short contributions comprehensively highlight key aspects
and characteristics of soils of the urban ecosystem and the problems
and challenges associated with them.
The authors lay out the fundamentals of soil science applied to
anthropized environments (environments degraded by human activity),
including composition, properties, and functions of soils of the urban
environment, their pedogenic evolution, classification and mapping.
Furthermore, contributions present examples of actual urban soil
surveys conducted in the US, Poland, Germany and Russia. Approaches to
managing soils of the urban environment with focus on brownfields,
soil sealing and urban agriculture, and the management of soil sealing
are described.
A separate chapter is dedicated to the ecosystem services urban soils
can provide, including sustaining and controlling water quality and
quantity, providing C and P storage capacity, supporting biodiversity,
pollution problems, and pointing out ecosystem services that even
contaminated industrial and mine soils are able to provide.
“Soils within Cities” is aimed at expanding our view of soils of our
planet, and having them taken into consideration for human
well-being. It provides city planners and managers with a special
reference that can serve to offer citizens a better life in the long
run.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 The challenges for soils in the urban environment (J.L. Morel,
W. Burghardt,K.-H.J. Kim)
1.2 Activities of SUITMA: from origin to future (W. Burghardt,
J.L. Morel, S.A. Tahoun, G.-L. Zhang, R.K. Shaw, A. Boularbah,
P. Charzyński, C. Siebe, K.-H.J. Kim)
2 Composition, properties, and functions of soils in the urban
environment
2.1 Main characteristics of urban soils (W. Burghardt)
2.2 Anthropogenic soil criteria, identification and classification of
human-altered and human-transported materials (R.L. Riddle,
M.J. Levin)
2.3 Urban soils contamination (S. Norra, Z. Cheng)
2.4 Functions of soils in the urban environment (A. Greinert)
2.5 Heat transfer in urban soils (M. Watanabe, S. Miyajima)
2.6 Hydraulic properties of urban soils (R. Horn, H. Fleige,
I. Zimmermann, J. Doerner)
3 Pedogenic evolution of urban soils
.
3.1 Pedogenic processes in soils of urban, industrial, traffic,
mining and military areas (H. Huot, G. Séré, L. Vidal-Beaudet,
S. Leguédois, C. Schwartz, F. Watteau, J.L. Morel)
3.2 Specific properties of soils underneath pavement construction
(M. Kawahigashi)
3.3 Micropedology of SUITMAs (F. Watteau, G. Séré, H. Huot,
J.-C. Begin, C. Schwartz, R. Qiu, J.L. Morel)
4 Classification of urban soils (P. Charzyński, J.M. Galbraith,
C. Kabała, D. Kühn, T.V. Prokofeva, V.I. Vasenev)
5 Urban soil surveys
5.1 The case of the New York City Soil Survey Program, United States
(R.K. Shaw, J.T. Isleib)
5.2 The case of Germany (L. Makowsky, J. Schneider)
5.3 The case of Toruń, Poland (P. Charzyński, P. Hulisz)
5.4 The case of Moscow, Russia (T.V. Prokof’eva, I.A. Martynenko)
6 The management of soils in the urban environment
6.1 Soils in Green Infrastructure (P. Mankiewicz, T. Morin, Z. Cheng)
6.2 Waste capping systems processes and consequences for the long term
impermeability (St. Beck-Broichsitter, H. Fleige, R. Horn)
6.3 Pedological Engineering for Brownfield reclamation (G. Séré,
C. Schwartz, J. Cortet, S. Guimont, F. Watteau, M.-O. Simonnot,
J.L. Morel)
6.4 Using wastes for fertile urban soil construction – The French
Research Project SITERRE (L. Vidal-Beaudet, P. Cannavo, Ch. Schwartz,
G. Séré, B. Béchet, M. Legret, P.-E. Peyneau, P. Bataillard,
S. Coussy, O. Damas)
7 Soil sealing ways, constraints, benefits and management
(W. Burghardt)
8 Urban agriculture
8.1 Urban agriculture and food security (R. Lal)
8.2 Garden soils in industrial countries (C. Schwartz, S. Joimel,
P. Branchu, J.L. Morel, E.-D. Chenot, B. Béchet, J.N. Consalès)
8.3 Recovery of strategic metals from urban soils (M.-O. Simonnot,
B. Laubie, J. Mocellin, G. Mercier, J.-F. Blais, J.L. Morel)
9 Ecosystem services provided by soils
9.1 Urban soils are primary providers of ecosystem services
(J.L. Morel, K. Lorenz, C. Chenu, G. Séré)
9.2 Regulating services provided by urban soils
9.2.1 Carbon storage in urban soils (K. Lorenz, R.K. Shaw)
9.2.2 Urban soils as phosphorus reservoir (K.-H.J. Kim, T. Nehls,
C. Schwartz, J.L. Morel)
9.2.3 Biodiversity (A. Auclerc)
9.2.4 Ecosystem services provided by heavy metal contaminated soils in
China (K. Ding, Q. Wu, H. Wei, W. Yang, G. Séré, S. Wang,
G. Echevarria, Y. Tang, J. Tao, J.L. Morel, R. Qiu)
9.2.5 Pollution mitigation: natural attenuation of organic pollutants
(C. Leyval, A. Cébron, T. Beguiristain, P. Faure, S. Ouvrard)
9.3 Cultural services provided by urban soils
9.3.1 Devil in the sand – the case of Teufelsberg Berlin and cultural
ecosystem services provided by urban soils (G. Wessolek, A.R. Toland)
9.3.2 Microstructural pictures: a tour in the thickness of SUITMA
(F. Watteau, G. Sere, H. Huot, Ch. Schwartz, J.L. Morel)
10 Key initiatives on soil awareness by Global Soil Science
Communities: World Soil Day, International Year of Soils 2015 and
International Decade of Soils 2015–2024 (J. Yang, K.-H.J. Kim,
S. Huber, R. Horn)