Seismische Exploration für tiefe Geothermie

The manual for "Seismic Exploration for Deep Geothermal Energy" introduces the principles of seismic exploration applicable to the search for reservoirs for hydrothermal exploitation in Germany. Targets for hydrothermal exploitation in Germany are deep sedimentary systems which are best explored geophysically using seismic approaches. Very detailed mapping of underground structures is now possible thanks to the increasing use of three dimensional imaging techniques.

A presentation of the most important principles involved simplifies the understanding of seismic exploration and its findings. The planning and implementation of seismic surveys is a highly complex endeavor – this manual presents the main parameters and terminology. There are many data processing steps and interpretation techniques involved along the way from the acquisition of seismic data to the creation of a geological model. These aspects are presented in a comprehensible way in the seven chapters.

The first chapter of the manual presents the geologically suitable regions for hydrothermal exploitation in Germany. Chapters 2 and 3 look at the seismic principles and measurement systems. The next two chapters discuss the individual aspects involved in seismic surveying and seismic data processing. Chapter 6 provides an insight into the seismic interpretation methods, and looks at the differences in the highlighted regions. The final chapter gives an insight into the cost structures involved in seismic surveys, and the areas where savings are possible without compromising the quality standards.