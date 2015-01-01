Early Warning Systems for Natural Disaster Reduction

Introduction

Eugen Seibold: Natural Disasters and Early Warning 3

I Bringing Early Warning to the People

Chapter 1.1 Bringing Early Warning to the People -

Terry Jeggle: Public and Partnership Responsibilities for Early Warning 13

Chapter 1.2 Early Warning Systems for the Reduction

of Natural Disasters in China 15

Zhen-Yao Wang, Yuan-Chang Zheng & Ji-Xun Li

Chapter 1.3 The Human Factor in Early Warnings: Risk Perception

and Appropriate Communications 19

John Twigg

Chapter 1.4 Scientific Contributions to Effective Early Warning

in an Environmental Context 27

Alexander L. Alusa

Chapter 1.5 Natural Disaster Early Warning: The Role of NGOs 33

Monica Omulo

Chapter 1.6 Community Mobilisation for Early Warning

in the Philippines 37

Zenaida G. Delica

Chapter 1.7 Disaster Management and Cyclone Warning System

in Bangladesh 49

Monowar Hossain Akhand

II Early Warning and Public Communication

Chapter 2.1 Public Communication of Warnings 67

Edward M. Gross

Chapter 4.12 Short-Time Flood Forecast Methodology Using

a Hydro-Meteorological Risk Concept for Flood Plains 253

Boris I. Gartsman & Mark S. Karasyov

Chapter 4.13 Hydro-Meteorological Tools for Flood Protection

in River Basins 259

Gabriele Malitz & Thilo Günther

Chapter 4.14 Extreme Runoff Events in Small Catchments - the Need

for a Proper Modelling Strategy for Early Warning Systems 265

Dieter Gutknecht

Chapter 4.15 Using Real Time Data and a Flow Prediction Model

to Assist in the Operation of the Orange River 271

Kerry A. Fair, Ronnie S. McKenzie & Andrew R. Craig

Chapter 4.16 GISELE: A New Capability for Flash Flood Early Warnings

Over Garonne River Sub-Basins 277

Francois Helloco, Jean-Jacques Vidal & Jean-Luc Cheze

Chapter 4.17 The Passage of the y97 Flood Wave on the Lower Odra 283

Dorota Dybkowska-Stefek & Wolfgang Rosenthal

Chapter 4.18 The Oder River Flood in Summer 1997 from Brandenburg

Point of View 289

Hartmut Niesche

Chapter 4.19 Cultural and Political Obstacles to Accepting Early Warnings

of the Aral Sea Disaster 305

Wilfried Ahrens

Chapter 4.20 Early Warning Systems for the Detection and Response

to Severe Floods 311

William J. R. Alexander

IVc Early Warning Systems Related to Drought and Mitigation of Famine

Chapter 4.21 Prediction of African Rainfall and Household Food Security 319

Thomas E. Downing & Richard Washington

Chapter 4.22 Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture: Appropriate Technology and Institutional Development Challenges 337

Abdur Rashid

Chapter 4.23 Early Warning and Geography: Space, Time and User Needs

(Example from Famine Early Warning) 345

Charles Kelly

Chapter 4.24 Agrometeorological Information System for Mitigation

of the Effects of Drought in Hungary 351

Attila Bussay

Chapter 4.25 Early and Dynamic Warning:

An Integrated Approach to Drought Management 357

Bhu Var Ahan Narasimhan

IV Monitoring and Early Warnings Related to the El Nino Phenomenon

Chapter 4.26 Monitoring and Early Warning Systems Related

to the El-Nino Phenomenon - An Overview 367

Hartmut Grassl

Chapter 4.27 Towards Operational Prediction of El Nino

by a Coupled Ocean-Atmosphere Model 369

Hiroki Kondo

Chapter 4.28 Operational Seasonal Predictions in Australia 375

Grant Beard, Graham de Hoedt & Neil Plummer

Chapter 4.29 ECMWF Seasonal Forecasting System: Performance

and Evaluation 379

David Anderson & Tim Stockdale

IV Early Warning Systems for Severe Weather Phenomena in Mid and High Latitudes

Chapter 4.30 Services from the Norwegian Meteorological Institute Can Reduce the Effects of Disasters - Both Natural and Man-Made 393

Jorgen Saltbones & Ole Nielsen

Chapter 4.31 The Early Warning and Forecasting System (EWFS)

for the Reduction of Serious Atmosphere-Hydrosphere

Disasters 399

Ang-Sheng Wang

V Early Warning Systems for the Mitigation of Geological Hazards

Chapter 5.1 Early Warning Systems for Mitigation of Geological Hazards -

an Overview 405

Robert M. Hamilton

VI Early Warning Systems for Earthquakes

Chapter 5.2 Earthquake Early Warning Systems: Current Status

and Perspectives 409

Willy H. K. Lee & Juan Manuel Espinosa-Aranda

Chapter 5.3 Earthquake Disasters: Prediction, Prevention

and Early Warning 425

Cinna Lomnitz

Chapter 5.4 Towards an Earthquake Early Warning System

for the Megacity of Istanbul 433

Jochen Zschau, M. Isikara, O. Ergünay, M.N. Yalcin & Mustafa Erdik

Chapter 5.5 The Seismic Alert System in Mexico City

and the School Prevention Program 441

Juan Manuel Espinosa-Aranda, A. Jimenez, G. Ibarrola,

F. Alcantar, A. Aguilar, M. Inostroza, S. Maldonado &

R. Higareda

Chapter 5.6 Earthquake Early Warning System in Japan 447

Keiji Doi

Chapter 5.7 UrEDAS: The Early Warning System for Mitigation

of Disasters Caused by Earthquakes and Tsunamis 453

Jun Saita & Yutaka Nakamura

Chapter 5.8 On the Establishment of an Automatic Earthquake Information Broadcast System in Taiwan 461

Yih-Min Wu, Jen-Kung Chung, Chen-Chun Chen,

Nai-Chi Hsiao, Tzay-Chyn Shin, Yi-Ben Tsai &

Kai-Wen Kuo

Chapter 5.9 European Warning System 465

Francoise Tondre

Chapter 5.10 25 Seconds for Bucharest 471

Friedemann Wenzel, Mihnea C. Oncescu, Michael Baur, Frank Fiedrich & Constantin Ionescu

Chapter 5.11 Early Warning Success for the 1976 Tangshan Earthquake: a Best Practice Integrating Public Administration

and Science 479

Jeanne-Marie Col & Jean J. Chu

Chapter 5.12 Predictions and Social Response Capacities in Face

of the 1995 Menglian Earthquake (M=7.3): an Overview . . 481 Ronghui Lin

Chapter 5.13 Project of Creation of an Earthquake Early Warning System

for Armenia 487

S. Yu. Balassanian, Artak H. Martirossyan &

Valery G. Arzoumanian

Chapter 5.14 Can Plate Motion Surveys by GPS Measurements be Considered as an Alert System

in Earthquake Occurrence? 495

Abdelhakim Ayadi

Vb Early Warning Systems for Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Warnings

Chapter 5.15 Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Warnings 505

Robert I. Tilling

Chapter 5.16 Geochemical Monitoring on Merapi Volcano, Indonesia 511 Martin Zimmer & Joerg Erzinger

Chapter 5.17 Remote Sensing of Subglacial Eruptions in Iceland

and the Development of Related Warning Systems 515

Ulrich Münzer & Klaus Weber-Diefenbach

Chapter 5.18 Information and Warnings to Authorities and to the Public

About Seismic and Volcanic Hazards in Iceland 521

Ragnar Stefänsson

Chapter 5.19 The Merapi-Project - Interdisciplinary Monitoring of a High-Risk Volcano as a Basis

for an Early Warning System 527

Jochen Zschau, R. Sukhyar, M.A. Purbawinata, Birger-Gottfried Lühr & Malte Westerhaus

VII Early Warning Systems for Tsunami

Chapter 5.20 Early Warning Systems for Tsunami - an Overview 535

Michael E. Blackford

Chapter 5.21 Tsunami Warning System in Japan 537

Keiji Doi

Chapter 5.22 Advances in the Chilean Tsunami Warning System

and Application of the TIME Project to the Chilean Coast 543

Dante R. Gutierrez

Chapter 5.23 A Tsunami Warning System in the SW Aegean Sea,

Greece 549

Gerassimos A. Papadopoulos

VIII Early Warning Systems for Mountain Hazards

Chapter 5.24 Early Warning Systems Related to Mountain Hazards 555

Hans Kienholz

Chapter 5.25 Movement Studies to Forecast the Time of Breaking

off of Ice and Rock Masses 565

Matthias Wegmann, Martin Funk, Andre Flotron & Hansruedi Keusen

Chapter 5.26 Avalanche Warning Switzerland 2000 569

Tom Russi, Walter Ammann, Bernhard Brabec,

Michael Lehning & Roland Meister

Chapter 5.27 Monitoring the Conditions of Dangerous Lakes

in Uzbekistan and Contiguous Territories 579

Nicolay E. Gorelkin, V.E. Chub & Wilfried Ahrens

VI Early Warning Systems for Fire and Other Environmental Hazards

Chapter 6.1 The Contribution of the Global Fire Monitoring Center

(GFMC) for Early Warning and Management of Wildfires 585

Johann G. Goldammer, Georg Buchholz & Florian Resch

Chapter 6.2 Application of Logistic Models to Predict Human-Caused

Forest Fires in Siberia 593

Georg Buchholz, Johann G. Goldammer & David L. Martell

Chapter 6.3 The Use of Microsatellites in the Fight Against Pest Plagues 601

Frithjof Voss, Eckhardt Krabel & Udo Renner

Chapter 6.4 ECPC’s Global to Regional Fire Weather Forecast System 609

John Roads, Shyn-Chin Chen, Jack Ritchie, F. Fujioka, H. Juang & M. Kanamitsu

Chapter 6.5 Overview of Lightning Detectors: Their Role

in Risk Management of the Lightning Hazard 615

Richard Kithil

Chapter 6.6 Meteorology and Desert Locust: Experience

and Implementation of a Monitoring System 619

Brahim Ambar

Chapter 6.7 Early Warning Systems for Asteroid Impacts 625

Christian Gritzner

Chapter 6.8 Space-Borne Autonomous On-Board Recognition

of High Temperature Events 633

Dieter Oertel, B. Zhukov, Herbert Jahn, K. Briess & E. Lorenz

Chapter 6.9 Dedicated Earth Monitoring and Disaster Warning

Applications by Asia Pacific Advanced Network (APAN) 641

Haruhiro Fujita & Christopher Elvidge

Chapter 6.10 The Finnish Forest Fire Index Calculation System 645

Ari Venäläinen & Martti Heikinheimo

Chapter 6.11 Satellite-Based Forest Fire Detection and Automatic Alert

System - Pilot Experiment 649

Väinö Kelhä, Einar-Arne Herland & Anssi Lohi

VII Early Warning Systems for Rapid Damage Assessment and the Mitigation of Technological Hazards

Chapter 7.1 Technological Hazards 657

Peter Krejsa

Chapter 7.2 Early Warning Systems for Mitigation of Earthquake-Related

Technological Risks 675

Fumio Yamazaki

Chapter 7.3 A New Concept for the Earthquake Vulnerability Estimation

and its Application to the Early Warning System 693

Yutaka Nakamura

Chapter 7.4 Real-Time City Gas Network Damage Estimation System: SIGNAL 701

Yoshihisa Shimizu & K. Takahashi

Chapter 7.5 GPS Monitoring of Structures: Recent Advances 709

Mehmet Qelebi, Will Prescott, Ross Stein,

Ken Hudnut, Jeff Behr & Steve Wilson

Chapter 7.6 The Earthquake Early Warning System

of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant 715

Fridrikh Arakelyan & Hrahat Hakobyan

Chapter 7.7 Concept for Seismic Alarm and Monitoring

of Soviet-Designed Nuclear Power Plants 719

Lothar Griesser, M. Wieland & C. Kuendig

Chapter 7.8 Optimizing the Seismic Early Warning System

for the Tohoku Shinkansen 727

Daniele Veneziano & Achilleas G. Papadimitriou

VIII The Role of Satellite Techniques in Early Warning Systems: State-of-the-art and Perspectives

Chapter 8.1 Toward an Integrated Space Strategy

for Disaster Management 737

Helen M. Wood

Chapter 8.2 The Satellite Techniques in Early Warning Systems for Large Towns and Megacities 741

Yu. A. Kravtsov, Efim B. Kudashev, V.V. Golomolzin & M. A. Sharakhmanyan

Chapter 8.3 Monitoring Fires with European Remote Sensing Satellite,

ERS-2: The “Rush ATSR Fire Product” Demonstration 745

Alessandra Buongiorno, O. Arino & C. Zehner

Chapter 8.4 Remote Sensing and GIS for Warning of Geological Hazards:

Application in Vietnam 753

Phan Trong Trinh

Chapter 8.5 The SAF Concept: European Networked Approach for Organising the Generation of Products Based

on Satellite Data 763

W. Benesch, J. Kerkmann, Helmut Neumeister & Y. Trehin

Chapter 8.6 Use of Advanced Earth Observation Capabilities for Disaster

Management - The Example of the Oder Flood 1997 769

Wolfgang Steinborn & Thomas Ruwwe

Chapter 8.7 The Use of NOAA/AVHRR Data for Flood Disaster

Monitoring in the Mekong River Delta 781

Minh Hien Hoang

IX Special Problems of Early Warning Systems for Developing Countries and Small Island States

Chapter 9.1 An Early Warning System for Use in Developing Countries

and Small Island States 791

Adigun Ade Abiodun & Victor Kotelnikov

Chapter 9.2 Small Island States and Early Warning Systems 797

Cyril E. Berridge

Chapter 9.3 Tropical Cyclone Warnings and the Factors that Influence

Response: The Trinidad and Tobago Experience 801

Steve R. Pollonais

Chapter 9.4 Special Problems Faced by Sri Lanka as a Small Island

State with Regard to Early Warning Systems for Cyclonic

Storms 807

Prabhath Patabendi

Chapter 9.5 Transferring Flood Warning Technology

to Vulnerable Communities in Jamaica 811

Barbara E. Carby

X Future Technology Needs, Accessibility and Affordability of Early Warning Systems

Chapter 10.1 Technical Requirements for Early Warning Systems 817

Hans Secher Schmidt

Officers List 823

Author Index 827

Subject Index