Syllabus of Plant Families - A. Engler's Syllabus der Pflanzenfamilien Part 2/1:
Photoautotrophic eukaryotic Algae

Glaucocystophyta, Cryptophyta, Dinophyta/Dinozoa, Haptophyta, Heterokontophyta/Ochrophyta, Chlorarachniophyta/Cercozoa, Euglenophyta/Euglenozoa, Chlorophyta, Streptophyta p.p.

Ed.: Wolfgang Frey

2015. X, 324 pages, 67 figures, 17x25cm, 930 g
Language: English

ISBN 978-3-443-01083-6, bound, price: 89.00 €

Systematicsfreshwater algaemolecular phylogenyphycology

Part 2/1 of Engler's Syllabus of Plant Families - Photoautotrophic eukaryotic Algae* (except Rhodobionta) [Glaucocystophyta, Cryptophyta, Dinophyta/Dinozoa, Haptophyta, Heterokontophyta/Ochrophyta, Chlorarachniophyta/Cercozoa, Euglenophyta/Euglenozoa, Chlorophyta, Streptophyta p.p.] provides a thorough treatise of the world-wide morphological and molecular diversity of the photoautotrophic eukaryotic Algae (The Rhodobionta will be treated in Part 2/2).
Recent DNA sequence data and advances in phylogenetic analysis brought tremendous changes to the interpretation of evolutionary relationships in every taxonomic rank, even in the lowermost plant groups. As in Part 1/1 (Blue-green Algae, Myxomycetes and Myxomycete-like organisms, Phytoparasitic protists, Heterotrophic Heterokontobionta and Fungi p.p.) and Part 3 of the Syllabus (Bryophytes and seedless Vascular Plants) the authors followed the tradition of A. Engler with morphological-anatomical data, but are now incorporating the results from molecular phylogenies. This up-to-date overview of the photoautotrophic eukaryotic Algae will be of service in the reference literature for a long time.

*Included are heterotrophic genera, e.g., species of dinoflagellates and euglenids.

Engler's Syllabus of Plant Families has since its first publication in 1887 aimed to provide both the researcher, and particularly the student with a concise survey of the plant kingdom as a whole, presenting all higher systematic units right down to families and genera of plants and fungi. In 1954, more than 60 years ago, the 12th edition of the well-known "Syllabus der Pflanzenfamilien" ("Syllabus of Plant Families"), set a standard.
Now, the completely restructured and revised 13th edition of Engler's Syllabus published in 5 parts and in English language for the first time also considers molecular data, which have only recently become available in order to provide an up-to-date evolutionary and systematic overview of the plant groups treated. In our "molecular times" there is a vitally important and growing need to preserve the knowledge of the entire range of diversity and biology of organisms for coming generations, as there is a decline in "classical" morphological and taxonomical expertise, especially for less popular (showy) groups of organisms. Accordingly, the 13th edition of Syllabus of Plant Families synthesizes both modern data and classical expertise, serving to educate future experts who will maintain our knowledge of the full range of Earth's biodiversity.
Syllabus of Plant Families is a mandatory reference for students, experts and researchers from all fields of biological sciences, particularly botany.

Abbreviations/Symbols IX
1 Introduction 1
2 Phototrophic eukaryotic Algae

Glaucocystophyta, Cryptophyta, Dinophyta/Dinozoa, Haptophyta, Heterokontophyta/
Ochrophyta, Chlorarachniophyta/Cercozoa, Euglenophyta/Euglenozoa, Chlorophyta,
Streptophyta p.p 2
3 Glaucobionta 4
Glaucocystophyta 4
Glaucocystophyceae 5
Rhodobionta (will be treated in Part 2/2)
Heterokontobionta p.p. (Autotrophic Heterokontobionta) 11
Introduction 11
Synopsis of classification of the Heterokontobionta p.p 12
4 Cryptophyta 22
Cryptophyceae 24
Goniomonadea 26
5 Dinophyta / Dinozoa (Dinoflagellata) 28
Perkinsea 29
Oxyrrhidophyceae 30
Ellobiophyceae 31
Syndiniophyceae 31
Noctiluciphyceae 33
Dinophyceae 34
6 Haptophyta 50
Pavlovophyceae 52
Coccolithophyceae 52
7 Heterokontophyta / Ochrophyta 61
Diatoms (Diatomeae, Bacillariophyceae s.l.) 64
Introduction 64
Coscinodiscophyceae 73
Mediophyceae 79
Fragilariophyceae 84
Bacillariophyceae 88
Other Heterokontophytes 103
Bolidophyceae 103
Dictyochophyceae 105
Pelagophyceae 107
Pinguiophyceae 109
Eustigmatophyceae 109
Picophagea 118
Synchromophyceae 118
Chrysophyceae 120
Raphidophyceae 127
Chrysomerophyceae 129
Aurearenophyceae 130
Phaeothamniophyceae 131
Xanthophyceae 132
Schizocladiophyceae 138
Phaeophyceae 139
Organisation type "Green Algae" 177
Introduction 177
8 Chlorarachniophyta/Cercozoa 178
Chlorarachniophyceae 179
9 Euglenophyta/Euglenozoa 182
Euglenophyceae 183
Chlorobionta ("Viridiplantae") 190
10 Chlorophyta 191
Nephroselmidophyceae 197
Mamiellophyceae 198
Prasinophyceae 199
Pedinophyceae 202
Chlorodendrophyceae 202
Trebouxiophyceae 203
Chlorophyceae 216
Ulvophyceae 247
Chlorophyta incertae sedis 281
Palmophyllales 281
11 Streptophyta p.p. 282
Mesostigmatophyceae 282
Chlorokybophyceae 283
Klebsormidiophyceae 283
Coleochaetophyceae 285
Zygnematophyceae 286
Charophyceae 294
Sources of Illustrations 301
Index to Taxa 302