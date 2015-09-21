cover
Syllabus of Plant Families - A. Engler's Syllabus der Pflanzenfamilien Part 4:

Pinopsida (Gynosperms) Magnoliopsida (Angiosperms) p.p.: Subclass Magnoliidae [Amborellanae to Magnolianae, Lilianae p.p. (Acorales to Asparagales)]. Orchidaceae

Ed.: Eberhard Fischer; Wolfgang Frey; Inge Theisen

2015. 13. edition, XI, 495 pages, 2 tables, 127 mostly coloured figures, 17x25cm, 1280 g
Language: English

ISBN 978-3-443-01087-4, bound, price: 139.00 €

Part 4 of Engler’s Syllabus of Plant Families – Pinopsida (Gymnosperms) and Magnoliopsida (Angiosperms) p.p.: Subclass Magnoliidae [Amborellanae to Magnolianae, Lilianae p.p. (Acorales to Asparagales)] provides a thorough treatise of the world-wide morphological and molecular diversity of the Gymnosperms and the first part of the Angiosperms [Magnoliidae: Amborellanae to Magnolianae, Lilianae p.p. (Acorales to Asparagales).]
The description of the Gymnosperms, including the extinct diversity, is the first synthesis of classical anatomical-morphological characters with modern molecular data, combined with the numerous new discoveries of fossils, especially from China, made during the last ten years.
The Angiosperms are the most diverse group of plants and form nearly 95% of the global vegetation from arctic tundra, resp. subantarctic vegetation formations, to tropical rainforests. There is actually no comprehensive survey covering all families and genera of angiosperms. Engler’s Syllabus is an attempt to fill this gap by covering all angiosperms in two volumes arranged according to the most recent phylogenetic system of APG III (2009). In this first volume (Part 4 of the Syllabus) all families and genera of Magnoliids are described. The monocotyledonous families are covered by the orders Acorales and Alismatales as well as all groups of Liliid orders and families (Petrosaviales, Dioscoreales, Pandanales, Liliales and Asparagales). The Orchidaceae are included with a fully revised and modern treatise, thus representing one of the two most species-rich families of plants. The remaining monocotyledonous groups (Arecales, Commelinales, Poales, Zingiberales and Dasypogonales) and the core eudicotyledons will be treated in Part 5 of the Syllabus of Plant Families. This up-to-date overview of the Pinopsida (Gymnosperms) and Magnoliopsida (Angiosperms) p.p. (Subclass Magnoliidae p.p.) will be of service in the reference literature for a long time.
Engler’s Syllabus of Plant Families has since its first publication in 1887 aimed to provide both the researcher, and particularly the student with a concise survey of the plant kingdom as a whole, presenting all higher systematic units right down to families and genera of plants and fungi. In 1954, more than 60 years ago, the 12th edition of the well-known „Syllabus der Pflanzenfamilien“ (“Syllabus of Plant Families”), set a standard.
Now, the completely restructured and revised 13th edition of Engler’s Syllabus published in 5 parts and in English language for the first time also considers molecular data, which have only recently become available in order to provide an up-to-date evolutionary and systematic overview of the plant groups treated.
In our “molecular times” there is a vitally important and growing need to preserve the knowledge of the entire range of diversity and biology of organisms for coming generations, as there is a decline in “classical” morphological and taxonomical expertise, especially for less popular (showy) groups of organisms.
Accordingly, the 13th edition of Syllabus of Plant Families synthesizes both modern data and classical expertise, serving to educate future experts who will maintain our knowledge of the full range of Earth’s biodiversity.
Syllabus of Plant Families is a mandatory reference for students, experts and researchers from all fi elds of biological sciences, particularly botany.

Book Review: Bull. Eurasian Dry Grassl. Group 29 (Dec. 2015) top ↑

The book under review is a new volume of the 13th edition of the “Syllabus of Plant Families”. It restart took place in 2009 after a long break from the part 3 “Bryophytes and seedless Vascular Plants”*. In 2012 it followed by Part 1/1 “Blue-green Algae, Myxomycetes and Myxomycete-like organisms, Phytoparasitic protists, Heterotrophic Heterokontobionta and Fungi p.p.” and in 2015 by Part 2/1 “Eukaryotic Algae [Glaucobionta, Heterokontobionta p.p., Chlorarachniophyta, Euglenophyta, Chlorophyta, Streptophyta p.p. (except Rhodobionta)]”.
The present volume contains detailed information of the world-wide morphological and molecular diversity of the Gymnosperms and the first part of the Angiosperms [Magnoliidae: Amborellanae to Magnolianae, Lilianaeq p.p. (Acorales to Asparagales).].
In describing the Gymnosperms, including a wide variety of extinct organisms, the classic anatomical and morphological data are supplemented with the results of modern molecular studies, as well as the numerous new discoveries of fossils made during the last decade.
With regard to the Angiosperms, Engler’s Syllabus is an attempt to provide comprehensive survey covering all families and genera of angiosperms in two volumes arranged according to the most recent phylogenetic system of APG III (2009). In this first volume (Part 4 of the Syllabus) all families and genera of Magnoliids are described. The monocotyledonous families are covered by the orders Acorales and Alismatales as well as all groups of Liliids orders and families (Petrosaviales, Dioscoreales, Pandanales, Liliales and Asparagales). It should be noted that the last two groups include a large number of rare and endangered species of the Eurasian grasslands, which attract special attention of researchers. Many taxonomic groups in the present system have undergone substantial revision. This is especially true for the Orchidaceae family, one of the two most speciesrich families of plants. The remaining monocotyledonous groups (Arecales, Commelinales, Poales, Zingiberales and Dasypogonales) and the core eudicotyledons will be treated in Part 5 of the Syllabus of Plant Families.
Syllabus of Plant Families is a mandatory reference for students, experts and researchers from all fields of biological sciences, particularly botany. This is not only an excellent reference book, but also the fundamental work, allows a better understanding the relationship between different groups of organisms in the historical, evolutionary, environmental and many other aspects.

Anna Kuzemko, Uman’ Ukraine

Bull. Eurasian Dry Grassl. Group 29 (December 2015)

Table of Contents top ↑

Abbreviations, Symbols IX
1 Introduction 1
2 Pinopsida (Gymnosperms) and Magnoliopsida (Angiosperms) 2
3 Pinopsida (Gymnosperms, Gymnospermopsida, Gymnospermae) 6
Characterization and relationships 6
Synopsis of classification of the Spermatophytes 11
Systematic arrangement of taxa of the Pinopsida (Gymnosperms) 13
Pinopsida (Gymnosperms) 13
“Pteridospermatidae” 14
Cycadidae 22
Ginkgoidae 38
Gnetidae 47
Pinidae 55
4 Magnoliopsida p.p. (Angiosperms, Angiospermae) 111
Magnoliopsida 113
Characterization and relationships 113
Synopsis of classification of the Magnoliipsida 125
Systematic arrangement of taxa 131
Magnoliopsida 131
Magnoliidae 131
Amborellanae 131
Amborellales 131
Nymphaeanae 133
Nymphaeales 133
Austrobaileyanae 140
Austrobaileyales 140
Magnolianae 144
Chloranthales 144
Canellales 145
Piperales 148
Laurales 159
Magnoliales 174
Lilianae 200
Acorales 201
Alismatales 203
Petrosaviales 240
Dioscoreales 241
Pandanales 252
Liliales 263
Asparagales 283
5 Taxonomic novelties 466
Sources of Illustrations 467
Index to Taxa 468