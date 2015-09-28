cover
Wladimir Köppen; Alfred Wegener:

The Climates of the Geological Past
Die Klimate der geologischen Vorzeit

Reproduction of the original German edition and complete English translation
Faksimile-Nachdruck der deutschen Originalausgabe und komplette englische Neuübersetzung

Ed.: Jörn Thiede; Karin Lochte; Angelika Dummermuth; ; übersetzt von - translated by Bernard Oelkers

2015. IX, 657 pages, 97 figures, num. tables, 17x24cm, 1650 g
Language: English

ISBN 978-3-443-01088-1, bound, price: 49.90 €

This is the English translation (and German facsimile) of Wladimir Köppen and Alfred Wegener (1924): The Climates of the Geological Past (Die Klimate der geologischen Vorzeit), a landmark text of early paleoclimatological research, actually a textbook of paleoclimatology.

Wegener is best known for his theory of continental drift (The Origin of the Continents and Oceans, 1915). Less widely known, but equally important, are the studies he conducted on the climates of the past (with his colleague and father-in-law, Wladimir Köppen), which they jointly published (this book). Only one edition of the book was published, but unfortunately, all – save a few private copies – were destroyed during the second World War, rendering the book essentially unavailable.
This English translation makes Köppen and Wegener’s landmark text accessible to the international climate research community. It also includes the ‘Supplements and Corrections’ by ­Wladimir Köppen to this book, published in 1940, shortly before his death and a decade after Alfred Wegener’s untimely death on Greenland.
The translation (and the facsimile) have both been enhanced by subject indices, which the original book was lacking.

The discussion of the course and causal relationship of climates and climate change in the geological past are of principal scientific interest. Important elements of the discussions herein stem from the close collaboration with Milutin Milankovitch (who contributed entire sections of text, but is not named as an author). Building on the principles of the Milankovitch frequencies allowed Köppen and Wegener – for the first time, early in the last century – to establish a precise time scale of Late Cenozoic glacial-inter­glacial cycles. More recently, the orbital parameters originally calculated by Milankovitch were refined using time series data from deep-sea sediments and ice cores. Furthermore, Milankovitch’s cycles may be extrapolated into the future to predict climate change. This very book, in which Köppen and Wegener roll out their theory, is therefore an important publication which has early on shaped our understanding of how climate has evolved and continuously evolves in the course of time.

This translation affords non-German-speaking scientists and laypersons alike access to the full and compelling arguments of climate change, carefully and readably laid out and argued. It is a must-read for anybody interested in climate change, be it from a historic or present point of view.

Inhaltsbeschreibung top ↑

Im Jahr 1924 erschien das Buch "Die Klimate der geologischen Vorzeit" von Wladimir Köppen und Alfred Wegener, das hier nun als Faksimile - zusammen mit der englischen Übersetzung "The Climates of the Geological Past" - veröffentlicht wird.
Wegener erlangte Bekanntheit durch seine Theorie der Kontinentalverschiebung (Die Entstehung der Kontinente und Ozeane, 1915). Weitaus weniger bekannt, aber mindestens genauso bedeutend sind seine Forschungen über das Klima der geologischen Vorzeit, die er zusammen mit seinem Kollegen und Schwiegervater Wladimir Köppen veröffentlichte. Von diesem Werk erschien leider nur eine Auflage, von der sämtliche Exemplare - bis auf ein paar wenige im Privatbesitz befindliche - im Zweiten Weltkrieg vernichtet wurden. Dieses Buch, gewissermaßen das erste Lehrbuch der Paläoklimatologie, war "einfach weg".
Mit der englischen Übersetzung haben nun auch englischsprachige Kimaforscher Zugang zu diesem bedeutenden Werk. Zusätzlich enthält diese Publikation Wladimir Köppens Ergänzungen und Berichtigungen aus dem Jahr 1940, die kurz vor seinem Tod (ein Jahrzehnt nach Alfred Wegners Tod auf Grönland) veröffentlicht wurden.
Verlauf und ursächlicher Zusammenhang zwischen Klima und Klimawandel in der geologischen Vorzeit sind von größtem wissenschaftlichen Interesse. Entscheidende Aussagen in diesem Buch ergaben sich aus der engen Zusammenarbeit mit Milutin Milankovic. Einige Textpassagen entstammen der Feder von Milankovic, der jedoch nicht als Autor genannt ist. Köppen und Wegener erstellten erstmals Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts eine genaue Zeitskala der Glazialzyklen im Känozoikum - auf der Basis der Milankovic-Zyklen, die in jüngerer Zeit durch Analyse der Daten von Tiefseesedimenten und Eisbohrkernen verbessert werden konnten. Mit diesen Daten kann man sogar Aussagen über das zukünftige Klima treffen.
Köppen und Wegener haben mit ihrem Buch "Die Klimate der geologischen Vorzeit" einen wichtigen Beitrag zu unserem Verständnis der Klimaentwicklung geleistet.
Die vorliegende englische Übersetzung vermittelt - gut lesbar und verständlich - Wissenschaftlern und Laien, die nicht Deutsch sprechen, schlüssige Argumente zum Klimawandel.
Das Buch ist ein Muss für alle, die sich für die Klimawandel-Diskussion interessieren, sei es aus historischer oder aktueller Sicht der Dinge.

Book Review: 'Geoscientist' magazine, November 2015 top ↑

All geologists will have heard of Alfred Wegener. Few will have heard of his father-in-law, Wladimir Köppen, one of the founders of modern climatology. In his early work Wegener applied the principle of the primacy of climatic zones to reconstruct continental positions through time, capitalizing in a way on Lyell’s notion that a shifting of the continents across climate zones might explain the global distribution of fossils and the location of past climate-sensitive deposits. Meeting Köppen, whose climate classification system matches temperature and precipitation to patterns of vegetation and soils, and who was much taken with Wegener’s ideas, Wegener found an ideal collaborator. Their magnum opus was published in German in 1924. It featured the first comprehensive suite of global palaeoclimatic maps (displaying the distributions of climate sensitive indicators) for the Carboniferous, Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, Cretaceous, Eocene, Miocene, and Pliocene + Early Quaternary, all made without the benefit of palaeomagnetic observations. Salt and gypsum deposits were found to be common where such evaporites are found today, in the arid belts north and south of the equator. Cretaceous corals characterized the equatorial zone between the 30th parallels, just like today. Glacial indicators clustered around the poles. And coals occurred under temperate humid conditions, and in the humid tropics.
In the 1930s, Alexander Du Toit enthused about Köppen and Wegener’s concepts, which enabled him to predict where past climate zones were. But widespread influence was handicapped by the lack of an English translation. Perhaps as a result, Köppen does not feature in the index to Arthur Holmes’s magisterial Principles of Physical Geology, 1965. Not until palaeomagnetic data made continental reconstructions accurate, beginning in the 1970s, did we see, a resurgence of the Köppen and Wegener approach in the palaeoclimatic maps of Pamela Robinson at UCL, fast followed by the efforts of Fred Ziegler and Judy Parrish at the University of Chicago.
For their Quaternary chapter, Köppen invited a contribution from Milutin Milankovitch, who had just begun using celestial mechanics to explain climate change over the past 65,000 years. Köppen saw that Milankovitch’s coolest periods matched the sequence of 4 glacial and 3 interglacial events found by Penck and Bruckner in the Alps. Milankovitch graciously allowed the use of his published calculations in the book, and added some new unpublished features. As the book’s editors point out, this made it possible for the first time “to establish a precisely defined time scale of Late Cenozoic glacial-interglacial history”. Where Köppen and Wegener went wrong was in thinking that differences in the positions of the fronts of past ice sheets in Europe might also reflect the wandering of the Quaternary pole, whose positions would not be established by palaeomagneticists for another 25 years. Even so, they did make clear for the first time that the peak of the last Ice Age - the Last Glacial Maximum – occurred about 20,000 years ago. Köppen, the great climatologist, convinced Milankovitch that the key to creating a glaciation was the duration of summer warmth, not winter cold. Milankovitch’s data showed that the latest peak in insolation and summer warmth occurred about 10,000 years ago. Since then, Köppen reasoned, orbital change cooled northern hemisphere summers – a process that is still going on today.
Despite the limitations imposed on their data by a paucity of samples and the crude state of geological dating, their product has stood the test of time. It is now a historical masterpiece and well worth the purchase.

Colin Summerhayes, Scott Polar Research Institute, Cambridge

'Geoscientist' magazine, November 2015

Geoscientist

Bespr.: FOSSILIEN Heft 2016/2 top ↑

Alfred Wegener und sein Schwiegervater Wladimir Köppen haben für unser heutiges Verständnis von Paläogeographie und Klimatologie Bahnbrechendes geleistet. So geht die bis heute erfolgreich angewandte Klassifizierung der Klimazonen auf der Erde auf den letztgenannten zurück und Wegeners Name ist untrennbar mit der Drift der Kontinentalplatten verbunden. Einem der bedeutendsten Werke beider Wissenschaftler, im Jahr 1924 erscheinen, war das Schicksal beschieden, dass die damals einzige Auflage eines allerersten Lehrbuchs der Paläoklimatologie den 2. Weltkrieg nur in wenigen Exemplaren überstanden hat. Um die Inhalte, die heute relevanter sind als je, auch einer englischsprachigen Fachwelt leichter zugänglich zu machen, hat der Stuttgarter Borntraeger-Verlag nun eine Faksimile-Ausgabe verbunden mit einer englischen Übersetzung dieses Werks herausgebracht.
Bei Lesen dieses Werks kann man vor den beiden Wissenschaftlern nur den Hut ziehen. In höchst moderner Manier haben sie verschiedenste Wissenschaftsdisziplinen nach Indizien oder Methoden durchforstet, um das einstige Klima auf der Erde rekonstruieren zu können. Die groben Züge der Klimaentwicklung und die Tatsache von Veränderungen, ja sogar Details wie Hinweise auf Vergletscherungen weit zurück in der Erdgeschichte, wurden auf diese Weise bereits klar erkannt und von ähnlichen Bildungen anderer Entstehung abgegrenzt. In einem posthum herausgegebenen Nachtrag mit Korrekturen und Ergänzungen von Köppen & Wegener aus dem Jahr 1940, ebenfalls hier neu abgedruckt, wurden sogar die Berechnungen der Erdbahnparameter von Milankovitch zur Erklärung der quartären Vereisungen auf der Nordhalbkugel herangezogen. Natürlich hat es seit der Erstauflage samt den späteren Ergänzungen eine riesige Datenflut neuer Erkenntnisse gegeben, von denen damals noch niemand ahnen konnte. Eis- oder Tiefseebohrkerne und daran vorgenommene Isotopenuntersuchungen, mittels paläomagnetischer Daten konstruierte paläogeographische Karten für längst vergangene Erdzeitalter, die Messinische Krise des Mittelmeeres, satellitengestützte meteorologische Daten oder die Meeresströmungen im Südpolarmeer seien hier nur beispielhaft genannt. Damalige Bestimmungen fossiler Pflanzenfunde aus der Kreidezeit oder aus dem Tertiär sind nach heutigem Wissen in vielen Fällen nicht mehr haltbar oder überinterpretiert, und viele Datierungen heutzutage viel präziser zu bewerkstelligen. Manch klimarelevantes Indiz muss deswegen heutzutage etwas modifizierter betrachtet werden. So ist die Neuauflage dieses Standardwerks zwar insgesamt zu begrüßen und wohl auch für eine breitere Leserschaft im In- und Ausland von einigem Interesse, hätte aber ungemein davon profitiert, wenn man noch einen Kommentar eines Klimaforschers aus heutiger Sicht angefügt hätte. Der Preis ist für die gute Ausstattung gerechtfertigt.

Günter Schweigert

FOSSILIEN Heft 2016/2

Analyse: Géochronique 137 (2016) top ↑

De tous les ouvrages d’Alfred Wegener (1880-1930), c’est évidemment Die Entstehung der Kontinente und Ozeane (La genèse des continents et des océans) qui connut le plus grand retentissement, au fil de ses éditions successives et des traductions qui en furent publiées dans diverses langues: il s’agit clairement d’un des textes fondamentaux de l’histoire de la géologie. L’ouvrage sur les climats du passé géologique qu’Alfred Wegener publia en 1924 en collaboration avec son beau-père, Wladimir Köppen (1846-1940), a moins retenu l’attention, peut-être parce que, jusqu’à cette réédition accompagnée d’une traduction, il n’était accessible que dans sa version originale allemande. Il s’agit pourtant là encore d’un ouvrage capital, qui à bien des égards marque la naissance de la paléoclimatologie moderne. Wladimir Köppen fut un des grands climatologues de son temps, à qui l’on doit notamment l’essentiel de la classification des climats encore utilisée de nos jours. La collaboration avec son gendre, qui était au départ, rappelons-le, un spécialiste de la physique de l’atmosphère et de la météorologie, devait se révéler particulièrement fructueuse. Le livre aborde les climats du passé en s’appuyant sur deux phénomènes majeurs: les déplacements continentaux, dont Alfred Wegener s’efforçait de démontrer l’existence depuis ses premiers travaux sur le sujet en 1912, et le forçage astronomique du climat, proposé par l’astronome serbe Milutin Milankovitch pour expliquer notamment les oscillations glaciaires du Quaternaire. Les premiers chapitres du livre, consacrés aux climats pré-quaternaires, s’appuient donc sur la dérive des continents, alors que les courbes d’insolation établies d’après des paramètres astronomiques par Milankovitch jouent un rôle considérable dans le dernier chapitre, qui porte sur les climats du Quaternaire. Cet ouvrage rappelle assez La genèse des continents et des océans par la façon dont les auteurs, s’appuyant sur une bibliographie considérable, montrent comment les données paléoclimatologiques, qu’elles soient sédimentologiques ou paléontologiques, s’expliquent beaucoup mieux dans le cadre de leurs hypothèses que par toute autre interprétation. Et il suffit de regarder les cartes paléogéographiques et paléoclimatiques qui illustrent le livre pour s’en convaincre: par exemple, les indices d’une glaciation permo-carbonifère ne prennent de sens que lorsqu’on les reporte sur la carte du monde avant l’éclatement de la Pangée. Le caractère précurseur de l’ouvrage est évident lorsque l’on pense qu’il fallut attendre presque un demi-siècle pour que les approches fondamentales qu’il développe fussent généralement acceptées par la communauté scientifique, pour devenir les bases de la paléoclimatologie telle qu’elle se pratique aujourd’hui.
Le magnifique volume que nous proposent les éditions Borntraeger comprend le facsimilé de la version allemande du livre de Köppen et Wegener de 1924, suivi de celui du fascicule de compléments et corrections dû à Köppen (Wegener étant, comme on le sait, mort au Groenland en 1930) et publié à titre posthume en 1940. La deuxième partie est la traduction intégrale en Anglais de ces deux textes, due à Bernard Oelkers. C’est une belle initiative qui donne une nouvelle vie à cette oeuvre fondamentale, en la rendant accessible à un vaste public non germanophone.

E. BUFFETAUT

Géochronique 137 (2016)

Inhaltsverzeichnis top ↑

Preface 2015 III
Note of the Translator VIII
Einleitung 7
Kapitel I. Die fossilen Klimazeugen 12
Fossiles Eis 12; Spuren von Inlandeis und Gletschern 13; Kohlen als Zeugen für Regenklimate 14; Heutige Trockengebiete 16; Gips und Steinsalz 16; Wüstensandstein 18; Löß 20; Bodenfarben 21; Pflanzenreste 22; Reste von Landtieren 24; Kalkproduktion der Meeresfauna 25.
Kapitel II. Die Klimagürtel im Karbon und Perm 27
A. Eisspuren 27. In Südafrika 30; mehrfache Vereisung 32; spezielle Schichtenfolge in Neusüdwales 32; zeitliche Überlagerung der Eiskappe 33; Schichtenfolge in Brasilien 34; desgl. in Südafrika 36; desgl. in Vorderindien 37; desgl. in Australien 38; Pseudoglaziale Erscheinungen 39.
B. Kohle 40. Tropische Torfmoore 40; der äquatoriale Kohlengürtel des Karbon und Perm 40; Kohlen der südlichen Regenzone auf Moränen 44.
C. Salz, Gips, Wüstensandstein 45. In Nordamerika 45; in Europa 46; Entstehung des Staßfurter Salzlagers 47; Salzlager in Afrika 48.
D. Die Pflanzenwelt 49. Tropennatur der europäischen Karbonflora 49; Pecopterisflora, Lepidodendronflora und Glossopterisflora 52.
E. Die Tierwelt 59. Kalkriffbildner 59; Reptilien 60.
Kapitel III. Die Klimagürtel im Mesozoikum 61
A.Trias 61. Eisspuren 61; Kohle 62; Salz, Gips, Wüstensandstein 64; die Pflanzenwelt 67; die Tierwelt 69.
B. Jura 71. Eis 71; Kohlen 71; Salz, Gips, Wüstensandstein 75; die Pflanzenwelt 77; die Tierwelt 78; Gliederung der Meeresfauna nach Neumayr-Uhlig 81; Kriterien aus der heutigen Fauna Australiens 83.
C. Kreide 84. Eis 84; Kohle 86; Salz, Gips, Wüstensandstein 88; die Pflanzenwelt 91; die Tierwelt 94; Rudistenverteilung nach Dacqué 95; Saurier 97; Kriterien aus der heutigen Fauna Australiens 98.
Kapitel IV. Die Klimagürtel in der Tertiärzeit 100
A. Das Frühtertiär (Paleozän, Eozän, Oligozän) 101. Eis 101; Kohle 102; Salz, Gips, Wüstensandstein 107; die Pflanzenwelt 109; Bernsteinwälder 111; frühtertiäre Waldflora des Nordpolargebietes 111; Südamerikanische Floren 114; äquatoriale Regenflora in Ägypten 115; die Tierwelt 116.
B. Das Spättertiär (Miozän, Pliozän) 119. Eis 113; miozäne Tillite in Alaska 119; das fossile Steineis in Alaska und Nordostsibirien 121; miozänes Alter desselben 127; pliozäne Vereisung Nordamerikas 128; C. Kohle 130; Salz, Gips, Wüstensandstein 131; galizisch-rumänisch-kleinasiatisch-persische Salzformation 132; spätpliozänes Trockenklima auf Sumatra 135; Schichtenfolge in Argentinien 136; die Pflanzenwelt 138; Floren von Südamerika und der Seymour-Insel 139; die Tierwelt 143; Meeresfauna Alaskas 143; Landfauna Südamerikas 145.
Kapitel V. Die Klimate in den vorkarbonischen Zeiten 147
A. Devon 147; Old Red 148.
B. Silur 150; Salzformation Nordamerikas 151; Silurkorallen 152.
C. Kambrium 154; Eisspuren 154; kambrische Salzlager in Vorderindien 155.
D. Algonkium 157; Eisspuren in Nordamerika 157; Algonkischer Wüstensandstein 158.
Kapitel VI. Polwege und Breitenänderungen in der
Erdgeschichte 160
Polwege 161; Breitenänderungen 162; Tabelle desselben von 27 Orten seit dem Karbon 163.
Kapitel VII. Die Klimate des Quartärs 164
A. Übersicht der Tatsachen 164.
1. Europa: Vereisung der Alpen 165; das Inlandeis Nordeuropas 172; Klimazeugen außerhalb des Vereisungsgebietes: Blockfelder, Lösse 173; Antizyklone, Orientierung der Dünen und Gletscher 176; Pflanzenwelt 180; Tierwelt 182; der Mensch 185. 2. Außereuropäische Länder: Das Inlandeis Nordamerikas 185; Eiszeiten 187, Seen 187; Alaska und Neusibirische Inseln 195; Mammutleichen 196; Asien 197; Südamerika 199; Südafrika 202; Australien und Neuseeland 202.
B. Die Gliederung des Eiszeitalters, ihre Ursachen und Zeitrechnung 203. Temperatur des Sommers entscheidend 203; Schwankungen der Sonnenstrahlung 208; Milankovitch über das Verhältnis der Strahlung zu ε und e sin Π und deren säkulare Schwankungen 213; Strahlungsmengen in den kalorischen Jahreszeiten, ausgedrückt in Breitenäquivalenten 214; Tabelle der Sonnenstrahlung im Sommerhalbjahr in 55°, 60° und 65° Breite in den letzten 650.000 Jahren 220. Angenäherte graphische Ableitung der Strahlungsmenge als Funktion von ε und e sin Π für beide Halbkugeln 221; Vergleich mit den Eiszeiten Alpengebiet 223; Dauer einer Eiszeit, Verschmelzung zweier Strahlungsminima zu einer Eiszeit 224; Eiszeiten beider Halbkugeln 228; Begleitende Umstände 229.
C. Die Breitenänderungen im Quartär und die Klimawechsel bestimmter Gegenden 230. Tiefe Temperatur des ganzen Zeitraums in Europa und Nordamerika 230; Polwanderung nach den Beobachtungen in Europa, Nordamerika und Antarktika 232; Verlagerung des Äquatorialstroms 235; Gang der Sonnenstrahlung seit 120.000 Jahren an fünf Orten 237.
D. Das Ende der Eiszeit und die Postglazialzeit 238. De Geers Messungen in Schweden und Nordamerika 239; das Klimaoptimum vor 8000–5000 Jahren 240; eine Zeit der heißen Sommer wahrscheinlicher als zwei 244; Klimaänderung in Grönland und Spitzbergen 246; Vegetationswechsel in Dänemark und NW-Deutschland 248; zwei Tabellen für NW-Europa 250; Anschluß an das Alpenvorland 253; Temperaturwechsel am Rande des Inlandeises bei dessen Rückzug 253; Nordamerika 256. Geschichtliche Zeit 257; Änderung in der Feuchtigkeit 258; „Austrocknung“ unbewiesen 259.
E.Tabelle der ε und e sin Π seit 800.000 Jahren 260.
Erklärung der Tafel 262
Index (neu erstellt in der Ausgabe 2015) 267
Die Klimate der geologischen Vorzeit – Ergänzungen und Berichtigungen 301
Vorwort 305
Kapitel I. Die fossilen Klimazeugen 307
Kapitel II–IV. Die Klimagürtel im Karbon bis Tertiär 310
Kapitel VI und SS. 221–232. Polwege und Breitenänderungen 314
Kapitel VII. Die Klimate des Quartärs 323

Table of Contents top ↑


Introduction 349
Chapter I. Fossil Climate Indicators 353
Fossil Ice 354; Traces of Inland Ice and Glaciers 355; Coals as Indicators of Rainy Climates 356, Present-day Arid Regions 358; Gypsum and Rock Salt 358; Desert Sandstone 360; Loess 361; Soil Colors 362; Remnants of Plants 363; Remnants of Terrestrial Animals 364; Limestone Production by the Marine Fauna 365.
Chapter II. The Climate Belts of the Carboniferous and Permian 367
A. Traces of Ice 367. In South Africa 370; Multiple Glaciation 371; Special Stratigraphy in New South Wales 372; Temporal Displacement of the Ice Cap 374; Stratigraphy in Brazil 375; the same in South Africa 376; the same in Nearer India 377; the same in Australia 378; Pseudoglacial Phenomena 379.
B. Coal 380. Tropical Peat Bogs 380; The Equatorial Coal Belt of the Carboniferous and the Permian 382; Coals of the Southern Rain Zone on Moraines 384.
C. Salt, Gypsum and Desert Sandstone 384. In North America 384; in Europe 385; Formation of the Stassfurt Salt Deposit 386; Salt Deposits in Africa 387.
D. Flora 388. Tropical Nature of the European Carboniferous Flora 388; Pecopteris Flora, Lepidodendron Flora and Glossopteris Flora 391.
E. Fauna 397. Limestone Reef Builders 397; Reptiles 398.
Chapter III. The Climate Belts of the Mesozoic 400
A. The Triassic 400. Traces of Ice 400; Coal 401; Salt, Gypsum, Desert Sandstone 402; Flora 406; Fauna 407.
B. The Jurassic 409. Ice 61; Coal 409; Salt, Gypsum, Desert Sandstone 413; Flora 414; Fauna 416; Classification of the Marine Fauna acc. to Neumayr-Uhlig 419; Criteria Derived from the Present-day Fauna of Australia 420.
C. The Cretaceous 421. Ice 421; Coal 422; Salt, Gypsum, Desert Sandstone 424; Flora 427; Fauna 430; Distribution of Rudists acc. to Dacqué 433; Sauria 433; Criteria Derived from the Present-day Fauna of Australia 433.
Chapter IV. The Climate Belts of the Tertiary 436
A. The Early Tertiary (Paleocene, Eocene, Oligocene) 437. Ice 437; Coal 438; Salt, Gypsum, Desert Sandstone 442; Flora 445; Amber Forests 446; Early Tertiary Forest Flora of the Northern Polar Region 446; South American Floras 449; Equatorial Rain Flora in Egypt 450; Fauna 450.
B. The Late Tertiary (Miocene, Pliocene) 453. Ice 453; Miocene Tillite in Alaska 453; Fossil Ice in Alaska and Northeast Siberia 453; Miocene Age of same 461; Pliocene Glaciation in North America 462; Coal 464; Salt, Gypsum, Desert Sandstone 465; Galician-Romanian-Minor Asian-Persian Salt Formation 466; Late Pliocene Arid Climate in Sumatra 469; Stratigraphy of Argentina 470; Floras 471; Floras of South America and Seymour Island 473; Fauna 476; Marine Fauna of Alaska 476; Terrestrial Fauna of South America 478.
Chapter V. The Climates of the Pre-Carboniferous Periods 479
A. The Devonian 479; Old Red 480.
B. The Silurian 482; Salt Formations in North America 483; Silurian Corals 484.
C. The Cambrian 485; Ice Traces 486; Cambrian Salt Deposits in Nearer India 487.
D. The Algonquian 488; Ice Traces in North America 488; Algonquian Desert Sandstone 489.
Chapter VI. Pole Migrations and Latitude Changes in Earth’s History 491
Pole Migration Pathways 491; Latitude Changes 493; Table of the same from 27 locations since the Carboniferous 494
Chapter VII. Climates of the Quaternary 495
A. Overview of the Facts 495
1. Europe: Glaciation of the Alps 495; The Inland Ice of Northern Europe 502; Climate Indicators Outside the Glaciation Area: Boulder Fields, Loesses 503; Anticyclones, Orientation of Dunes and Glaciers 507; Flora 510; Fauna 512; Man 515.
2. Countries Outside Europe: The Inland Ice of North America 517; Ice Ages 519; Lakes 521; Alaska and the New Siberian Islands 525; Mammoth Carcasses 526; Asia 527; South America 528; South Africa 531; Australia and New Zealand 531.
B. The Stratigraphic Division of the Ice Ages, their Causes and Age Calculation 532
The temperature in summer is crucial 532; Fluctuation of Solar Insolation 536; Milankovitch on the Relation between ε and e sin Π and their Secular Fluctuations 541; Amounts of Insolation in the Caloric Seasons Expressed in Latitude Equivalents 542; Solar Insolation Table for the Summer Half-year at 55°, 60° and 65° Latitude During the Last 650,000 years 547; Approximate Graphical Derivation of the Insolation Amount as a Function of ε and e sin Π for Both Hemispheres of the Globe 548; Comparison with the Glaciations in the Alpine Region 550; Duration of an Ice Age, Combination of two Insolation Minima to Yield One Ice Age 552; Ice Ages in both Hemispheres of the Globe; Accompanying Circumstances 555.
C. The Latitude Changes in the Quaternary and the Climate Changes in Specific Areas 556
Low Temperatures in Europe and North America During the Entire Period 559; Pole Migrations according to Observations Made in Europe, North America and Antarctica 560; Shift of the Equatorial Current 562; Time Course of Solar Insolation at Five Locations During the Last 120,000 Years 563.
D. The End of the Ice Age and the Postglacial Period 564
De Geer’s Measurements in Sweden and North America 565; The Climate Optimum at 8,000—5,000 Years Ago 566; One Time of Hot Summers is More Likely Than Two 570; Climate Changes in Greenland and Spitsbergen 572; Vegetation Change in Denmark and NW Germany 574; Two Tables for NW Europe 576; Connection to the Foothills of the Alps 579; Temperature Change on the Border of Inland Ice During Retreat 580; North America 581; Historical Time 582; Change in Moisture 583; “Desiccation” without Proof 584.
E. Table of ε and e sin Π since 800,000 Years 585
Index 591
The Climates of the Geological Past – Supplements and Corrections 625
Preface 627
Ad Chapter I. Fossil Climate Indicators 629
Ad Chapters II—IV. The Climate Belts 631
Ad Chapters VI and pp. 208—216. Pole Migrations 635
Ad Chapter VII. The Climates of the Quaternary 643