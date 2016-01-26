Syllabus of Plant Families - A. Engler's Syllabus der Pflanzenfamilien Part 1/2:

In 2009, Wolfgang Frey started with the editorship of the 13th edition
of Adolf Engler’s famous survey of the plant kingdom „Syllabus der
Pflanzenfamilien/Syllabus of Plant Families“, for the first time in
English. Although fungi are no longer part of the Plant Kingdom, they
are included traditionally and formally with the classic Engler’s
title. The first volume of the new edition published was Part 3
“Bryophytes and seedless Vascular Plants” (ferns and fern allies),
followed in 2012 by Part 1/1 “Blue-green Algae, Myxomycetes and
Myxomycetelike organisms, Phytoparasitic protists, Heterotrophic
Heterokontobionta and Fungi p.p.”, in 2015 by Part 2/1 “Eucaryotic
Algae [Glaucobionta, Heterokontobionta p.p. (Cryptophyta, Dinophyta,
Haptophyta, Heterokontophyta), Chlorarachniophyta, Euglenophyta,
Chlorophyta, Streptophyta p.p. (except Rhodobionta)]” and Part 4
“Pinopsida (Gymnosperms), Magnoliopsida (Angiosperms) p.p., Subclass
Magnoliidae [Amborellanae to Magnolianae, Lilianae p.p. (Acorales to
Asparagales)]. Now, 2016, part 1/2 “Ascomycota” is published, the most
diverse group of fungi, distributed from the arctic and subarctic
vegetation formations to tropical rainforests and semi-deserts, to
freshwater and marine ecosystems. This volume indicates that it is
possible to bring the new edition soon to an end. Missing parts
include Part 1/3 “Basidiomycota”, Part 2/2 “Rhodobionta” and Part 5
“Seed Plants, Spermatophytes, Angiosperms p.p., Rosidae”.
With part 1/2 Ascomycota (including lichenized forms, the former
“Lichenes”) a thorough treatise of the world-wide morphological and
molecular diversity of these fungi is presented. As highly diverse as
this phylum is the number of authors: H. T. Lumbsch (Chicago) and
R. Lücking (Berlin) are responsible for the introduction,
characterization, and the systematic arrangement of the Ascomycota, as
well as the lichenized Ascomycota [Pezizomycotina (Arthoniomycetes,
Coniocybomycetes, Dothideomycetes p.p., Lecanoromycetes p.p.,
Lichinomycetres)], W. Jaklitsch (Vienna) for the non-lichenized
Ascomycota p.p. [Taphrinomycotina, Saccharomycotina, Pezizomycotina
p.p. (Dothideomycetes p.p., Eurotiomycetes, Laboulbeniomycetes,
Leotiomycetes p.p., Sordariomycetes, Xylonomycetes)], and H.-O. Baral
(Tübingen) for the non-lichenized Ascomycota p.p. [Pezizomycotina
p.p. (Dothideomycetes p.p., Leotiomycetes p.p., Orbiliomycetes,
Pezizomycetes)] and lichenized Ascomycota p.p. (Lecanoromycetes
p.p.). W. Jaklitsch and W. Frey (Berlin) provide the Synopsis of
classification of the Ascomycota.
Most obvious on a first look for non-fungal specialists: the
systematics of the Ascomycota has changed dramatically when compared
to former textbook classification a decade ago. The phylum now
contains three subphyla, the Taphrinomycotina, the Saccharomycotina,
and the Pezizomycotina with a total of 18 formally recognized classes.
Responsible are phylogenetic revisions based on DNA sequence data
which have become available recently and which have revolutionized the
systematic classification at higher level dramatically, leading to a
new understanding of fungal evolution and species delimination.
The systematic arrangement followed, therefore reflects the current
state of understanding of the Ascomycota and provides an updated
synthesis of classical anatomical-morphological characters and modern
molecular data.
The text consist of six chapters: 1 Introduction, 2 Ascomycota
(including introduction, characterization and systematic arrangement),
3 Synopsis of classification of the Ascomycota, 4 Systematic
arrangement of the Ascomycota, 5 Taxonomic novelties, 6 Appendix. It
is completed by 17 coloured plates with 149 photos (habit, details) of
almost high quality. They give a first impression of the various taxa
treated. Chapter 2 presents an excellent summary of the characters of
the taxa of the phylum (sexual reproduction, asexual reproduction,
ecology and distribution, evolution, importance and uses) and give
valuable hints for a further reading (references).
The classes and all further taxa of Chapter 4 (main part) are arranged
in alphabetical order. The total number of families is 406 (plus an
additional 10 lineages at present not formally named), with
approx. 6100 genera. Detailed descriptions for all families with
estimates of species numbers at the family and genus level are given
additionally (when possible).
Taxonomic novelties include the Thelocarpales Lücking & Lumbsch
ord. nov. and Vezdaeales Lumbsch & Lücking ord. nov.
Volume 1/2 of the new ‘Engler’s Syllabus of Plant Families’ ‒ as the
previous published volumes ‒ is a well done, well based and solid
book. It represents an outstanding and modern, up-to-date synopsis of
the Ascomycota and include an informative and well based summary on
the different fungi lineages and the phylogenetic reconstruction that
will serve as a prime reference for a long time. It is an important
step towards a solid familiar and generic re-arrangement of the taxa
for even less popular groups of organisms. This volume quickly will
become an essential work in any library. It is an extremely handy
source and a basic treatment for finding the most up-to-date
classification, number of families, genera and further references, and
most valuable for students, botanists, ecologists and researchers,
interested in fungi (incl. lichens) diversity.
Harald Kürschner (Berlin)
Herzogia 29 (1), 2016