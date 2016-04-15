Taxonomic revision of Lejeuneaceae

This work is the first treatment of the Chinese members of the Ptychanthoideae, a subfamily of Lejeuneaceae, provides detailed descriptions and illustrations of 38 species from 11 genera. Lejeuneaceae are the species-richest family of liverworts and are an important component of the epiphytic fl ora of humid-tropical and subtropical forests. The genus Gradsteinianthus R.L. Zhu & Jian Wang bis is newly described based on molecular and morphological evidence. The molecular data also confirm the generic status of the monotypic Asian genus Tuzibeanthus. Frullanoides tristis, Schiff - neriolejeunea polycarpa, S. pulopenangensis and Thysanan thus convolutus are newly reported from China and the occurrence of Lopholejeunea applanata in China is confirmed. One species, Acrolejeunea sinensis, is exclusively known in China.

The present study confirms the taxonomic status of Caudalejeunea tridentata and the relationships of Ptychanthus and Tuzibeanthus by using evidence from three molecular markers (rbcL, trnL-F, nrITS) and morphological traits, improving the understanding of the diversity of Chinese Ptychanthoideae. It incorporates the most recent results of the ongoing revision of the genera of Ptychan thoideae based on morphology and molecular analysis.