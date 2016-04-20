cover
Paludiculture - productive use of wet peatlands

Climate protection - biodiversity - regional economic benefits

Ed.: Wendelin Wichtmann; Christian Schröder; Hans Joosten

2016. VIII, 272 pages, 109 tables, 49 infoboxes, 21x28cm, 1300 g
Language: English

ISBN 978-3-510-65283-9, bound, price: 79.90 €

Keywords

Peatlands cover some 4 million km² worldwide. Approximately 15% of this area – particularly in the temperate zone and the (sub)tropics – is drained, largely to be used for conventional agriculture and forestry. Drainage leads to irreparable damage to peatlands. Subsidence and soil degradation frustrate long-term peatland utilisation and are responsible for almost 6% of the total global anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.

Soil degradation and greenhouse gas emissions can be strongly reduced by rewetting. Rewetting, however, makes conventional land use impossible. In contrast, paludiculture on wet and rewetted peatlands allows for permanent, sustainable cultivation of peatlands.

The volume introduces paludiculture as a novel land use practice for the production of biomass, which is further able to reactivate or sustain a wide variety of ecosystem services impaired by peatland drainage. Biomass from wet peatlands is useful for various applications: as fuel and raw material, food, fodder and medicine.

The authors discuss and evaluate the ecosystem services and economic feasibility of various land use options. Practical recommendations for and legal aspects of implementing paludicultural methods are presented as well as experiences with its worldwide application. The historical development of peatland utilization, including its increasing intensification, the resulting soil degradation, and the recent development of paludiculture as an alternative, balanced land use approach are described.

The book provides extensive information for practioners and scientists as well as decision-makers in politics, management, and explains the principles of wise peatland management, encouraging the worldwide implementation of paludiculture as a unique form of sustainable utilisation of organic soils.

This book is also available in German language: Paludikultur - Bewirtschaftung nasser Moore

Book Review: Landschap 2016/2

Conventionele landbouw in veengebieden is niet duurzaam. De ontwatering die daarvoor nodig is leidt onherroepelijk tot veenoxidatie, bodemdaling, uitstoot van broeikasgassen en uiteindelijk verlies van de bodem. In Paludiculture wordt een alternatief geïntroduceerd, een manier van landbouw bedrijven die gebruik maakt van de spontane of gecultiveerde biomassaproductie in natte of vernatte veengebieden.
Dit kloeke boek is het resultaat van een jarenlange interdisciplinaire samenwerking in het Duitse Vorpommern Initiative Paludiculture. Maar liefst 73 auteurs bundelen hun kennis over en praktische ervaringen met paludicultuur in dit boek en behandelen een breed scala aan onderwerpen van ecosysteemdiensten, economische haalbaarheid en wet- en regelgeving tot productie, oogst en verwerkingsmogelijkheden van paludicultuurgewassen. Ik beperk me hier tot de meer praktische en technische aspecten van paludicultuur.
Bij paludigewassen gaat het onder meer om riet, rietgras, zeggen, veenmos en lisdodde. Deze kunnen meer of minder makkelijk verwerkt worden tot biobrandstoffen, constructie- en isolatiematerialen, veevoeder en medicijnen. De productie- en verwerkingsprocessen van de gewassen zijn beschreven en geïllustreerd met technische tekeningen en kleurenfoto’s.
Een cruciaal onderdeel van paludicultuur is de oogst. De grote uitdaging is om machines te ontwikkelen die zijn aangepast aan natte omstandigheden (en niet andersom), die een zo laag mogelijke druk op de ondergrond uitoefenen en het aantal werkgangen zoveel mogelijk beperken. Een heel hoofdstuk is daar aan gewijd. Zo wordt een pistenbully (soort tractor die skipistes begaanbaar maakt) beschreven die is uitgevoerd met een maai-/zuigcombinatie en meesturende aanhanger om grootschalig moerassen te oogsten. De effecten die de verschillende machines op de bodem en vegetatie hebben zijn onderzocht en op basis van praktijktests worden er aanbevelingen gedaan voor verdere technische ontwikkeling en logistieke uitvoering van oogstwerkzaamheden.
Sommige onderwerpen blijven onderbelicht, zoals ziekten en plagen en selectie van gewenste gewaseigenschappen. Veel voorbeelden van paludicultuur hebben betrekking op de extensieve landbouw in Oost-Europa. Is introductie in een hoge input landbouw, zoals de Nederlandse, mogelijk? De hoge input van meststoffen en chemicaliën bij ons zou kunnen doorwerken in bijvoorbeeld de broeikasgassenbalans en de kwaliteit van de geproduceerde biomassa of eindproducten.
Niettemin beveel ik Paludiculture aan bij iedereen die zich betrokken voelt bij de bodemdaling in veenweidegebieden. Het boek is praktisch, oplossingsgericht en biedt een hoopvol geluid in de voortdurende – en vaak louter probleemgerichte - discussies over dit onderwerp. De talloze voorbeeldprojecten uit verschillende landen hebben mij (nog meer) overtuigd dat paludicultuur een duurzaam perspectief kan bieden, ook voor veengebieden in Nederland.

Bas van de Riet, Onderzoekscentrum B-ware en Landschap Noord-Holland

Landschap 2016/2

Preface by the laureate of the Right Livelihood Award, Michael Succow V
Foreword by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Martin Frick VI
1 Paludiculture as an inclusive solution 1
2 The limits of drainage based peatland utilisation 3
2.1 Fen peatland use in Northeast Germany 3
2.2 Drainage induced peat degradation processes 7
2.3 Impact of drainage on productivity 9
2.4 Ecosystem services of peatlands 13
3 Production and utilisation of paludiculture biomass 21
3.1 Promising plants for paludiculture 22
3.2 Edible and medical plants from paludiculture 38
3.3 The production of fodder in paludiculture 39
3.4 Material use of biomass from paludiculture 43
3.5 Solid energy from biomass 44
3.6 Liquid and gaseous biofuels 54
4 Harvest and logistics 59
4.1 Trafficability of wet and rewetted fens 59
4.2 Agricultural machinery for wet areas 64
4.3 Logistics of biomass production on wet peatlands 70
4.4 The feasibility of biomass harvest from paludiculture 76
5 Ecosystem services provided by paludiculture 79
5.1 Greenhouse gas emissions 79
5.2 Biodiversity 94
5.3 Local climate and hydrology 102
5.4 Nutrient balance and water pollution control 106
6 Economics of paludiculture 109
6.1 Economic aspects of paludiculture on the farm level 109
6.2 Certification of biomass from paludiculture 120
6.3 The creation of regional value 132
6.4 Welfare aspects of land use on peatland 134
7 Legal and political aspects of paludiculture 143
7.1 The legal framework 143
7.2 Agricultural policy 149
7.3 Control mechanisms and incentives for paludiculture 152
8 Social aspects of paludiculture implementation 157
8.1 The relationship between humans and mires over time 157
8.2 The integration of stakeholders and the public 162
8.3 Acceptance and implementation at the producer level 168
8.4 Transfer of knowledge 171
9 Sustainability and implementation of paludiculture 175
9.1 Sustainable land use 175
9.2 Availability of suitable areas 178
9.3 The decision-support tool TORBOS 185
9.4 Technical measures for implementing paludiculture 188
9.5 Implementation and administrative approval in Germany 194
10 Paludiculture in a global context 197
10.1 Global demands and international commitments 199
10.2 The global potential and perspectives for paludiculture 200
10.3 Germany - Rewetting and paludiculture in Mecklenburg-West Pomerania 204
10.4 Belarus - Biomass from rewetted peatlands as a substitute for peat and for promoting biodiversity 205
10.5 Poland - Paludiculture for biodiversity and peatland protection 207
10.6 Indonesia - Paludiculture as sustainable land use 217
10.7 China - Paper from the water 223
10.8 Canada - Harvesting Typha spp. for nutrient capture and bioeconomy at Lake Winnipeg 226
11 The way out of the desert - What needs to be done 229
11.1 Problems of peatland management and the necessity of paludiculture 229
11.2 Challenges for practice 230
11.3 Awareness raising and communication 231
11.4 Politics and society 231
11.5 Research questions 232
11.6 Outlook 233
References 235
List of contributors 263
Index 265